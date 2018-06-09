Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ‫دليل‬‫العلمية‬ ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫ألاكاديمية‬ ‫اهة‬‫ز‬‫الن‬ ‫لفحص‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫إجراءات‬‫للجامعات‬ ‫الاعلى‬ ‫باملجلس‬ ‫تنص‬‫قواعد‬...
2 •‫الابحاث‬ ‫رسال‬ ‫يج‬‫صيغة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فحصها‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫التى‬pdf or word‫الية‬‫ص‬‫ن‬ (‫الور‬‫ص‬ ‫فى‬ "‫تكو‬ ‫بحي‬ .‫حص‬ ‫لل‬ ‫...
3 :‫ى‬‫والشكاو‬ ‫املتابعة‬ ‫إجراءات‬ ‫ودمين‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫املت‬ ‫س‬‫ودل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫هي‬ ‫واء‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ض‬‫أع‬ ‫وادن...
  Page 1 of 14                                                                                                            ١ ‫ﻣﺼﺮ‬ ،‫اﳌﻨﻮﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﺎﻣﻌﺔ‬ ،‫اﻟﱰﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻴﺔ‬‫ﻋﻤﻴﺪ‬ ،‫اﻟﺪﻫﺸﺎن‬ ‫ﲨﺎل‬ /‫أ.د‬‫ﻧﻴﻮ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻳ‬ ‫ﰲ‬٢٠١٨‫م‬ ٢ -‫رﻗﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﺤﻖ‬ ‫اﻧﻈﺮ‬١‫ﻟﻠﺠﺎﻣﻌﺎت‬ ‫اﻻﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻠﺲ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻼﲝﺎث‬ ‫دﳝﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﻛﺎ‬ ‫اﻫﺔ‬‫ﺰ‬‫اﻟﻨ‬ ‫ﻟﻔﺤﺺ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻘﺪم‬ ‫اءات‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﺟ‬ ‫دﻟﻴﻞ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻀﻤﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﺬى‬
  2. 2.  Page 2 of 14                                                               Plagiarism software          Plagiarism software                ithenticate and turnitin   ٣ ‫اﻹﻃﻼق‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫اﻟﱪاﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﻫﺬﻩ‬ ‫وأﻫﻢ‬ .‫اﳌﺪﻓﻮع‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﺎﱐ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ،‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﺘﺤﺎل‬ ‫ﻛﺸﻒ‬‫اﻣﺞ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻫﻲ‬ ‫ﻛﺜﲑة‬: Identicate & Turnitin Identicate -1:‫دور‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺘﺨﺪﻣﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬‫و‬ ،‫اة‬‫ر‬‫واﻟﺪﻛﺘﻮ‬ ‫اﳌﺎﺟﺴﺘﲑ‬ ‫وﻟﻄﻠﺒﺔ‬ ‫واﻷﺳﺎﺗﺬة‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺒﺎﺣﺜﲔ‬‫و‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺸﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﺪور‬ ‫اﳌﺨﺼﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺎﳌﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺸﺮ‬Elsevier, IEEE, nature, Springer,Wiley Blackwell‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﻪ‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺪم‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﺎرن‬ ‫ﻷﻧﻪ‬ ٣٨٨٠٠٠٠٠‫ﻛﺘﺐ‬‫و‬ ‫ات‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻣﺆﲤ‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎب‬‫و‬ ‫ووﺛﻴﻘﺔ‬ ‫ﲝﺚ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬80000‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﺎر‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬ ،‫ﲝﺜﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﳎﻠﺔ‬٩٢٠٠٠٠٠٠‫ﻣﺴﺘﺨﻠﺺ‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫اﻋﺪ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻷﲝﺎث‬ ‫وﻣﻠﺨﺺ‬٤٥٠٠٠٠٠٠٠٠٠.‫ﻣﺘﺎﺣﺔ‬ ‫إﻧﱰﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﺔ‬
  3. 3.  Page 3 of 14 ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﱪى‬ ‫واﳉﺎﻣﻌﺎت‬ ‫اﻟﻜﱪى‬ ‫اﳌﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺘﺨﺪﻣﻪ‬ ‫وﻟﺬﻟﻚ‬‫ﻣﺜﻞ‬Harvard,Salford, Cambridge‫اﳌﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﻛﺬﻟﻚ‬‫و‬ ،‫وﻏﲑﻫﺎ‬ ‫ـ‬‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﳏﺪود‬ ‫ﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اك‬‫ﱰ‬‫اﻻﺷ‬ ‫اد‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﻷﻓ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺒﺎﺣﺜﲔ‬ ‫وﳝﻜﻦ‬ .‫واﻟﻔﻜﺮي‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻲ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺸﺮ‬ ‫اﻫﺔ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻧ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﺘﺄﻛﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﱪى‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎﻧﻮﻧﻴﺔ‬٥٠‫ﻓﺤﺺ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﺑﻞ‬ ‫ا‬ً‫دوﻻر‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﺰﻳﺪ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﲝﺚ‬٢٥٠٠‫أو‬ ،‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬١٥٠‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﲨﻴﻌﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫أﲝﺎث‬ ‫ﻟﻌﺪة‬ ‫ا‬ً‫دوﻻر‬٧٥٠٠٠‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬. ‫ا‬ ‫ﻳﻘﺎرن‬ ‫أﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﺔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وﻃ‬‫ﻃﺒﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻴﻨﺔ‬ ‫ان‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﱵ‬ ‫اء‬‫ﺰ‬‫اﻷﺟ‬ ‫ﺑﺘﻠﻮﻳﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻮم‬ ‫ﰒ‬ ‫وﻏﲑﻫﺎ‬ ‫واﻟﺼﻔﺤﺎت‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫وﻗﻮاﻋﺪ‬ ‫اﳌﻮاﻗﻊ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﳎ‬ ‫أم‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺳﺮﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﱪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﻛﺎن‬ ‫إذا‬ ‫ﻳﻘﺮر‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻫﻢ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫اﳌﺘﺨﺼﺼﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫أﻫﻞ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻴﻪ‬ ‫ﻳﻄﻠﻖ‬‫و‬ .‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫وﺣﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﺧﻄﻮرة‬ ‫ﻟﺪرﺟﺔ‬‫ﺮد‬ ‫ﻣﺘﻜﺮرة‬ ‫اﺻﻄﻼﺣﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﻴﺎﻏﺎت‬.‫اﻟﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫داﺧﻞ‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﺎ‬ ً‫أﲝﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﻘﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫ﻼت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﻓﺒﻌﺾ‬ ،‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﺎﺋﺞ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺒﻮل‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﲢﺪﻳﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻤﺠﻼت‬ ‫ﺗﱰك‬ ‫وﻟﺬﻟﻚ‬٨‫وﺑﻌﻀﻬﺎ‬ ،% ‫ﺣﱴ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﺴﺎﻣﺢ‬١٥‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫واﺣﺪ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺪر‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻫﻨﺎك‬ ‫ﻳﻜﻮن‬ ‫أﻻ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﺮط‬ %٦‫اﻟ‬ ‫ﺣﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ %‫ﺒ‬‫ﲝ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻟﻮ‬ ‫ﲟﻌﲎ‬ .‫اﻷﺻﻠﻲ‬ ‫ﺤﺚ‬‫ﻋﺪد‬ ‫ﺜًﺎ‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺎﺗﻪ‬٢٠٠٠‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫اﻗﺘﺒﺴﺖ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬٢٠٠‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ‫ا‬ً‫اﺋﺪ‬‫ز‬ ‫ًﺎ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﺎ‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺘﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻓﺈن‬ ،‫اﻟﺼﻔﺤﺔ‬ ‫ورﻗﻢ‬ ‫اﳌﺆﻟﻒ‬ ‫واﺳﻢ‬ ‫اﻟﺼﺤﻴﺢ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻮﺛﻴﻖ‬ ‫وذﻛﺮت‬ ‫ﻛﻠﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﳝﺜﻞ‬ ‫اﻗﺘﺒﺴﺘﻪ‬١٠‫اﻷﲝﺎث‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻴﺪ‬ ‫ﻼت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وﻣﻌﻈﻢ‬ .‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﲢﻜﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﺮﺣﻠﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﺒﺪء‬ ‫ﻠﺔ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫ﶈﺮر‬ ‫اﻟﻨﻬﺎﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺮﺟﻊ‬ ‫ار‬‫ﺮ‬‫واﻟﻘ‬ .‫اﻷﺻﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﺠﻢ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ %‫ﺎ‬ ‫أﺻﺤﺎ‬ ‫إﱃ‬ ‫اﻷ‬ ‫ﻼت‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وﺑﻌﺾ‬ .‫أﺧﺮى‬ ‫ﻣﺮة‬ ‫إرﺳﺎﻟﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫وﻳﻐﲑوا‬ ‫ﻳﻌﺪﻟﻮا‬ ‫ﻛﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫أﻓﺮزﻫﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﱵ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺘﻴﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺑﻨﺎء‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻜﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬‫ﺎ‬ ً‫اﻣ‬‫ﺰ‬‫اﻟﺘ‬ ‫ﺷﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺤﻜﻴﻢ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﺣﱴ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﺗﺮﻓﺾ‬. ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫اﻟﻘﻮل‬ ‫ﻓﻠﺔ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ithenticate‫اﻟﻠﻐﺎت‬ ‫ﲨﻴﻊ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اﳌﻘﺎر‬ ‫ﺬﻩ‬ ‫ﻳﻘﻮم‬‫اﳌﻌﻠﻮﻣﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺎﻧﺰ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫واﳌﺘﺎح‬ ‫اﻟﻠﻐﺎت‬ ‫أﻛﻮاد‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻳﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻷﻧﻪ‬، ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻣﺖ‬ ‫واﳌﻘﺎرﻧﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺪﻗﻴﻖ‬‫و‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺪﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﲢﺮي‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫وﳌﺰﻳﺪ‬ithenticate‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻻﲢﺎد‬Crossref‫اﻹﺻﺪار‬ ‫أﺧﺮﺟﺘﺎ‬‫و‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﳉﺪﻳﺪ‬Cross Check powered by Ithenticate‫أﻗﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻳﻦ‬‫ﻮ‬‫ﻟﺘﻜ‬‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫ى‬. : Turnitin – 2‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫إﻧﺘﺎﺟﺔ‬ ‫ﰎ‬ ،‫اﳌﻜﺘﻮب‬ ‫اﻹﻟﻜﱰوﱐ‬ ‫اﶈﺘﻮى‬ ‫وﺳﺮﻗﺔ‬ ‫اﻧﺘﺤﺎل‬ ‫وﻣﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﻟﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﱰﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺷﺒﻜﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫إﻟﻜﱰوﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺑﺮﳎﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ﻛﺔ‬‫ﺷﺮ‬iParadigms.‫واﻟﺘﺄﻛﺪ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ﻫﺬا‬ ‫اﺳﺘﺨﺪام‬ ‫رﺧﺼﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﳌﺆﺳﺴﺎت‬ ‫اﳌﻌﺎﻫﺪ‬ ‫ﺗﺸﱰي‬‫اﻟﻮاﺟﺒﺎت‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑﺔ‬‫ﻣﺼﺪاﻗﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻋﺎم‬ ‫وﻣﻨﺬ‬ .‫اﳌﻜﺘﻮﺑﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﻷﲝﺎث‬٢٠٠٨‫اﻋﺘﻤﺎد‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺘﺠﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﺔ‬‫اﻟﺸﺮ‬ ‫أﻋﻠﻨﺖ‬ ‫م‬٣١‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﻌﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﺎﻣﻞ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻄﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﺮﺑﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺿﻤﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﳒﻠﻴﺰﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫ﻟﻐﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺴﻮخ‬ ‫اﶈﺘﻮى‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﻗﺎﻋﺪة‬ ‫ﲢﺘﻮي‬ ،٢٠‫ﺑ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ،‫اﻧﱰﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﺎر‬‫وﻣﺆرﺷﻔﺔ‬ ‫ﺣﺎﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺻﻔﺤﺎت‬ ‫ﲔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﲢﺘﻮي‬٢٢٠‫ﻣﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﺗ‬ ،‫وﲝﺚ‬ ‫واﺟﺐ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﻮن‬١٥٠٬٠٠٠‫ﲢﺘﻮي‬ ‫ﻋﺎﳌﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﱰوﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻜﺘﺒﺎت‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫اﻛﺔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺷ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺟﺪ‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬،‫ﻳﻮﻣﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ورﻗﺔ‬ ‫ﲟﻘﺪار‬ ‫ﺗﺴﺎﻫﻢ‬ ‫وﻫﺬﻩ‬ ‫وﳎﻼت‬ ‫وﻣﻘﺎﻻت‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺐ‬‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬١٠٠‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﲨﻴﻊ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬،‫ت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﳐﺰن‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﳌﻮﺟﻮدة‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫اﺿﺎﻓﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻘﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻠﻴﻮن‬‫ﳏﺘﻮى‬ ‫ﻫﻮ‬ ‫ذﻛﺮﻩ‬ ‫ﺳﺒﻖ‬ .‫ﻳﻨﻘﺺ‬ ‫وﻻ‬ ‫اﻟﺰﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﻳﺪ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﻳ‬ ‫أﻧﻪ‬ ‫أي‬ ،‫اﻛﻤﻲ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗ‬ ‫و‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﺎدة‬Turnitin‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫واﻟﺘﺄﻛﺪ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﺗﺪﻗﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻪ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﺎدة‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﳝﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﺑﻞ‬ ،‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﻂ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺴﺖ‬ ‫ﺎﺋﻲ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻠﻴﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﻗﺒﻞ‬،‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬١٠٬٠٠٠‫اﻟﻌﺎﱂ‬ ‫ﺣﻮل‬ ‫ﺗﻌﻠﻴﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺆﺳﺴﺔ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫أﻛﺜﺮ‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﺨﺪم‬ ،١٬٠٠٠٬٠٠٠‫اﻛﺜﺮ‬ ، ‫وأﻛﺎدﳝﻲ‬ ‫ﻣﺪرس‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬٢٠٬٠٠٠٬٠٠٠‫ﻳﺴﺘﺨﺪﻣﻮﻧﻪ‬ ‫ﻃﺎﻟﺐ‬. ‫ادرة‬ ‫أﻧﻈﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺑﺴﻬﻮﻟﺔ‬ ‫رﺑﻄﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺘﻢ‬ ‫ﺗﺼﻤﻴﻤﻪ‬ ‫ﰎ‬ ‫ﻓﻘﺪ‬ ‫اﳊﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺟﻬﺎز‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﺗﻨﺼﻴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﳝﻜﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺲ‬ ‫اﻧﻪ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫اﻹﻧﱰﻧﺖ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﻳﻌﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫اﻟﱪ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﲟﺎ‬ .‫اﻟﺘﻌﻠﻢ‬‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﺑﺮ‬ ‫وﻳﻘﻮم‬Turnitin‫اﻟﺘﺎﻟﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻌﻤﻠﻴﺎت‬:‫ل‬ ‫ﻛﺰﻳﺔ‬‫اﳌﺮ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫اﻟﺒﺤﺚ‬ ‫ﻳﻦ‬‫ﺰ‬‫ﲣ‬Turnitin،‫ﰒ‬.‫ت‬ ‫ﳏﺘﻮ‬ ‫ﻣﻊ‬ ‫ﺗﺴﻠﻴﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﰎ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫ﻧﺔ‬‫ر‬‫ﻣﻘﺎ‬ ‫ت‬ ‫اﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬‫اﱃ‬ ‫اﺿﺎﻓﺔ‬ ،‫وﻗﺖ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﰲ‬ ‫ﻳﺮ‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﻟﺘﻘ‬ ‫اﺟﻌﺔ‬‫ﺮ‬‫وﻣ‬ ‫اءة‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﻗ‬ ‫واﻷﺳﺘﺎذ‬ ‫ﻟﻠﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﳝﻜﻦ‬ ،‫دﻳﻨﺎﻣﻴﻜﻲ‬ ‫ﻳﺮ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﻘ‬ ‫ﺗﻮﻟﻴﺪ‬، ،‫اﳌﺴﺮوق‬ ‫اﶈﺘﻮى‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺸﻒ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﺗﺘﻢ‬ ‫ا‬ ‫وﺑﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻞ‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫ﻧﺔ‬‫ر‬‫وﻣﻘﺎ‬ ‫ﻣﺴﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﻤﻞ‬‫ﻣﻊ‬ ،‫ﻧﺴﺦ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫أي‬ ‫ﻋﻦ‬ ‫ﻣﻔﺼﻞ‬ ‫ﻳﺮ‬‫ﺮ‬‫ﺗﻘ‬ ‫ﻳﻈﻬﺮ‬ ‫ذﻟﻚ‬ ‫ﺑﻌﺪ‬ .‫ﻣﺞ‬ ‫ﻟﱪ‬ ‫اﳋﺎﺻﺔ‬ ‫اﻻﺧﺮى‬ ‫واﳌﺼﺎدر‬ ‫ت‬ ‫ﻟﺒﻴﺎ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺴﺦ‬ ‫ﻋﻤﻠﻴﺔ‬ ‫ﻟﻴﺜﺒﺖ‬ ‫ﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫اﳋﺎص‬ ‫اﳊﻞ‬ ‫ﲜﺎﻧﺐ‬ ‫اﳌﻨﺴﻮﺧﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﺎدة‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﻳﺮى‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﻳﺴﺘﻄﻴﻊ‬ ‫اﳌﻌﻠﻢ‬ ‫أو‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫أي‬ ‫اﻟﻨﺴﺦ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺪر‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺿﻴﺢ‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫اﻟﺘﺸﺎﺑﻪ‬ ‫ﻧﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫ﻋﻠﻰ‬ ‫ﳛﺘﻮي‬ ‫ﻳﺮ‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﻟﺘﻘ‬ ‫أن‬ ‫ﻛﻤﺎ‬ .‫واﺿﺢ‬‫ﻣﺌﻮﻳﺔ‬ ‫ﻛﻨﺴﺒﺔ‬ ‫اﳌﻮﺟﻮدة‬ ‫واﳌﺼﺎدر‬ ‫اﻟﻄﺎﻟﺐ‬ ‫ﺣﻞ‬‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫ﳝﻨﻊ‬ ‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻻﻳﻮﺟﺪ‬ ،‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﺎدة‬ ‫ﻃﺒﻌﺎ‬
  4. 4.  Page 4 of 14                                                                                          .               .                                            Plagiarism ‫واﳌﻄﺒﻮﻋﻪ‬ ‫اﻻﻟﻜﱰوﻧﻴﺔ‬ ‫اﻟﻌﻠﻤﻴﺔ‬ ‫واﳌﺮاﺟﻊ‬ ‫اﻟﻜﺘﺐ‬ ‫وﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻧﱰﻧﺖ‬،‫ﻣﺎ‬ ‫وﻫﺬا‬ .‫ﻣﻨﺎﺳﺐ‬ ‫ﺑﺸﻜﻞ‬ ‫ﻣﻨﻬﺎ‬ ‫اﻻﺳﺘﻔﺎدة‬ ‫اد‬‫ﺮ‬‫اﳌ‬ ‫اﳌﻌﻠﻮﻣﺔ‬ ‫ﻣﺼﺪر‬ ‫ذﻛﺮ‬ ‫ﻳﺸﱰط‬ ‫وﻟﻜﻦ‬ ‫اﻻﻗﺘﺒﺎس‬ ‫ﻳﺴﻤﻰ‬Citation‫اﻟ‬ ‫ﻟﺘﺨﱪ‬ ‫ﻃﺮﻳﻘﺔ‬ ‫وﻫﻲ‬‫ﺣﺎﻟﺔ‬ ‫وﰲ‬ .‫اﳌﺬﻛﻮرة‬ ‫اﳌﺼﺎدر‬ ‫ﻣﻦ‬ ‫اﺳﺘﻔﺪت‬ ‫اﻧﻚ‬ ‫ﻘﺎرئ‬‫ـ‬‫ﻟ‬‫ا‬ ‫ﻛﺘﺎﺑﺔ‬Citation‫ﻋﻤﻠﻚ‬ ‫ان‬ ‫ﺗﻌﲏ‬ ‫ﻻ‬ ‫اﻻﻗﺘﺒﺎس‬ ‫ﺗﻮﺛﻴﻖ‬ ‫ﻷن‬ ،‫أﺻﻠﻲ‬ ‫ﻏﲑ‬ ‫او‬ ‫ﻗﺺ‬Citation‫ﲝﺜﻚ‬ ‫ﻗﻴﻤﺔ‬ ‫ﻳﺮﻓﻊ‬ ‫وﻫﺬا‬ ،‫اﳌﺼﺪر‬ ‫أﻓﻜﺎر‬ ‫وﺑﲔ‬ ‫أﻓﻜﺎرك‬ ‫ﺑﲔ‬ ‫ﳝﻴﺰ‬ ‫اﻟﻘﺎرئ‬ ‫ﲡﻌﻞ‬.
  5. 5.  Page 5 of 14 Plagiarism borrowing Plagiarism software                                             Citation   Citation     Citation                                  
  6. 6.  Page 6 of 14 Plagiarism software                                                                                                                               
  7. 7.  Page 7 of 14                          .                                                                                                        
  8. 8.  Page 8 of 14                                                                                      PDF
  9. 9.  Page 9 of 14 mojibake                .                                   .                                               
  10. 10.  Page 10 of 14                                 ١-                                      ٢- ٣-  ٤-  ٥-             ٦-                 
  11. 11.  Page 11 of 14  ELSEVIER:25 ––1317 –              https://ab7aaaas.blogspot.com/2017/08/blog-post_16.html               https://arabicedition.nature.com/journal/2014/08/511127a         Identicate & Turnitin    https://www.facebook.com/higher.studies.mag/posts/1423231367790573         http://www.uoanbar.edu.iq/HumanitarianEducationCollege/News_Details.php?ID=20                     –         International Journal of Research in Educational Sciences         – –  –          file:///E:/%D8%A8%D8%AD%D9%88%D8%AB/%D8%A7%D9%84%D9%86%D8%B2%D8%A7%D9%87%D8 %A9%20%D8%              - (501) |    http://www.arabicmagazine.com/arabic/ArticleDetails.aspx?id=1642#.TzbzlGoc9zU.facebook
  12. 12.  Page 12 of 14 http://ziid.net/tech/translation- plagiarism-detection –– –                 0#.Wx7y36ksCtg.facebook-8-28-detail-http://arsco.org/article27              –  http://www.arsco.org/article-detail-1089-8-027  – – 18- Stephan dahl: : Turnitin, The student perspective on using Plagiarism detection software, Active Learning in Higher Education, vol 8 (2) ,2015,173- 191 19- Russell K. Baker et ail : An Evaluation of The Effectiveness of Turnitin. Com As A Tool For Reducing Plagiarism In Graduate Student Term Papers,college Teaching Methods& Styles Journal,vol.4(9) , September 2008>        
  Page 13 of 14
  Page 14 of 14
  15. 15. 1 ‫دليل‬‫العلمية‬ ‫لألبحاث‬ ‫ألاكاديمية‬ ‫اهة‬‫ز‬‫الن‬ ‫لفحص‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫إجراءات‬‫للجامعات‬ ‫الاعلى‬ ‫باملجلس‬ ‫تنص‬‫قواعد‬‫عشر‬ ‫الثانية‬ ‫دورتها‬ ‫فى‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫ألاعلى‬ ‫باملجلس‬ ‫الترقيات‬‫الخاص‬ ‫البند‬ ‫في‬‫ب‬‫الدورتات‬‫ل‬‫وا‬ ‫التت‬‫ج‬‫امل‬ ‫تقييم‬ ‫ات‬‫ر‬‫الاتم‬‫ال‬‫مل‬‫وا‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬(‫الاد‬‫ال‬‫م‬18)" ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ع‬" ‫التع‬‫ال‬‫س‬‫ت‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫اللج‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫بأ‬‫الات‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معلو‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ع‬‫الدورتات‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ا‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العامل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ه‬‫توفر‬(‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬‫بمر‬‫الدمات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫خ‬‫ال‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫إلالكترون‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫واملعرف‬‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬‫الس‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫للمج‬‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ألاع‬‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ع‬‫للجام‬‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ه‬‫ول‬"‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫تط‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬(‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫الو‬ ‫القيام‬‫باستطتع‬‫على‬‫شبكة‬‫املعلومات‬‫ع‬‫دورتات‬‫عينها‬‫وتحديد‬‫معامل‬‫ر‬ ‫التأث‬‫لكل‬‫مجلة‬‫و‬‫دورتة‬. " ‫ال‬‫ع‬‫يت‬‫الى‬‫ل‬‫ع‬‫الة‬‫ن‬‫اللج‬‫الة‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫ترت‬‫التت‬‫ج‬‫امل‬‫الدورتات‬‫ل‬‫وا‬‫الة‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬‫الا‬‫ق‬‫طب‬‫الا‬‫مل‬‫الوافر‬‫ت‬‫ي‬‫الدهها‬‫ل‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫الات‬‫م‬‫معلو‬‫المعة‬‫س‬‫ال‬–‫الر‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫النا‬ ‫دولي‬/‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫مح‬–‫ة‬ ‫الن‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫م‬–‫الة‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫محك‬–‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫متخص‬/‫عامة‬–‫الا‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫ع‬‫الي‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ي‬:‫الل‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معا‬‫ر‬ ‫الأث‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬"‫إ‬‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫و‬)‫الي‬‫ال‬‫ف‬‫الص‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫التخ‬.‫و‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫للج‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬ ‫الحق‬‫في‬(‫إعاد‬‫النظر‬‫في‬‫التقييم‬‫سنوتا‬‫وإضافة‬‫مجتت‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫وماتم‬‫لم‬‫تك‬(‫مذكور‬‫م‬‫قبل‬‫ولألقسام‬‫الة‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬‫الق‬‫ح‬‫ال‬‫الي‬‫ف‬ "‫تطل‬‫م‬‫اللجنة‬‫املختصة‬‫تقييم‬‫مجتت‬‫ودورتات‬‫ات‬‫ر‬‫وماتم‬‫لم‬‫تقيم‬‫م‬‫قبل‬."‫ويستعا‬‫كلما‬‫مك‬‫الا‬‫م‬‫ب‬‫الد‬‫ل‬‫الة‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ ‫الرقمية‬‫باملجلس‬‫ألاعلى‬‫للجامعات‬‫م‬‫بيانات‬‫ومعلومات‬‫يد‬ ‫ت‬‫في‬‫تقييم‬‫وترتي‬‫املجتت‬‫والدورتات‬‫العاملية‬‫واملحلية‬. ‫الم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫ر‬ (‫الاد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫الي‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ف‬ ‫المل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫ن‬ ‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫ك‬28‫الاص‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫خ‬‫ال‬ ‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫الب‬ ‫المل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ت‬ )‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬ "‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫لل‬ ‫الدم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫الت‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫وةل‬ ‫الروآ‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫ألاورا‬ ‫الم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬ ‫يت‬ ‫الذت‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫وا‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املتطل‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ت‬ " ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫و‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬ "‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫لل‬ ‫الدم‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫للت‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫كمتطل‬ ‫الديمها‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫ت‬ ‫الود‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫املط‬ ‫الدندات‬‫ال‬‫س‬‫وامل‬(‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬ ‫الد‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معت‬‫الر‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ر‬‫تق‬ ‫الديم‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫ت‬ ‫الخدمات‬ ‫بمرك‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبات‬‫الي‬‫ف‬ ‫الة‬‫ل‬‫املنقو‬ ‫الة‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬ (‫الاد‬‫مل‬‫ا‬ ‫حدد‬ُ‫ي‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫ألاعلى‬ ‫للمجلس‬ ‫التا‬ ‫واملعرفية‬ ‫إلالكترونية‬ ‫زية‬ ‫إلانجل‬ ‫باللغة‬ ‫املكتوبة‬ ‫ألابحاث‬‫العربية‬ ‫واللغة‬‫العلمية‬ ‫السرقات‬ ‫اكدشاف‬ ‫امج‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫على‬ ‫ألابحاث‬‫تمرتر‬ ‫عد‬plagiarism) ‫الكليات‬‫و‬ ‫املصرتة‬ ‫بالجامعات‬ (‫متوفر‬ ‫مشابهه‬ ‫امج‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫ت‬ ‫و‬. ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫الاعا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫وب‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ (‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫المل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫قا‬‫الدم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫خ‬‫ال‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬‫بمر‬‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫واملعرف‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫إلالكترون‬ ‫ات‬‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ع‬‫للجام‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ألاع‬ ‫ملجلس‬ ‫اعات‬‫ر‬‫وإلاج‬ ‫وابط‬ ‫ال‬ ‫م‬ ‫مجموعة‬ ‫بتحديد‬‫املنظمة‬‫حص‬ ‫لل‬ ‫للتقدم‬:‫يلي‬ ‫فيما‬ ‫تتضح‬ ‫املنظمة‬ ‫اءات‬‫ر‬‫إلاج‬‫العلمية‬ ‫للجان‬ ‫املتقدمين‬ ‫أبحاث‬ ‫لفحص‬ ً ‫أول‬::‫املصرية‬ ‫الحكومية‬ ‫الجامعات‬ ‫من‬ ‫املتقدمين‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫فى‬ ❖‫ووان‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الع‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫الك‬ ‫ود‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ي‬‫بر‬ ‫وال‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫بال‬ ‫ودم‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫املت‬ ‫ووم‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫ي‬info.dlu@scu.eg‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫وتمل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ش‬‫ي‬‫وات‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ف‬‫املل‬ ‫التالية‬: •‫حص‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بطل‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبات‬ (‫وحد‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫موجه‬ ‫الكلية‬ ‫عميد‬ ‫م‬ ‫خطاد‬. •‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫بم‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫البا‬ ‫الوم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫ي‬‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ألاع‬ ‫الس‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫املج‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫بأما‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ (‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫الدم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫الت‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ط‬ ‫للجامعات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫مرفق‬ ‫ر‬ ‫التأث‬ ‫معامل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ل‬‫الحصو‬ ‫طل‬1)‫و‬ ‫؛‬‫فحص‬ ‫طل‬‫باالن‬ ‫الانتحال‬‫الا‬‫ت‬ ‫ت‬‫كر‬ ‫ال‬‫مرفق‬2. )
  16. 16. 2 •‫الابحاث‬ ‫رسال‬ ‫يج‬‫صيغة‬ ‫فى‬ ‫فحصها‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫التى‬pdf or word‫الية‬‫ص‬‫ن‬ (‫الور‬‫ص‬ ‫فى‬ "‫تكو‬ ‫بحي‬ .‫حص‬ ‫لل‬ ‫قابلة‬ ً ‫ثانيا‬:‫املتقدمين‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫فى‬‫من‬،‫الخاصة‬ ‫(الجامعات‬ ‫الخالج‬)‫ى...الخ‬ ‫الشخص‬ ‫التقدم‬: ❖‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ج‬‫يتو‬‫ودم‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫املت‬‫ن‬‫و‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫إدالن‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ً ‫أول‬‫واء‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ض‬‫أع‬‫وس‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫املج‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫ما‬ ‫ب‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ي‬‫العلم‬ ‫وان‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ج‬‫والل‬ ‫س‬‫ودل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫هي‬ ‫وات‬‫و‬ ‫املكت‬ ‫ودن‬‫و‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫واعد‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫امل‬ ‫وين‬‫و‬‫م‬‫ألا‬ ‫ويادن‬‫و‬‫ك‬ ‫ون‬‫و‬‫م‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫ة‬‫موج‬ ‫وا‬‫و‬‫ه‬‫ه‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ل‬‫وو‬‫و‬‫ص‬‫للح‬ ،‫وات‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫للجام‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ألاع‬ ً‫بناء‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫ألابحاث‬ ‫فحص‬ ‫لهلب‬ ‫الرقمية‬‫(مرفق‬ .‫احث‬ ‫ال‬ ‫من‬ ‫طلب‬ ‫على‬3). ❖‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ث‬‫ووان‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ن‬‫الع‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫و‬ ‫الك‬ ‫ود‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ي‬‫بر‬ ‫وال‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫بال‬ ‫ودم‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫املت‬ ‫ووم‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫ي‬info.dlu@scu.eg‫وات‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ف‬‫املل‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫وتمل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ش‬‫ي‬ :‫التالية‬ •‫خطاد‬(‫سياد‬ ‫م‬‫املساعد‬ " ‫الام‬‫الي‬ ‫موجه‬‫حص‬ ‫ال‬ ‫بطل‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبات‬ (‫وحد‬. •‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫بم‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫البا‬ ‫الوم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫ي‬‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ألاع‬ ‫الس‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫املج‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫بأما‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ (‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫إ‬ ‫الدم‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫الت‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ط‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬ ‫الق‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ف‬‫مر‬ ‫ر‬ ‫الأث‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معا‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ل‬‫الو‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫الح‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ط‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ع‬‫للجام‬1‫ت‬‫الر‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫الان‬ ‫الص‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ف‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ط‬ ‫و‬ ‫؛‬ ) ‫مرفق‬2. ) •‫اليغة‬‫ال‬‫ص‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ف‬ ‫الها‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫فح‬ ‫اليتم‬‫ال‬‫س‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫الاث‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫الاب‬ ‫الال‬‫ال‬‫س‬‫ر‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫ي‬pdf or word‫الية‬‫ال‬‫ص‬‫ن‬ (‫الور‬‫ال‬‫ص‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ف‬ "‫الو‬‫ال‬‫ك‬‫ت‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫بح‬ ‫حص‬ ‫لل‬ ‫قابلة‬ ‫و‬‫هذ‬ ‫على‬ ً‫بناء‬،‫واث‬‫ح‬‫ألاب‬ ‫بيان‬ ‫فى‬ ‫عناوينها‬ ‫املحدد‬ ‫للدوليات‬ ‫ثي‬ ‫ت‬ ‫معامل‬ ‫بتحديد‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫ات‬ ‫املكت‬ ‫وحدن‬ ‫تقوم‬ ‫الهلب‬ ‫ا‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫البرقات‬ ‫إكتشاف‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫هالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫التشاب‬ ‫دلجة‬ ‫وفحص‬Antiplagiarism. : ً ‫ثالثا‬:‫الفحص‬ ‫مخرجات‬ 1-" ‫ال‬‫م‬‫و‬ ‫الرر‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫مل‬‫و‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫للبا‬ ‫الل‬‫س‬‫ير‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ (‫الد‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬ ‫الد‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معت‬ "‫الا‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫الللج‬‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ع‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ى‬‫إلالكترو‬ ‫الد‬‫ي‬‫ر‬‫الب‬‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ‫ع‬ ‫التمت‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫م‬ ‫عن‬‫و‬‫ا‬‫املوحد‬ ‫الدولي‬ ‫الترقيم‬ ‫الدورتة‬ "ISSN‫الدل‬‫ع‬‫امل‬‫ر‬ ‫الأث‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫الل‬‫م‬‫معا‬ ‫الة‬‫ت‬‫الدور‬‫ر‬ ‫الأث‬‫ت‬ ‫الل‬‫م‬‫معا‬ ‫الر‬‫ش‬‫النا‬FactorEigen ‫العلم‬ ‫الدورتة‬ ‫ترتي‬SJR‫للدورتات‬ ‫ت‬‫ئو‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الترتي‬Quartile‫الة‬‫ي‬‫إقليم‬‫و‬ ‫الة‬‫ي‬‫دول‬ ‫المل‬‫ن‬‫كا‬ ‫الواع‬‫س‬ ‫الة‬‫ت‬‫الدور‬ ‫تصنيف‬ ‫م‬‫و‬‫حلية‬Classification.)‫(مرفق‬4) 2-(‫ر‬ ‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫امل‬ ‫الاث‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ب‬ ‫با‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫ب‬ ‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬ ‫الابه‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫ت‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫بدر‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫الرقم‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ب‬‫املكت‬ (‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫و‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬ ‫الد‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫معت‬ "‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫الف‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫ك‬ ‫الامج‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ه‬‫قر‬ ‫الى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫إلانتحال‬‫الللجنة‬ " ‫م‬‫و‬ ‫ملقرر‬‫و‬ ‫للباح‬ ‫يرسل‬‫مرفق‬5). 3-‫ب‬ ‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ك‬ ‫الابه‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫ت‬ ‫الة‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ج‬‫بدر‬ ‫اليلى‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ص‬ ‫ت‬ "‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ي‬‫ب‬‫امل‬ ‫النص‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫وا‬ ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ح‬‫الابه‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫اله‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ل‬‫ملخر‬ ‫ع‬ ‫الا‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫وف‬‫الف‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ش‬‫الك‬ ‫الامج‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ن‬‫ر‬‫ب‬ ‫الات‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ج‬" ‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫م‬‫و‬ ‫الرر‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫ق‬‫للم‬ ‫الل‬‫ال‬‫ال‬‫س‬‫وتر‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫اللجنة‬‫توضيحي‬ ‫نمو‬‫مرفق‬6). 4-: ‫هامة‬ ‫ملحوظة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الفحص‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫ق‬‫تبتغر‬25-30‫يوم‬‫وة‬‫ي‬‫كاف‬ ‫ن‬ ‫و‬ ‫بف‬ ‫وة‬‫ن‬‫اللج‬ ‫واد‬‫ق‬‫ع‬ ‫إ‬ ‫ود‬‫ع‬‫مو‬ ‫ول‬ ‫ق‬ ‫وب‬‫ل‬‫اله‬ ‫ودي‬‫ق‬‫ت‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫لذلك‬ ‫عمل‬ .)‫ألاقل‬ ‫على‬‫ةر‬ (
  17. 17. 3 :‫ى‬‫والشكاو‬ ‫املتابعة‬ ‫إجراءات‬ ‫ودمين‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫املت‬ ‫س‬‫ودل‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ت‬‫ال‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬ ‫هي‬ ‫واء‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ض‬‫أع‬ ‫وادن‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ال‬ ‫وى‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ل‬‫ع‬ ً ‫وةيال‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫ت‬‫و‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ق‬‫مو‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ع‬‫متاب‬ ‫ون‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫يم‬ ، ‫واعد‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ب‬‫م‬ ‫وتاا‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫وأ‬ ‫وتاا‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ك‬‫أ‬ ‫وة‬‫و‬‫و‬‫ي‬‫ق‬ ‫ل‬ ‫وومين‬‫ي‬ ‫والل‬‫ه‬ ‫ورد‬‫ل‬‫ا‬ ‫وات‬‫ك‬‫و‬ ‫وس‬‫ل‬‫املج‬ ‫وهة‬‫ك‬‫بوا‬ ‫وول‬‫ه‬‫امل‬ ‫الاكتفبالات‬ ‫نظام‬ ‫على‬ ‫ل‬‫الدهو‬ ‫هالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫اس‬ ‫الاقت‬‫تقالير‬ : ‫التالية‬ ‫يانات‬ ‫ال‬ ‫إكتيفاء‬ ‫يت‬ ‫أن‬ ‫على‬‫الاكتفبال‬ ‫تاليخ‬ ‫من‬ ‫عمل‬ : ‫ألاك‬ : ‫الكلية‬ :‫الجامعة‬ :‫التخصص‬ : ‫اللجنة‬ : ‫ثي‬ ‫الت‬ ‫معامل‬ ‫بهلب‬ ‫الرقمية‬ ‫ة‬ ‫املكت‬ ‫لوحدن‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫تاليخ‬ :‫الانتحال‬‫تقالير‬ ‫عن‬ ‫بالجامعة‬ ‫ولة‬ ‫املب‬ ‫للجةة‬ ‫التقدم‬ ‫تاليخ‬ :‫قية‬ ‫ال‬ ‫لجنة‬ ‫عقاد‬ ‫ل‬ ‫املزمع‬ ‫التاليخ‬ :‫ى‬‫الشكو‬ ‫ى‬‫محتو‬ : ‫املهلو‬
  18. 18. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 ler.eun.egeul@maiwww.eul.edu.eg ‫مرفق‬1
  19. 19. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 ler.eun.egeul@maiwww.eul.edu.eg ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫استما‬‫ية‬‫ر‬‫الدو‬‫تأثير‬ ‫معامل‬ ‫على‬ ‫ل‬‫الحصو‬ ‫طلب‬ -:‫املتقدم‬ ‫اسم‬ -:‫الكلية‬ -:‫الجامعة‬ -:‫القسم‬ -:‫الشعبة‬ -:‫العام‬ ‫التخصص‬ -:‫الدقيق‬ ‫التخصص‬ -:‫إلالكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ -:‫ن‬‫التليفو‬ -:‫املوبايل‬ -‫بيانات‬:‫الدورية‬ ‫م‬‫عنوان‬‫الدورية‬ISSN‫بالدورية‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫نشر‬ ‫سنة‬
  20. 20. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 eul@mailer.eun.egwww.eul.edu.eg ‫مرفق‬2
  21. 21. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 eul@mailer.eun.egwww.eul.edu.eg ‫ة‬‫ر‬‫استما‬‫طلب‬‫لا‬ ‫فحص‬‫الانتحال‬ ‫كشف‬ ‫برنامج‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ي‬‫الفكر‬ ‫نتاج‬ -:‫املتقدم‬ ‫اسم‬ -:‫الكلية‬ -:‫الجامعة‬ -:‫القسم‬ -:‫الشعبة‬ -:‫العام‬ ‫التخصص‬ -:‫الدقيق‬ ‫التخصص‬ -:)‫القطاع‬ ‫(لجنة‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫اللجنة‬ -:‫التخصص‬ ‫في‬ ‫العلمية‬ ‫اللجنة‬ ‫انعقاد‬ ‫موعد‬ -:‫لالكتروني‬ ‫البريد‬ -‫الت‬:‫ن‬‫ليفو‬ -:‫املوبايل‬ -:‫العلمية‬ ‫ألابحاث‬ ‫بيانات‬ ‫م‬‫البحث‬ ‫عنوان‬‫البحث‬ ‫بها‬ ‫املنشور‬ ‫الدورية‬‫النشر‬ ‫تاريخ‬
  22. 22. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 eul@mailer.eun.egwww.eul.edu.eg ‫مرفق‬3
  23. 23. ‫الرقمية‬ ‫املكتبة‬ ‫وحدة‬ ‫القاهرة‬ ‫بجامعة‬ ‫للجامعات‬ ‫األعلى‬ ‫المجلس‬ ‫مقر‬Supreme council of universities, Cairo University ‫غرف‬ ‫الثالث‬ ‫الدور‬C9 – C10 – C113th Floor Rooms C9 -C10 -C11 eul@mailer.eun.egwww.eul.edu.eg ‫مرفق‬4

