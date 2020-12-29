מבוא למחשבה מדינית+מימשל ופוליטיקה

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫מדינית‬ ‫למחשבה‬ ‫מבוא‬+‫ופוליטיקה‬ ‫מימשל‬ ‫כהן‬ ‫עובדיה‬-2017/08/23
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫צריכות‬ ‫הפוליטיות‬ ‫המסגרות‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫חשיבה‬ ‫בה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫להתנהל‬?‫ניהול‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫שזה‬ ‫הפוליטי...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫ומאקרו‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫של‬ ‫פוליטיקה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מאקרו‬ ‫בפוליטיקה‬‫של‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫חוקרים‬ ‫המדינה...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫בפוליטיקה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫באשר‬ ‫חברתית‬ ‫מיסגרת‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחקר‬,‫יש‬ ‫שבהם‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫הקצאת...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫המיקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מעורב‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫פוליטיקאי‬ ‫העירייה‬ ‫לראשות‬ ‫או‬ ‫לכנסת‬ ‫...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫למשל‬‫מאקרו‬ ‫מדינית‬ ‫במחשבה‬‫שונים‬ ‫משטרים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫ישוו‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫פוליטיות‬ ‫תרבויות‬ ‫בין‬...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫מאקרו‬ ‫רק‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫דמוקרטיזציה‬ ‫תהליכי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫של‬ ‫מוסדיים‬ ‫היבטים‬ ‫על‬ ‫לומ...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫באוניברסליות‬ ‫שמאופיינת‬ ‫תרבות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויחפשו‬ ‫ולוויתורים‬ ‫לפשרה‬ ‫י...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 2-‫של‬ ‫והמבנה‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫מוסדות‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫הבנת‬ ‫המשטר‬ ‫במצוי‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫ברצוי‬ ‫נוגעת...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫שתנסה‬ ‫דורשת‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫לעיתים‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫בני‬ ‫כי‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫נפש‬(‫רובוטים...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫עוסקת‬ ‫שבהן‬ ‫העיקריות‬ ‫הסוגיות‬ ‫המדינית‬ 1-‫והצדק‬ ‫המשאבים‬ ‫הקצאת‬ ‫סוגיית‬ ‫הח...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 2-‫אוטונומיה‬ ‫מול‬ ‫סמכות‬,‫כמה‬ ‫עד‬ ‫של‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫לבחירה‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫או‬ ‫לפרט‬ ‫פעולה‬ ...
‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 3-‫לשלוט‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫מי‬?‫העשירים‬?‫הדתית‬ ‫הסמכות‬ ‫בעלי‬? ‫המשכילים‬?‫הזקנים‬ ‫או‬? 4-‫ומדינה‬ ‫...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫תושביה‬ ‫שרוב‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫אזרח‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫אין‬ ‫למיעוטם‬ ‫ורק‬ ‫אזרחים‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫שמוכרחים‬ ‫בסיסיים‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫התנאים‬ ‫טוטליטרית‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫במדינה‬: ‫לפחות‬ ‫בו‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ד...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬‫פורמלית‬ ‫חייב‬"‫בדמוקרטיה‬‫פורמלית‬"‫של‬ ‫העיקרון‬ ‫שיתקיים‬ ‫הבחירות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫טוענים‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫בציבוריות‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫נבלמה‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת‬ ‫האחרונות‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫שלאורך‬ ‫המיעו...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫המהותית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמייחד‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫גאים‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫זה‬ ‫ועל‬‫ניתן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫בישר...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫זה‬ ‫שגובר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ורצונו‬-‫מצריים‬,‫טורקיה‬!!‫קול‬ ‫למיעוט‬ ‫באמת‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫טוענת‬ ‫העצמאות‬ ‫שהכרזת‬ ‫ממה‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫זה‬- "‫ודמוקרטיים‬ ‫יהודיים‬ ‫ערכים‬" ‫רק‬ ‫שתהיה‬ ‫בישרא...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫טוטאליטריות‬ ‫היו‬ ‫אירופה‬ ‫מזרח‬ ‫במדינות‬ ‫של‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫והיום‬ ‫בעבר‬20 ‫דמוקרטיות‬ ‫למד...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫המועצות‬ ‫בברית‬-‫היא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫פורמלית‬(‫וויכוח‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כך‬ ‫על‬ ‫גם‬)‫מהותית‬ ‫ולא‬–‫יש‬ ‫אין‬ ‫א...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫זה‬ ‫שגובר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ורצונו‬-‫מצריים‬,‫טורקיה‬!!‫קול‬ ‫למיעוט‬ ‫באמת‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫ועד‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הראשונות‬ ‫בשנים‬1966‫מצב‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫המאה‬ ‫סוף‬ ‫של‬ ‫באנגליה‬17‫מלוכה‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫היה‬,‫אבל‬ ‫האזרחים‬ ‫מנ...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫הקבינט‬ ‫מוסד‬ ‫קם‬ ‫מהפרלמנט‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫לאורך‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫שזה...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ואמונות‬ ‫מורשות‬ ‫מיספר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ליברלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫בזו‬ ‫זו‬ ‫ש...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫העם‬ ‫של‬ ‫היה‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫היוונים‬ ‫אצל‬-‫של‬ ‫האסיפה‬ ‫החשו...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫זכות‬ ‫נותנים‬ ‫הדמוקרטי‬ ‫המערבי‬ ‫בעולם‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫או‬ ‫השכל...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביכולותיו‬ ‫מאמינה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬–‫או‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫יהא‬ ‫שיהיה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫משכיל‬-‫אחד‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫אומרת...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬‫ייצוגית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫מקבלים‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ובשוויץ‬ ‫העתיקה‬ ‫ביוון‬‫כמו‬ ‫מרכזיות‬ ‫שאלות‬ ‫הפרטה‬ ‫או‬ ‫מצר...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ביוון‬ ‫הישירה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫החסרונות‬ 1-‫מורכבות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫רומא‬ ‫של‬ ‫הרפובליקה‬ 1-‫והוא‬ ‫הריבון‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הקולקטיב‬ ‫בשניהם‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫החלטת‬ ‫את‬ ‫שרואה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הפוליטית‬ ‫המנהיגות‬ ‫משהוא‬ ‫רוצי...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שנבחרים‬ ‫הסנטורים‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫הסנאט‬ ‫את‬ ‫שבוחרים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫להם‬ ‫נרא...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫של‬ ‫נאמנו‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫שליח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫אז‬ ‫הציבור‬"‫מותר‬"‫לפי‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫בהחלט‬ ‫לו‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫קיבלו‬ ‫הרומית‬ ‫ברפובליקה‬ ‫הסנטורים‬ ‫שהעם‬ ‫ממה‬ ‫ושונות‬ ‫שמנו...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫תהא‬ ‫האם‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫מס‬ ‫מדיניות‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫שייקבע‬ ‫דבר...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫אלמנטים‬ ‫הכניסה‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ישירה‬ ‫דמוק...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫לדעתי‬‫מרכזיות‬ ‫בסוגיות‬ ‫במדינה‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫החיים‬ ‫אופי‬ ...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫בתרבות‬ ‫ובעיקר‬ ‫דמוקרטי‬ ‫במיבנה‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫העם‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬(‫גם‬ ‫...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫נתון‬ ‫עם‬ ‫שמישאל‬ ‫שיחשבו‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫ותעמולה‬ ‫דמגוג...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫אזרחיה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫בשיוויון‬ ‫מ...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫הליברלית‬ ‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המורשת‬ ‫במרכז‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫היחיד‬ ‫כאן‬,‫מעצם‬ ...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫מה‬ ‫על‬ ‫עולות‬ ‫והם‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫חירויות‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫למדינה‬ ‫שטוב‬–‫וזה‬ ‫יסוד‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫להם‬...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ליברלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬(‫מהותית‬)‫בין‬ ‫מתחים‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫זכותו‬ ‫ל...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ופחות‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫היא‬ ‫צרפת‬ ‫מהותית‬ ‫דמוק...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫או‬ ‫מהיהדות‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הליברלי‬ ‫הפן‬ ‫יצא‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫מוזר...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫והיצירה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫חירות‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הדמוקרטיות‬ ‫שהמדינות‬ ‫במקרה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬ ‫כלכלית‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫מפותחות‬ ‫...
‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫והיצירה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫חירות‬-‫המשך‬ ‫דמוקרטיים‬ ‫ממשטרים‬ ‫קמו‬ ‫המדעיות‬ ‫הדרך‬ ‫פריצות‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫למקומו...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הטוטאלטריים‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫מאפייני‬ 1-‫שלטת‬ ‫מפלגה‬ 2-‫משיחית‬ ‫אידיאולוגיה‬ 3-‫תעמולה‬ ‫באמצ...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הטוטאלטריים‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫מאפייני‬ 7-‫על‬ ‫תשלוט‬ ‫שהכלכלה‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫בנאציזם‬ ‫הכלכלה‬ ‫...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ 8-‫אנטי‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫על‬ ‫מדבר‬ ‫הנאציזם‬ ‫כולל‬ ‫לגווניו‬ ‫הפשיזם‬ ‫והתלהבות‬ ‫לרוח‬ ‫היא‬ ‫והד...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ 11-‫המנהיג‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫העם‬,‫עוברת‬ ‫האידיאולוגיה‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫הסמכות‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫כולה‬,‫כולו‬ ‫המנגנו...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫צורות‬ ‫בעלות‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫דיקטטורות‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫ומאפיינים‬. ‫מלך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫להמו...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הוגבל‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫איפה‬ ‫אז‬ ‫העם‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫היא‬ ‫והריבונות‬ ...
‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫ירדן‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫ה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ובמושגים‬ ‫מונארכיה‬121‫זה‬‫מ...
מבוא למחשבה מדינית+מימשל ופוליטיקה

מבוא למחשבה מדינית+מימשל ופוליטיקה

  1. 1. ‫מדינית‬ ‫למחשבה‬ ‫מבוא‬+‫ופוליטיקה‬ ‫מימשל‬ ‫כהן‬ ‫עובדיה‬-2017/08/23
  2. 2. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫צריכות‬ ‫הפוליטיות‬ ‫המסגרות‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫חשיבה‬ ‫בה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫להתנהל‬?‫ניהול‬ ‫למעשה‬ ‫שזה‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫חוקרת‬ ‫הציבוריים‬ ‫החיים‬. ‫להקצות‬ ‫איך‬ ‫היא‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫במחשבה‬ ‫העיקרית‬ ‫הסוגיה‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫ומסודרת‬ ‫מאורגנת‬ ‫בצורה‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫השלטון‬/‫המדינה‬? ‫גם‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫חומריים‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫הקצאת‬ ‫כל‬ ‫רק‬ ‫מדובר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ערכים‬ ‫הקצאת‬,‫אותה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ייחודיות‬ ‫ואמונות‬ ‫סמלים‬ ‫מדינה‬-‫שווה‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫לכולם‬ ‫האם‬?‫צריכים‬ ‫כולם‬ ‫האם‬ ‫רגשיים‬ ‫או‬ ‫חומריים‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקבל‬
  3. 3. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫ומאקרו‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫של‬ ‫פוליטיקה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מאקרו‬ ‫בפוליטיקה‬‫של‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫חוקרים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫ניהול‬ ‫לצורך‬ ‫שנבחרו‬ ‫ואנשים‬ ‫מוסדות‬ ‫שלה‬ ‫והמערכות‬-‫הממשלה‬ ‫ראש‬,‫הנשיא‬,‫שומרי‬ ‫הסף‬.‫בסוגיות‬ ‫נוגע‬ ‫שגם‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בית‬ ‫פוליטיות‬,‫המחוקקים‬ ‫בית‬,‫משרדי‬ ‫הממשלה‬(‫המבצעת‬ ‫הרשות‬)‫גוף‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ובכלל‬ ‫חיינו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫ותפקידו‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫שמעוגן‬ ‫ציבורי‬ ‫אזרחיות‬ ‫מזכויות‬ ‫להנות‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫ולאפשר‬ ‫כאזרחים‬ ‫ומהשלטון‬ ‫מהמדינה‬ ‫שירותים‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫לנו‬ ‫שקמה‬ ‫הלוקאלי‬
  4. 4. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫בפוליטיקה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫באשר‬ ‫חברתית‬ ‫מיסגרת‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫מחקר‬,‫יש‬ ‫שבהם‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫הקצאת‬ ‫של‬ ‫תהליכים‬:‫ספר‬ ‫בית‬ ‫ועד‬.‫גזברים‬ ‫כנסת‬ ‫בבית‬,‫לעובדים‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫של‬ ‫משאבים‬ ‫הקצאת‬ ‫שבו‬ ‫הארגונית‬ ‫והפוליטיקה‬ ‫וללקוחות‬ ‫פוליטקה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫קטנה‬ ‫קבוצתית‬ ‫מיסגרת‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫נקבעת‬ ‫השכונה‬ ‫של‬ ‫החיים‬ ‫איכות‬ ‫שבה‬,‫כלפיה‬ ‫העירייה‬ ‫גישת‬ ‫השכונה‬ ‫ועד‬-‫יש‬ ‫שם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫קבלת‬ ‫תהליכי‬,‫פוליטית‬ ‫פעילות‬ ‫יש‬,‫יש‬ ‫ועו‬ ‫פוליטית‬ ‫מניפולציה‬…s
  5. 5. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫המיקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מעורב‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫פוליטיקאי‬ ‫העירייה‬ ‫לראשות‬ ‫או‬ ‫לכנסת‬ ‫ללכת‬ ‫ישר‬(‫מאקרו‬ ‫רמת‬) ‫מיקרו‬ ‫פוליטיות‬ ‫מיסגרות‬ ‫מתוך‬ ‫שמתקדמים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫יש‬ ‫של‬ ‫לפוליטיקה‬ ‫גבוהה‬ ‫השכלה‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫להגיע‬ ‫ויכולים‬ ‫מאקרו‬(‫למידה‬ ‫בעזרת‬,‫נחישות‬,‫כוחניות‬) ‫מאקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫מדברים‬ ‫בפוליטיקה‬ ‫כשמדובר‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫היא‬ ‫העיסוק‬ ‫עיקר‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫במחשבה‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫המיקרו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫המאקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬- ‫או‬ ‫הטוב‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫מהו‬ ‫השאלה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫הנכון‬?(‫טוטאליטריות‬ ‫או‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬?)
  6. 6. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫למשל‬‫מאקרו‬ ‫מדינית‬ ‫במחשבה‬‫שונים‬ ‫משטרים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫ישוו‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫פוליטיות‬ ‫תרבויות‬ ‫בין‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫על‬ ‫לחשוב‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫גם‬ ‫אבל‬‫ברמת‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫המיקרו‬–‫בין‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫האם‬2‫בחברה‬ ‫קבוצות‬ ‫על‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫ואותו‬ ‫כרודנית‬ ‫או‬ ‫כדמוקרטית‬ ‫מאופיינת‬ ‫ילדים‬ ‫חינוך‬ ‫או‬ ‫זוגית‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫כתוצאה‬ ‫המיקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫נהיית‬ ‫החברה‬ ‫משפיע‬ ‫וזה‬ ‫הפוליטיות‬ ‫המערכות‬ ‫של‬ ‫מהדמוקרטיזציה‬ ‫כולה‬ ‫החברה‬ ‫על‬(‫והיחס‬ ‫הילד‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫למעוטים‬)‫במיסגרת‬ ‫לחקור‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫זה‬ ‫את‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫מיקרו‬
  7. 7. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫מאקרו‬ ‫רק‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מיקרו‬ ‫ברמת‬ ‫דמוקרטיזציה‬ ‫תהליכי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫של‬ ‫מוסדיים‬ ‫היבטים‬ ‫על‬ ‫לומדים‬ ‫לרב‬ ‫בתיכון‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫והשלטון‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫המיעוטים‬ 1--‫הגישה‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמבינים‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫יש‬ ‫חברה‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫של‬ ‫התרבותית‬-‫בין‬ ‫הבדלים‬ ‫לדוגמא‬ ‫מסויימת‬ ‫בחברה‬ ‫ושמאל‬ ‫ימין‬ ‫של‬ ‫עמדות‬ ‫לבין‬ ‫לאומנית‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫פוליטית‬ ‫תרבות‬ ‫בין‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אוניברסליים‬ ‫ערכים‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמדגישה‬ ‫פוליטית‬ ‫תרבות‬ ‫ותפיסות‬ ‫דיעות‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫או‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫המיעוטים‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫במדינות‬ ‫לשלה‬ ‫זרות‬
  8. 8. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫באוניברסליות‬ ‫שמאופיינת‬ ‫תרבות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויחפשו‬ ‫ולוויתורים‬ ‫לפשרה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫ייטו‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫ועם‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫חברות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫המשותפים‬ ‫אצלם‬ ‫מיעוטים‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫סובלנות‬ ‫פוליטיות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫פעמים‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫חברה‬ ‫באותה‬ ‫המרכזיים‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫בלי‬ ‫דתיות‬ ‫ושל‬ ‫לאומית‬ ‫גאווה‬ ‫של‬ ‫היא‬ ‫התרבות‬ ‫אם‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫גישת‬ ‫על‬ ‫ישפיע‬ ‫זה‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הקיצוניות‬ ‫את‬ ‫ויסביר‬ ‫זרות‬ ‫בתוכה‬ ‫פנימיות‬ ‫קבוצות‬ ‫כלפי‬!!
  9. 9. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 2-‫של‬ ‫והמבנה‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫מוסדות‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫הפוליטיקה‬ ‫הבנת‬ ‫המשטר‬ ‫במצוי‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫ברצוי‬ ‫נוגעת‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬!!‫כיצד‬ ‫להראות‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫מדינה‬?‫את‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫לחלק‬ ‫ראוי‬ ‫איך‬ ‫המשאבים‬? ‫שראוי‬ ‫במה‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫דנים‬ ‫ואריסטו‬ ‫כאפלטון‬ ‫דיעות‬ ‫הוגי‬ ‫והמשטר‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫במיבנה‬ ‫קיים‬ ‫שיהיה‬ ‫עולם‬ ‫תפיסות‬ ‫של‬ ‫בפרשנויות‬ ‫נוגעת‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫ובמדינות‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫במשטרים‬-‫הפאשיזם‬ ‫ניתוח‬ ,‫הטוטאליטריות‬ ‫ניתוח‬,‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ניתוח‬
  10. 10. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫שתנסה‬ ‫דורשת‬ ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫לעיתים‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫בני‬ ‫כי‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫נפש‬(‫רובוטים‬ ‫ולא‬)‫אלו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫המדינתיים‬ ‫בתהליכים‬ ‫ומתנהגים‬ ‫הפועלים‬ ‫למשל‬-‫של‬ ‫המבנה‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫רק‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הנאציזם‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫האיש‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫הניסיון‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫ואופיו‬ ‫המשטר‬ (‫הפרט‬)‫מחשבתו‬ ‫ודרך‬ ‫הנאצי‬ ‫של‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫בראש‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫החמאס‬ ‫איש‬ ‫את‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫החמאס‬,‫למבנה‬ ‫קשור‬ ‫זה‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫פוליטי‬ ‫טרוריסט‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫גדל‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ערכים‬ ‫אילו‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫אישיותו‬? ‫אותו‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫לנסות‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫להצדיק‬ ‫הולכים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫עליהם‬ ‫שגדל‬ ‫הערכים‬ ‫ואת‬
  11. 11. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫עוסקת‬ ‫שבהן‬ ‫העיקריות‬ ‫הסוגיות‬ ‫המדינית‬ 1-‫והצדק‬ ‫המשאבים‬ ‫הקצאת‬ ‫סוגיית‬ ‫החברתי‬-‫או‬ ‫האישי‬ ‫לעניין‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫האם‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫משותפת‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫שהבעלות‬. ‫התערבות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫רווחה‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫האם‬ ‫החופשי‬ ‫בשוק‬ ‫המדינה‬-‫שאלות‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬ ‫לאורך‬ ‫ונישנו‬ ‫שחזרו‬ ‫מרכזיות‬
  12. 12. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 2-‫אוטונומיה‬ ‫מול‬ ‫סמכות‬,‫כמה‬ ‫עד‬ ‫של‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫לבחירה‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫או‬ ‫לפרט‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫מרחב‬ ‫ולתת‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫הדתי‬ ‫או‬ ‫המלוכני‬ ‫למשטר‬? ‫סמכות‬ ‫או‬ ‫המשפחה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הסמכות‬ ‫האם‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫להתערב‬ ‫שצריכה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ובזכויות‬ ‫הפרטית‬ ‫באוטונומיה‬ ‫כאדם‬ ‫הפרט‬?
  13. 13. ‫המדינית‬ ‫המחשבה‬-‫הגדרה‬ 3-‫לשלוט‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫מי‬?‫העשירים‬?‫הדתית‬ ‫הסמכות‬ ‫בעלי‬? ‫המשכילים‬?‫הזקנים‬ ‫או‬? 4-‫ומדינה‬ ‫דת‬ ‫של‬ ‫שאלות‬-‫בסמכות‬ ‫דת‬ ‫של‬ ‫מקומה‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫על‬ ‫ובשלטון‬–‫וכוח‬ ‫עוצמה‬ ‫בעלת‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫דת‬ ‫האנושית‬ ‫בהיסטוריה‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫פוליטיות‬ ‫במערכות‬ ‫אדיר‬ ‫למה‬?‫החיים‬ ‫של‬ ‫במשממעויות‬ ‫עסקה‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫הדת‬ ‫כי‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫של‬ ‫בחייהם‬ ‫מרכזיות‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫ובשאלות‬-‫בחיפוש‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫אחר‬… ‫החיים‬ ‫משמעות‬ ‫על‬ ‫תשובות‬ ‫לדעת‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫כך‬ ‫ואחר‬ ‫הדת‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫ושם‬ ‫קורים‬ ‫דברים‬ ‫ולמה‬ ‫המדע‬-‫הייתה‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫הדת‬"‫מנגנת‬"‫הלגיטימציה‬ ‫על‬ ‫הבורא‬ ‫לה‬ ‫שהקנה‬ ‫המונופוליטסטית‬…
  14. 14. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫תושביה‬ ‫שרוב‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫אזרח‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫אין‬ ‫למיעוטם‬ ‫ורק‬ ‫אזרחים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫לפני‬200‫לא‬ ‫התושבים‬ ‫לרב‬ ‫באנגליה‬ ‫ויותר‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫אזרחות‬ ‫הייתה‬(‫מהגרים‬,‫נשים‬,‫עבדים‬,‫שחורים‬) ‫שלהם‬ ‫המימשל‬ ‫לשיטת‬ ‫קראו‬ ‫האנגלים‬ ‫ועדיין‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫בשלב‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫ולשחורים‬ ‫לנשים‬ ‫האזרח‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫ובמדינות‬ ‫באנגליה‬ ‫הדרגתי‬ ‫ובאופן‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מאוחר‬ ‫באירופה‬ ‫אחרות‬
  15. 15. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫שמוכרחים‬ ‫בסיסיים‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫התנאים‬ ‫טוטליטרית‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫במדינה‬: ‫לפחות‬ ‫בו‬ ‫יש‬ ‫דמוקרטי‬ ‫משטר‬2‫מפלגות‬ ‫לכמה‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫מתקיימות‬ ‫הבחירות‬ ‫ובה‬ ‫אמיתיות‬ ‫וחשאיות‬ ‫שוות‬ ‫והן‬ ‫המרכזיים‬ ‫לתפקידים‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫וחופשיות‬-‫של‬ ‫המינימום‬ ‫רף‬ ‫זה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫פחד‬ ‫וללא‬ ‫חופשי‬ ‫להרגיש‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫האזרח‬ ‫הבחירות‬ ‫תהליך‬,‫שהוא‬"‫מרכזי‬ ‫שחקן‬"‫בהן‬
  16. 16. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬‫פורמלית‬ ‫חייב‬"‫בדמוקרטיה‬‫פורמלית‬"‫של‬ ‫העיקרון‬ ‫שיתקיים‬ ‫הבחירות‬ ‫לאחר‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת‬. ‫בחירת‬ ‫האמיתי‬ ‫והשולט‬ ‫כריבון‬ ‫להיתפס‬ ‫חייב‬ ‫העם‬ ‫היא‬ ‫המובילה‬ ‫האידיאולוגיה‬‫העם‬ ‫רצון‬‫חובה‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫ללכת‬ ‫כולם‬ ‫של‬ ‫וחופשית‬ ‫ציבורית‬ ‫השתתפות‬ ‫שתהא‬ ‫להצביע‬!! ‫מהותית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫אבל‬(‫של‬ ‫מפותחת‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫דרגה‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬)‫דמוקרטיים‬ ‫לעקרונות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫גדול‬ ‫משקל‬ ‫יש‬ ‫וליברליים‬-‫החוק‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫הגנת‬,‫רשויות‬ ‫הפרדת‬,‫סובלנות‬ ‫והמיעוט‬ ‫החלש‬ ‫כלפי‬,‫השלטון‬ ‫על‬ ‫חופשית‬ ‫ביקורת‬ ‫חופשית‬ ‫עיתונות‬,‫חוקה‬,‫וגישות‬ ‫עמדות‬ ‫של‬ ‫פלוראליזם‬
  17. 17. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫כיום‬ ‫טוענים‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫בציבוריות‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫נבלמה‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת‬ ‫האחרונות‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫שלאורך‬ ‫המיעוט‬ ‫לזכויות‬ ‫ויותר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫מקום‬ ‫ופינתה‬ ‫לדידם‬,‫הסף‬ ‫ושומרי‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בית‬ ‫משמעותית‬ ‫התחזקו‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫האחרים‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫של‬ ‫המרכזיות‬ ‫חשבון‬ ‫על‬(‫הרשויות‬ ‫שווה‬ ‫עוצמה‬ ‫בעלות‬ ‫אינן‬ ‫כך‬ ‫אם‬). ‫והמבצעת‬ ‫המחוקקת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫לדבריהם‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפועל‬ ‫ולהוציא‬ ‫לבטא‬ ‫היו‬ ‫שאמורים‬ ‫שיחקו‬ ‫וערכיה‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫בניהול‬ ‫הרב‬"‫שני‬ ‫כינור‬"
  18. 18. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫המהותית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמייחד‬ ‫מה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫גאים‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫זה‬ ‫ועל‬‫ניתן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫מהותית‬ ‫הכרעה‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫להסכים‬ ‫היהודי‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫תוכרע‬ ‫אוטומאטית‬ ‫כרוב‬ ‫מעמדו‬ ‫מעצם‬ ‫שהרוב‬ ‫ומה‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫החלטת‬ ‫אם‬ ‫יקרה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫בזכויות‬ ‫יפגע‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫כטובתו‬ ‫רואה‬ ‫והחלש‬ ‫למיעוט‬ ‫ששיך‬ ‫והאזרח‬??
  19. 19. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫זה‬ ‫שגובר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ורצונו‬-‫מצריים‬,‫טורקיה‬!!‫קול‬ ‫למיעוט‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫ואין‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫מתייחס‬ ‫שמישהוא‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫וחרותו‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫כבוד‬ ‫ובראשם‬ ‫היסוד‬ ‫חוקי‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫ככזו‬ ‫עצמה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מגדירה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מהותית‬!!‫מאוד‬ ‫הם‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בתי‬ ‫כי‬ ‫אקטיביסטיים‬‫אותם‬ ‫שמוליך‬ ‫ומה‬‫ריסון‬ ‫זה‬ ‫הכל‬ ‫לפני‬ ‫במקרים‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת‬ ‫על‬ ‫ופיקוח‬‫שניפגעה‬‫או‬ ‫המיעוט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסית‬ ‫זכותו‬ ‫להיפגע‬ ‫עלולה‬/‫האדם‬ ‫יבוטלו‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שהתקבלו‬ ‫חוקים‬!!‫אי‬ ‫של‬ ‫בטענה‬ ‫חוקתיות‬-‫המהותית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫תמצית‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫זהו‬- ‫הליברלית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬
  20. 20. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫טוענת‬ ‫העצמאות‬ ‫שהכרזת‬ ‫ממה‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫זה‬- "‫ודמוקרטיים‬ ‫יהודיים‬ ‫ערכים‬" ‫רק‬ ‫שתהיה‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫שירצו‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫יש‬ ‫יקבלו‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫את‬ ‫מכריעים‬ ‫בענינים‬ ‫אוטומאטית‬ ‫יהודי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫שבמקרה‬ ‫הרוב‬-‫בהחלט‬ ‫וזה‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫לגיטימי‬(‫תמיד‬ ‫הרב‬"‫ידאג‬" ‫מתאים‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫לחוקק‬)
  21. 21. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫טוטאליטריות‬ ‫היו‬ ‫אירופה‬ ‫מזרח‬ ‫במדינות‬ ‫של‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫והיום‬ ‫בעבר‬20 ‫דמוקרטיות‬ ‫למדינות‬ ‫הפכו‬ ‫בלבד‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫מבחינה‬. ‫מדינות‬ ‫אפילו‬ ‫חלקן‬ ‫האחרונות‬ ‫בשנים‬ ‫מהותיים‬ ‫סממנים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫דמוקרטיות‬ ‫על‬ ‫בהגנה‬ ‫שמתבטאים‬ ‫משמעותיים‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫חירויות‬
  22. 22. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫המועצות‬ ‫בברית‬-‫היא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫פורמלית‬(‫וויכוח‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כך‬ ‫על‬ ‫גם‬)‫מהותית‬ ‫ולא‬–‫יש‬ ‫אין‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫וחופשיות‬ ‫ושוות‬ ‫חשאיות‬ ‫בחירות‬ ‫חלשה‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫ומערכת‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫למיעוטים‬ ‫המבצעת‬ ‫לרשות‬ ‫ביחס‬ ‫מאוד‬,‫עיתונות‬ ‫אין‬ ‫פרט‬ ‫חירויות‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫ואין‬ ‫חופשית‬ ‫כי‬ ‫טוטאליטרית‬ ‫איננה‬ ‫שרוסיה‬ ‫ספק‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫עדיין‬ ‫דעתם‬ ‫את‬ ‫ואומרים‬ ‫באופוזיציה‬ ‫נמצאים‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫בהפגנות‬ ‫אפילו‬–‫בחירות‬ ‫יש‬ ‫וגם‬
  23. 23. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫זה‬ ‫שגובר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ורצונו‬-‫מצריים‬,‫טורקיה‬!!‫קול‬ ‫למיעוט‬ ‫באמת‬ ‫ואין‬ ‫אליו‬ ‫מתייחס‬ ‫שמישהוא‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫וחרותו‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫כבוד‬ ‫ובראשם‬ ‫היסוד‬ ‫חוקי‬ ‫פי‬ ‫על‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫ככזו‬ ‫עצמה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מגדירה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מהותית‬!!‫מאוד‬ ‫הם‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בתי‬ ‫כי‬ ‫אקטיביסטיים‬‫אותם‬ ‫שמוליך‬ ‫ומה‬‫ריסון‬ ‫זה‬ ‫הכל‬ ‫לפני‬ ‫במקרים‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫הכרעת‬ ‫על‬ ‫ופיקוח‬‫שניפגעה‬‫או‬ ‫המיעוט‬ ‫של‬ ‫הבסיסית‬ ‫זכותו‬ ‫להיפגע‬ ‫עלולה‬/‫האדם‬ ‫יבוטלו‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שהתקבלו‬ ‫חוקים‬!!‫אי‬ ‫של‬ ‫בטענה‬ ‫חוקתיות‬-‫המהותית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫תמצית‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫זהו‬- ‫הליברלית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬
  24. 24. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫ועד‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הראשונות‬ ‫בשנים‬1966‫מצב‬ ‫היה‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫מדינת‬ ‫חירום‬ ‫מהותית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫וממש‬ ‫והשב‬ ‫אזרחי‬ ‫של‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫היו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ישראל‬ ‫לערביי‬"‫היה‬ ‫כ‬ ‫השופטת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הוגבל‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מאוד‬-‫בית‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חלש‬ ‫יחסית‬ ‫היה‬ ‫המשפט‬‫להיום‬ ‫ביחס‬‫והרשות‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫המבצעת‬ ‫יסוד‬ ‫חוקי‬ ‫היו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫ביטוי‬ ‫חופש‬ ‫אז‬ ‫גם‬ ‫היה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫חזקות‬ ‫היו‬ ‫והחקיקה‬ ‫הביצוע‬ ‫של‬ ‫והרשויות‬ ‫ה‬ ‫בשנות‬-50‫היום‬ ‫בחיים‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫שקבע‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫והרב‬ ‫יומיים‬(‫המבצעת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫עוצמה‬)‫של‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬
  25. 25. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬ ‫ה‬ ‫המאה‬ ‫סוף‬ ‫של‬ ‫באנגליה‬17‫מלוכה‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫היה‬,‫אבל‬ ‫האזרחים‬ ‫מנציגי‬ ‫שהורכב‬ ‫הפרלמנט‬ ‫הדרגתי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫וקיבל‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שניהל‬ ‫העיקרי‬ ‫הגוף‬ ‫היה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫את‬ ‫שסימל‬ ‫דמות‬ ‫ויותר‬ ‫ליותר‬ ‫הפך‬ ‫והמלך‬ ‫חוקים‬ ‫המקור‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הבריטית‬ ‫האימפריה‬ ‫של‬ ‫והגאווה‬ ‫המסורת‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫לניהול‬ ‫האמיתי‬ ‫ב‬ ‫הייתה‬1650‫המלך‬ ‫האם‬ ‫מדם‬ ‫עקובה‬ ‫אזרחים‬ ‫מלחמת‬ ‫יורכב‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫שעיקר‬ ‫או‬ ‫אבסולוטי‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫יישאר‬ ‫העם‬ ‫מנציגי‬
  26. 26. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫הקבינט‬ ‫מוסד‬ ‫קם‬ ‫מהפרלמנט‬ ‫השנים‬ ‫לאורך‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫שזה‬(‫המבצעת‬ ‫הרשות‬) ‫מונראכיה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫היום‬ ‫אנגליה‬ ‫ולמעשה‬ ‫מלאה‬ ‫רשויות‬ ‫הפרדת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬‫והיא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫סמל‬ ‫היום‬ ‫למעשה‬-‫התפיסות‬ ‫על‬ ‫הללו‬"‫יוצאו‬"‫ובעקבות‬ ‫האמריקאית‬ ‫למהפיכה‬ ‫לארץ‬ ‫הברית‬ ‫ארצות‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הפעה‬ ‫אנגליה‬ ‫לדוגמא‬ ‫ליברלית‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬(‫היה‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫שם‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫נובע‬ ‫העםוהשלטון‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫הריבונות‬)
  27. 27. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ואמונות‬ ‫מורשות‬ ‫מיספר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫ליברלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫בזו‬ ‫זו‬ ‫שמתנגשות‬–‫זכויות‬ ‫למול‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫המיעוט‬ ‫באתונה‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫ההתחלה‬-‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המורשת‬ ‫ערש‬ ‫הריבון‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫העם‬,‫הכוח‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לדמוקרטית‬ ‫הופכת‬ ‫אתונה‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫הריבון‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫העם‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫וצמח‬ ‫נבע‬ ‫שם‬ ‫האמיתי‬ ‫במרכז‬ ‫נמצא‬ ‫העם‬ ‫ריבונות‬ ‫על‬ ‫רק‬ ‫מדברים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫שהיום‬ ‫ההבדל‬ ‫העם‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫על‬ ‫דיברו‬ ‫ובאתונה‬!!‫מי‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמקבל‬ ‫מי‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫את‬ ‫בפועל‬ ‫שמחזיק‬
  28. 28. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫העם‬ ‫של‬ ‫היה‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫היוונים‬ ‫אצל‬-‫של‬ ‫האסיפה‬ ‫החשובות‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫את‬ ‫שקיבלה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫העם‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫שבחרו‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫היה‬ ‫והביצוע‬ ‫במדינה‬- ‫מקצוענים‬!! ‫נציגיו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫בוחר‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫במציאות‬ ‫בשבילו‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמקבלים‬–‫העם‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫העם‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫ישירות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫היום‬ ‫טכנית‬ ‫בעייה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫וניהולה‬ ‫מורכבת‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫נהייתה‬ ‫שהמדינה‬ ‫בגלל‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫ל‬ ‫בוחרים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫מסובך‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫נעשה‬4‫את‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫את‬ ‫שינהלו‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫הנציגים‬
  29. 29. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫זכות‬ ‫נותנים‬ ‫הדמוקרטי‬ ‫המערבי‬ ‫בעולם‬ ‫מעמד‬ ‫או‬ ‫השכלה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הגבלה‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫להיבחר‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫אתני‬ ‫מוצא‬ ‫או‬ ‫כלכלי‬-‫מאמינה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫עניני‬ ‫את‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביכולותיו‬ ‫לרשות‬ ‫בוחרים‬ ‫שניבחרים‬ ‫הנציגים‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫מוכשרים‬ ‫ופקידים‬ ‫מקצוע‬ ‫אנשי‬ ‫המבצעת‬ ‫הציבורי‬ ‫השירות‬ ‫את‬ ‫שינהלו‬ ‫ומשכילים‬
  30. 30. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביכולותיו‬ ‫מאמינה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬–‫או‬ ‫פשוט‬ ‫יהא‬ ‫שיהיה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫משכיל‬-‫אחד‬ ‫שכל‬ ‫אומרת‬ ‫העם‬ ‫ריבונות‬ ‫או‬ ‫עשיר‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫העם‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫לבן‬ ‫או‬ ‫שחור‬ ‫או‬ ‫משכיל‬ ‫או‬ ‫עני‬ ‫העם‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביכולות‬ ‫אמונה‬ ‫ויש‬ ‫שווים‬ ‫כולם‬ ‫כך‬ ‫ולצורך‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫נציגי‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבחור‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫שייבחר‬ ‫מי‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כך‬-‫ביוון‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫נתנו‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫את‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לעם‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫העתיקה‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫החשובות‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫הזכות‬ ‫את‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫לגורל‬(‫ישירה‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬)
  31. 31. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬‫ייצוגית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫בוחרים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫מקבל‬ ‫ממש‬ ‫העם‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫עבורנו‬ ‫הישירה‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ביוון‬ ‫שעשו‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫ישיר‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫תכופים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫משאלי‬ ‫בעזרת‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫שוויץ‬ ,‫של‬ ‫בחייה‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫מרכזיים‬ ‫בנושאים‬ ‫המדינה‬,‫את‬ ‫קרוב‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫מזכירה‬ ‫יוון‬ ‫של‬ ‫הישירה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬,‫מאוד‬ ‫היא‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫פעמי‬ ‫חד‬ ‫ומקרה‬ ‫דופן‬ ‫יוצאת‬
  32. 32. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ובשוויץ‬ ‫העתיקה‬ ‫ביוון‬‫כמו‬ ‫מרכזיות‬ ‫שאלות‬ ‫הפרטה‬ ‫או‬ ‫מצריים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫שלום‬ ‫או‬ ‫הגולן‬ ‫החזרת‬ ‫או‬ ‫הממשלה‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫שנמצא‬ ‫חיוני‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫שירות‬ ‫של‬ ‫העם‬ ‫להחלטת‬ ‫עובר‬ ‫היה‬ ‫ישיבה‬ ‫תלמידי‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫כולו‬(‫בחירה‬ ‫זכות‬ ‫שיש‬ ‫למי‬) ‫הייצוגית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬‫אלו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫העם‬ ‫נבחרי‬ ‫או‬ ‫חקיקה‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫שמקבלים‬ ‫הממשלהמקבלת‬ ‫של‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫החלטות‬
  33. 33. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ביוון‬ ‫הישירה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫החסרונות‬ 1-‫מורכבות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫וכשיר‬ ‫מוכשר‬ ‫איננו‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫העם‬ 2-‫שכלתניות‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫רגשיות‬ ‫בעיקר‬ ‫הן‬ ‫העם‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ 3-‫קשות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫יקבלו‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫וחסרי‬ ‫בורים‬ ‫איך‬ ‫ומורכבות‬(‫לשלטון‬ ‫לתת‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫איך‬ ‫אפלטון‬ ‫של‬ ‫דבריו‬ ‫ושלום‬ ‫מלחמה‬ ‫בעניני‬ ‫להחליט‬ ‫האספסוף‬?…) 4-‫כ‬ ‫יום‬ ‫כל‬ ‫העם‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫היום‬ ‫טכנית‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫קשה‬"‫כ‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫הרבה‬
  34. 34. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫רומא‬ ‫של‬ ‫הרפובליקה‬ 1-‫והוא‬ ‫הריבון‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הקולקטיב‬ ‫בשניהם‬ ‫העיקר‬,‫שהעם‬ ‫ואסור‬ ‫מהעם‬ ‫באה‬ ‫הריבונות‬ ‫העריץ‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫יישלט‬ 2-‫על‬ ‫מצביע‬ ‫שממש‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫של‬ ‫הכרעת‬ ‫יש‬ ‫באתונה‬ ‫של‬ ‫בנאמנים‬ ‫בוחרים‬ ‫וברומא‬ ‫הקריטיים‬ ‫הענינים‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫שלדעתו‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לטובת‬ ‫מחליט‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫צריך‬-‫הגוף‬ ‫היה‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫מישרה‬ ‫נושאי‬ ‫היו‬ ‫בסנאט‬ ‫סמכויותיו‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫הכי‬
  35. 35. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫החלטת‬ ‫את‬ ‫שרואה‬ ‫זו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הפוליטית‬ ‫המנהיגות‬ ‫משהוא‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫במדינה‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ואם‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫סנאט‬ ‫של‬ ‫שלטון‬ ‫אותו‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫להחליט‬ ‫יחליט‬ ‫הסנאט‬ ‫אז‬ ‫אחרת‬ ‫ה‬ ‫לידי‬ ‫המושכות‬ ‫את‬ ‫נותן‬ ‫הרב‬"‫מעולים‬"- ‫לאו‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫נבחרים‬ ‫מנהיגים‬ ‫צריך‬ ‫או‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫שהרב‬ ‫מה‬ ‫דווקא‬-‫ברומא‬ ‫הסנאט‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫וזה‬ ‫שליחו‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫נאמני‬ ‫הם‬ ‫לחלוטין‬ ‫שונה‬ ‫מעשית‬
  36. 36. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫אלו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שנבחרים‬ ‫הסנטורים‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫הסנאט‬ ‫את‬ ‫שבוחרים‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫להם‬ ‫נראה‬ ‫שהכי‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫את‬ ‫שואלים‬(‫בידיו‬ ‫הריבונות‬ ‫שעדיין‬) ‫הניבחר‬‫הוא‬"‫הארוכה‬ ‫היד‬"‫בוחריו‬ ‫של‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫מחויב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫והוא‬ ‫רצו‬ ‫שבוחריו‬ ‫מה‬. ‫למשך‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫הוא‬4‫את‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫עיניו‬ ‫ראות‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫חופשי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫החלטותיו‬- ‫שוב‬ ‫בו‬ ‫יבחרו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הרע‬ ‫ובמקרה‬…
  37. 37. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫של‬ ‫נאמנו‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫הציבור‬ ‫של‬ ‫שליח‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫אם‬ ‫אז‬ ‫הציבור‬"‫מותר‬"‫לפי‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫בהחלט‬ ‫לו‬ ‫לציבור‬ ‫ויעיל‬ ‫נכון‬ ‫שזה‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫מה‬–‫זה‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫ואז‬ ‫קטין‬ ‫על‬ ‫נאמן‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫לנכון‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫שהילד‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לעשות‬
  38. 38. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫קיבלו‬ ‫הרומית‬ ‫ברפובליקה‬ ‫הסנטורים‬ ‫שהעם‬ ‫ממה‬ ‫ושונות‬ ‫שמנוגדות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫פעמים‬ ‫מעט‬ ‫לא‬ ‫רצה‬ ‫שעל‬ ‫הריבון‬ ‫העם‬ ‫אמר‬ ‫ברומי‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫ולמרות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫משאל‬ ‫עושים‬ ‫מסויימים‬ ‫ענינים‬(‫למשל‬ ‫מלחמה‬ ‫להכריז‬ ‫אם‬)‫בשאלות‬ ‫הסנאט‬ ‫אז‬ ‫לבדו‬ ‫החלטה‬ ‫קבל‬ ‫יוכל‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אלו‬-
  39. 39. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫תהא‬ ‫האם‬ ‫מדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫מס‬ ‫מדיניות‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫שייקבע‬ ‫דבר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫סוציאליסטית‬ ‫או‬ ‫קפיטליסטית‬ ‫האוכלוסיה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫עם‬ ‫במישאל‬ ‫רק‬–‫כלומר‬ ‫יחד‬ ‫ייצוגית‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬ ‫שיטה‬ ‫של‬ ‫עירוב‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫מופעלת‬ ‫שבהם‬ ‫מסויימים‬ ‫מקרים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫ישירה‬(‫קלסית‬) ‫לאחרונה‬ ‫אנגליה‬ ‫של‬ ‫בהחלטה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫קרה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫למישאל‬ ‫להעביר‬ ‫ייצוגית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫מהאיחוד‬ ‫לצאת‬ ‫האם‬ ‫ההחלטה‬ ‫את‬
  40. 40. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫אלמנטים‬ ‫הכניסה‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ישירה‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫מאשר‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫רפובליקה‬ ‫של‬ ‫משכילים‬ ‫ויותר‬ ‫מוכשרים‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫הם‬ ‫בממוצע‬ ‫והנציגים‬ ‫יוכלו‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫מההנחה‬ ‫יוצא‬ ‫והציבור‬ ‫הממוצע‬ ‫מהאזרח‬ ‫והמורכבות‬ ‫הגורליות‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫עבורו‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מישאל‬ ‫עשו‬ ‫לא‬ ‫היום‬ ‫עד‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫ב‬ ‫אחד‬70‫בעד‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫שאומרת‬ ‫תפיסה‬ ‫שזו‬ ‫שנה‬ ‫הסוגיות‬ ‫כלל‬ ‫את‬ ‫ומשאיר‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫ישירה‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫ל‬ ‫שנבחרו‬ ‫הנאמנים‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫והפשוטות‬ ‫המורכבות‬4 ‫שנים‬
  41. 41. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫לדעתי‬‫מרכזיות‬ ‫בסוגיות‬ ‫במדינה‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫החיים‬ ‫אופי‬ ‫את‬ ‫שקובעות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מישאל‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שיתקבלו‬ ‫ראוי‬-‫היום‬ ‫שום‬ ‫אין‬ ‫המודרנית‬ ‫הטכנולוגיה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫זאת‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫בעיה‬-‫המצב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫בחוק‬ ‫מעוגן‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ובוודאי‬ ‫הפורמלי‬
  42. 42. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫בתרבות‬ ‫ובעיקר‬ ‫דמוקרטי‬ ‫במיבנה‬ ‫כולו‬ ‫העם‬ ‫דמוקרטית‬(‫גם‬ ‫המתנגדים‬)‫לגיטימיות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫יתנו‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מישאל‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫שהתקבלה‬ ‫להחלטה‬ ‫כללי‬–‫ההחלטה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאהוב‬ ‫לא‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫לגיטימית‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫תגיד‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אבל‬
  43. 43. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫נתון‬ ‫עם‬ ‫שמישאל‬ ‫שיחשבו‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫ותעמולה‬ ‫דמגוגיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫להשפעות‬ ‫בקלות‬ ‫זולה‬… ‫פורמלית‬ ‫מבחינה‬!!!‫המשטר‬ ‫דמות‬ ‫היום‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שלרב‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫ליברלי‬ ‫הדמוקרטי‬ ‫של‬ ‫והמומנט‬ ‫עם‬ ‫במישאלי‬ ‫בה‬ ‫משתמשים‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫שנבחרו‬ ‫הנציגים‬ ‫החלטת‬- ‫לפי‬ ‫חובה‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫היום‬ ‫המצב‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫משאלי‬ ‫לעשות‬ ‫היום‬ ‫המשטר‬
  44. 44. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫אזרחיה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫בשיוויון‬ ‫מתייחסת‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫של‬ ‫או‬ ‫המיעוט‬ ‫של‬ ‫אפליה‬ ‫ללא‬ ‫מסויימים‬ ‫דמוקרטיים‬ ‫ערכים‬ ‫על‬ ‫מדבר‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫לכן‬ ‫חזקים‬ ‫הכי‬ ‫היסודות‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫ויהודיים‬ ‫הישראלית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫בשלטון‬
  45. 45. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫הליברלית‬ ‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המורשת‬ ‫במרכז‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫היחיד‬ ‫כאן‬,‫מעצם‬ ‫זכות‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫לכל‬ ‫האנושי‬ ‫מהמין‬ ‫חלק‬ ‫היותו‬-‫הוא‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫תפקיד‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫לחירויות‬ ‫לדאוג‬!!‫והמיעוט‬ ‫החלש‬ ‫ובעיקר‬ ‫ורצון‬ ‫העם‬ ‫ריבונות‬ ‫וכאן‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫האזרח‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫איננה‬ ‫הרב‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫מינימליסטית‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫העיקרי‬ ‫הדבר‬
  46. 46. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫מה‬ ‫על‬ ‫עולות‬ ‫והם‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫חירויות‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫למדינה‬ ‫שטוב‬–‫וזה‬ ‫יסוד‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫בני‬ ‫הרוב‬ ‫והכרעת‬ ‫מהאינטרס‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫חשוב‬(‫לשיוויון‬ ‫חוק‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫הזדמנויות‬) ‫לפי‬ ‫דמוקרטיות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫ועדיין‬ ‫הייצוגית‬ ‫או‬ ‫הישירה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫במיעוט‬ ‫פוגעות‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫כאלו‬ ‫החלטות‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫הליברלית‬ ‫חוקתיות‬ ‫לא‬ ‫תהיינה‬ ‫הן‬ ‫שכן‬
  47. 47. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ליברלית‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬(‫מהותית‬)‫בין‬ ‫מתחים‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫זכותו‬ ‫לפי‬ ‫רוצה‬ ‫העם‬ ‫שרב‬ ‫מה‬ ‫בין‬ ‫הרשויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫ששומרת‬ ‫השופטת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫למול‬ ‫בדמוקרטיה‬ ‫זכות‬ ‫זה‬ ‫העיקר‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫המהותית‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫האדם‬(!!‫והערבים‬ ‫ההומואים‬ ‫כל‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫העם‬ ‫מה‬ ‫לראות‬ ‫והדתיים‬,‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בית‬ ‫שאומר‬ ‫מה‬ ‫למול‬). ‫המבצעת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫והחלטת‬ ‫הנציגים‬ ‫החלטת‬ ‫כלומר‬ ‫רגע‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫השופטת‬ ‫הרשות‬ ‫של‬ ‫לפקוח‬ ‫כפופים‬ ‫גזענית‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫ככזו‬ ‫ההחלטה‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפסול‬ ‫שיכולה‬ ‫ומפלה‬
  48. 48. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫ופחות‬ ‫חזקה‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫היא‬ ‫צרפת‬ ‫מהותית‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬(‫ליברלית‬)‫עדיפות‬ ‫שנותנת‬ ‫ולכן‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫לזכויות‬‫בורקה‬ ‫לבישת‬ ‫כלפי‬ ‫הגישה‬ ‫בפרלמנט‬ ‫ונציגיו‬ ‫העם‬ ‫רב‬ ‫שכעת‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫היא‬ ‫לעבוד‬ ‫והמיעוט‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫גוברים‬ ‫חופשי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫דתו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לבישת‬ ‫את‬ ‫לאסור‬ ‫של‬ ‫כזו‬ ‫החלטה‬ ‫בישראל‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫עוברת‬ ‫הייתה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הבורקה‬ ‫אחרות‬ ‫דמוקרטיות‬ ‫במדינות‬ ‫יעבור‬ ‫זה‬ ‫סיכוי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כשרה‬ ‫שיטה‬ ‫לנושא‬ ‫גם‬ ‫באירופה‬
  49. 49. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הדמוקרטיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬-‫המשך‬ ‫או‬ ‫מהיהדות‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הליברלי‬ ‫הפן‬ ‫יצא‬ ‫שהוא‬ ‫מוזר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫וזה‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫מהאיסלאם‬ ‫מהנצרות‬ ‫עדיפות‬ ‫שנותן‬ ‫האינדווידואלי‬ ‫שהפן‬ ‫לשער‬ ‫יש‬ ‫מהיהדות‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫לזכויות‬ ‫רבה‬ ‫מהאיסלאם‬ ‫לא‬ ‫ובוודאי‬ ‫של‬ ‫הרעיונות‬ ‫את‬ ‫העלו‬ ‫והובס‬ ‫לוק‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫ה‬ ‫המאה‬ ‫בסוף‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫זכויות‬-18‫על‬ ‫שמדברים‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫המרכזיות‬ ‫ועל‬ ‫הפרט‬ ‫זכויות‬ ‫על‬ ‫הגנה‬
  50. 50. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫והיצירה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫חירות‬ ‫הם‬ ‫הדמוקרטיות‬ ‫שהמדינות‬ ‫במקרה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫זה‬ ‫כלכלית‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫מפותחות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫גם‬ ‫התפתחות‬ ‫מבחינת‬ ‫גם‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫וטכנולוגית‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫המדע‬ ‫היחיד‬ ‫של‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫לחופש‬ ‫קשור‬ ‫זה‬– ‫עליו‬ ‫חושב‬ ‫שאתה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫לומר‬ ‫החופש‬ ‫באחרים‬ ‫לפגוע‬ ‫מבלי‬ ‫וחדשנות‬ ‫ליצירתיות‬ ‫מובילה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫חירות‬
  51. 51. ‫לדמוקרטיה‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫והיצירה‬ ‫המחשבה‬ ‫חירות‬-‫המשך‬ ‫דמוקרטיים‬ ‫ממשטרים‬ ‫קמו‬ ‫המדעיות‬ ‫הדרך‬ ‫פריצות‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫למקומות‬ ‫יובא‬ ‫זה‬ ‫כך‬ ‫ואחר‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫סין‬,‫גרם‬ ‫זה‬ ‫אזרחיות‬ ‫חירויות‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫שהכניסה‬ ‫ככל‬ ‫מבחינה‬ ‫מתקדמת‬ ‫ויותר‬ ‫טכנולוגית‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫לה‬ ‫מדעית‬ ‫כלכלי‬ ‫חופש‬ ‫נתנה‬ ‫גם‬ ‫הדמוקרטית‬ ‫המדינה‬,‫קניין‬ ‫חופש‬ ,‫חופשית‬ ‫שוק‬ ‫וכלכלת‬ ‫החוזים‬ ‫וחופש‬ ‫העיסוק‬ ‫חופש‬ ‫לפרט‬ ‫שניתנו‬ ‫שונו‬ ‫וחירויות‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫מזכויות‬ ‫נבע‬ ‫והכל‬
  52. 52. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הטוטאלטריים‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫מאפייני‬ 1-‫שלטת‬ ‫מפלגה‬ 2-‫משיחית‬ ‫אידיאולוגיה‬ 3-‫תעמולה‬ ‫באמצעי‬ ‫שימוש‬ 4-‫את‬ ‫יאמצו‬ ‫שההמונים‬ ‫כדי‬ ‫ובהפחדה‬ ‫בטרור‬ ‫שימוש‬ ‫הטוטאליטריים‬ ‫המאפיינים‬ 5-‫האידיאולוגיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫מרכזיות‬ 6-‫ביחס‬ ‫אסטרונומית‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הצבא‬ ‫בתחומי‬ ‫השקעה‬ ‫מאפשר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬‫כלכלית‬ ‫צמיחה‬ ‫משמעותית‬(‫לאטום‬ ‫ומאוץ‬ ‫לחלל‬ ‫מאוץ‬)
  53. 53. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫הטוטאלטריים‬ ‫המשטרים‬ ‫מאפייני‬ 7-‫על‬ ‫תשלוט‬ ‫שהכלכלה‬ ‫רוצים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫בנאציזם‬ ‫הכלכלה‬ ‫על‬ ‫תשלוט‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫המדינה‬‫אבל‬ ‫את‬ ‫משרת‬ ‫זה‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫הקפיטליזם‬ ‫עם‬ ‫בעייה‬ ‫אין‬ ‫האנשים‬ ‫של‬ ‫ושימוש‬ ‫מימון‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫העשירים‬-‫מאמץ‬ ‫את‬ ‫משרתים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫עוד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫בסדר‬ ‫הכל‬ ‫הגרמנים‬ ‫הבנייה‬ ‫מקום‬ ‫שאין‬ ‫אומרת‬ ‫האידיאולוגיה‬ ‫סטלין‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫שבה‬ ‫כלכלה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫התוכן‬ ‫שוק‬ ‫לכלכלת‬ ‫בכלל‬ ‫שווה‬ ‫הרווחים‬ ‫וחלוקת‬ ‫מולאם‬ ‫הכל‬–‫לפי‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫על‬ ‫צרכיו‬
  54. 54. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ 8-‫אנטי‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫על‬ ‫מדבר‬ ‫הנאציזם‬ ‫כולל‬ ‫לגווניו‬ ‫הפשיזם‬ ‫והתלהבות‬ ‫לרוח‬ ‫היא‬ ‫והדרישה‬ ‫חומרנית‬‫והמאמץ‬ ‫המדינה‬ ‫של‬ ‫והנחישות‬,‫ההמונים‬ ‫גיוס‬ ‫לטובת‬ ‫למען‬ ‫החיים‬ ‫של‬ ‫טוטאלית‬ ‫והקרבה‬ ‫פנאטית‬ ‫להתלהבות‬ ‫האידיאולוגית‬ ‫המטרה‬ 10-‫המנהיגות‬‫סופית‬ ‫אין‬ ‫בצורה‬ ‫מועצמת‬ ‫היא‬.‫המשטר‬ ‫העוצמה‬ ‫של‬ ‫התגלמות‬ ‫בראשו‬ ‫תמיד‬ ‫יש‬ ‫הטוטאליטרי‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫והכוח‬-‫סדאם‬,‫הצפונית‬ ‫קוריאה‬ ‫נשיא‬,‫מאו‬ ‫טונג‬ ‫טסה‬,‫שאושסקו‬,‫וסטלין‬ ‫היטלר‬. ‫אליו‬ ‫וההערצה‬ ‫הפחד‬(‫יחדיו‬ ‫שלובים‬)‫אדירים‬ ‫הם‬- ‫שלו‬ ‫האדירה‬ ‫העוצמה‬ ‫את‬ ‫מפתחים‬ ‫והמנגנון‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫וברור‬ ‫מוגדר‬ ‫פרצוף‬ ‫לה‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫הסמכות‬-‫המנהיג‬!!
  55. 55. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ 11-‫המנהיג‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫העם‬,‫עוברת‬ ‫האידיאולוגיה‬ ‫האישית‬ ‫הסמכות‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫כולה‬,‫כולו‬ ‫המנגנון‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫לאישיות‬ ‫מבעד‬ ‫עובר‬.‫של‬ ‫העוצמה‬ ‫אישיות‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫עובר‬ ‫הטוטאליטרי‬ ‫המשטר‬ ‫כל‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫המשטר‬ ‫עוצמת‬ ‫המנהיג‬ ‫את‬ ‫תסלק‬ ‫אם‬ ‫המשטר‬ ‫ואפילו‬ ‫במהירות‬ ‫תרד‬ ‫הטוטליטרי‬ ‫יתמוטט‬
  56. 56. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫צורות‬ ‫בעלות‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכולות‬ ‫דיקטטורות‬ ‫שונים‬ ‫ומאפיינים‬. ‫מלך‬ ‫היה‬ ‫מדינות‬ ‫להמון‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬ ‫לאורך‬– ‫משטר‬ ‫של‬ ‫מיוחד‬ ‫סוג‬ ‫זה‬ ‫מונארכיה‬ ‫אוטוריטרי‬ ‫שזה‬ ‫חונטה‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫אחד‬ ‫שליט‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫שליטים‬ ‫מיספר‬(‫היחיד‬ ‫השליט‬ ‫זה‬ ‫טירן‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫שולטים‬ ‫מיספר‬ ‫זה‬ ‫ואוליגרכיה‬ ‫צבאיים‬ ‫במשטרים‬)
  57. 57. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הוגבל‬ ‫שלא‬ ‫חזק‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫שהיה‬ ‫איפה‬ ‫אז‬ ‫העם‬ ‫בידי‬ ‫לא‬ ‫היא‬ ‫והריבונות‬ ‫הפרלמנט‬ ‫למשל‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫דיקטטורה‬ ‫של‬ ‫סוג‬ ‫יהיה‬ ‫המונארך‬ ‫בסעודיה‬ ‫בשלטון‬ ‫שהיו‬ ‫מלכים‬ ‫היו‬ ‫ההיסטוריה‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫אבסולוטי‬(‫מונארכיה‬)‫דיקטטור‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ (‫עריץ‬)‫לו‬ ‫והיה‬ ‫חוקית‬ ‫בצורה‬ ‫לשלטון‬ ‫עלה‬ ‫כי‬ ‫היה‬ ‫כן‬ ‫שלו‬ ‫השלטון‬ ‫אבל‬ ‫מהציבור‬ ‫לגיטימציה‬ ‫דיקטטורה‬(‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫בעיניים‬)-‫הדגם‬ ‫היה‬ ‫זה‬ ‫הביניים‬ ‫ימי‬ ‫ולאורך‬ ‫שנים‬ ‫מאות‬ ‫במשך‬
  58. 58. ‫טוטאליטרים‬ ‫למשטרים‬ ‫מבוא‬ ‫אלא‬ ‫דמוקרטיה‬ ‫לא‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫היום‬ ‫של‬ ‫ירדן‬ ‫מלך‬ ‫ה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ובמושגים‬ ‫מונארכיה‬121‫זה‬‫משטר‬ ‫אוטוריטרי‬(‫טוטאליטריות‬ ‫לא‬)–‫יכול‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כי‬ ‫הצבא‬ ‫בעזרת‬ ‫הפרלמנט‬ ‫את‬ ‫לפזר‬ ‫בשנייה‬ ‫ולעם‬ ‫לפרלמנט‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫לו‬ ‫שנאמן‬-‫זה‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫במדינה‬ ‫הקריטיות‬ ‫ההחלטות‬ ‫את‬ ‫שמקבל‬ ‫בירדן‬ ‫העליון‬ ‫המשפט‬ ‫בית‬ ‫או‬ ‫הפרלמנט‬.

