รายงานการประชุมสภา สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 เดือน มีนาคม

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
- 1 - รายงานการประชุมสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าช้าง สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 ประจาปี พ.ศ. 2562 วันที่ 29 เดือ...
- 2 - ผู้เข้าร่วมประชุม 1. นายเยื้อ เทศโล ต้าแหน่ง นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 2. นายนพรัตน์ ศรีเพ็ง ต้าแหน่ง รอ...
- 3 - ที่ประชุม - ตรวจดูรายงานการประชุมอย่างละเอียดและไม่มีแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมใดๆ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) - ขอมติที่ประชุ...
- 4 - 1. หน่วยงานกองสวัสดิการสังคม แผนงานสาธารณสุข งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับสาธารณสุข งบลงทุน หมวดค่าที่ครุภัณฑ์ ประเภทรายจ...
- 5 - 1. หน่วยงานกองสวัสดิการสังคม แผนงานสังคมสงเคราะห์ งานสวัสดิการสังคมและสังคมสงเคราะห์ งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภ...
- 6 - แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายการเมือง) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการ/ที่ ...
- 7 - แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับเคหะและชุมชน งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายประจา) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินเดือนพนั...
- 8 - 1. หน่วยงานกองคลัง แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารงานคลัง งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเพื่อให้ได้มาซึ่งบร...
- 9 - ในการโอนงบประมาณการจัดซื้อครุภัณฑ์ขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลเพื่อให้มี เครื่องมือในการปฏิบัติงานรวดเร็วและเพียงพอกับก...
- 10 - ประกอบกับนโยบายของรัฐบาลในเรื่องการเผาขยะ หรือท้าการอื่นใดที่ท้าให้เกิด มลพิษ ท้าให้องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลต้องมีการ...
- 11 - 4.4 เรื่อง พิธีพระราชทานเพลิงศพ พระครูสุขุมธรรมานุยุต อดีตเจ้าคณะอาเภอสระโบสถ์ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วย พ...
- 12 - 4.6 เรื่อง การพิจารณากาหนดวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษ ในปี 2562 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วยอ้าเภอสระโบสถ...
- 13 - จึงขอแจ้งให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่าน ได้รับทราบ ระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทยว่าด้วยค่าใช้จ่ายเพื่...
- 14 - - มีสมาชิกสภาฯ ท่านใดจะเสนอเรื่องอื่นๆ อีกหรือไม่ครับ หากไม่มีขอปิดการประชุม เลิกประชุมเวลา 14.30 น. (ลงชื่อ) ผู้จด...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

รายงานการประชุมสภา สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 เดือน มีนาคม

25 views

Published on

รายงานการประชุมสภา สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 เดือน มีนาคม

Published in: Business
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

รายงานการประชุมสภา สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 เดือน มีนาคม

  1. 1. - 1 - รายงานการประชุมสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าช้าง สมัยวิสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ครั้งที่ 1 ประจาปี พ.ศ. 2562 วันที่ 29 เดือน มีนาคม พ.ศ. 2562 ณ ห้องประชุมสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าช้าง …………………………………………………… ผู้มาประชุม 1. นายกวน เถื่อนถ้้า ต้าแหน่ง ประธานสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 2. นายมานพ ยงยุทธ์ ต้าแหน่ง รองประธานสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 3. นายสมร เทศโล ต้าแหน่ง เลขานุการสภาองค์การบริหารต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 4. นายยั้ว เทศโล ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 1 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 5. นายเชษฐ์ ค้าแก้ว ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 1 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 6. นายฉลอม บุญเพ็ชร ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 2 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 7. นางประทิน จันโย ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 2 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 8. นายค้าพา ล่องลอย ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 4 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 9. นายสะอาด สังวาลย์ ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 4 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 10. นายแผ้ว ผ่อนปรน ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 5 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 11. นางสว่าง ดีสุภาพ ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 1 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 12. นางอมร เขียวเซ็น ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 2 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 13. นายอนุกูล เต็มแก้ว ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 2 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 14. นายส้าเร็จ สังข์ทอง ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 3 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 15. นางสุดาพร จันทร์เมือง ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 3 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 16. นางสุวดี คตเข็ม ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 4 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 17. นางมะลิ เรืองตัน ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 4 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 18. นางทองสุข นิ่มอวยชัย ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 5 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 19. นายบุญชู โพธิ์ใหญ่ ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 5 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 20. นายสมศักดิ์ เทศโล ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 6 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 21. นายสมบุญ ยาบุญ ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 6 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ ผู้ไม่มาประชุม 1. นายลออ ชุ่มชื่น ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 7 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ 2. นายปาน นกกาสัก ต้าแหน่ง สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ 7 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่
  2. 2. - 2 - ผู้เข้าร่วมประชุม 1. นายเยื้อ เทศโล ต้าแหน่ง นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 2. นายนพรัตน์ ศรีเพ็ง ต้าแหน่ง รองนายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 3. นายพงศพัศ โพธิ์ใหญ่ ต้าแหน่ง รองนายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 4. นายบุญเสก สินธุชัย ต้าแหน่ง เลขานุการนายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 5. นายณฤพน พรมมานอก ต้าแหน่ง รองปลัดองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง 6. นางทวิกรณ์ จันตะเภา ต้าแหน่ง ผู้อ้านวยการกองคลัง 7. นางสาววิไลลักษณ์ เกษยา ต้าแหน่ง นักวิเคราะห์นโยบายและแผน 8. นางสาวจ้าเนียร ติดต่อ ต้าแหน่ง ครู เริ่มประชุมเวลา 10.00 น. เมื่อที่ประชุมพร้อมแล้วนายกวน เถื่อนถ้้า ประธานสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ได้ตรวจนับองค์ประชุมมีสมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลเข้าร่วมประชุม 21 คน ไม่มาประชุม 2 คน และกล่าวเปิด ประชุมตามระเบียบวาระดังนี้ ระเบียบวาระที่ 1 เรื่อง ประธานแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ 1.1 เรื่อง แจ้งผลการตรวจสอบบ่อขยะภายในเขตจังหวัดลพบุรี นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) เนื่องจากจังหวัดลพบุรี ได้แจ้งจ้านวนบ่อขยะภายในเขตจังหวัดลพบุรีมีบ่อขยะ จ้านวน 38 แห่ง ที่ด้าเนินการไม่ถูกสุขลักษณะและจะต้องมีการปิดบ่อขยะ ซึ่งจ้านวน บ่อขยะที่จะด้าเนินการสั่งปิดนั้นมีของ องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างรวมอยู่ด้วย ทางองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจะต้องด้าเนินการทิ้งขยะยังสถานที่ใกล้เคียงที่ไม่ ด้าเนินการสั่งปิดจากกรมควบคุมมลพิษ และต้องด้าเนินการหารือในขั้นตอนต่อไป จึงแจ้งให้ ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ 1.2 เรื่อง แจ้งการจัดกิจกรรมวันสงกรานต์ ประจาปี 2562 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ตามที่องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ได้ด้าเนินการจัดกิจกรรมวันสงกรานต์เป็น ประจ้าทุกปีนั้น ในปีนี้ทางองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างก็ด้าเนินการจัดกิจกรรมเหมือน เช่นทุกปีที่เคยด้าเนินการจัด จึงแจ้งก้าหนดการจัดกิจกรรมโดยต้าบลห้วยใหญ่จะด้าเนินการ จัดกิจกรรมในวันที่ 14 เมษายน 2562 และต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจะด้าเนินการจัดกิจกรรมใน วันที่ 15 เมษายน 2562 ส่วนก้าหนดการจัดกิจกรรมจะแจ้งให้ทราบต่อไป จึงแจ้งให้ที่ ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ ระเบียบวาระที่ 2 เรื่อง รับรองรายงานการประชุมครั้งที่ผ่านมา นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ขอให้สมาชิกสภาฯ ทุกท่านตรวจรายงานการประชุมสภา สมัยสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ประจ้าปี พ.ศ. 2562 เมื่อวันที่ 12 เดือน กุมภาพันธ์ พ.ศ. 2562 ว่าจะแก้ไขหรือเพิ่มเติม พิมพ์ผิดตกหล่นหรือไม่
  3. 3. - 3 - ที่ประชุม - ตรวจดูรายงานการประชุมอย่างละเอียดและไม่มีแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมใดๆ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) - ขอมติที่ประชุมสภาฯ ว่าจะรับรองรายงานการประชุมสภาครั้งที่ผ่านมานี้หรือไม่ ที่ประชุม - มีมติรับรองรายงานการประชุม ครั้งที่ผ่านมา สมัยสามัญ สมัยที่ 1 ประจาปี พ.ศ. 2562 โดยไม่มีการแก้ไขด้วยคะแนนเสียงเป็นเอกฉันท์ เห็นชอบ 20 เสียง ไม่เห็นชอบ - เสียง งดออกเสียง 1 เสียง ระเบียบวาระที่ 3 เรื่อง เสนอเพื่อพิจารณา 3.1 เรื่อง พิจารณาโอนงบประมาณรายจ่าย หมวดค่าครุภัณฑ์ที่ดินและสิ่งก่อสร้าง ตั้งจ่าย เป็นรายการใหม่ งบประมาณรายจ่ายประจาปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วยองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง มีความจ้าเป็นขอโอนเงินงบประมาณรายจ่าย ประจ้าปีงบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 เนื่องจากบางรายการไม่ได้ตั้งงบประมาณรายจ่ายไว้ และตั้ง งบประมาณรายจ่ายไว้ไม่เพียงพอ เพื่อปฏิบัติตามระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทย ว่าด้วยวิธีการ งบประมาณขององค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น พ.ศ. 2541 และที่แก้ไขเพิ่มเติมถึง (ฉบับที่ 3) พ.ศ. 2543 และให้การด้าเนินงานด้านการเบิกจ่ายงบประมาณเป็นไปด้วยความเรียบร้อย ถูกต้อง และมีประสิทธิภาพ จึงอาศัยอ้านาจตามระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทย ว่าด้วยวิธีการงบประมาณขององค์กร ปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น พ.ศ. 2541 และที่แก้ไขเพิ่มเติมถึง (ฉบับที่ 3) พ.ศ. 2543 หมวด 4 การโอนและแก้ไขเปลี่ยนแปลงงบประมาณ ข้อ 27 การโอนเงินงบประมาณรายจ่ายในหมวด ค่าครุภัณฑ์ ที่ดินและสิ่งก่อสร้างที่ท้าให้ลักษณะ ปริมาณ คุณภาพเปลี่ยน หรือโอนไปตั้งจ่าย เป็นรายการใหม่ ให้เป็นอ้านาจอนุมัติของสภาท้องถิ่น องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจึง ขอโอนเงินงบประมาณฯ รายละเอียดดังนี้ 1. จัดซื้อเครื่องพ่นละอองฝอยแบบสะพายหลัง (ULV) เป็นเงิน 75,000.00 บาท 1. เครื่องยนต์เบนซิน 2 จังหวะ 2. ถังบรรจุน้้ายา ขนาด 12 ลิตร 3. ถังบรรจุน้้ามันเชื้อเพลิง ขนาด 1.4 ลิตร หน่วยงานกองสวัสดิการสังคม แผนงานสาธารณสุข งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับสาธารณสุข งบลงทุน หมวดค่าครุภัณฑ์ ประเภทรายจ่ายครุภัณฑ์การเกษตร ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก
  4. 4. - 4 - 1. หน่วยงานกองสวัสดิการสังคม แผนงานสาธารณสุข งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับสาธารณสุข งบลงทุน หมวดค่าที่ครุภัณฑ์ ประเภทรายจ่ายครุภัณฑ์การเกษตร 1. จัดซื้อเครื่องพ่นหมอกควัน จ้านวน 1 เครื่อง 1. ปริมาณการฉีดพ่นน้้ายาไม่น้อยกว่า 40 ลิตรต่อชั่วโมง 2. ถังบรรจุน้้ายาไม่น้อยกว่า 6 ลิตร 3. ก้าลังเครื่องไม่น้อยกว่า 25 แรงม้า หมายเหตุ : ใช้ส้าหรับการก้าจัดแมลงและศัตรูพืชทางการเกษตร การฆ่าเชื้อโรค หรือการปูองกันก้าจัดแมลง ซึ่งเป็นพาหะน้าโรค เช่น ยุง แมลง เป็นต้น งบประมาณก่อนโอน 59,0๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 59,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 0.00 บาท 2. หน่วยงานสานักปลัด แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายการเมือง) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการ/ที่ ปรึกษานายกเทศมนตรี นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการนายก อบต. ในอัตราเดือนละ 7,200 บาท (จ้านวน 12 เดือน) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 43,2๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 16,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 27,200.00 บาท ขอเชิญรองปลัดองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ชี้แจงการจัดซื้อเครื่องพ่น ละอองฝอย ครับ นายณฤพน พรมมานอก (รองปลัดฯ) ตามที่สาธารณสุขอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ แจ้งว่าเครื่องพ่นหมอกควันที่อยู่ในความรับผิดชอบ ขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ใช้งานได้ไม่ดีเมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องพ่นละอองฝอยที่จะ ด้าเนินการตั้งงบประมาณในการจัดซื้อใหม่ครับ องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจึงได้ ด้าเนินการโอนงบประมาณดังกล่าวเพื่อจัดซื้อเครื่องพ่นละอองฝอย เพื่อให้เกิดประสิทธิภาพใน การบริหารจัดการด้านสาธารณสุขดียิ่งขึ้นครับ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) 2. โครงการวางท่อระบายน้้าคอนกรีตเสริมเหล็กบริเวณนานางสาวพิมพ์สวัสดิ์ โพธิ์ใหญ่ หมู่ที่ 3 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ อ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ จังหวัดลพบุรี โดยวางท่อระบายน้้า คสล. ขนาด เส้นผ่าศูนย์กลาง 0.40 เมตร (มอก.ชั้น 3) ความยาว 21.00 เมตร หรือวางท่อ คสล. ไม่ น้อยกว่า 21 ท่อน พร้อมขุดและฝังกลบ ตามแบบองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ก้าหนด งบประประมาณ 19,000.00 บาท หน่วยงานกองช่าง แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานไฟฟ้าถนน งบลงทุน หมวดค่าที่ดินและสิ่งก่อสร้าง ประเภทรายจ่ายค่าก่อสร้างสิ่งสาธารณูปโภค ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก
  5. 5. - 5 - 1. หน่วยงานกองสวัสดิการสังคม แผนงานสังคมสงเคราะห์ งานสวัสดิการสังคมและสังคมสงเคราะห์ งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเกี่ยวเนื่องกับการปฏิบัติราชการที่ไม่เข้าลักษณะ รายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 1. โครงการฝึกอบรมอาชีพให้แก่ผู้สูงอายุ/ผู้ด้อยโอกาส เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการ ด้าเนินกิจกรรมโครงการ และค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นๆ ที่จ้าเป็น ฯลฯ งบประมาณก่อนโอน 95,0๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 10,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 85,000.00 บาท 2. หน่วยงานสานักปลัด แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายการเมือง) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการ/ที่ ปรึกษานายกเทศมนตรี นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการนายก อบต. ในอัตราเดือนละ 7,200 บาท (จ้านวน 12 เดือน) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 27,2๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 9,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 18,200.00 บาท ขอเชิญนายกหรือผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้องชี้แจงการจัดท้าโครงการวางท่อระบายน้้าคอนกรีตเสริมเหล็ก บริเวณนานางสาวพิมพ์สวัสดิ์ โพธิ์ใหญ่ หมู่ที่ 3 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ ครับ นายเยื้อ เทศโล (นายก อบต.ทุ่งท่าช้าง) ตามที่ได้รับค้าร้องจากประชาชนในพื้นที่หมู่ที่ 3 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ ว่าไม่มีน้้าเข้าไร่ – นา และทางองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลได้ด้าเนินการตรวจสอบสภาพพื้นที่แล้วเห็นว่าประชาชนเดือน ร้อนจริงจึง จึงขอโอนงบประมาณดังกล่าวนี้มาด้าเนินการเป็นโครงการใหม่ซึ่งโครงการดังกล่าว นี้ปรากฏในแผนพัฒนาท้องถิ่นขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างแล้วรายละเอียดตาม เอกสารที่ได้แจกให้นี้ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) 3. โครงการติดตั้งสนามเด็กเล่น (ค่ายกล) บริเวณศูนย์พัฒนาเด็กเล็กองค์การบริหารส่วน ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง หมู่ที่ 3 ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง อ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ จังหวัดลพบุรี ตามแบบองค์การ บริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างก้าหนด งบประมาณ 43,500.00 บาท หน่วยงานกองช่าง แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานไฟฟ้าถนน งบลงทุน หมวดค่าที่ดินและสิ่งก่อสร้าง ประเภทรายจ่ายค่าก่อสร้างสิ่งสาธารณูปการ ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก 1. หน่วยงานสานักปลัด แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายประจา) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินประจาตาแหน่ง เพื่อจ่ายเป็นเงินประจ้าต้าแหน่ง พนักงานส่วนต้าบลสายผู้บริหาร จ้านวน 3 ต้าแหน่ง ได้แก่ 1. ปลัด อบต. (บริหารงานท้องถิ่นระดับกลาง) 2. รองปลัด อบต. (อ้านวยการ ท้องถิ่นระดับต้น) 3. หัวหน้าส้านักปลัด (อ้านวยการท้องถิ่นระดับต้น) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 203,0๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 43,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 160,000.00 บาท
  6. 6. - 6 - แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายการเมือง) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการ/ที่ ปรึกษานายกเทศมนตรี นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการนายก อบต. ในอัตราเดือนละ 7,200 บาท (จ้านวน 12 เดือน) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 18,2๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 500.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 17,700.00 บาท ขอเชิญรองปลัดองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ชี้แจงเกี่ยวกับติดตั้งสนามเด็กเล่น (ค่ายกล) บริเวณศูนย์พัฒนาเด็กเล็กองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ครับ นายณฤพน พรมมานอก (รองปลัดฯ) ตามที่กรมส่งเสริมการปกครองท้องถิ่น ให้องค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่นพิจารณา ด้าเนินการโครงการส่งเสริมการเรียนรู้เด็กปฐมวัย ท้องถิ่นไทย ผ่านการเล่น ประจ้าปี งบประมาณ พ.ศ. 2562 โดยมีวัตถุประสงค์เพื่อด้าเนินการสร้างสนามเด็กเล่นสร้างสนามเด็ก เล่นสร้างปัญญาเพื่อส่งเสริมให้เด็กปฐมวัยในท้องถิ่นมีพัฒนาการสมบูรณ์ ตามวัยผ่านการเล่น สนามเด็กเล่นสร้างปัญญา เพื่อให้เด็กปฐมวัยภายในท้องถิ่น มีพัฒนาการสมบูรณ์ตามวัยครบ ทั้ง 4 ด้าน ได้แก่ ด้านร่างกาย อารมณ์ สังคมและสติปัญญา จึงจ้าเป็นต้องด้าเนินการตาม โครงการนี้ครับ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) 4. โครงการขุดลอกรางระบายน้้า พร้อมวางท่อระบายน้้า บริเวณริมถนนลาดยาง หมู่ที่ 4 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ อ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ จังหวัดลพบุรี โดยขุดลอกรางระบายน้้า ขนาดกว้าง 2.00 เมตร ยาว 150.00 เมตร ลึก 1.50 เมตร หรือมีประมาณดินขุดไม่น้อยกว่า 450 ลูกบาศก์เมตร พร้อมวางท่อระบายน้้า คสล. ขนาดเส้นผ่าศูนย์กลาง 0.40 เมตร (มอก.ชั้น 3) ความยาว 30.00 เมตร จ้านวน 30 ท่อน พร้อมบ่อพัก คสล. จ้านวน 1 จุด และ ซ่อมแซมถนนคอนกรีตเสริมเหล็ก 30 ตารางเมตร ตามแบบองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล ทุ่งท่าช้างก้าหนด งบประมาณ 68,000.00 บาท หน่วยงานกองช่าง แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานบ้าบัดน้้าเสีย งบลงทุน หมวดค่าที่ดินและสิ่งก่อสร้าง ประเภทรายจ่ายค่าก่อสร้างสิ่งสาธารณูปโภค ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก 1. หน่วยงานกองช่าง แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับเคหะและชุมชน งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเกี่ยวเนื่องกับการปฏิบัติราชการที่ไม่เข้าลักษณะ รายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 1. โครงการค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทางไปราชการ เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทาง ไปราชส้าหรับเป็นค่าเบี้ยเลี้ยง, ค่าพาหนะ, ค่าเช่าที่พัก, ค่าลงทะเบียน, และ ค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นๆ ในการเดินทางไปราชการ หรืออบรมสัมมนาของผู้บริหาร สมาชิก อบต., พนักงานส่วนต้าบล, ลูกจ้างประจ้า, พนักงานจ้าง, หรือผู้ที่นายก อบต.มี ค้าสั่งให้ไปปฏิบัติราชการ งบประมาณก่อนโอน 20,000.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 15,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 5,000.00 บาท
  7. 7. - 7 - แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับเคหะและชุมชน งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายประจา) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินเดือนพนักงาน เพื่อจ่ายเป็นเงินเดือนพนักงานส่วนต้าบล จ้านวน 2 ต้าแหน่ง ได้แก่ 1. ผู้อ้านวยการ กองช่าง (อ้านวยการท้องถิ่นระดับต้น) 1 อัตรา 2. นายช่างโยธา ปฏิบัติงาน/ช้านาญ งาน 1 อัตรา (จ้านวน 12 เดือน) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 50,000.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 30,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 20,000.00 บาท 2. หน่วยงานสานักปลัด แผนงานการศาสนาวัฒนธรรมและนันทนาการ งานกีฬาและนันทนาการ งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเกี่ยวเนื่องกับการปฏิบัติราชการที่ไม่เข้าลักษณะ รายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 1. โครงการแข่งขันกีฬาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการ ด้าเนินกิจกรรมโครงการ และค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นๆ ที่จ้าเป็น ฯลฯ งบประมาณก่อนโอน 20,0๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 13,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 7,000.00 บาท แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายประจา) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินประจาตาแหน่ง เพื่อจ่ายเป็นเงินประจ้าต้าแหน่ง พนักงานส่วนต้าบลสายผู้บริหาร จ้านวน 3 ต้าแหน่ง ได้แก่ 1. ปลัด อบต. (บริหารงานท้องถิ่นระดับกลาง) 2. รองปลัด อบต. (อ้านวยการ ท้องถิ่นระดับต้น) 3. หัวหน้าส้านักปลัด (อ้านวยการท้องถิ่นระดับต้น) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 160,0๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 10,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 150,000.00 บาท ขอเชิญนายกหรือผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้องชี้แจงการจัดท้าโครงการขุดลอกรางระบายน้้า พร้อมวางท่อ ระบายน้้า บริเวณริมถนนลาดยาง หมู่ที่ 4 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ ครับ นายเยื้อ เทศโล (นายก อบต.ทุ่งท่าช้าง) ตามที่ได้รับค้าร้องจากประชาชนในพื้นที่หมู่ที่ 4 ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ ทางองค์การบริหาร ส่วนต้าบลได้ด้าเนินการตรวจสอบสภาพพื้นที่แล้วเห็นว่าประชาชนเดือนร้อนจริง จึงขอโอน งบประมาณดังกล่าวนี้มาด้าเนินการเป็นโครงการใหม่ซึ่งโครงการดังกล่าวนี้ปรากฏใน แผนพัฒนาท้องถิ่นขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างแล้วรายละเอียดตามเอกสารที่ได้ แจกให้นี้ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) 5. จัดซื้อเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์โน้ตบุ๊ก เป็นเงิน 20,000.00 บาท 1. ขนาดจอ 15.6 FHD (1920 X 1080) 2. RAM 8 GB 3. CPU:AMD Ryzen 5 2500 U 2.0 GHz หน่วยงานกองคลัง แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารงานคลัง งบลงทุน หมวดค่าครุภัณฑ์ ประเภทรายจ่ายครุภัณฑ์ส้านักงาน ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก
  8. 8. - 8 - 1. หน่วยงานกองคลัง แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารงานคลัง งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเพื่อให้ได้มาซึ่งบริการ 1. ค่าธรรมเนียมและค่าลงทะเบียน เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าธรรมเนียมและค่าลงทะเบียนใน การอบรม สัมมนาต่างๆ ของคณะผู้บริหารฯ, พนักงานส่วนต้าบล, ลูกจ้างประจ้า, พนักงานจ้าง งบประมาณก่อนโอน 46,8๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 20,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 26,800.00 บาท 6. จัดซื้อเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ส้าหรับส้านักงาน เป็นเงิน 21,700.00 บาท 1. RAM DDR 44 GB 2. Hard Drive : 7200 RPM 1 TB SATA-III 3. DVD-RW 4. Graphics : 2 GB DDR 3 AMD R5 230 5. ขนาดจอ 19.5 6. ความละเอียด 1366 X 768 (HD) หน่วยงานกองช่าง แผนงานเคหะและชุมชน งานบริหารทั่วไปเกี่ยวกับเคหะและชุมชน งบลงทุน หมวดค่าครุภัณฑ์ ประเภทรายจ่ายครุภัณฑ์ส้านักงาน ขอโอนงบประมาณจาก 1. หน่วยงานกองคลัง แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารงานคลัง งบดาเนินงาน หมวดค่าใช้สอย ประเภทรายจ่ายเกี่ยวเนื่องกับการปฏิบัติราชการที่ไม่เข้าลักษณะ รายจ่ายหมวดอื่นๆ 1. โครงการค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทางไปราชการ เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าใช้จ่ายในการเดินทาง ไปราชส้าหรับเป็นค่าเบี้ยเลี้ยง, ค่าพาหนะ, ค่าเช่าที่พัก, ค่าลงทะเบียน, และ ค่าใช้จ่ายอื่นๆ ในการเดินทางไปราชการ หรืออบรมสัมมนา, พนักงานส่วนต้าบล, ลูกจ้างประจ้า, พนักงานจ้าง งบประมาณก่อนโอน 68,064.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 20,000.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 48,064.00 บาท 2. หน่วยงานสานักปลัด แผนงานบริหารงานทั่วไป งานบริหารทั่วไป งบบุคลากร หมวดเงินเดือน(ฝ่ายการเมือง) ประเภทรายจ่ายเงินค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการ/ที่ ปรึกษานายกเทศมนตรี นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล เพื่อจ่ายเป็นค่าตอบแทนเลขานุการนายก อบต. ในอัตราเดือนละ 7,200 บาท (จ้านวน 12 เดือน) งบประมาณก่อนโอน 17,7๐๐.00 บาท งบประมาณที่โอนลด 1,700.00 บาท งบประมาณหลังโอน 16,000.00 บาท
  9. 9. - 9 - ในการโอนงบประมาณการจัดซื้อครุภัณฑ์ขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลเพื่อให้มี เครื่องมือในการปฏิบัติงานรวดเร็วและเพียงพอกับการปฏิบัติงานมากขึ้นครับ โดยแยก ออกเป็นเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์โน้ตบุ๊ก กองคลัง จ้านวน 1 เครื่อง และเครื่องคอมพิวเตอร์ ส้าหรับส้านักงาน กองช่าง จ้านวน 1 เครื่อง ขอเชิญรองปลัดองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ชี้แจงการจัดซื้อเครื่องพ่น ละอองฝอย ครับ นายณฤพน พรมมานอก (รองปลัดฯ) ตามที่สาธารณสุขอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ แจ้งว่าเครื่องพ่นหมอกควันที่อยู่ในความรับผิดชอบ ขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ใช้งานได้ไม่ดีเมื่อเทียบกับเครื่องพ่นละอองฝอยที่จะ ด้าเนินการตั้งงบประมาณในการจัดซื้อใหม่ครับ องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจึงได้ ด้าเนินการโอนงบประมาณดังกล่าวเพื่อจัดซื้อเครื่องพ่นละอองฝอย เพื่อให้เกิดประสิทธิภาพใน การบริหารจัดการด้านสาธารณสุขดียิ่งขึ้นครับ จึงขอมติที่ประชุมในการพิจารณาว่าจะอนุมัติให้โอนงบประมาณหรือไม่อย่างไร ที่ประชุม - มีมติเห็นชอบเป็นเอกฉันท์ให้โอนเงินงบประมาณตามรายการดังกล่าวได้ เห็นชอบ 20 เสียง ไม่เห็นชอบ - เสียง งดออกเสียง 1 เสียง -----พักรับประทานอาหาร 1 ชั่วโมง------ เริ่มประชุมเวลา 13.00 น. ระเบียบวาระที่ 4 เรื่อง อื่น ๆ 4.1 เรื่อง การจัดการสถานที่ทิ้งขยะขององค์การบริหารส่วนตาบลทุ่งท่าช้าง นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ข้อหารือการจัดการสถานที่ทิ้งขยะขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ตามที่กรม ควบคุมมลพิษได้ท้าการตรวจสอบบ่อขยะที่มีอยู่ในแต่ละแห่งในเขตจังหวัดลพบุรี และมีบ่อ ขยะที่ด้าเนินการไม่ถูกสุขลักษณะ รวมถึงบ่อขยะขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างด้วย องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจึงมีความจ้าเป็นต้องทิ้งขยะในพื้นที่อื่นที่ไม่ยังไม่ด้าเนินการ สั่งปิด ซึ่งได้ด้าเนินการติดต่อประสานงานองค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่นในเขตอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ แล้วปรากฏว่ายังไม่มีบ่อขยะใดที่ไม่ได้ด้าเนินการสั่งปิด การที่บ่อขยะหลายๆ แห่งด้าเนินการ สั่งปิดเพราะการการก้าจัดขยะไม่ถูกต้อง เนื่องจากไม่มีการฝังกลบ ขยะบางชนิดอาจมีมลพิษ อาจท้าให้เกิดมลพิษแก่ประชาชนที่อยู่ใกล้เคียง ประมาณปลายเดือนเมษายนกรมควบคุม มลพิษจะด้าเนินการตรวจสอบบ่อขยะที่ด้าเนินการไม่ถูกสุขลักษณะอีกครั้งหนึ่ง และขอความ อนุเคราะห์ท่านนายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลติดต่อประสานงานเพื่อเช่าสถานที่ทิ้งขยะใน พื้นที่ที่ด้าเนินการจัดการสถานที่ทิ้งขยะในเบื้องต้น และต้องมีการขนย้ายสถานที่ทิ้งขยะ ไปด้าเนินการยังพื้นที่อื่นต่อไป
  10. 10. - 10 - ประกอบกับนโยบายของรัฐบาลในเรื่องการเผาขยะ หรือท้าการอื่นใดที่ท้าให้เกิด มลพิษ ท้าให้องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลต้องมีการจัดพื้นที่เพื่อด้าเนินการจัดการขยะให้ถูกต้อง อาจต้องใช้พื้นที่เพื่อจัดการสถานที่ทิ้งขยะซึ่งเป็นขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลเอง โดยมีเนื้อที่ ประมาณ 10 ไร่ เมื่อผลเป็นประการใดก็จะด้าเนินการขอความเห็นชอบจากสภาองค์การ บริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ในการจัดการสถานที่ทิ้งขยะต่อไป จึงแจ้งให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การ บริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่านทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ 4.2 เรื่อง กองทุนธนาคารขยะ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ตามที่องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างได้ด้าเนินการโครงการรณรงค์หมู่บ้านลดขยะ และคัดแยกขยะ (ธนาคารขยะองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง) และมีการจัดตั้งกองทุน ธนาคารขยะองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง โดยไม่เสียค่าสมัครแต่มีการรับเข้าร่วมลงทุน เป็นหุ้น ๆ ละ 10 บาท หากสมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างท่านใดมีความ ประสงค์จะเข้าร่วมกองทุน ก็สามารถสมัครเข้าร่วมกองทุนธนาคารขยะด้วยก็สามารถท้าได้ โดยไม่จ้ากัดจ้านวนหุ้น หรือสามารถมีส่วนร่วมในการน้าขยะมาขายโดยจะรับเป็นเงินสดหรือ ฝากเข้าสมุดบัญชีธนาคาร โดยมีคณะกรรมการเบิกจ่ายหรือมีอ้านาจถอนเงินฝาก และมีการ จัดท้าบัญชีเงินฝากและทะเบียนคุมงบประมาณและค่าใช้จ่ายการด้าเนินงานต่างๆ ของ กองทุนสามารถตรวจสอบได้ทุกขั้นตอน และได้ด้าเนินการรับซื้อขยะทุกวันสิ้นเดือนโดย ด้าเนินการรับซื้อขยะทุกวันศุกร์สิ้นเดือน นั้น จึงขอความร่วมมือให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างท่านใดที่ยังไม่ได้ ด้าเนินการสมัครสมาชิกกองทุนธนาคารขยะสามารถสมัครได้ที่กองสวัสดิการสังคม และขอ ความร่วมมือประชาสัมพันธ์การรับซื้อขยะ และการจัดตั้งกองทุนธนาคารขยะในครั้งนี้ด้วย จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ 4.3 เรื่อง การจัดกิจกรรมวันสงกรานต์ ประจาปี 2562 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) การจัดกิจกรรมเนื่องในเทศกาลวันสงกรานต์ตามที่ทางองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่า ช้างได้ด้าเนินการจัดกิจกรรมวันสงกรานต์เป็นประจ้าทุกปี เป็นประเพณีที่สืบทอดกันมาตั้งแต่ ดั้งเดิม โดยจะมีการจัดกิจกรรมในวันที่ 14 เมษายน 2562 ที่ต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ และใน วันที่ 15 เมษายน 2562 ที่ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ในการจัดกิจกรรมต้าบลห้วยใหญ่ก็จะมีการ จัดกิจกรรมต่างๆ อาทิ ท้าบุญตักบาตรในช่วงเช้า การแสดงของหมู่บ้าน การทอดผ้าปุา กิจกรรมรดน้้าขอพรผู้สูงอายุ สรงน้้าพระ และการละเล่นอื่นๆ ของหมู่บ้าน ส่วนการจัด กิจกรรมในต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างจะมีการจัดกิจกรรมต่างๆ อาทิ ท้าบุญตักบาตรในช่วงเช้า แห่พระ รอบหมู่บ้าน และต่อด้วยการละเล่นกิจกรรมของผู้สูงอายุ กิจกรรมรดน้้าขอพรผู้สูงอายุ เป็นต้น องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง จึงขอความร่วมมือให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหาร ส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างท่านเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมขององค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลตามวันและเวลา ดังกล่าว จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ
  11. 11. - 11 - 4.4 เรื่อง พิธีพระราชทานเพลิงศพ พระครูสุขุมธรรมานุยุต อดีตเจ้าคณะอาเภอสระโบสถ์ นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วย พระครูสุขุมธรรมานุยุต (เกษม สุขุมาโล) อดีตเจ้าคณะอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ อดีตเจ้า อาวาสวัดธรรมวงษ์ (เขาถ้้า) ได้มรณภาพลง เมื่อวันที่ 18 ธันวาคม 2560 สิริอายุ 87 ปี พรรษา 68 และได้มีก้าหนดการพระราชทานเพลิงศพ ในวันที่ 30 มีนาคม 2562 เวลา 16.00 น. ณ เมรุชั่วคราววัดธรรมวงษ์ (เขาถ้้า) ต้าบลนิยมชัย อ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ จังหวัดลพบุรี โดยท่านผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดลพบุรีได้มอบหมายให้ท่านรองผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดลพบุรี เป็น ประธานในพิธีพระราชทานเพลิงศพ องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง จึงขอเชิญท่านเข้าร่วมพิธีพระราชทานเพลิงศพ พระครูสุขุมธรรมานุยุต (เกษม สุขุมาโล) อดีตเจ้าคณะอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ อดีตเจ้าอาวาสวัด ธรรมวงษ์ (เขาถ้้า) ตามวัน เวลา และสถานที่ดังกล่าวข้างต้น ทั้งนี้ขอให้มาพร้อมกัน ณ บริเวณพิธี ก่อนเวลา 15.00 น. การแต่งกาย ข้าราชการ/พนักงานรัฐวิสาหกิจ เครื่องแบบ ปกติขาว ไว้ทุกข์ องค์กรเอกชน/ประชาชน ชุดสุภาพ ไว้ทุกข์ จึงประชาสัมพันธ์ให้สมาชิก สภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่านทราบ จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ 4.5 เรื่อง โครงการบรรพชาอุปสมบทเฉลิมพระเกียรติ เนื่องในโอกาสมหามงคลพระราช พิธีบรมราชาภิเษกและปฏิบัติธรรมเฉลิมพระเกียรติ เนื่องในโอกาสมหามงคล พระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษก จังหวัดลพบุรี นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วยมหาเถรสมาคม มีมติที่ 1/2562 เมื่อวันที่ 10 มกราคม 2562 “เรื่องโครงการ บรรพชาอุปสมบทเฉลิมพระเกียรติฯ และปฏิบัติธรรมเฉลิมพระเกียรติ เนื่องในโอกาสมหา มงคลพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษก” คณะสงฆ์โดยมหาเถรสมาคม และส้านักพระพุทธศาสนา แห่งชาติ พิจารณาเห็นว่าเนื่องในพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษก ระหว่างวันที่ 4 – 6 พฤษภาคม 2562 จึงก้าหนดจัดโครงการขึ้นทั้งส่วนกลางและส่วนภูมิภาค และวัดไทยในต่างประเทศ เนื่องในโอกาสมหามงคลพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษก ดังนี้ 1. โครงการบรรพชาอุปสมบทเฉลิมพระเกียรติฯ จังหวัดลพบุรี จ้านวน 89 รูป ระหว่างวันที่ 2 - 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 ระยะเวลา 15 วัน 2. โครงการปฏิบัติธรรมเฉลิมพระเกียรติฯ โดยส้านักปฏิบัติธรรมประจ้าจังหวัดจัด ปฏิบัติธรรม ระหว่างวันที่ 1 - 7 พฤษภาคม 2562 ระยะเวลา 7 วัน หรือ ตามความเหมาะสม องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง จึงขอให้ท่านประชาสัมพันธ์เชิญชวนบุคลากรใน หน่วยงาน และประชาชนที่สนใจเข้าร่วมโครงการ บรรพชาอุปสมบทเฉลิมพระเกียรติฯ จังหวัดลพบุรี 2 - 16 พฤษภาคม 2562 ณ วัดกวิศราราม ราชวรวิหาร อ้าเภอเมือง ลพบุรี จังหวัดลพบุรี โดยเริ่มรับสมัครตั้งแต่บัดนี้เป็นต้นไป จนถึงวันศุกร์ที่ 29 มีนาคม 2562 ณ ที่ว่าการอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ จึงประชาสัมพันธ์ให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วน ต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่านทราบ จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ
  12. 12. - 12 - 4.6 เรื่อง การพิจารณากาหนดวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษ ในปี 2562 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วยอ้าเภอสระโบสถ์ ได้รับแจ้งจากกระทรวงมหาดไทย ว่าได้รับแจ้งจากส้านัก เลขาธิการคณะรัฐมนตรีในคราวประชุมคณะรัฐมนตรี เพื่อให้ส่วนราชการ หน่วยงานของรัฐ และพสกนิกรในทุกภาคส่วนสามารถเข้าร่วมกิจกรรมเตรียมงานและการซ้อมการด้าเนินการ ต่าง ๆ ที่เกี่ยวข้องกับพระราชพิธีบรมราชาภิเษกได้อย่างสมพระเกียรติและประชาชนได้มี วันหยุดต่อเนื่องในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ จึงมีมติดังนี้ 1. ก้าหนดให้วันศุกร์ที่ 12 เมษายน 2562 และวันจันทร์ที่ 6 พฤษภาคม 2562 เป็นวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเป็นกรณีพิเศษ ในปี 2562 2. ในส่วนของรัฐวิสาหกิจ สถาบันการเงิน และภาคเอกชน ให้รัฐวิสาหกิจแต่ละแห่ง ธนาคารแห่งประเทศไทย และกระทรวงแรงงาน พิจารณาความเหมาะสมของ การก้าหนดเป็นวันหยุดให้สอดคล้องกับข้อกฎหมายที่เกี่ยวข้องในแต่ละกรณีต่อไป 3. ในกรณีหน่วยงานใดที่มีภารกิจในการให้บริการประชาชนหรือมีความจ้าเป็นหรือ ราชการส้าคัญในวันหยุดดังกล่าว โดยได้ก้าหนดหรือนัดหมายไว้ก่อนแล้ว ซึ่งหาก ยกเลิกหรือเลื่อนไปจะเกิดความเสียหายหรือกระทบต่อการให้บริการประชาชน ให้หัวหน้าหน่วยงานนั้นพิจารณาด้าเนินการตามที่เห็นสมควรโดยไม่ให้เกิดความ เสียหายแก่ทางราชการและผลกระทบต่อการให้บริการประชาชน องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง จึงขอให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง ทุกท่านประชาสัมพันธ์ให้ประชาชนได้รับทราบวันหยุดราชการเพิ่มเติมครับ จึงแจ้งให้ที่ ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ 4.7 เรื่อง แจ้งแนวทางระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทยว่าด้วยค่าใช้จ่ายเพื่อช่วยเหลือประชาชน ตามอานาจหน้าที่ขององค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น (ฉบับที่ 2) พ.ศ. 2561 นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ด้วยกระทรวงมหาดไทยแจ้งว่า ได้ออกระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทยว่าด้วยค่าใช้จ่าย เพื่อช่วยเหลือประชาชนตามอ้านาจหน้าที่ขององค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น (ฉบับที่ 2) พ.ศ. 2561 ซึ่งระเบียบนี้เป็นการแก้ไขเพิ่มเติมให้ครอบคลุมสอดคล้องกับอ้านาจหน้าที่ขององค์กร ปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น และมีความเหมาะสมมากยิ่งขึ้น เพื่อให้การเบิกค่าใช้จ่ายเพื่อช่วยเหลือ ประชาชนตามอ้านาจหน้าที่ขององค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่นเป็นไปอย่างมีประสิทธิภาพและ เกิดประสิทธิผล และถือเป็นแนวทางปฏิบัติ สามารถแก้ไขปัญหาความเดือดร้อนและเกิด ประโยชน์กับประชาชน รายละเอียดตามเอกสารที่ได้แจกให้แล้วนั้น หรือสามารถเปิดดู รายละเอียดได้ที่เว็บไซต์กรมส่งเสริมการปกครองท้องถิ่น www.dla.go.th อาทิเช่นกรณีการ เกิดไฟไหม้บ้านหลังเดียว ก็สามารถช่วยเหลือได้โดยเป็นดุลพินิจของคณะกรรมการช่วยเหลือ ประชาชนในการพิจารณาช่วยเหลือตามข้อ 12 วรรคสอง ในกรณีเกิดอัคคีภัยที่ไม่เข้าข่ายภัย พิบัติ ในการช่วยเหลือประชาชน ให้อยู่ในดุลพินิจของคณะกรรมการตามระเบียบนี้ที่จะ พิจารณาการให้ความช่วยเหลือตามความจ้าเป็น เหมาะสม ทั้งนี้ไม่เกินอัตราตามหลักเกณฑ์ ที่กระทรวงการคลังก้าหนด
  13. 13. - 13 - จึงขอแจ้งให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่าน ได้รับทราบ ระเบียบกระทรวงมหาดไทยว่าด้วยค่าใช้จ่ายเพื่อช่วยเหลือประชาชนตามอ้านาจหน้าที่ของ องค์กรปกครองส่วนท้องถิ่น (ฉบับที่ 2) พ.ศ. 2561 ว่าสามารถให้การช่วยเหลือประชาชนได้ ครอบคลุมมากยิ่งขึ้น จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ 4.8 เรื่อง แจ้งการออกคาสั่งให้นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล รองนายกองค์การบริหาร ส่วนตาบล ประธานสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล รองประธานสภาองค์การ บริหารส่วนตาบล พ้นจากตาแหน่ง ตามมาตรา 92 แห่งพระราชบัญญัติสภา ตาบลและองค์การบริหารส่วนตาบล พ.ศ. 2537 และที่แก้ไขเพิ่มเติม นายกวน เถื่อนถ้า (ประธานสภาฯ) ตามที่กระทรวงมหาดไทยแจ้งว่า ปรากฏข้อเท็จจริงเกี่ยวกับการสั่งให้นายกองค์การ บริหารส่วนต้าบลพ้นจากต้าแหน่งเนื่องจากกระท้าการฝุาฝืนต่อความสงบเรียบร้อยหรือสวัสดิ ภาพของประชาชนหรือละเลยไม่ปฏิบัติตามหรือปฏิบัติการไม่ชอบด้วยอ้านาจหน้าที่ ตาม มาตรา 92 แห่งพระราชบัญญัติสภาต้าบลและองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล พ.ศ. 2537 และที่ แก้ไขเพิ่มเติม เมื่อผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดได้ออกค้าสั่งให้นายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลพ้นจาก ต้าแหน่งแล้วมีการแจ้งสิทธิให้คู่กรณีตามค้าสั่งดังกล่าวอุทธรณ์โต้แย้งค้าสั่งของผู้ว่าราชการ จังหวัดก่อนน้าคดีไปฟูองต่อศาลปกครอง ต่อมาเมื่อผู้รับค้าสั่งทางปกครองได้อุทธรณ์ค้าสั่งต่อ ผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัด และผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดได้พิจารณาค้าอุทธรณ์ของผู้อุทธรณ์แล้วไม่เห็น ด้วยกับค้าอุทธรณ์ จึงรายงานให้รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงมหาดไทยพิจารณาอุทธรณ์ เมื่อ กระทรวงมหาดไทยได้ชี้แจงขั้นตอนการปฏิบัติกรณีดังกล่าว หากข้อเท็จจริงปรากฏว่ามี พฤติการณ์ที่เป็นการกระท้าฝุาฝืนต่อความสงบเรียบร้อยหรือสวัสดิภาพของประชาชน หรือ ละเลยไม่ปฏิบัติตามหรือปฏิบัติการไม่ชอบด้วยอ้านาจหน้าที่ ค้าสั่งของผู้ว่าราชการจังหวัดให้ เป็นที่สุด ประกอบกับศาลปกครองกลางและศาลปกครองสูงสุดได้มีค้าพิพากษาและค้าสั่งใน เรื่องเกี่ยวกับค้าวินิจฉัยหรือค้าสั่งเป็นที่สุดไม่ต้องอุทธรณ์ค้าสั่งก่อนน้าคดีมาฟูอง ดังนั้น จึง ไม่ต้องแจ้งสิทธิในการอุทธรณ์แต่ต้องแจ้งสิทธิในการฟูองคดีต่อศาลปกครองให้คู่กรณีทราบ จึงขอแจ้งขั้นตอนการปฏิบัติในกรณีค้าสั่งทางปกครองซึ่งกฎหมายก้าหนดให้เป็นที่สุด ดังกล่าวให้สมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้างทุกท่าน ทราบตามพระราชบัญญัติ สภาต้าบลและองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล พ.ศ. 2537 และที่แก้ไขเพิ่มเติม มีบทบัญญัติ เกี่ยวกับการสอบสวนและวินิจฉัยของนายอ้าเภอ ในกรณีการพ้นจากต้าแหน่งของนายก องค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล รองนายกองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล เลขานุการนายกองค์การ บริหารส่วนต้าบล และการสิ้นสุดสมาชิกภาพของสมาชิกสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบล ซึ่ง กฎหมายก้าหนดให้ค้าวินิจฉัยของนายอ้าเภอเป็นที่สุด ดังนั้น จึงแจ้งให้ที่ประชุมทราบ ที่ประชุม - รับทราบ
  14. 14. - 14 - - มีสมาชิกสภาฯ ท่านใดจะเสนอเรื่องอื่นๆ อีกหรือไม่ครับ หากไม่มีขอปิดการประชุม เลิกประชุมเวลา 14.30 น. (ลงชื่อ) ผู้จดบันทึกการประชุม (นายสมร เทศโล) เลขานุการสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง คณะกรรมการตรวจรายงานการประชุม ได้ตรวจสอบบันทึกการประชุมฯ แล้วเห็นว่าถูกต้อง จึงลง ลายมือชื่อไว้เป็นหลักฐาน คณะกรรมการตรวจรายงานการประชุม (ลงชื่อ) ประธานกรรมการ (นายส้าเร็จ สังข์ทอง) (ลงชื่อ) กรรมการ (นายแผ้ว ผ่อนปรน) (ลงชื่อ) กรรมการ (นายลออ ชุ่มชื่น) (ลงชื่อ) กรรมการ (นางสุวดี คตเข็ม) รายงานการประชุมสภาครั้งนี่ได้มีมติรับรองรายงานการประชุมแล้วเมื่อ....................................................................... (ลงชื่อ) ผู้รับรองรายงานการประชุม (นายกวน เถื่อนถ้้า) ประธานสภาองค์การบริหารส่วนต้าบลทุ่งท่าช้าง สมร เทศโล ส้าเร็จ สังข์ทอง แผ้ว ผ่อนปรน ลออ ชุ่มชื่น สุวดี คดเข็ม กวน เถื่อนถ้้า

×