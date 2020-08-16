Successfully reported this slideshow.
1 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Chapter Three Source Coding ‫الـ‬source coding: ‫وهي‬ ‫العمليه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫التمام‬...
2 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%  𝟑.𝟑𝟐𝟏𝟗 𝟒 * 100%  0.830475 *100%  ƞ = 83.0475% 2- Variab...
3 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Ex: Develop the Shannon code for the following set of messages: P(x) = [0.3 0....
4 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ F3 = F2+ P(x2)  0.3 + 0.2 = 0.5 F4 = F3 + P(x3)  0.5 + 0.15 = 0.65 F5= F4 + ...
5 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ C(0.12) = 1010 C5 = F5 * 2  L5 = 4 C5 = 0.77 * 2 = 1.54  1 C5 = 0.54 * 2 = 1...
6 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ H(x) = - [ 0.5210 + 0.4643 + 0.4105 + 0.3670 + 0.3321 + 0.2915 + 0.2160] H(x) ...
7 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ 2) Shannon – Fano code: ‫بحيث‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مجاميع‬ ‫الي‬ ‫االحت...
8 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Lc = [ 0.35 * 2 + 0.2 * 2 + 0.15*3 + 0.12*3 + 0.1*3 + 0.08*3 ] =[0.7+0.4+0.45+...
9 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ 3) Huffman code: ‫من‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫وبعدها‬ ‫تنازليا‬ ‫االصغر‬ ‫الى‬...
10 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ ‫لحساب‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫بعد‬: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫الكو...
11 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Example: Consider these repeated pixels values in an image ... (0000000000005...
12 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ This ratio indicates that 80% of the uncompressed data has been eliminated in...
Shannon code & shannon fano & huffman method - chapter three

Published on

Information Theory and coding - نظرية المعلومات و الترميز الفصل الثالث

Published in: Engineering
Shannon code & shannon fano & huffman method - chapter three

  1. 1. 1 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Chapter Three Source Coding ‫الـ‬source coding: ‫وهي‬ ‫العمليه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫التمام‬ ‫طريقتين‬ ‫هناك‬ ‫المصدر‬ ‫في‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ترميز‬ ‫اي‬ 1- Fixed – length code words ‫للكود‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫طول‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫الترميز‬ ‫طريقة‬ 2- Variable – length code words ‫للكود‬ ‫المتغير‬ ‫الطول‬ ‫باستخدام‬ ‫الترميز‬ ‫طريقة‬ 1- Fixed – length code words ‫اي‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫الترميز‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫منها‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طول‬ ‫انه‬ ‫باعتبار‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫كفاءه‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫االمث‬ ‫في‬ ‫سنوضح‬ ‫كما‬ ‫االخر‬ ‫البت‬ ‫ياخذها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫للتمثيل‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫نفس‬ ‫ياخذ‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫انه‬‫الطريقه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫القادمه‬ ‫له‬ ‫غي‬ ‫تعتبر‬‫ر‬‫باعتبارها‬ ‫البديل‬ ‫اليجاد‬ ‫البحث‬ ‫تم‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫العالية‬ ‫بالكفاءه‬ ‫ليست‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫انتقال‬ ‫كفاءه‬ ‫وعاده‬ ‫مجديه‬ . ‫االرسال‬ ‫عمليه‬ ‫و‬ ‫الخزنية‬ ‫الناحيه‬ ‫من‬ ‫مؤثرة‬ ‫هي‬ ‫المعطاه‬ ‫االحتماليات‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫عاده‬ ‫الحاله‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬equal‫من‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ارسال‬ ‫كفاءه‬ ‫ولحساب‬ ‫متساويه‬ ‫اي‬ ‫االتي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫خالل‬: ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100% H(x) = Entropy of x = log2 n Lc = Length code ‫الستخراج‬Lc‫ال‬ ‫حاله‬ ‫في‬fixed‫االتي‬ ‫الشرط‬ ‫على‬ ‫باالعتماد‬ ‫اليجاده‬ ‫قانونين‬ ‫هناك‬  If n = 2r n= [ 2,4,8,16,………] ‫اذن‬ ---- Lc = log2 n bit  If n ≠ 2r ‫اذن‬ ---- Lc = int [ log2 n] +1 bit : ‫الفكره‬ ‫التمام‬ ‫مثال‬ Ex: for 10 equiprobable messages coded in a fixed length code then find the efficiency of code : ‫عباره‬ ‫من‬ ‫متساويه‬ ‫االحتماالت‬ ‫انه‬ ‫بما‬equiprobable ‫اذن‬ H(x) = log2 n = log2 10 = 3.3219 bit/message Lc = ‫انه‬ ‫بما‬ n ≠ 2r ‫اذن‬ --- Lc = int [log2 (10) ] +1 --- int [ 3.3219] +1  3+1 = 4 bit
  2. 2. 2 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%  𝟑.𝟑𝟐𝟏𝟗 𝟒 * 100%  0.830475 *100%  ƞ = 83.0475% 2- Variable – length code words ‫نعطي‬ ‫انه‬ ‫من‬ ‫ليصبح‬ ‫تطويره‬ ‫تم‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫االرسال‬ ‫في‬ ‫بطيء‬ ‫ويسبب‬ ‫مجدي‬ ‫غير‬ ‫واحد‬ ‫بطول‬ ‫البت‬ ‫تمثيل‬ ‫انه‬ ‫بما‬ ‫الغير‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫يحتااجه‬ ‫ما‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫سنعطي‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الطريقه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫االن‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫من‬ ‫ثابت‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫بت‬ ‫لكل‬‫هذا‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهدف‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تقليل‬ ‫االمر‬‫هناك‬ ‫االرسال‬ ‫وكفاءه‬ ‫سرعة‬ ‫في‬ ‫زيادة‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫مما‬ ‫المرسله‬3‫التمثيل‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫طرق‬ : ‫كاالتي‬ ‫وهي‬ 1- Shannon Code Method 2- Shannon Fano Code 3- Huffman Code 1- Shannon Code : ‫النهائي‬ ‫الطول‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫بالتالي‬ ‫مرسل‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫طول‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫اساسي‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫اساس‬ ‫على‬ ‫قائمة‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫للكود‬: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫االرسال‬ ‫كفاءه‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫المرسل‬ : ‫كاالتي‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫من‬ ‫استخراجها‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫التي‬ ‫المعلمات‬ 1- Li ‫االتي‬ ‫الشرط‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫استخراجها‬ ‫يتم‬ If N= ( 𝟏 𝟐 )r N= ( 𝟏 𝟐 , 𝟏 𝟒 , 𝟏 𝟖 , … … ) Li = - log2 P(xi) If N ≠ ( 𝟏 𝟐 )r Li = int [ - log2 P(xi) ] +1 2- Fi ( ‫قيمه‬ ‫احتماليه‬ ‫الول‬ ‫لها‬ ‫قيمه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫تعطي‬ ‫كالتالي‬ ‫تحسب‬0‫هي‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫احتماليه‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مع‬ ‫تجمع‬ ‫ثم‬ )F2‫الناتج‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫هي‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫الثانيه‬ ‫االحتماليه‬ ‫مع‬ ‫يجمع‬F3....... ‫باالمثله‬ ‫سيوضح‬ ‫كما‬ ‫وهكذا‬ 3- Ci ‫ضرب‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحسب‬Fi‫في‬2‫اما‬ ‫وسيكون‬ ‫الفارزه‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫يوخذ‬ ‫والناتج‬0‫او‬1‫في‬ ‫الفارزه‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫ويضرب‬2‫والناتج‬ ‫هو‬ ‫اللي‬ ‫البت‬ ‫طول‬ ‫تغطيه‬ ‫لغايه‬ ‫العمليه‬ ‫تكرر‬ ‫هكذا‬ ‫و‬ ‫الفارزه‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫يؤخذ‬ ‫الحال‬ ‫كذا‬Li‫وكما‬ ‫احتماليه‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫اما‬ ‫االتي‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫في‬ ‫موضح‬ 0i... ‫موجوده‬ ‫احتماليه‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫النهائي‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫في‬ ‫االصفار‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫فهو‬ Lc = ∑ 𝑳𝒊 ∗ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 H(x) = ∑ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝟐 𝑷(𝒙𝒊) ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%
  3. 3. 3 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Ex: Develop the Shannon code for the following set of messages: P(x) = [0.3 0.2 0.15 0.12 0.1 0.08 0.05] Then find: a) Code efficiency b) P(0) at the encoder output. : ‫الجدول‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الحل‬ ‫في‬ ‫خطوه‬ ‫اول‬: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫قيمه‬ ‫االقل‬ ‫الى‬ ‫قيمه‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫من‬ ‫االحتماليات‬ ‫ترتب‬ OiCiFiLiP(xi)Xi 200020.3X1 20100.330.2X2 21000.530.15X3 210100.6540.12X4 211000.7740.10X5 111010.8740.08X6 1111100.9550.05X7 L (0.3) = int [-log2 (0.3) ] +1 = int [ 1.7369] +1 = 1+1 = 2 L(0.2) = int [ -log2 (0.2) ] +1 = int[ 2.3219]+1 = 2+1 = 3 L(0.15) = int [ -log2 (0.15) ] +1 = int[ 2.7369]+1 = 2+1 = 3 L(0.12) = int [ -log2 (0.12) ] +1 = int[ 3.0588]+1 = 3+1 = 4 L(0.10) = int [ -log2 (0.10) ] +1 = int[ 3.3219]+1 = 3+1 = 4 L(0.08) = int [ -log2 (0.08) ] +1 = int[ 3.6438]+1 = 3+1 = 4 L(0.05) = int [ -log2 (0.05) ] +1 = int[ 4.3219]+1 = 4+1 = 5 ============================================ F1 = 0 F2 = F1+ P(x1)  0 + 0.3 = 0.3
  4. 4. 4 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ F3 = F2+ P(x2)  0.3 + 0.2 = 0.5 F4 = F3 + P(x3)  0.5 + 0.15 = 0.65 F5= F4 + P(x4)  0.65 + 0.12 = 0.77 F6 = F5 + P(x5)  0.77 + 0.1 = 0.87 F7 = F6 + P(x6)  0.87 + 0.08 = 0.95 C1 = F1 *2 C1 = 0 * 2 = 0 C1 = 0 * 2 = 0 ‫كررت‬3‫من‬ ‫هي‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫االحتماليه‬ ‫النه‬ ‫مرات‬3‫ايجاد‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫البت‬ ‫بطول‬ ‫اي‬ ‫الطول‬ ‫بتات‬ ‫الكود‬ C (0.3) = 00 C2 = F2 * 2  L2 = 3 C2 = 0.3 * 2 = 0.6  0 C2 = 0.6 * 2 = 1.2  1 C2 = 0.2 * 2 = 0.4  0 C(0.2) = 010 C3=F3 * 2  L3 = 3 C3 = 0.5 * 2 = 1 C3 = 0 * 2 = 0 C3 = 0 * 2 = 0 C(0.15) = 100 C4 = F4 * 2  L4 = 4 C4 = 0.65 * 2 = 1.3  1 C4 = 0.3 * 2 = 0.6  0 C4 = 0.6 * 2 = 1.2  1 C4 = 0.2 * 2 = 0.4  0
  5. 5. 5 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ C(0.12) = 1010 C5 = F5 * 2  L5 = 4 C5 = 0.77 * 2 = 1.54  1 C5 = 0.54 * 2 = 1.08  1 C5 = 0.08 * 2 = 0.16  0 C5= 0.16 * 2 = 0.32  0 C(0.10) = 1100 C(0.08) = F6 * 2  L6 = 4 C6 = 0.87 * 2 = 1.74  1 C6 = 0.74 * 2 = 1.48  1 C6 = 0.48 * 2 = 0.96  0 C6 = 0.96 * 2 = 1.92  1 C(0.08) = 1101 C(0.05) = F7 * 2  L7 = 5 C7 = 0.95 * 2 = 1.9  1 C7 = 0.9 * 2 = 1.8  1 C7 = 0.8 * 2 = 1.6  1 C7= 0.6 * 2 = 1.2  1 C7 = 0.2 * 2 = 0.4  0 C(0.05) = 11110 0i = ‫النهائي‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫في‬ ‫االصفار‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫وبعد‬ ‫االن‬: ‫وكالتالي‬ ‫الكفاءه‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫سيتم‬ ‫منه‬ ‫اعاله‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫تكوين‬ ‫من‬ ‫االنتهاء‬ H(x) = - ∑ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝟐 𝑷(𝒙𝒊) H(x) = - [ 0.3 log2 0.3 + 0.2 log2 0.2 + 0.15 log2 0.15 + 0.12 log2 0.12 + 0.1 log2 0.1 + 0.08 log2 0.08 + 0.05 log2 0.05]
  6. 6. 6 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ H(x) = - [ 0.5210 + 0.4643 + 0.4105 + 0.3670 + 0.3321 + 0.2915 + 0.2160] H(x) = 2.6024 bit/message Lc = ∑ 𝑳𝒊 ∗ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 Lc = [ 0.3 * 2 + 0.2 * 3 + 0.15 * 3 + 0.12 * 4 + 0.1 * 4 + 0.08 * 4 + 0.05*5] Lc = [ 0.6 + 0.6 + 0.45 + 0.48 + 0.4 + 0.32 + 0.25] Lc = 3.1 bit ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%  ƞ = 𝟐.𝟔𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝟑.𝟏 * 100%  ƞ = 𝟎. 𝟖𝟑𝟗𝟒 * 100%  ƞ = 𝟖𝟑. 𝟗𝟒𝟖𝟑% b) P(0) at the encoder output. P(0) = ∑ 𝑷( 𝒙𝒊) ∗ 𝟎 𝒊 𝟕 𝒋=𝟏 𝑳𝒄  P(0) = [ 𝟎.𝟑∗𝟐+𝟎.𝟐∗𝟐+𝟎.𝟏𝟓∗𝟐+𝟎.𝟏𝟐∗𝟐+𝟎.𝟏∗𝟐+𝟎.𝟎𝟖∗𝟏+𝟎.𝟎𝟓∗𝟏] 𝟑.𝟏 P(0) = 𝟏.𝟖𝟕 𝟑.𝟏 = 0.6032 ( ‫الــ‬ ‫احتمالية‬0) ( ‫ال‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫اليجاد‬1: ‫يكون‬ ‫االحتماليه‬ ‫قانون‬ ‫حسب‬ ) P(0) + P(1) = 1 0.6032 + P(1) = 1 P(1) = 1 – 0.6032 P(1) = 0.3968
  7. 7. 7 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ 2) Shannon – Fano code: ‫بحيث‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫اول‬ ‫مجاميع‬ ‫الي‬ ‫االحتماليات‬ ‫تجزئه‬ ‫على‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫في‬ ‫سنعتمد‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫احيانا‬ ‫ممكن‬ ‫فارق‬ ‫باقل‬ ‫االمكان‬ ‫قدر‬ ‫سوية‬ ‫االحتماالت‬ ‫باقي‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫لحاصل‬ ‫مقارب‬ ‫جمعهم‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫مجم‬ ‫وحده‬ ‫هو‬ ‫يؤخذ‬ ‫كبير‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫االول‬ ‫االحتمال‬‫االحتماليات‬ ‫نقسم‬ ‫انه‬ ‫المهم‬ ‫ثانيه‬ ‫مجموعه‬ ‫كلهم‬ ‫الباقي‬ ‫و‬ ‫وعه‬ ‫احتماالتها‬ ‫لجميع‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫للمجموعه‬ ‫نعطي‬ ‫التقسيم‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫مجموعتين‬ ‫الى‬0‫الثانيه‬ ‫المجموعة‬ ‫و‬1‫نعود‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫االول‬ ‫ونعطي‬ ‫مجموعتين‬ ‫نقسمهم‬ ‫فقط‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫من‬ ‫هي‬ ‫التي‬ ‫نفسها‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫المجموعه‬ ‫لتقسيم‬0‫الثاني‬ ‫و‬1 ‫االحتما‬ ‫ثم‬‫جمع‬ ‫حاصل‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫االعتبار‬ ‫بنظر‬ ‫االخذ‬ ‫مع‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫وبنفس‬ ‫مجموعتين‬ ‫تقسم‬ ‫كذلك‬ ‫الباقيه‬ ‫الت‬ ‫المجموعة‬ ‫نعطي‬ ‫الحال‬ ‫وكذا‬ ‫الثانيه‬ ‫المجموعه‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫لحاصل‬ ‫ممكن‬ ‫حد‬ ‫اقرب‬ ‫الى‬ ‫مقارب‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫المجموعه‬ ‫االولى‬0‫الثانيه‬ ‫و‬1‫قسمت‬ ‫جميها‬ ‫االحتماالت‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحاله‬ ‫الى‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬‫وعندها‬ ‫حده‬ ‫على‬ ‫كل‬ : ‫االتي‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫في‬ ‫سيوضح‬ ‫كما‬ ‫اكتمل‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫يكون‬ Example: Develop the Shannon – Fano code for the following set of messages, p(x) = [ 0.35 0.2 0.15 0.12 0.1 0.08] then find the code efficiency. Solution Xi P(xi) Code Li X1 0.35 00 2 X2 0.2 01 2 X3 0.15 100 3 X4 0.12 101 3 X5 0.10 110 3 X6 0.08 111 3 ‫انه‬ ‫بما‬: ‫المجموعات‬ ‫يتقسيم‬ ‫االن‬ ‫نيدء‬ ‫بالحل‬ ‫نستمر‬ ‫اذن‬ ‫متقاربان‬ ‫الرقمين‬ Lc = ∑ 𝑳𝒊 ∗ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 ‫اولى‬ ‫مجموعة‬0.27 ‫مجموعة‬‫ثانية‬180. ‫اولى‬ ‫مجموعة‬0.55 ‫مجموعة‬‫ثانية‬0.45 ‫هيه‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫المجموعة‬ ً‫ا‬‫دائم‬ ‫االكبر‬‫باالعلى‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫و‬
  8. 8. 8 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Lc = [ 0.35 * 2 + 0.2 * 2 + 0.15*3 + 0.12*3 + 0.1*3 + 0.08*3 ] =[0.7+0.4+0.45+0.36+0.3+0.24] = 2.45bit H(x) = − ∑ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝟐 𝑷(𝒙𝒊) = -[ 0.35 log2 0.35 + 0.2 log20.2 + 0.15 log20.15 + 0.12 log2 0.12 + 0.1 log2 0.1 + 0.08 log2 0.08] = -[0.5301+0.4643+0.4105+0.3670+0.3321+0.2915]= 2.3955bit/symbol ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%  ƞ = 𝟐.𝟑𝟗𝟓𝟓 𝟐.𝟒𝟓 * 100% = 0.9777*100% = 97.77%
  9. 9. 9 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ 3) Huffman code: ‫من‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫وبعدها‬ ‫تنازليا‬ ‫االصغر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫االكبر‬ ‫من‬ ‫االحتماالت‬ ‫ترتيب‬ ‫على‬ ‫تعتمد‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫في‬ = ‫الناتج‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫جمع‬ ‫عمليه‬ ‫اخر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫احتمالين‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يجمع‬ ‫مره‬ ‫كل‬ ‫عند‬ ‫الترتيب‬ ‫اعاده‬ ‫ثم‬1 : ‫االتي‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫في‬ ‫موضح‬ ‫وكما‬ Example: Develop the Huffman code for the following set of symbols: HGFEDCBASymbol 0.040.070.10.060.050.40.180.1Probability :Solution R6R5R4R3R2R1P(x)Symbol 0.60.400.400.400.400.400.40C 0.40.370.230.190.180.180.18B 0.230.190.180.130.100.10A 0.180.130.100.100.10F 0.100.100.090.07G 0.090.070.06E 0.060.05D 0.04H ‫ونضعه‬ ‫عقده‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرقم‬ ‫قراءه‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫االسهم‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫منها‬ ‫كل‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫نتبع‬ ‫احتماليه‬ ‫كل‬ ‫كود‬ ‫الستخراج‬ ‫االول‬ ‫الرقم‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫الرقم‬ ‫ونضع‬ ‫عندها‬ ‫الرقم‬ ‫وقراءه‬ ‫االخرى‬ ‫العقدة‬ ‫ال‬ ‫للوصول‬ ‫المسار‬ ‫تكمله‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫من‬ ‫اليمين‬ ‫في‬ ‫يكو‬ ‫وعندها‬ ‫االحتماليه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫مسار‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫عقده‬ ‫اخر‬ ‫الى‬ ‫نصل‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الى‬ ‫وهكذا‬‫اكتمل‬ ‫قد‬ ‫االحتماليه‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫كود‬ ‫ن‬ : ‫االحتماالت‬ ‫لباقي‬ ‫الحال‬ ‫وكذا‬ Symbol A B C D E F G H Probability 0.1 0.18 0.4 0.05 0.06 0.1 0.07 0.04 Code word 011 001 1 00010 0101 0000 0100 00011 Li 3 3 1 5 4 4 4 5 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 1
  10. 10. 10 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الكفاءة‬ ‫لحساب‬ ‫احتمالية‬ ‫لكل‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫بعد‬: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫طول‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫االنتروبي‬ ‫حساب‬ H(x) = − ∑ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 𝒍𝒐𝒈 𝟐 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)  - [0.1 log2 0.1 + 0.18 log2 0.18 + 0.4 log2 0.4 + 0.05 log2 0.05 + 0.06 log2 0.06 + 0.1 log2 0.1 + 0.07 log2 0.07 + 0.04 log2 0.04 ] = 2.552 bit/symbol Lc = ∑ 𝑳𝒊 ∗ 𝑷(𝒙𝒊)𝒏 𝒊=𝟏 Lc = [ 0.1*3 + 0.18*3 + 0.4*1 + 0.05*5 + 0.06*4 + 0.1*4 + 0.07*4 + 0.04*5 ] = 2.61 bit ƞ = 𝑯(𝒙) 𝑳𝒄 * 100%  ƞ = 𝟐.𝟓𝟓𝟐 𝟐.𝟔𝟏 * 100% =0.9777*100% = 97.77%  Data Compression ‫زيادة‬ ‫بالتالي‬ ‫الرسالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫لتقليل‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ضغط‬ ‫نستخدم‬‫سرعته‬ ‫و‬ ‫االرسال‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫كفاءة‬ . : ‫هي‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫لضغط‬ ‫طريقتين‬ ‫هناك‬ 1- Lossless data compression 2- Lossy data compression ‫هو‬ ‫واقعا‬ ‫المستخدم‬Lossless: ‫هي‬ ‫فيه‬ ‫مستخدمة‬ ‫تقنية‬ ‫واهم‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫اثناء‬ ‫الفقد‬ ‫قليل‬ ‫اي‬ Run – Length Encoding (RLE): Example :input :AAABBCCCCDEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA AAAAAAAA Solution: 3A2B4C1D6E38A ‫من‬ ‫بدال‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ضغط‬ ‫تم‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫نالحظ‬54‫الى‬ ‫بت‬13: ‫االتي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحسب‬ ‫هي‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫انه‬ ‫اي‬ ‫بت‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫قبل‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ So : 𝟓𝟒 𝟏𝟑
  11. 11. 11 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Example: Consider these repeated pixels values in an image ... (000000000000555500000000) We could represent them more efficiently as (12, 0)(4,5)(8,0) 24 bytes reduced to 6 which gives a compression ratio of 24/6 = 4:1. Example: Original Sequence (1 Row): 111122233333311112222 can be encoded as: (4,1),(3,2),(6,3),(4,1),(4,2). 21 bytes reduced to 10 gives a compression ratio of 21/10 =21:10. Example: Original Sequence (1 Row): – HHHHHHHUFFFFFFFFFFFFFF can be encoded as: (7, H), (1, U), (14, F). 22 bytes reduced to 6 gives a compression ratio of 22/6= 11:3. Saving Ratio: ‫قبل‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫تقسيم‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫انه‬ ‫ذكرنا‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫على‬ ‫تنفيذه‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫لمعرفة‬ ‫الضغط‬N1‫الضغط‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫البياتات‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫الى‬N2( ‫بــ‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫القسمة‬ ‫ناتج‬ ‫وتسمى‬Cr‫اي‬ ) Compression ratio: ‫االتي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫ويحسب‬ 𝑪𝒓 = 𝑵𝟏 𝑵𝟐 : ‫االتي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ‫تحسب‬ ‫الضغط‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫بعد‬ ‫فعال‬ ‫المخزنة‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫نسبة‬ ‫اما‬ 𝑺𝒓 = (𝑵𝟏−𝑵𝟐) 𝑵𝟏 * 100% Example: a 5 Megabyte image is compressed into a 1 Megabyte image, the savings ratio is defined as 𝑪𝒓 = 𝟓 𝟏 = 5 𝑺𝒓 = (𝟓−𝟏) 𝟓 * 100% = 𝟒 𝟓 * 100% = 0.8*100 = 80%
  12. 12. 12 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ This ratio indicates that 80% of the uncompressed data has been eliminated in the compressed encoding. Example : Use RLE to compress the following data stream, find compression ratio and saving percentage [aaaadcccccbbbbbbbbbaaaaaabbbbbbbbbbccc] Solution: (4,a) ,(1,d), (5,c), (9,b), (6,a), (10,b), (3,c) N1(size before compression)=38 N2 (size after compression)=14 𝐶𝑟 (𝑐𝑜𝑚𝑝𝑟𝑒𝑠𝑠𝑖𝑜𝑛 𝑟𝑎𝑡𝑖𝑜) =𝑁1/𝑁2 = 38 / 14 Cr = 19:4 𝑆𝑎𝑣𝑖𝑛𝑔 𝑝𝑒𝑟𝑐𝑒𝑛𝑡𝑎𝑔𝑒 = 𝑁1 − 𝑁2 / 𝑁1∗ 100 = 38 – 14 / 38 ∗ 100 Sp= 63.157%

