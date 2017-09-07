Gulp.js introduction

Gulp.js Hunter
● Gulp, grunt, webpack, browserify ● Why Gulp ● Gulp plugins intro ● Demo ● Gulp API docs ● How to write a gulp plugin ● N...
Gulp, Grunt, Webpack, Browserify ? Gulp/Grunt： 前端自動化工具。例如自動刷新頁面、壓縮 css、js、編譯 less 等等。 Webpack/Browserify： 前端模組打包工具。例如將 css...
Why Gulp ? ● Gulp 是一個基於流(stream)的構建系統。 ● Gulp 的插件更純粹，功能單一，並堅持一個插件只做一件事。 ● 代碼優於配置：Gulp 遵循 CommonJS 規範，所以維護 Gulp 更像是寫代碼。 ● 核...
Gulp plugins intro ● gulp-connect => livereload ● gulp-less => compile less to css ● gulp-clean-css => minify and compress...
Demo https://github.com/hunterliu1003/myfirstGulp
Gulp API docs ● gulp.src => Emits files matching provided glob or an array of globs. ● gulp.desc => Can be piped to and it...
How to write a gulp plugin ● Guidelines ● Using buffers ● Dealing with streams ● Testing https://github.com/gulpjs/gulp/bl...
Nodejs Stream intro http://biang.io/blog/development/program-lang/javascript/gulp-vs-grunt 類別 實現方法 Readable（可讀） => _read W...
Read a gulp plugin code line by line ● gulp-rename
×