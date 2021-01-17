עובד הציבור-מאפיינים

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬-‫מאפיינים‬ ‫כהן‬ ‫עובדיה‬-22/10/2017
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מיהו‬? ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬‫או‬‫מדינה‬ ‫עובד‬‫מי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הממשל‬ ‫במוסדות‬ ‫שמועסק‬. ‫הציבורי‬ ‫במגזר‬ ‫העובד‬ ‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬-‫כאחת‬ ‫ובכירים‬ ‫זוטרים‬ ‫מיוחד‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫הינם‬‫נאמנים‬ ‫כמ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מבוסס‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עקרון‬,‫היתר‬ ‫בין‬,‫של‬ ‫יוקרתו‬ ‫על‬ ‫כלפיו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫והאמון‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫כי‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫כי‬ ‫היא‬‫אדם‬ ‫אותו‬‫משפטי‬ ‫במ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מעמדם‬,‫סמכויותיהם‬‫עבודתם‬ ‫ומהות‬ ‫על‬ ‫הקפדה‬ ‫מחייבים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫של‬ ‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬"‫הארוכה‬ ‫ידה‬"‫הרשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫המעצב‬ ‫המקצועי‬ ‫כגוף‬ ‫ומשמש...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫של‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫בשירות‬ ‫המופיעים‬ ‫המרכזיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫המפותחות‬ ‫המדינות‬: (1‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 3)‫חוקיות‬:‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫שמבצע‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לחוק‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריכה‬/‫בל...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 4)–‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫נאמן‬ ‫למי‬?‫לחוק‬ ‫או‬ ‫לממשלה‬? ‫הציבור‬ ‫שעובדי‬ ‫כמובן‬(...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 5)‫אובייקטיביות‬:‫כלל‬ ‫את‬ ‫משרת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הציבור‬,‫להעדפותיו‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫ו...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 6)‫מידע‬ ‫חופש‬:‫לציבור‬ ‫לספק‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫על‬ ‫ובשקיפות‬ ‫ואמין‬ ‫מלא‬ ‫מ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 8)‫ושירות‬ ‫יעילות‬:‫היום‬ ‫בשגרה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬– ‫צריכים‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫ש...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫היחס‬ ‫על‬ ‫ללמוד‬ ‫נוכל‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫החוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫מיחסו‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫מקנה‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫שהדין‬ ‫וה...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬: . ‫ט‬ ‫בפרק‬ ‫מצויה‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬ ‫של‬ ‫העבירה‬'‫העונשין‬ ‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬" ‫כי‬ ‫לציין‬ ‫חשוב‬"‫העלבה‬"‫במילים‬ ‫רק‬ ‫אינה‬,‫אלא‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫אפשרי...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫דברי‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫רק‬ ‫תהא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעבירה‬ ‫בדין‬ ‫העמדה‬ ‫העלבה‬‫הספציפי‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בפני‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫של‬ ‫ותפקידו‬ ‫לעבודתו‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫ההעלבה‬ ‫שאמירת‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫בין‬ ‫טעון‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫רקע‬ ‫בג...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫נוספת‬ ‫דוגמא‬: ‫ח‬"‫ביולי‬ ‫הורשעה‬ ‫זועבי‬ ‫חנין‬ ‫כ‬2014‫העלבת‬ ‫בגין‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬.‫שו...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫תקיפת‬" ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫תקיפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫ספציפית‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫קיימת‬" .‫עובד‬ ‫ציבו...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫גניבה‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫גניבה‬,‫לסעיף‬ ‫בניגוד‬ ‫עבירה‬ 390‫העונ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫מרמה‬ ‫לעובדי‬ ‫רק‬ ‫המיוחד‬ ‫העונשין‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫סעיף‬ ‫זהו‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫אוכלוסיי...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מצב‬ ‫ובאיזה‬ ‫מתי‬ ‫הנשאלת‬ ‫השאלה‬ ‫בערך‬ ‫פוגע‬ ‫ענינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫פס‬"‫שבס‬ ‫שמעון‬ ‫ד‬--‫לשכת‬ ‫מנהל‬ ‫היה‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫רבין‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ראש‬ ‫מדינה‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ששבס‬ ‫בעובדה‬ ‫התגבשה‬ ‫הפלילית‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הפגישות‬ ‫שלכל‬ ‫לרבין‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫״‬‫של‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביסודה‬ ‫העומד‬ ‫המוגן‬ ‫הערך‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫הבטחת‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫שבס‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫שבגדרו‬ ‫העניינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫קיומו‬ ‫בעצם‬-‫לנוכח‬ ‫עם‬ ‫ההדוקים‬ ‫חברותו‬ ‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ • “ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מידי‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫מסירת‬ ‫סעיף‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬117‫העונשין‬ ‫לחוק‬,‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬‫...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫בציבור‬ ‫פורסם‬ ‫שהמידע‬ ‫במקרה‬,‫הועמד‬ ‫או‬ ‫כדין‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הרבים‬ ‫לעיון‬,‫תהיה...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫חוק‬:‫מתנות‬ ‫קבלת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫אוסר‬ ‫מצויים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫עמם‬ ‫אזרחים‬ ‫מצד‬ ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫ניתנה‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫מתנה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫קובע‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫לקניין‬ ‫הופכת‬ ‫מד...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫בתקשי‬ ‫גם‬"‫בפרק‬ ‫דגש‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫ר‬42.‫איסור‬ ‫לנושא‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫מתנ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫ברשויות‬ ‫אמונו‬ ‫את‬ ‫מאבד‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫בנציגיו‬ ‫וגם‬,‫אמונו‬ ‫את‬ ‫מאבד‬ ‫ל...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫לדוגמא‬-‫כך‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫הורשע‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫והזמין‬ ‫לבנו‬ ‫מצווה‬ ‫בר‬ ‫שערך‬ ‫עמוקה...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫את‬ ‫העמיד‬ ‫הנאשם‬ ‫כי‬ ‫קבע‬ ‫למשמעת‬ ‫הדין‬ ‫בית‬ ‫לניגוד‬ ‫ממשי‬ ‫חשש‬ ‫התעורר‬ ‫בו‬ ‫במ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫נוספת‬ ‫דוגמא‬- 11.‫נ‬ ‫פלוני‬'‫המדינה‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫נציבות‬(‫פס‬"‫ד‬103/07-‫בכיר‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫הבטחו...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫של‬ ‫הדעת‬ ‫ששיקול‬ ‫יימצא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫משנה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫או‬ ‫ייפגע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הציבור‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫התקשי‬"‫להימנע‬ ‫שהאחריות‬ ‫קובע‬ ‫ר‬ ‫ההנחיות‬ ‫על‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫מהיקלעות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בע...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫לשירות‬ ‫מחוץ‬ ‫לתפקיד‬ ‫מעבר‬ ‫להפעיל‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫הביאו‬ ‫לו‬ ‫והדאגה‬ ‫הטו...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ככלל‬,‫הצורך‬ ‫בין‬ ‫איזון‬ ‫על‬ ‫מבוססות‬ ‫אלה‬ ‫הוראות‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫המגזר‬ ‫על‬ ‫בשמירה‬(‫מ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫ביקורת‬‫המידות‬ ‫טוהר‬-‫של‬ ‫עמידתם‬ ‫בדיקת‬ ‫מחייבים‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫וכללי‬ ‫בנורמות‬...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫משרדי‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫חלה‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫ביקורת‬ ‫הממשלה‬,‫המדינה‬ ‫מוסדות‬ ‫על‬,‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫כל‬ ...
‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫תלונות‬ ‫כנציב‬ ‫משמש‬ ‫גם‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מבקר‬ ‫על‬ ‫להתלונן‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫לכל...
  1. 1. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬-‫מאפיינים‬ ‫כהן‬ ‫עובדיה‬-22/10/2017
  2. 2. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מיהו‬? ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬‫או‬‫מדינה‬ ‫עובד‬‫מי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הממשל‬ ‫במוסדות‬ ‫שמועסק‬. ‫הציבורי‬ ‫במגזר‬ ‫העובד‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫זהו‬,‫במשרדי‬ ‫ובשלטון‬ ‫ברשויותיה‬ ‫או‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫המקומי‬. ‫בגדר‬ ‫נכללים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫בצבא‬ ‫המשרתים‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬.
  3. 3. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬-‫כאחת‬ ‫ובכירים‬ ‫זוטרים‬ ‫מיוחד‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫הינם‬‫נאמנים‬ ‫כמעין‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬. ‫למדינה‬ ‫בנאמנות‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫של‬ ‫התגלמות‬ ‫בהיותה‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫הייצוגית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫בחירתו‬ ‫וחופש‬ ‫ביצועי‬ ‫אורגן‬ ‫בהיותה‬ ‫לממשלה‬ ‫נאמנותו‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬
  4. 4. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מבוסס‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עקרון‬,‫היתר‬ ‫בין‬,‫של‬ ‫יוקרתו‬ ‫על‬ ‫כלפיו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫והאמון‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫המינהל‬, ‫כי‬ ‫המחייבים‬‫מנותק‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫האישיות‬ ‫הפוליטיות‬ ‫ועמדותיו‬ ‫מהשקפותיו‬ ‫על‬ ‫ויפעל‬-‫הגוף‬ ‫של‬ ‫המהותי‬ ‫האינטרס‬ ‫פי‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫חבותו‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בו‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫הרחב‬ ‫הציבור‬
  5. 5. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫כי‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫כי‬ ‫היא‬‫אדם‬ ‫אותו‬‫משפטי‬ ‫במעמד‬ ‫מצוי‬ ‫רגיל‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫מיוחד‬. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫חלות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מכוחו‬ ‫על‬ ‫חלות‬ ‫אף‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫ובמקביל‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫חובות‬ ‫כלפיו‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫מסוגים‬ ‫חובות‬ ‫המדינה‬(‫דוגמת‬ ‫מכרזים‬ ‫לקיים‬ ‫החובה‬,‫ההליכים‬ ‫שקיפות‬ ‫במגזר‬ ‫לתפקידים‬ ‫מועמדים‬ ‫לבחירת‬ ‫הציבורי‬,‫הניתנות‬ ‫המשפטיות‬ ‫ההגנות‬ ‫לו‬(‫ונזיקין‬ ‫בחוזים‬.)
  6. 6. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫הייחודי‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מעמדם‬,‫סמכויותיהם‬‫עבודתם‬ ‫ומהות‬ ‫על‬ ‫הקפדה‬ ‫מחייבים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫של‬ ‫גבוהה‬ ‫אתית‬ ‫רמה‬‫במיוחד‬,‫בעיקר‬‫כלפי‬ ‫הלקוחות‬ ‫ציבור‬(‫האזרחים‬)‫באים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫עמו‬ ‫במגע‬. ‫השירות‬ ‫של‬ ‫והדימוי‬ ‫המראה‬ ‫הם‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫הציבורי‬
  7. 7. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬"‫הארוכה‬ ‫ידה‬"‫הרשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫המעצב‬ ‫המקצועי‬ ‫כגוף‬ ‫ומשמשים‬ ‫המבצעת‬ ‫על‬ ‫הקפדה‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫המדיניות‬ ‫את‬ ‫והמממש‬ ‫לאזרחים‬ ‫גבוהה‬ ‫שרות‬ ‫רמת‬‫מחויבות‬ ‫ותוך‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫ולערכי‬ ‫לחוק‬ ‫עליונה‬. ‫שעובדי‬ ‫הללו‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫מהם‬ ‫אך‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫להם‬ ‫מחויבים‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫אמורים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫בעובדי‬ ‫האזרחים‬ ‫אמון‬ ‫על‬ ‫לשמור‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫המשרתים‬?
  8. 8. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫של‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫בשירות‬ ‫המופיעים‬ ‫המרכזיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫המפותחות‬ ‫המדינות‬: (1‫דמוקרטיה‬:‫האזרחים‬ ‫בקרב‬ ‫המרכזית‬ ‫החשיבה‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫פועלים‬ ‫שממנה‬ ‫שהסמכות‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫חייבת‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫לפעילות‬ ‫והתקציב‬ ‫עצמו‬ ‫מהעם‬ ‫מגיעה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫המיסים‬ ‫כספי‬. (2‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫כל‬,‫הספציפית‬ ‫בעבודתו‬,‫את‬ ‫להפיץ‬ ‫אמור‬ ‫ערכיה‬ ‫ואת‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬(‫שיוויון‬,‫הביטוי‬ ‫חופש‬, ‫הפרטיות‬,‫שיוויון‬,‫אפליה‬ ‫אי‬).‫על‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מצביע‬ ‫זה‬ ‫ערך‬ ‫לתפקידו‬ ‫להיבחר‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫שבו‬ ‫תקין‬ ‫ממשל‬ ‫הפוליטיים‬ ‫קשריו‬ ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫איכויותיו‬ ‫סמך‬ ‫על‬
  9. 9. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 3)‫חוקיות‬:‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫שמבצע‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫לחוק‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריכה‬/‫בלבד‬ ‫תקנות‬. ‫אמון‬ ‫רמת‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫חייבים‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫לעובדי‬ ‫פועלים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫מכוח‬ ‫גבוהה‬ ‫החוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫ולאורו‬ ‫מטעמו‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫נימוק‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫מחוייב‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫ולדעת‬ ‫שלטונית‬ ‫ופעולה‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫שיקול‬ ‫את‬ ‫שואבת‬ ‫היא‬ ‫ממה‬ ‫להסביר‬ ‫סמכותה‬(‫ההנמקה‬ ‫חובת‬)
  10. 10. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 4)–‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫נאמן‬ ‫למי‬?‫לחוק‬ ‫או‬ ‫לממשלה‬? ‫הציבור‬ ‫שעובדי‬ ‫כמובן‬(‫הציבור‬ ‫פקידי‬)‫המשרתים‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫אידיאולוגיות‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫ממשלים‬, ‫חדש‬ ‫או‬ ‫ישן‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫נאמנים‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריכים‬ ‫לחוק‬ ‫בסתירה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ולעולם‬ ‫ראייה‬ ‫מתוך‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫את‬ ‫יבצע‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫בשירות‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫של‬ ‫כוללת‬‫ולסייע‬ ‫מדיניותם‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולממש‬ ‫לקדם‬ ‫ולשרים‬ ‫לממשלה‬, ‫החוק‬ ‫כיבוד‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫ותמיד‬
  11. 11. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 5)‫אובייקטיביות‬:‫כלל‬ ‫את‬ ‫משרת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הציבור‬,‫להעדפותיו‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫וללא‬ ‫פנים‬ ‫משוא‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫התרבותיות‬ ‫או‬ ‫הפוליטיות‬ ‫או‬ ‫האישיות‬… ‫לקיחת‬ ‫על‬ ‫האיסור‬ ‫כמובן‬ ‫מגולם‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בערך‬ ‫האיסור‬ ‫ובהם‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫וטובות‬ ‫שוחד‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫כניסה‬ ‫ואיסור‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫עניינים‬. ‫בנוסף‬,‫של‬ ‫נאות‬ ‫בגילוי‬ ‫מחויב‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫ארגונים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫ועבודה‬ ‫קשרים‬,‫ואנשים‬ ‫עסקים‬ ‫פרטיים‬‫להיקלע‬ ‫עומד‬ ‫או‬ ‫נקלע‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫למולם‬ ‫עניינים‬ ‫לניגודי‬(‫ישיבתו‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫במכרז‬)
  12. 12. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 6)‫מידע‬ ‫חופש‬:‫לציבור‬ ‫לספק‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫על‬ ‫ובשקיפות‬ ‫ואמין‬ ‫מלא‬ ‫מידע‬.‫שהציבור‬ ‫מסמך‬ ‫כל‬ ‫מחדל‬ ‫כברירת‬ ‫נגיש‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫מבקש‬ 7)‫האדם‬ ‫כבוד‬:‫האזרחים‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫את‬ ‫לכבד‬,‫את‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫הערכים‬(‫וחופש‬ ‫דתי‬ ‫וחופש‬ ‫מדת‬ ‫חופש‬ ‫לכבוד‬ ‫והזכות‬ ‫ביטוי‬) ‫בסיס‬ ‫על‬ ‫אזרחים‬ ‫להפלות‬ ‫אסור‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫מגדר‬,‫זהות‬,‫דעה‬,‫אתניות‬,‫דת‬,‫נכות‬,‫מינית‬ ‫נטייה‬ ‫גיל‬ ‫או‬.(‫הזדמנויות‬ ‫לשיוויון‬ ‫החוק‬ ‫על‬ ‫לדבר‬ ‫הציבורית‬ ‫בעבודה‬)
  13. 13. ‫הציבור‬ ‫משרתי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ 8)‫ושירות‬ ‫יעילות‬:‫היום‬ ‫בשגרה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬– ‫צריכים‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫משרתם‬ ‫הינם‬ ‫יומית‬ ‫הרחב‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫ומנומסים‬ ‫יעילים‬ ‫להיות‬.‫על‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬:‫השכלה‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫מקצועי‬ ‫גם‬ ‫רחבה‬,‫מוטיבציה‬ ‫ובעל‬ ‫יוזמתי‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫אישית‬ ‫למצוינות‬ ‫לחתור‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫פעילותו‬ ‫תחומי‬,‫בחזית‬ ‫להימצא‬ ‫שאיפה‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫עיסוקו‬ ‫בתחומי‬ ‫הידע‬,‫והמיומנות‬ ‫היכולת‬ ‫ומיצוי‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫המקצועית‬. ‫הציבור‬ ‫לפניות‬ ‫להקשיב‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬,‫וככל‬ ‫הניתן‬,‫זכויותיהם‬ ‫את‬ ‫לממש‬ ‫לאזרחים‬ ‫לסייע‬. .
  14. 14. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫היחס‬ ‫על‬ ‫ללמוד‬ ‫נוכל‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫החוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫מיחסו‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫מקנה‬ ‫הישראלי‬ ‫שהדין‬ ‫והמכובד‬ ‫המיוחד‬ ‫הציבור‬ .1‫סעיף‬ ‫העונשין‬ ‫בחוק‬288‫נקבע‬: "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫במלים‬ ‫או‬ ‫במעשים‬ ‫בתנועות‬ ‫המעליב‬, ‫תפקידו‬ ‫למילוי‬ ‫בנוגע‬ ‫או‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫ממלא‬ ‫כשהוא‬–‫דינו‬6 ‫מאסר‬ ‫חודשי‬" 2.‫סעיף‬ ‫העונשין‬ ‫בחוק‬255‫נקבע‬ ‫לחוק‬: "‫כהונתו‬ ‫לענין‬ ‫דיין‬ ‫או‬ ‫שופט‬ ‫על‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫כותב‬ ‫או‬ ‫האומר‬ ‫במעמדו‬ ‫לפגוע‬ ‫בכוונה‬,‫נגד‬ ‫גידוף‬ ‫דברי‬ ‫מפרסם‬ ‫או‬ ‫השפיטה‬ ‫דרכי‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבזות‬ ‫או‬ ‫להחשיד‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫דיין‬ ‫או‬ ‫שופט‬ ,‫דינו‬-‫מאסר‬3‫שנים‬."
  15. 15. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬: . ‫ט‬ ‫בפרק‬ ‫מצויה‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬ ‫של‬ ‫העבירה‬'‫העונשין‬ ‫לחוק‬ ‫עבירות‬ ‫שעניינו‬ ‫והמשטר‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫בסדרי‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫שעניינו‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫בשירות‬. ‫עבירת‬ ‫אין‬ ‫העונשין‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫בכל‬"‫העלבה‬"‫כלפי‬ ‫מזו‬ ‫לבד‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬.‫זו‬ ‫הגנה‬,‫להגן‬ ‫באה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫לעובדי‬ ‫המיוחדת‬ ‫הבאים‬ ‫האינטרסים‬ ‫על‬: 1-‫את‬ ‫למלא‬ ‫שיוכל‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫שמירה‬ ‫כראוי‬ ‫תפקידו‬ 2-‫השלטון‬ ‫רשויות‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫על‬ ‫הגנה‬ 3-‫מהיותו‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫כבודו‬ ‫על‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫את‬ ‫משרת‬(.‫המיון‬ ‫בחדרי‬ ‫האחיות‬)
  16. 16. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫העלבת‬" ‫כי‬ ‫לציין‬ ‫חשוב‬"‫העלבה‬"‫במילים‬ ‫רק‬ ‫אינה‬,‫אלא‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫אפשרית‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫בכל‬(‫לרבות‬‫תנועות‬,‫תמונות‬ ‫וסרטונים‬)
  17. 17. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫דברי‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫רק‬ ‫תהא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעבירה‬ ‫בדין‬ ‫העמדה‬ ‫העלבה‬‫הספציפי‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בפני‬ ‫נאמרו‬,‫או‬ ‫הדברים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫להניח‬ ‫סביר‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫בנסיבות‬ ‫שנאמרו‬ ‫מודע‬ ‫היה‬ ‫והמעליב‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫לידיעתו‬ ‫יגיעו‬ ‫זו‬ ‫לאפשרות‬( !!‫פס‬"‫מדינת‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫עילם‬ ‫שמואל‬ ‫ד‬ ‫ישראל‬.) ‫כ‬ ‫תיחשב‬ ‫התבטאות‬"‫העלבה‬"‫תחת‬ ‫תחסה‬ ‫ולא‬ "‫חופש‬‫הבטוי‬"‫התייחסות‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫רק‬ ‫מסויים‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫קונקרטית‬,‫בגדר‬ ‫ואיננה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫שרות‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫כללית‬ ‫אמירה‬
  18. 18. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫של‬ ‫ותפקידו‬ ‫לעבודתו‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫ההעלבה‬ ‫שאמירת‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫בין‬ ‫טעון‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫רקע‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫שבאה‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫לנעלב‬ ‫המעליב‬ ‫דוגמא‬--‫עו‬ ‫הרשיע‬ ‫משפט‬ ‫בית‬"‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בהעלבת‬ ‫ד‬ (‫שוטר‬)‫תפקידו‬ ‫מילוי‬ ‫בעת‬,‫שכתב‬ ‫ופוגעני‬ ‫ציני‬ ‫שיר‬ ‫בגין‬ ‫בירושלים‬ ‫מוריה‬ ‫מתחנת‬ ‫שוטר‬ ‫אודות‬ ‫ברבים‬ ‫ופרסם‬ ‫מוריה‬ ‫תחנת‬ ‫של‬ ‫המודיעין‬ ‫רכז‬ ‫את‬ ‫האשים‬ ‫הדין‬ ‫עורך‬, ‫פסולות‬ ‫בשיטות‬ ‫ובשימוש‬ ‫מחאה‬ ‫לפעילי‬ ‫הולם‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫כלפיהם‬,‫בגנותו‬ ‫והלחין‬ ‫שחיבר‬ ‫בוטים‬ ‫שירים‬ ‫פרסם‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫השוטר‬ ‫של‬.
  19. 19. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫נוספת‬ ‫דוגמא‬: ‫ח‬"‫ביולי‬ ‫הורשעה‬ ‫זועבי‬ ‫חנין‬ ‫כ‬2014‫העלבת‬ ‫בגין‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬.‫שוטרים‬ ‫של‬ ‫בפניהם‬ ‫הטיחה‬ ‫הכנסת‬ ‫חברת‬ ‫משרתים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫משום‬ ‫ופוגעניות‬ ‫קשות‬ ‫אמירות‬ ‫ערבים‬ ‫לאומני‬ ‫במשפט‬ ‫עדות‬ ‫שנתנו‬ ‫ומשום‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫במשטרת‬.. ‫רב‬ ‫קהל‬ ‫בנוכחות‬,‫ועורכי‬ ‫העצורים‬ ‫משפחות‬ ‫בני‬ ‫לרבות‬ ‫לאולם‬ ‫מחוץ‬ ‫שהמתינו‬ ‫דין‬,‫לשוטרים‬ ‫אמרה‬(‫המסוימים‬:) "‫בפרצוף‬ ‫לכם‬ ‫לירוק‬ ‫צריך‬","‫הרצפה‬ ‫את‬ ‫בזה‬ ‫לנקות‬", "‫היד‬ ‫את‬ ‫לכם‬ ‫ללחוץ‬ ‫לא‬"‫ו‬"‫מאיתנו‬ ‫לפחד‬ ‫סיבה‬ ‫לכם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ומהשבאב‬,‫בגללכם‬ ‫שנעצרו‬."
  20. 20. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫תקיפת‬" ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫תקיפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫ספציפית‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫קיימת‬" .‫עובד‬ ‫ציבור‬" ‫זאת‬ ‫עם‬,‫אם‬ ‫היטב‬ ‫לבדוק‬ ‫יש‬,‫אכן‬,‫ציבור‬ ‫בעובד‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫שהותקף‬(‫בחוק‬ ‫כהגדרתו‬),‫כן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שאם‬–‫לתקן‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫רגילה‬ ‫לתקיפה‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫את‬,‫להקלה‬ ‫שיביא‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫התוקף‬ ‫בענישת‬ ‫ניכרת‬. ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫תקיפת‬ ‫של‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעבירה‬,‫היטב‬ ‫לבדוק‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ולבחון‬ ‫הראיות‬ ‫את‬‫סמכות‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫האם‬ ‫חוקית‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫אם‬ ‫שכן‬ ‫שפעל‬ ‫כפי‬ ‫לפעול‬– ‫כנגדו‬ ‫כוח‬ ‫הפעלת‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫עצמית‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫לנאשם‬ ‫קמה‬ ‫עיכובו‬ ‫במסגרת‬.
  21. 21. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫גניבה‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫גניבה‬,‫לסעיף‬ ‫בניגוד‬ ‫עבירה‬ 390‫העונשין‬ ‫לחוק‬,‫תשל‬"‫ז‬-1977 ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫גניבה‬ ‫של‬ ‫עבירה‬-‫דבר‬ ‫גניבת‬ ‫מכוח‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫שהגיע‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫או‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫נכס‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫עבודתו‬,‫שלילת‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫לשלול‬ ‫מטרה‬ ‫לו‬ ‫והייתה‬ ‫קבע‬. ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעבירה‬ ‫שהסנקציה‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫זה‬ ‫במעמד‬ ‫שאיננו‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫שמבצע‬ ‫מזו‬ ‫חמורה‬
  22. 22. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫מרמה‬ ‫לעובדי‬ ‫רק‬ ‫המיוחד‬ ‫העונשין‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫סעיף‬ ‫זהו‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫אוכלוסייה‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫קיים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הציבור‬ "‫מעשה‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫במילוי‬ ‫העושה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫בציבור‬ ‫הפוגע‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫הפרת‬ ‫או‬ ‫מרמה‬,‫אם‬ ‫אף‬ ‫נעשה‬ ‫אילו‬ ‫פלילית‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫משום‬ ‫במעשה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫נתן‬ ‫או‬ ‫לכיסו‬ ‫כלום‬ ‫לקח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ולכאורה‬ ‫יחיד‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫לאחר‬,‫שנים‬ ‫שלוש‬ ‫מאסר‬ ‫־‬ ‫דינו‬."
  23. 23. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מצב‬ ‫ובאיזה‬ ‫מתי‬ ‫הנשאלת‬ ‫השאלה‬ ‫בערך‬ ‫פוגע‬ ‫ענינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫במצב‬"‫אמונים‬ ‫הפרת‬"‫מצד‬ ‫הציבור‬? ‫שמירה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫הזה‬ ‫הסעיף‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫המוגן‬ ‫הערך‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫בעובדי‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫אמון‬ ‫על‬!!‫על‬ ‫שמירה‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫של‬ ‫התפקוד‬ ‫ויעילות‬ ‫תקינות‬ ‫ומבחינה‬ ‫פלילית‬ ‫מחשבה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫אם‬ ‫שהביא‬ ‫ענינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫עצמו‬ ‫הכניס‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫עובדתית‬ ‫בהוראות‬ ‫או‬ ‫בנהלים‬ ‫ופגיעה‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫הדעת‬ ‫שיקול‬ ‫של‬ ‫לשינוי‬ ‫זה‬ ‫סעיף‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫פלילית‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫ביצע‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫אזי‬
  24. 24. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫פס‬"‫שבס‬ ‫שמעון‬ ‫ד‬--‫לשכת‬ ‫מנהל‬ ‫היה‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫רבין‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ראש‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ראש‬ ‫ביקור‬ ‫של‬ ‫לקיומו‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ראש‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להיפגש‬ ‫שביקשה‬ ‫הסכימה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫לפגישה‬ ‫ובתמורה‬ ‫רבין‬ ‫עתק‬ ‫סכומי‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫להשקיע‬--‫משרד‬ ‫לביקור‬ ‫נמרצות‬ ‫התנגדו‬ ‫והמוסד‬ ‫החוץ‬ ‫נימרצות‬ ‫שבס‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫ולמרות‬ ‫הזה‬
  25. 25. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ששבס‬ ‫בעובדה‬ ‫התגבשה‬ ‫הפלילית‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הפגישות‬ ‫שלכל‬ ‫לרבין‬ ‫סיפר‬ ‫לו‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫ידוע‬ ‫עסקים‬ ‫איש‬ ‫הצטרף‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫של‬ ‫בהשקעות‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫גדול‬ ‫אינטרס‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫במירמה‬ ‫הואשם‬ ‫שבס‬ ‫עם‬ ‫האמיצה‬ ‫חברותו‬ ‫לנוכח‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫שנכנס‬ ‫הענינים‬ ‫לקיום‬ ‫שיצר‬ ‫הלחץ‬ ‫השני‬ ‫ומהעבר‬ ‫העסקים‬ ‫איש‬ ‫ומשרד‬ ‫המוסד‬ ‫למדיניות‬ ‫בניגוד‬ ‫הפגישה‬ ‫החוץ‬(‫בתמורה‬ ‫משהוא‬ ‫קיבל‬ ‫שבס‬ ‫אם‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫העסקים‬ ‫מאיש‬)
  26. 26. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫״‬‫של‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביסודה‬ ‫העומד‬ ‫המוגן‬ ‫הערך‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫הבטחת‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫מרמה‬ ‫וטוהר‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫של‬ ‫ותקינה‬ ‫ראויה‬ ‫מידותיהם״‬.‫המינהל‬ ‫של‬ ‫עבודתו‬ ‫״תקינות‬ ‫וכן‬ ‫בתקינות‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫ואמון‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫והממשל‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫ולמענו״‬ ‫בשמו‬ ‫הפועלים‬ ‫של‬ ‫פעולתם‬... ‫כלכלית‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫העבירה‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫אם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫ערך‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫עדיין‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫ספציפי‬ ‫איש‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫או‬ ‫ההתנהגות‬ ‫ונפגעה‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫אמון‬ ‫של‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫מעובד‬ ‫המצופה‬ ‫הראויה‬
  27. 27. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫שבס‬ ‫פעל‬ ‫שבגדרו‬ ‫העניינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫קיומו‬ ‫בעצם‬-‫לנוכח‬ ‫עם‬ ‫ההדוקים‬ ‫חברותו‬ ‫יחסי‬‫המליונר‬‫וידיעתו‬ ‫שטרן‬ ‫כלכלית‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫טובת‬ ‫תניב‬ ‫הזרה‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫שהעסקה‬ ‫לשטרן‬ ‫נכבדה‬-‫בעבירת‬ ‫הרשעתו‬ ‫את‬ ‫להצדיק‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫מירמה‬. ‫ועדיין‬,‫פלילי‬ ‫בדין‬ ‫זו‬ ‫בעבירה‬ ‫להרשיע‬ ‫בכדי‬(‫משמעתי‬ ‫ולא‬ )‫ושבזמן‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫תום־לבו‬ ‫חוסר‬ ‫את‬ ‫להוכיח‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫מודע‬ ‫היה‬ ‫המעשים‬(‫לכך‬ ‫מודע‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫או‬) ‫וגם‬ ‫אמונים‬ ‫הפרת‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫ועולים‬ ‫פסולים‬ ‫שמעשיו‬ ‫מוחשית‬ ‫בצורה‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫שהאינטרס‬
  28. 28. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ • “ "‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מידי‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫מסירת‬ ‫סעיף‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬117‫העונשין‬ ‫לחוק‬,‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬‫שמסר‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫שהגיע‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫בדין‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫ללא‬‫מתוקף‬ ‫תפקידו‬,‫לקבלו‬ ‫מוסמך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫לאדם‬ , ‫כעובד‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫מתוקף‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫שהגיע‬ ‫למי‬ ‫וכן‬ ‫ציבור‬,‫בתפקידו‬ ‫לכהן‬ ‫שחדל‬ ‫ולאחר‬,‫את‬ ‫מסר‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫המידע‬‫לקבלו‬ ‫מוסמך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שלא‬,‫לעונש‬ ‫צפוי‬ ‫מאסר‬ ‫שנות‬ ‫שלוש‬ ‫עד‬ ‫של‬. ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬‫מידע‬ ‫בשמירת‬ ‫שהתרשל‬‫שהגיע‬ ‫מסווג‬ ‫לשנה‬ ‫מאסר‬ ‫של‬ ‫לעונש‬ ‫צפוי‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫מתוקף‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫אחת‬..
  29. 29. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫בציבור‬ ‫פורסם‬ ‫שהמידע‬ ‫במקרה‬,‫הועמד‬ ‫או‬ ‫כדין‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הרבים‬ ‫לעיון‬,‫תהיה‬ ‫הפלילי‬ ‫הדיון‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫טובה‬ ‫הגנה‬ ‫לנאשם‬. ‫מעל‬ ‫נעשתה‬ ‫הידיעה‬ ‫מסירת‬ ‫אם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כך‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫חדל‬ ‫שבו‬ ‫מהיום‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫חמש‬ ‫ציבור‬,‫כל‬ ‫גרמה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הדברים‬ ‫ומסירת‬ ‫של‬ ‫בזכותו‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫או‬ ‫בציבור‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫הפרט‬.
  30. 30. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫חוק‬:‫מתנות‬ ‫קבלת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫אוסר‬ ‫מצויים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫עמם‬ ‫אזרחים‬ ‫מצד‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫וטובות‬ ‫ו‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫בקשרי‬/‫לשירותם‬ ‫הנזקקים‬ ‫או‬ ‫התקש‬"‫מתנות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫אוסר‬ ‫יר‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫לכך‬ ‫שנקבעו‬ ‫התנאים‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫אלא‬. ‫במסגרת‬ ‫הניתנות‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫על‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫חל‬ ‫זה‬ ‫איסור‬ ‫על‬ ‫שמראה‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫משפחתיים‬ ‫ואירועים‬ ‫שמחות‬ ‫לחוקים‬ ‫מבעד‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫שנותן‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫החשיבות‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מצידו‬ ‫המידות‬ ‫לטוהר‬ ‫שונים‬
  31. 31. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫לעובד‬ ‫ניתנה‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫מתנה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫קובע‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫לקניין‬ ‫הופכת‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫באשר‬. ‫ולנהוג‬ ‫קבלתה‬ ‫על‬ ‫להודיע‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫מוטלת‬ ‫העובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫בתקנות‬ ‫שנקבעה‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫בה‬(‫מתנות‬). ‫כ‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫מוגדרת‬ ‫מתנה‬"‫או‬ ‫בתמורה‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫נכס‬ ‫הקניית‬ ‫בתמורה‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫טובת‬ ‫או‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫מתן‬" ‫ביהמ‬"‫ככזה‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫של‬ ‫תכליתו‬ ‫את‬ ‫הדגיש‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫ש‬ ‫במשרתיו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫אמון‬ ‫של‬ ‫חשיבותו‬ ‫את‬ ‫להדגיש‬ ‫שבא‬ ‫שמשרתי‬ ‫תחושה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫למנוע‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫וברשויות‬ ‫מגיע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫את‬ ‫סמכויותיהם‬ ‫מכוח‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫להם‬
  32. 32. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫בתקשי‬ ‫גם‬"‫בפרק‬ ‫דגש‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫ר‬42.‫איסור‬ ‫לנושא‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫קבלת‬: "‫את‬ ‫שהולמת‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫לנהוג‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫מעמדו‬,‫זה‬ ‫ובכלל‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫וחובותיו‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫או‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫מקרב‬" ‫של‬ ‫נאמנו‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫שעל‬ ‫הינה‬ ‫המוצא‬ ‫נקודת‬ ‫השלוח‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫אינטרס‬ ‫למען‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫ועליו‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫שלו‬(!!‫בג‬"‫השיכון‬ ‫שר‬ ‫נגד‬ ‫אייזנברג‬ ‫צ‬) "‫הרשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫החשובים‬ ‫מנכסיה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫אמון‬ ‫השלטונית‬"
  33. 33. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫ברשויות‬ ‫אמונו‬ ‫את‬ ‫מאבד‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫בנציגיו‬ ‫וגם‬,‫אמונו‬ ‫את‬ ‫מאבד‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫למדינה‬ ‫כאזרח‬ ‫בינו‬ ‫החברתית‬ ‫באמנה‬ ‫ונציגיה‬(‫בחר‬ ‫שאותם‬)‫האמנה‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫וזאת‬ ‫האזרחים‬ ‫לשאר‬ ‫האזרח‬ ‫בין‬ ‫משותפים‬ ‫לחיים‬ ‫לנבחריו‬ ‫האזרח‬ ‫ובין‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫שעל‬ ‫הדגיש‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בית‬ ‫האזרחים‬ ‫את‬ ‫לשכנע‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫שביכולתם‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫אדוניו‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫שמשרתיו‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫מקצועית‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫המירבי‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫ומוסרי‬ ‫אתי‬ ‫הכי‬
  34. 34. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫לדוגמא‬-‫כך‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫הורשע‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫והזמין‬ ‫לבנו‬ ‫מצווה‬ ‫בר‬ ‫שערך‬ ‫עמוקה‬ ‫היכרות‬ ‫לו‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫רובם‬ ‫שעם‬ ‫גביה‬ ‫מדור‬ ‫כמנהל‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ‫המיסים‬ ‫ברשות‬ ‫ואכיפה‬ ‫הזמין‬ ‫הוא‬80‫מאותם‬ ‫וקיבל‬ ‫לאירוע‬ ‫איש‬ ‫מתנה‬ ‫אנשים‬,‫במזומן‬ ‫או‬ ‫בהמחאות‬, ‫כ‬ ‫של‬ ‫ממוצע‬ ‫בסכום‬500‫לאדם‬ ‫שקל‬.
  35. 35. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫את‬ ‫העמיד‬ ‫הנאשם‬ ‫כי‬ ‫קבע‬ ‫למשמעת‬ ‫הדין‬ ‫בית‬ ‫לניגוד‬ ‫ממשי‬ ‫חשש‬ ‫התעורר‬ ‫בו‬ ‫במצב‬ ‫עצמו‬ ‫עניינים‬,‫המדינה‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫בתדמית‬ ‫פגיעה‬ ‫תוך‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫בעיני‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫את‬ ‫הולמת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫כאמור‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫כי‬ ‫נקבע‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫כעובד‬.‫הדין‬ ‫בית‬ ‫הבהיר‬ ‫הדין‬ ‫בגזר‬ ‫להימנע‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫היה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫למשמעת‬ ‫לאירוע‬ ‫מוזמנים‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫את‬ ‫מלהזמין‬ ‫מלכתחילה‬ ‫ענינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫ולהיכנס‬
  36. 36. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫נוספת‬ ‫דוגמא‬- 11.‫נ‬ ‫פלוני‬'‫המדינה‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫נציבות‬(‫פס‬"‫ד‬103/07-‫בכיר‬ ‫כנגד‬ ‫הבטחון‬ ‫במשרד‬‫לעבירות‬ ‫בחשד‬ ‫פלילית‬ ‫חקירה‬ ‫התנהלה‬ ‫שוחד‬,‫אמונים‬ ‫והפרת‬ ‫מרמה‬. ‫נגדו‬ ‫להגיש‬ ‫הוחלט‬ ‫המשמעת‬ ‫באגף‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫נסגר‬ ‫הפלילי‬ ‫התיק‬ ‫טובות‬ ‫שקיבל‬ ‫כך‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫הורשע‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫משמעתית‬ ‫תובענה‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ‫לפיקוחו‬ ‫נתונים‬ ‫שהיו‬ ‫מקבלנים‬ ‫כדין‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫הנאה‬ ‫עבודתו‬. ‫היתר‬ ‫בין‬,‫החגים‬ ‫לרגל‬ ‫שי‬ ‫חבילות‬ ‫שקיבל‬ ‫בכך‬;‫הזמנה‬ ‫שעל‬ ‫קבלנים‬ ‫מספר‬ ‫שהזמין‬ ‫כך‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫וכן‬ ‫במסעדה‬ ‫לארוחה‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫מהם‬ ‫וקיבל‬ ‫בנו‬ ‫חתונת‬ ‫לאירוע‬ ‫פיקח‬ ‫עבודתם‬ ‫כספיות‬. ‫הוט‬‫ופסילה‬ ‫פיטורים‬ ‫של‬ ‫משמעת‬ ‫אמצעי‬ ‫הנאשם‬ ‫על‬ ‫ל‬ ‫הביטחון‬ ‫וממשרד‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫משירות‬.
  37. 37. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫של‬ ‫הדעת‬ ‫ששיקול‬ ‫יימצא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫משנה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫נפגע‬ ‫או‬ ‫ייפגע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫שקיבל‬ ‫המתנות‬ ‫מצבר‬ ‫כתוצאה‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫העובדה‬ ‫מספיקה‬"‫עצמו‬ ‫הכניס‬" ‫ומצב‬ ‫ענינים‬ ‫ניגוד‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬‫שייתכן‬!!‫שלא‬ ‫מתנות‬ ‫לו‬ ‫שנתנו‬ ‫לאלו‬ ‫לסרב‬ ‫לו‬ ‫נעים‬ ‫גדולות‬ ‫נתנו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הוזמנו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שכלל‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫יאמרו‬ ‫ומה‬ ‫מתנה‬–‫וחשד‬ ‫תלונות‬ ‫תהיינה‬ ‫בוודאי‬ /‫לאפליה‬ ‫השמצות‬??
  38. 38. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫התקשי‬"‫להימנע‬ ‫שהאחריות‬ ‫קובע‬ ‫ר‬ ‫ההנחיות‬ ‫על‬ ‫עבירה‬ ‫של‬ ‫למצב‬ ‫מהיקלעות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫בענין‬"‫על‬ ‫ובראשונה‬ ‫בראש‬ ‫מוטלת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬" ‫ספק‬ ‫של‬ ‫מקרה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫וכי‬"‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫על‬ ‫או‬ ‫משרד‬ ‫של‬ ‫המשפטי‬ ‫ביועץ‬ ‫תחילה‬ ‫להיוועץ‬ ‫הסמך‬ ‫יחידת‬ ‫של‬,‫הרלוונטי‬ ‫המידע‬ ‫לו‬ ‫למסור‬ ‫הנחיותיו‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫ולפעול‬."
  39. 39. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫לשירות‬ ‫מחוץ‬ ‫לתפקיד‬ ‫מעבר‬ ‫להפעיל‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫הביאו‬ ‫לו‬ ‫והדאגה‬ ‫הטוב‬ ‫שמו‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫לדרך‬ ‫באשר‬ ‫הסדרים‬ ‫או‬ ‫חקיקה‬ ‫העיסקי‬ ‫למיגזר‬ ‫ועובר‬ ‫תפקידו‬ ‫את‬ ‫עוזב‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫וטוהר‬ ‫המכובד‬ ‫הצביון‬ ‫על‬ ‫לשמור‬ ‫בכדי‬ ‫והכל‬ ‫בטרם‬ ‫בשלב‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫מעובד‬ ‫הנדרש‬ ‫המידות‬ ‫העזיבה‬ ‫בעת‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫עוזב‬ ‫העובד‬ ‫המגזר‬ ‫את‬ ‫עוזבים‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫בו‬ ‫בשלב‬ ‫הציבורי‬(‫לחילופין‬ ‫או‬,‫מתפקידים‬ ‫במעבר‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫המגזר‬ ‫אל‬ ‫הפרטי‬ ‫במגזר‬ ‫ספציפיים‬),
  40. 40. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫ככלל‬,‫הצורך‬ ‫בין‬ ‫איזון‬ ‫על‬ ‫מבוססות‬ ‫אלה‬ ‫הוראות‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫המגזר‬ ‫על‬ ‫בשמירה‬(‫מניעת‬ ‫כך‬ ‫ובתוך‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫של‬ ‫הטוב‬ ‫בשמו‬ ‫ופגיעה‬ ‫שחיתות‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫באמון‬ ‫או‬) ‫ועדה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לבכירים‬ ‫בישראל‬(‫חוק‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הצינון‬)‫משך‬ ‫את‬ ‫וקובעת‬ ‫המעבר‬ ‫את‬ ‫המאשרת‬ "‫הצינון‬ ‫תקופת‬"‫של‬ ‫בידיו‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫רב‬ ‫מידע‬ ‫בשל‬ ‫הפרטי‬ ‫בעולם‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫מיגזרים‬ ‫אודות‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫איש‬ ‫מ‬ ‫חשש‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫או‬"‫שפתיים‬ ‫לזות‬"‫רבות‬ ‫פעמים‬ ‫במיסגרת‬ ‫הכיר‬ ‫הפרטי‬ ‫מהמיגזר‬ ‫שעובר‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫לעבוד‬ ‫לעבור‬ ‫עומד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫שאליהם‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫את‬ ‫תפקידו‬
  41. 41. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫ביקורת‬‫המידות‬ ‫טוהר‬-‫של‬ ‫עמידתם‬ ‫בדיקת‬ ‫מחייבים‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫וכללי‬ ‫בנורמות‬ ‫ציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬, ‫כגון‬:‫ניגודי‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫שהיו‬ ‫פעולות‬ ‫נעשו‬ ‫האם‬ ‫עניינים‬,‫זרים‬ ‫שיקולים‬,‫ניצול‬ ‫או‬ ‫פנים‬ ‫משוא‬ ‫ושררה‬ ‫מעמד‬. ‫מוסדרים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫כללי‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫בתחומים‬ ‫בחוקים‬,‫ובפסיקה‬ ‫כתובים‬ ‫בנהלים‬,‫מבקר‬ ‫קובע‬ ‫הראויה‬ ‫הנורמה‬ ‫את‬ ‫המדינה‬,‫למנוע‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫נאותים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ומעשים‬ ‫החלטות‬..
  42. 42. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫משרדי‬ ‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫חלה‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫ביקורת‬ ‫הממשלה‬,‫המדינה‬ ‫מוסדות‬ ‫על‬,‫כל‬ ‫על‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫הביטחון‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫זרועות‬ ‫המקומיות‬ ‫הרשויות‬.‫חברות‬ ‫עשרות‬ ‫חשוב‬ ‫תפקיד‬ ‫מהן‬ ‫שלרבות‬ ‫ממשלתיות‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫בכלכלת‬,‫כגון‬:‫משאבי‬ ‫ניצול‬ ‫ותשתיות‬ ‫טבע‬,‫שירותים‬ ‫והספקת‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫חיוניים‬.
  43. 43. ‫הציבור‬ ‫עובדי‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫הביקורת‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫תלונות‬ ‫כנציב‬ ‫משמש‬ ‫גם‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מבקר‬ ‫על‬ ‫להתלונן‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫לאפשר‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫וזאת‬ ‫או‬ ‫ממלכתיים‬ ‫גופים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחדלים‬ ‫או‬ ‫פעולות‬ ‫ציבוריים‬. ‫גופים‬ ‫על‬ ‫רק‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫תלונות‬ ‫לנציבות‬ ‫להתלונן‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מבקר‬ ‫של‬ ‫לביקורתו‬ ‫הנתונים‬,‫כגון‬: ‫ממשלה‬ ‫משרדי‬,‫מקומיות‬ ‫רשויות‬,‫מפעלים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ומוסדות‬,‫ממשלתיות‬ ‫חברות‬‫ועובדי‬ ‫גופים‬ ‫אותם‬. ‫פרטיים‬ ‫עסקים‬ ‫על‬ ‫להתלונן‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫לא‬

