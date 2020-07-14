Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Bot Framwork Composerで作る お天気LINEボット 影中 光(@_mi_lin_)
自己紹介  氏名：影中 光（カゲナカ ヒカリ）  経歴：  オンプレのインフラエンジニアからスタート  ソフトウェア開発の部署に配属になり、Azureに出会う  最近はCognitiveServicesとPowerAppsで遊んでいる...
今日のテーマ  Bot Framework Composerのチュートリアルを元にお天 気LINEボットを作る  主に詰まったところを話す LINEボットのQRコード→ 「天気を教えて」 と話しかけてね
Bot Framework Composerとは  Bot FrameworkをベースとしたチャットボットがGUIで作れる  ノンコーディング、ローコーディングでチャットボットが作れる  LUISやQnA Makerとの連携が簡単  h...
お天気LINEボットの構成 Open Weather Map Bot Framework Composer Azure
お天気LINEBot作成の流れ  公式チュートリアル  https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/composer/tutorial/tutorial-create-bot  Composer環境の用意  ボッ...
Composer環境の用意  今回はデスクトップ用アプリをインストール  https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/composer/setup-yarn  前提条件として下記も準備  Bot Framework...
ボットの新規作成  最初の挨拶などを設定  詰まったところ  ドキュメントが全部英語  解決方法  チュートリアルを日本語化してくださっている記事  https://qiita.com/annie/items/076994fdaab...
Dialogの新規作成  お天気を調べて答えるメインの部分  ユーザーが入力した郵便番号で、Open Weather Mapの APIにアクセスする
トリガーの作成  作成したDialogを呼び出す
Azureにリソース作成、公開  ボットを公開するためにAzure Bot Serviceを使う  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/composer/how-to-publish-bot  node pr...
LINEとの接続  チャンネルからLINEを選択、設定  LINE Developersにて設定
おすすめ資料  Bot Framework Composer で チャットボットをノンコーディング 開発 (2) Dialog (+ユーザー入力、外部 API 利用、条件分岐)  https://qiita.com/annie/items/...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

20200714 cogbot

34 views

Published on

Cogbot x くらでべ！ Bot Framework はじめの一歩 詰め込みスペシャルでの資料です

Published in: Technology
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

20200714 cogbot

  1. 1. Bot Framwork Composerで作る お天気LINEボット 影中 光(@_mi_lin_)
  2. 2. 自己紹介  氏名：影中 光（カゲナカ ヒカリ）  経歴：  オンプレのインフラエンジニアからスタート  ソフトウェア開発の部署に配属になり、Azureに出会う  最近はCognitiveServicesとPowerAppsで遊んでいる  ブログ ：https://mitsunooon.hatenablog.com/  Twitter ：@_mi_lin_​
  3. 3. 今日のテーマ  Bot Framework Composerのチュートリアルを元にお天 気LINEボットを作る  主に詰まったところを話す LINEボットのQRコード→ 「天気を教えて」 と話しかけてね
  4. 4. Bot Framework Composerとは  Bot FrameworkをベースとしたチャットボットがGUIで作れる  ノンコーディング、ローコーディングでチャットボットが作れる  LUISやQnA Makerとの連携が簡単  https://github.com/Microsoft/BotFramework- Composer#:~:text=Bot%20Framework%20Composer%20is%20an %20open- source%2C%20visual%20authoring,a%20sophisticated%20composit ion%20of%20bot%20replies%20%28Language%20Generation%29.
  5. 5. お天気LINEボットの構成 Open Weather Map Bot Framework Composer Azure
  6. 6. お天気LINEBot作成の流れ  公式チュートリアル  https://docs.microsoft.com/en- us/composer/tutorial/tutorial-create-bot  Composer環境の用意  ボットの新規作成(最初の挨拶とか)  Dialogの新規作成(お天気を調べて答えるメインの部分)  トリガーの作成(上記のDialogを呼ぶ)  Azureにリソース作成、公開  LINEとの接続 LINEボットのQRコード
  7. 7. Composer環境の用意  今回はデスクトップ用アプリをインストール  https://docs.microsoft.com/ja-jp/composer/setup-yarn  前提条件として下記も準備  Bot Framework Emulator  .NET Core SDK 3.1以降
  8. 8. ボットの新規作成  最初の挨拶などを設定  詰まったところ  ドキュメントが全部英語  解決方法  チュートリアルを日本語化してくださっている記事  https://qiita.com/annie/items/076994fdaabed0de00f6
  9. 9. Dialogの新規作成  お天気を調べて答えるメインの部分  ユーザーが入力した郵便番号で、Open Weather Mapの APIにアクセスする
  10. 10. トリガーの作成  作成したDialogを呼び出す
  11. 11. Azureにリソース作成、公開  ボットを公開するためにAzure Bot Serviceを使う  https://docs.microsoft.com/en-us/composer/how-to-publish-bot  node provisionComposer.js --subscriptionId=<YOUR AZURE SUBSCRIPTION ID> --name=<NAME OF YOUR RESOURCE GROUP> --appPassword=<APP PASSWORD> --environment=<NAME FOR ENVIRONMENT DEFAULT to dev>  詰まったところ①  上記記事のコマンドではエラーが発生する  解決方法  --tenantIdのオプションを追加  詰まったところ②  有償のCosmosDBが作られる  解決方法  JSONファイルにパラメータを追加する  "enableFreeTier": true
  12. 12. LINEとの接続  チャンネルからLINEを選択、設定  LINE Developersにて設定
  13. 13. おすすめ資料  Bot Framework Composer で チャットボットをノンコーディング 開発 (2) Dialog (+ユーザー入力、外部 API 利用、条件分岐)  https://qiita.com/annie/items/93ffbbc2f0981257751e  LINE Bot を Bot Framework Composer でローコード開発する : そ の 1 環境の準備  https://qiita.com/kenakamu/items/7c4e5d0019ea651e004e  ハンズオンで学ぶ AI ～ Bot Framework Composer + QnA Maker / Custom Vision + IoT Edge  https://www.microsoft.com/ja- jp/events/decode/2020session/detail.aspx?sid=D51&tk=D

×