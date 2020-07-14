M5stackの非公式グッズをつくってみた

Successfully reported this slideshow.
M5Stackの  非公式グッズを  つくってみた  M5Stack User Meeting #8  2020/07/14 パリピ般若(@hack_tnr) 
自己紹介  ● パリピ般若(@hack_tnr)  ○ どう名乗るか未だに悩んでいます  ● たぶんWeb系エンジニア  ○ バッチや業務自動化などサーバー寄り  ○ でもIoTの”T”が好き  ● 最終学歴は木工系 
M5Stackで作ったもの  ● 今日のランチ占い  ● テノリオン MIDIハック  ● パリピ般若 etc... 
Tシャツはじめました(突然) 
どうして...  ● Twitterの「M5Stack完全に理解したTシャツ欲しい」という会話 に感化されて、つい。  ● とりあえずキャッチフレーズだけ降りてきた。  =>やりましょう。   
デザインしてみた Adobeよりも安価なAffinity Designerで描いてみた。 
かわいいハードウェアは正義
試作品 何となくsuzuri使った。  ● Tシャツ   ● サコッシュ  ...これで良かったのか? 
Tシャツはどこで作るか??
ユニクロ?suzuri? pixivファクトリー?   ● ユニクロ　https://utme.uniqlo.com/  ○ メリット  ■ 手軽。スマホから画像アップでできる  ■ 送料安い(250円+税)  ○ デメリット  ■ 衣類・トー...
ユニクロ?suzuri? pixivファクトリー?   ● pixivファクトリー https://factory.pixiv.net/  ○ メリット  ■ BOOTHで販売できるので検索しやすい  ■ マスキングテープ、メガネ拭きなどある ...
ユニクロ?suzuri? pixivファクトリー?   ● suzuri https://suzuri.jp/  ○ メリット  ■ 濃色カラーTシャツの種類が豊富  ■ Tシャツのサイズ、色は設定不要  ■ 1つの画像を複数商品に使いまわせる...
結論  商品ごとにpixivファクトリーとsuzuriを分けることに  ● suzuri  ○ Tシャツ  ○ その他(バッグ・文房具・食器など色々)  ● pixivファクトリー(BOOTH)  ○ メガネ拭き・マスキングテープ  =>BOO...
色々作ってみた 
Tシャツ、サコッシュ、メガネ拭き etc...  画像アップして、ぽちぽちで商品作れるのすごい。 
ショップに並べると楽しい BOOTH suzuri(多すぎて画面に収まらない)
ショップはこちら  ● SUZURI  ○ https://suzuri.jp/hack_tnr  ● BOOTH  ○ https://hack-tnr.booth.pm/ 
ちなみにそれって儲かるの?  ● 価格を最低ラインに設定してるので、  ぶっちゃけ売れても利益にはなりません。  ○ 自分で色々買いたくなるジレンマにも駆られます。  ● でも在庫や素材を持たなくて良いので、  作っても損にはならないです。  ...
次回のイベント時は  是非オリジナルTシャツで!! 
宣伝)他の皆さんのM5グッズもあります  ● M5Stack用TPUカバー https://booth.pm/ja/items/1322683    ● M5Stack沼Tシャツ(他にもありま す)https://suzuri.jp/Thous...
