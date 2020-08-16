Repatino code - hamming code (7,4) - chapter four

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Information Theory and coding - نظرية المعلومات و الترميز الفصل الرابع

  1. 1. 1 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Chapter 4 Channel coding Humming distance (HD) : ( ‫الـــ‬ ‫اليجاد‬HD‫سبيل‬ ‫على‬ ‫مثال‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫من‬ ‫معين‬ ‫بعدد‬ ‫مقاطع‬ ‫شكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫المرسلة‬ ‫الرسالة‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعطى‬ ) ‫الى‬ ‫مقسمة‬ ‫الرسالة‬ ‫اعطيت‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المثال‬3‫ال‬ ‫اليجاد‬ ‫الكالم‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫معنى‬ ‫مقاطع‬HD‫اي‬mind‫عدد‬ ‫مقارنة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ( ‫وجدنا‬ ‫نكون‬ ‫عندها‬ ‫والثاني‬ ‫االول‬ ‫المقطع‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الخطأ‬ ‫البتات‬12d‫الكرة‬ ‫اعادة‬ ‫ثم‬ )‫بين‬ ‫الخطأ‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫وحساب‬ ( ‫اي‬ ‫والثالث‬ ‫الثاني‬23d( ‫والثالث‬ ‫االول‬ ‫بين‬ ‫ثم‬ )13d‫ال‬ ‫ستكون‬ ‫هي‬ ‫خطأ‬ ‫بتات‬ ‫اقل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫تكون‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الحالة‬ )mind ‫ال‬ ‫نحسب‬ ‫نحن‬ ‫االساس‬ ‫في‬ ‫المطلوبة‬Humming( ‫الخطأ‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫وتحديد‬ ‫اليجاد‬error detected‫كذلك‬ ‫و‬ ) ( ‫تصحيحها‬ ‫ممكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬error correction: ‫التالية‬ ‫القوانين‬ ‫من‬ ‫وتحسب‬ ) : ‫الخطأ‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫قانون‬ 2t = dmin – 1 ‫الــ‬ ( ‫مالحظة‬t. ‫هي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫تبقى‬ ‫تطبق‬ ‫ال‬ ‫هنا‬ ) : ‫تصحيحها‬ ‫ممكن‬ ‫التي‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫حساب‬ ‫قانون‬ t= 𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏−𝟏 𝟐 Example: Find the minimum HD between the following cod words: Also determine the possible error detection & the number of error correction bits. C1 = [100110011] , C2 = [111101100] , C3= [101100101] Answer: ‫الــ‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫اوال‬HD‫الــ‬ ‫بين‬C1 , C2‫وهو‬d12‫كاالتي‬ d12= 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 So d12 = 7 (bit error ) d23 = 1 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1 So d23 = 3 (bit error) D13 = 1 0 0 1 1 0 0 1 1 1 0 1 1 0 0 1 0 1
  2. 2. 2 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ So d13 = 4 (bit error ) d12 = 7 , d23 = 3 , d13 = 4 ( HD = dmin = 3 ) Error detection : 2t = dmin – 1  2t = 3 – 1 = 2 bit Error correction: t= 𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏−𝟏 𝟐  𝟑−𝟏 𝟐  𝟐 𝟐 = 1 bit  Humming weight: ‫في‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫اي‬code word‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫اعطي‬ ‫لو‬ ‫المثال‬ ‫سبيل‬ ‫على‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعطاة‬ : ‫االتي‬ C1 = [ 1011100]  w1 = 4 (‫الكود‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬) C2 = [ 1011000]  w2 = 3 (‫الكود‬ ‫لهذا‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬)  Parity check code (Error detection):  Even code ‫زوجي‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫انه‬ ‫اي‬  Odd code ‫فــردي‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫انه‬ ‫اي‬ ‫مسئلة‬ ‫حل‬ ‫الجل‬Parity check code (Error detection & Correction)‫اضافة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ( ‫واحدة‬ ‫بت‬0‫او‬1‫نهاية‬ ‫في‬ )Data word‫الى‬ ‫تحويلها‬ ‫الجل‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫اعطائها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫الي‬code word( ‫الزوجي‬ ‫حالة‬ ‫في‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫يعني‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫المطلب‬ ‫نوع‬ ‫حسب‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫و‬ ‫ارسالها‬ ‫لغرض‬Even) ( ‫واحدة‬ ‫بت‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫اال‬ ‫و‬ ‫زوجي‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫في‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫فيجب‬1‫عدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫بعكسه‬ ‫و‬ ) ( ‫صفر‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫فيتم‬ ‫زوجي‬ ‫الواحدات‬0( ‫فردي‬ ‫المطلب‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ .)Odd‫يكون‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫فيجب‬ ) ‫ف‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫في‬( ‫واحدة‬ ‫بت‬ ‫اضافة‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫واال‬ ‫ردي‬1‫اضافة‬ ‫فيتم‬ ‫فردي‬ ‫الواحدات‬ ‫عدد‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ ‫بعكسه‬ ‫و‬ ، ) ( ‫صفر‬0.) n= number of bits In code word k= number of bits in data word r= the bit of addition for data word is produced code word (even or odd) n = k + r
  3. 3. 3 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ Example: an even parity – check code (5, 4) which mean that (n=5, k=4) : Data word Code word Data word Code word 0010 00101 0110 01100 1010 10100 1000 10001 Example: an odd parity – check code (5, 4) which mean that (n=5, k=4) : Data word Code word Data word Code word 0010 00100 0110 01101 1010 10101 1000 10000  Repetition codes: ( n , k ) Code word data word Example : A receiver of (5,1) repetition code has been received : [100100011010101, 100011001100111,111000000111110]  Find the decoded data word and transmitted code word ?  Find the minimum (HD) and error detection and error correction?  Noise (Transmission XOR Received ) ? Sol: *Data word : ‫اساس‬ ‫على‬ ‫يكون‬ ‫التقسيم‬ ‫مجاميع‬ ‫الى‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫نقسم‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫المعطاة‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫من‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫اليجاد‬ ‫الــ‬repetition‫مقداره‬ ‫معطي‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫في‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫القوسين‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫المعطى‬5‫الى‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫بتات‬ ‫نقسم‬ ‫اذن‬ 5‫وكل‬ ‫بتات‬5‫اكثر‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫اي‬ ‫نرى‬ ‫بتات‬0‫او‬1‫ال‬ ‫ضمن‬ ‫في‬5‫ب‬: ‫يلي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫ناخذه‬ ‫االكثر‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تات‬ 10010 00110 10101 10001 10011 00111 11100 00001 11110 0 0 1 0 1 1 1 0 1  Data word = 001,011,101
  4. 4. 4 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫في‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫نكرر‬ ‫المرسل‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الكود‬ ‫اليجاد‬‫التكرار‬ ‫بمقدار‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫الخطوه‬ ‫في‬ ‫استخراجها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫المعطى‬5‫سنكرره‬ ‫وورد‬ ‫الداتا‬ ‫في‬ ‫بت‬ ‫كل‬ ‫اي‬5: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫مرات‬ *Transmitted code word = [000000000011111,000001111111111,111110000011111] C1 C2 C3 ‫اليجاد‬dmin‫نجد‬ ‫ان‬ ‫يجب‬d12‫و‬d23‫و‬d13: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫اعاله‬ ‫الكودات‬ ‫بين‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫سابقا‬ ‫تعلمنا‬ ‫كما‬ Hd  d12, d23 , d13 C1 = 00000 00000 11111 C2 = 00000 11111 11111 d12 = 5 C2= 00000 11111 11111 C3= 11111 00000 11111 d23 = 10 C1 = 00000 00000 11111 C3 = 11111 00000 11111 d13 = 5 So : dmin = 5 Error detection  2t = dmin – 1  2t = 5 – 1 = 4 bit Error correction  t= 𝒅𝒎𝒊𝒏−𝟏 𝟐  𝟓−𝟏 𝟐  𝟒 𝟐 = 2bit ‫ال‬ ‫اليجاد‬Noise‫البتات‬ ‫تطابق‬ ‫حيث‬ ‫من‬ ‫المستلمه‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫مع‬ ‫المرسله‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫في‬ ‫مقطع‬ ‫كل‬ ‫بمقارنه‬ ‫نقوم‬ ‫تاثير‬ ‫يتبين‬ ‫وهنا‬ ‫خاطئة‬ ‫بصوره‬ ‫وايها‬ ‫صحيحه‬ ‫بصوره‬ ‫وصلت‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫اي‬‫ال‬Noise: ‫كاالتي‬ Noise = transmitted XOR received n1 = 000000000011111 XOR 100100011010101= 100100011001010 n2 = 000001111111111 XOR 100011001100111 = 100010110011000 n3 = 111110000011111 XOR 111000000111110 = 000110000100001
  5. 5. 5 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬  Hamming code (7,4) n=k+r r=k-n r= 3bit  ( P1 , P2 , P3) k=4 bits  (d1 , d2 , d3 , d4) : ‫يلي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫جدول‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫على‬ ‫الطريقة‬ ‫هذه‬ ‫تعتمد‬ : ‫ادناه‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫بناء‬ ‫الحل‬ ‫في‬ ‫خطوه‬ ‫اول‬ 7654321#Bits d4d3d2P3d1P2P1Transmitted Bit Value ( ‫قيم‬d1,d2,d3,d4( ‫قيم‬ ‫نستخرج‬ ‫نحن‬ ‫السؤال‬ ‫في‬ ‫تعطي‬ )P1,P2,P3: ‫االتي‬ ‫القانون‬ ‫من‬ ) P1 = d1 d2 d4 ( d3 ‫عدى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الكل‬ ) P2 = d1 d3 d4 ( d2 ‫عدى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫الكل‬ ) P3= d2 d3 d4 ( d1 ‫عدى‬ ‫ما‬ ‫)الكل‬ ‫على‬ ‫اعاله‬ ‫السابقه‬ ‫الخطوه‬ ‫ادخال‬ ‫هي‬ ‫للحل‬ ‫الثانيه‬ ‫الخطوه‬syndrome: ‫كاالتي‬ *Syndrome A= P1 d1 d2 d4 B= P2 d1 d3 d4 C= P3 d2 d3 d4 ‫هو‬ ‫السابقة‬ ‫الخطوه‬ ‫من‬ ‫الناتج‬ABC‫اي‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫الى‬ ‫االسفل‬ ‫من‬ ‫يؤخذ‬CBA‫اذن‬ ‫منها‬ ‫اصفار‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫كان‬ ‫اذا‬ . ‫خطأ‬ ‫اي‬ ‫دون‬ ‫من‬ ‫ايصالها‬ ‫تم‬ ‫البيانات‬
  6. 6. 6 ‫الفريجي‬ ‫قاسم‬ ‫محمد‬ ‫الدكتور‬ ‫أعداد‬ ‫ال‬ ‫خطوه‬ ‫ناتج‬ ‫قراءة‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫من‬ ‫وجد‬ ‫ان‬ ‫الخطا‬ ‫البت‬ ‫اليجاد‬CBA‫ثم‬ ‫الباينري‬ ‫بصيغة‬ ‫االعلى‬ ‫الى‬ ‫االسفل‬ ‫من‬ ‫ال‬ ‫الديسمل‬ ‫الى‬ ‫تحويلها‬‫الحاله‬ ‫بعكس‬ ‫البت‬ ‫هذا‬ ‫ونقلب‬ ‫المستلمه‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫نذهب‬ ‫الخطا‬ ‫البت‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫الناتج‬ ‫رقم‬ ‫هو‬ ‫البت‬ ‫كان‬ ‫ان‬ ‫االن‬ ‫عليها‬ ‫هو‬ ‫التي‬0‫يصبح‬1‫الخطا‬ ‫البت‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫يطلب‬ ‫االسئلة‬ ‫بعض‬ ‫في‬ . ‫صحيح‬ ‫والعكس‬ . ‫التنويه‬ ‫اقتضى‬ ‫لذا‬ ‫وتصحيحه‬ ‫اين‬ Example : Suppose we want to transmit the data (1011) over noisy communication channel determine the hamming code word(7,4) : Sol: ( ‫بت‬ ‫البارتي‬ ‫ايجاد‬ ‫للحل‬ ‫االولى‬ ‫الخطوه‬Parity bit: ‫االتي‬ ‫الجدول‬ ‫الكمال‬ ) 7654321#Bits d4d3d2P3d1P2P1Transmitted Bit 1100110Value P1 = d1 d2 d4  1 0 1 = 0 P2 = d1 d3 d4  1 1 1 = 1 P3= d2 d3 d4  0 1 1 = 0 ‫الــ‬ ‫الى‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫ادخال‬ ‫االتية‬ ‫الخطوه‬Syndrome: ‫كاالتي‬ A= P1 d1 d2 d4  0 1 0 1 = 0 B= P2 d1 d3 d4  1 1 1 1 = 0 C= P3 d2 d3 d4  0 0 1 1 = 0 CBA = 000 ( No error detection ) ( ‫يلي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫المستلمه‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫احد‬ ‫في‬ ‫خطأ‬ ‫حصل‬ ‫انه‬ ‫لتفرض‬(0110111‫البت‬ ‫ابن‬ ‫واكتشاف‬ ‫البيانات‬ ‫من‬ ‫للتاكد‬ ‫الــ‬ ‫الى‬ ‫البتات‬ ‫ندخل‬ ‫الخطأ‬Syndrome: ‫كاالتي‬ ‫جديد‬ ‫من‬ A= P1 d1 d2 d4  0 1 1 1 = 1 B= P2 d1 d3 d4  1 1 1 1 = 0 C= P3 d2 d3 d4  0 1 1 1 = 1 CBA = 101  5 ‫الخطأ‬ ‫هو‬ ‫الخامس‬ ‫البت‬ ‫اذن‬ 0110111  ‫للــ‬ ‫يقلب‬ ‫هنا‬ ‫الحاليه‬ ‫حالته‬ ‫عكس‬ ‫يقلب‬  0110011

