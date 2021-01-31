Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ‫של‬ ‫סוג‬ ‫היא‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫תקשורת‬ )‫אחרת‬ ‫או‬ ,‫(מילולית‬ ‫על‬ ‫להשפיע‬ ‫שמטרתה‬ ‫האחר‬ ‫השחקן‬ ‫לממש‬ ‫צרכים‬ .‫ושאיפות‬ ?‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫מה‬ ‫על‬ ‫נקודת‬ ‫בכל‬.‫המציאות‬‫זו‬."‫מקום‬ ‫בכל‬‫כולם‬‫עם‬ ,‫תמיד‬ ,‫הזמן‬‫כל‬ ,‫דבר‬‫כל‬‫על‬ ?‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫מה‬ ‫על‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫אנו‬ ,‫גוף‬ ‫כל‬‫או‬ ‫אדם‬ ‫כל‬‫מול‬ ‫כמעט‬,‫זמן‬ ‫ומת‬ ‫משא‬ ,‫דיאלוגים‬ ‫ן‬ . ‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫מנהלים‬ ‫מי‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫ספקים‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫עובדים‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫לעבודה‬ ‫והשותפים‬ ‫החברים‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫הלקוחות‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫שלנו‬ ‫הילדים‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫שלנו‬ ‫הזוג‬ ‫בן‬/‫בת‬ ‫של‬ ,‫שלנו‬ ‫ההורים‬ ‫מול‬ • .‫הילדים‬ ‫של‬ ‫מורים‬ / ‫שכנים‬ ‫מול‬ ‫מ‬ ‫תחים‬ ‫ויכוחים‬ ‫או‬ – .‫מצבנו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לשפר‬ ‫ומניע‬ ‫רצון‬ ‫מתוך‬ ‫שלבים‬ ‫ומת‬ ‫במשא‬ :‫ן‬ .‫ומתן‬ ‫למשא‬ ‫ההכנה‬ .‫א‬ .‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫ניהול‬ .‫ב‬ .‫המו"מ‬ ‫סגירת‬ .‫ג‬ .‫ומתן‬ ‫למשא‬ ‫ההכנה‬ .‫א‬ • .‫זה‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫ממשא‬ ‫הארוך‬ ‫והטווח‬ ‫הקצר‬ ‫לטווח‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫המטרות‬ ‫מהן‬ • .‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫הדיונים‬ ‫שולחן‬ ‫על‬ ‫להעלות‬ ‫אפשר‬ ‫אותן‬ ‫המרכזיות‬ ‫הנקודות‬ ‫מהן‬ • ‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫שיוסתרו‬ ‫נקודות‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫האם‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫סוף‬ ‫לקראת‬ ‫רק‬ ‫נגלה‬ ‫ואותן‬ ?‫ומתן‬ • ‫בחן‬ - ?‫זה‬ ‫עובד‬ ‫ספק‬ / ‫ללקוח‬ ‫תחליף‬ ‫יש‬ ‫האם‬ .‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫ניהול‬ .‫ב‬ • .‫השני‬ ‫בצד‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫שלבי‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫מה‬ • .‫הזה‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫את‬ ‫לנהל‬ ‫לרשותי‬ ‫עומד‬ ‫זמן‬ ‫כמה‬ • .‫השני‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫של‬ / ‫שלי‬ ‫הכח‬ ‫בסיסי‬ ‫יהיו‬ ‫מה‬ • .‫השני‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫של‬ / ‫שלי‬ ‫האסטרטגיה‬ ‫תהיה‬ ‫מה‬ • ‫הנק‬ ‫מהן‬ .‫אותי‬ ‫להפתיע‬ ‫יוכל‬ ‫השני‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫בהן‬ ‫ודות‬ • .‫השני‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫על‬ ‫מכיר‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫ומה‬ ‫יודע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אני‬ ‫מה‬ ‫מו"מ‬ ‫אסטרטגיית‬ ‫בחירת‬ ‫שיקולי‬ • ?‫לאחריו‬ ‫מתמשך‬ ‫קשר‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫המשא‬ ‫האם‬ • ?‫ומתן‬ ‫למשא‬ ‫השני‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫את‬ ‫שרימיתי‬ ‫הונאה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫לחיות‬ ‫אוכל‬ ‫האם‬ • ?‫האמצעים‬ ‫את‬ ‫מקדשת‬ ‫המטרה‬ ‫האם‬ • ‫אתיקה‬ ‫או‬ ‫מוסר‬ ‫שיקולי‬ – .‫לקבוע‬ ‫שיכולים‬ • .‫נוהליים‬ ‫או‬ ‫חוקיים‬ ‫שיקולים‬ • .‫בינלאומיים‬ / ‫ישראלים‬ ‫ניהוליים‬ ‫שיקולים‬ • .)‫כסף‬ ‫עולה‬ ‫(מו"מ‬ ‫כספיים‬ ‫שיקולים‬
  2. 2. .‫ג‬ ‫המו"מ‬ ‫סגירת‬ ‫שלב‬ • .‫פה‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫שנסגר‬ ‫למה‬ ‫לחלוטין‬ ‫זהה‬ ‫הכתוב‬ ‫החומר‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫צריך‬ • .‫במלואם‬ ‫מזדהים‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫למשא‬ ‫הצדדים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫חוזית‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫צריך‬ • .‫הצדדים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫מסמך‬ ‫קיים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫יש‬ • .‫השונים‬ ‫הצדדים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫דעת‬ ‫בגמירות‬ ‫שנחתם‬ ‫מסמך‬ ‫קיים‬ ‫כי‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫יש‬ • .‫העבודה‬ ‫לתחילת‬ ,‫לביצוע‬ ‫סופיים‬ ‫מועדים‬ ‫קביעת‬ : ‫דיון‬ ?‫נרכשת‬ ‫או‬ ‫מולדת‬ ‫היא‬ ‫אסרטיבית‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫האם‬ :‫כזו‬ ‫במסגרת‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫יש‬ ,‫אסרטיבי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫לפעול‬ ‫כדי‬ .‫ברור‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫הרצון‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולהביע‬ ‫רצוננו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לעצמנו‬ ‫להצדיק‬ ,‫רוצים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫מה‬ ‫להחליט‬ .‫א‬ .‫ובנועם‬ ‫בבהירות‬ ‫דברנו‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולהביע‬ ,‫רצוננו‬ ‫את‬ ‫להביע‬ ‫לפחד‬ ‫לא‬ .‫ב‬ ‫וביקורת‬ ‫מחמאות‬ ‫ולתת‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫מסוגל‬ ‫להיות‬ .‫ג‬ ,‫עבודה‬ ‫[בענייני‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫של‬ ‫סוג‬ ‫כל‬ ‫ניהול‬ ] ‫שכנים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫או‬ ‫מדיני‬, ‫טעון‬ ‫ב‬ - 3 ‫מתחים‬ : ‫שונים‬ ‫וחלוקה‬ ‫יעילות‬ .‫א‬ - ‫במטרה‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫משתפי‬ ‫מהלכים‬ ‫בין‬ ‫היא‬ ‫בה‬ ‫נתקל‬ ‫ונותן‬ ‫שנושא‬ ‫הדילמה‬ . ‫בעוגה‬ ‫חלקו‬ ‫את‬ ‫לתבוע‬ ‫שמטרתם‬ ‫תחרותיים‬ ‫ומהלכים‬ '‫העוגה‬ ‫את‬ ‫'להגדיל‬ ‫המי‬ ‫מנהל‬ ‫או‬ ‫לקוח‬ ‫המייצג‬ ‫עו'ד‬ ‫[כמו‬..‫מטעם‬ ‫נציג‬ ‫של‬ ‫מעורבות‬ .‫ב‬ ‫המייצג‬ ‫ארגון‬ ‫חבר‬ ‫או‬ ‫חברה‬ ‫יצג‬ ‫לעתים‬ ‫אשר‬ ‫מוניטין‬ ,‫קריירה‬ ,‫שכר‬ ‫כגון‬ ‫אישיים‬ ‫אינטרסים‬ ‫יש‬ ‫אלו‬ '‫ל'סוכנים‬ ] '‫וכד‬ ‫עובדיו‬ ‫את‬ . ‫מייצגים‬ ‫הם‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫הלקוחות‬ ‫או‬ ‫הארגונים‬ ‫של‬ ‫לצרכים‬ ‫פחותה‬ ‫או‬ ‫רבה‬ ‫במידה‬ ‫בניגוד‬ ‫עומדים‬ ‫ואסרטיביות‬ ‫אמפתיה‬ .‫ג‬ - . ‫ומתן‬ ‫משא‬ ‫בניהול‬ ‫האישי‬ ‫למימד‬ ‫מתייחס‬ ‫מתייחסת‬ ‫אסרטיביות‬ ‫מדויק‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫ליכולת‬ ‫מתייחסת‬ ‫אמפתיה‬ . ‫האישיים‬ ‫האינטרסים‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולייצג‬ ‫להביע‬ ‫ליכולת‬ . ‫האחר‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫של‬ ‫וצרכיו‬ ‫מבטו‬ ‫נקודת‬ ‫את‬ ‫שיפוטי‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫החוששים‬ ‫יש‬. ‫רצף‬ ‫קו‬ ‫על‬ ‫מנוגדים‬ ‫קטבים‬ ‫כשני‬ ‫רבים‬ ‫ע'י‬ ‫נתפסים‬ ‫ואסרטיביות‬ ‫אמפתיה‬.‫ד‬ ‫כחו‬ ‫יתפרשו‬ ‫אמפתיה‬ ‫וגילוי‬ ‫שהקשבה‬ ‫את‬ ‫יבטאו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫שאם‬ ‫חוששים‬ ‫אחרים‬ , ‫הסכמה‬ ‫או‬ ‫לשה‬ ‫האמפתית‬ ‫ביכולת‬ ‫תחבל‬ ‫והאסרטיביות‬ ‫האחר‬ ‫הצד‬ ‫את‬ ‫ירגיזו‬ ‫הם‬ ‫בתקיפות‬ ‫עמדותיהם‬ . ‫הימנעותי‬ , ‫מסייע‬ ,‫תחרותי‬ : ‫מו'מ‬ ‫סגנונות‬ : ‫תחרותי‬ ‫נו'נ‬ . ‫אמפתיה‬ ‫ומעט‬ ‫אסרטיביות‬ ‫בהרבה‬ ‫מאופיין‬ ‫התחרותי‬ ‫הסגנון‬ ,‫נחישות‬ ‫שופעים‬ ‫תחרותיים‬ ‫לשלוט‬ ‫שואפים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫נוחות‬ ‫לאי‬ ‫להם‬ ‫גורם‬ ‫לא‬ ‫שקונפליקט‬ ‫מכיוון‬ ‫סבלנות‬ ‫וחוסר‬ ‫התלהבות‬ ‫את‬ ‫בתוקף‬ ‫לטעון‬ ‫חוששים‬ ‫אינם‬, ‫תובעניות‬ ‫עמדות‬ ‫מביעים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫בכך‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫יתרונם‬ .‫במתרחש‬ ‫העוגה‬ ‫של‬ ‫ביותר‬ ‫הגדול‬ ‫בנתח‬ ‫לזכות‬ ‫בכדי‬ ‫קשה‬ ‫ולהיאבק‬ ‫עמדותיהם‬ . ‫ת‬ ‫נו'נ‬ ‫של‬ ‫החיסרון‬ ‫סתום‬ ‫למבוי‬ ‫הגעה‬ ‫או‬ ‫המצב‬ ‫של‬ ‫בהסלמה‬ ‫מסתכנים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫חרותיים‬ . ‫כיהירים‬ ‫נתפסים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫פעולה‬ ‫שיתוף‬ ‫ביצירת‬ ‫קשיים‬ ‫להם‬ ‫יש‬ ‫להקשיב‬ ‫יודעים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫מכיוון‬ .‫אמינים‬ ‫ובלתי‬ :‫המנעותי‬ . ‫ואסרטיביות‬ ‫אמפתיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫נמוכה‬ ‫רמה‬ ‫על‬ ‫מתבסס‬ ‫ההימנעותי‬ ‫הסגנון‬ ‫הרסני‬ ‫הנו‬ ‫שקונפליקט‬ ‫מאמינים‬ ' ‫'נמנעים‬ ‫הם‬ . ‫הסכמה‬ ‫חוסר‬ ‫מובעת‬ ‫כאשר‬ ‫נוחות‬ ‫אי‬ ‫חשים‬ ‫והם‬ ‫והם‬ ‫פתרונות‬ ‫במציאת‬ ‫מתאמצים‬ ‫אינם‬ , ‫במתרחש‬ ‫לשלוט‬ ‫נוטים‬ ‫אינם‬ , ‫בעימות‬ ‫מתערבים‬ ‫אינם‬ . ‫עניין‬ ‫וחסרי‬ ‫מנותקים‬ ‫נראים‬ ,‫הנושאים‬ ‫הגדרת‬ ,‫המו'מ‬ ‫ארגון‬ ; ‫העבודה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫עושה‬ ‫האחר‬ ‫שהצד‬ ‫הנו‬ ‫הגישה‬ ‫של‬ ‫היתרון‬ ‫שה‬ ‫מכיוון‬ . ‫הצעות‬ ‫והעלאת‬ .‫יותר‬ ‫משכנע‬ ‫אפקט‬ ‫יש‬ ‫לדבריהם‬ ‫מרוחקים‬ ‫נראים‬ ‫ם‬
  3. 3. ‫לפתרון‬ ‫בקונפליקט‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫הזדמנויות‬ ‫מחמיצים‬ ' ‫ש'הנמנעים‬ ‫היא‬ ‫הגישה‬ ‫של‬ ‫הגדול‬ ‫החיסרון‬ .‫מהם‬ ‫ושמתעלמים‬ ‫מובנים‬ ‫לא‬ ‫לעתים‬ ‫וחשים‬ ‫שלהם‬ ‫האינטרסים‬ ‫את‬ ‫מלהביע‬ ‫נמנעים‬ ‫הם‬, ‫בעיות‬ : ‫מסייע‬ ‫אסר‬ ‫ומעט‬ ‫אמפתיה‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫על‬ ‫מתבסס‬ ‫המסייע‬ ‫הסגנון‬ ‫יחסים‬ ‫מעריך‬ ‫המסייע‬ ‫הטיפוס‬ . ‫טיביות‬ ,‫והבנה‬ ,‫חמלה‬ ,‫התחשבות‬ ‫מרעיפים‬ '‫'המסייעים‬ .‫נאהב‬ ‫להרגיש‬ ‫ורוצה‬ ‫טובים‬ .‫הקשיב‬ ‫יודעים‬ ‫שהם‬ ‫מכיוון‬ ‫כאמינים‬ ‫ונתפסים‬ ‫האינטרסים‬ ‫את‬ ‫בקלות‬ ‫מזהים‬ ‫הם‬ .‫מלחיצה‬ ‫פחות‬ ‫אטמוספירה‬ ‫יוצרת‬ ‫ביחסים‬ ‫לפגוע‬ ‫לא‬ ‫בכדי‬ ‫הדעות‬ ‫חילוקי‬ ‫את‬ '‫'להחליק‬ ‫נטייתם‬ ‫החיס‬ .‫ביחסים‬ ‫ופגיעה‬ ‫איום‬ ‫מול‬ ‫ונסחטים‬ '‫ל'לחיצים‬ ‫אותם‬ ‫הופכת‬ ‫שהיא‬ ‫זו‬ ‫גישה‬ ‫של‬ ‫רון‬ ‫המחלוקת‬ ‫נושא‬ ‫עם‬ ‫זמנית‬ ‫בו‬ ‫והתמודדות‬ ‫מספקת‬ ‫אינה‬ ‫המחלוקת‬ ‫לנושא‬ ‫לבם‬ ‫תשומת‬ ,‫בנוסף‬ . ‫אותם‬ ‫מתסכלת‬ ‫היחסים‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫ועם‬ ‫ונו‬ ‫נושאים‬ , ‫מו'מ‬ ‫במהלך‬ ‫אליהם‬ ‫לשאוף‬ ‫שצריך‬ ‫כהתנהגויות‬ ‫הן‬ ‫והאסרטיביות‬ ‫האמפתיה‬ ‫תנים‬ .‫אסרטיביים‬ ‫וגם‬ ‫אמפתיים‬ ‫גם‬ ‫להיות‬ ‫צריכים‬ ‫יעילים‬ . ‫ניטרלי‬ ‫אופי‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫שהנו‬ ‫הגישור‬ ‫בתהליך‬ ‫גם‬ ‫מסייעות‬ ‫ואסרטיביות‬ ‫אמפתית‬ ‫יכולת‬ ‫בין‬ ‫שתתפתח‬ ‫האינטראקציה‬ ‫את‬ ‫ולצפות‬ ‫צד‬ ‫כל‬ ‫של‬ ‫ההתמודדות‬ ‫סגנון‬ ‫את‬ ‫לזהות‬ ‫יכול‬ ‫המגשר‬ . ‫המגושרים‬ ‫וב‬ ‫לצדדים‬ ‫מודל‬ ‫לשמש‬ ‫צריכה‬ ‫המגשר‬ ‫של‬ ‫התנהגותו‬ ‫להבין‬ ‫לצדדים‬ ‫יאפשר‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫כך‬ .‫אסרטיבי‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫ועמדות‬ ‫רצונות‬ ‫בהבעת‬ ‫יסייע‬ ,‫כן‬ ‫כמו‬, ‫אמפתיה‬ ‫ולהפגין‬ ‫האחר‬ ‫צורכי‬ ‫את‬ ‫האסרטיב‬ ‫האדם‬ ‫את‬ ‫המאפיינים‬ ‫חשיבה‬ ‫משפטי‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫במשא‬ ‫י‬ : • .‫יכול‬ ‫אני‬ • .‫אחריות‬ ‫לוקח‬ ‫אני‬ • .‫יותר‬ ‫מצליח‬ ‫אני‬ ,‫יותר‬ ‫מתאמץ‬ ‫שאני‬ ‫ככל‬ • .‫תשלום‬ ‫תוספת‬ ‫לי‬ ‫עולים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫חיוכים‬ • .‫ועכשיו‬ ‫כאן‬ ‫היה‬ • .‫ביחד‬ ‫אותה‬ ‫לפתור‬ ‫ננסה‬ ,‫שלנו‬ ‫הבעיה‬ ‫היא‬ ‫שלך‬ ‫הבעיה‬ • .‫אחרת‬ ‫בדרך‬ ‫ננסה‬ ,‫נכשל‬ ‫משהו‬ ‫כאשר‬ [ ?‫אסרטיבי‬ ‫מסר‬ ‫שולחים‬ ‫כיצד‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫משפיע‬ ‫שלנו‬ ‫המסר‬ ‫את‬ ‫מעבירים‬ ‫אנו‬ ‫בו‬ ‫האופן‬ ‫בו‬ ‫האופן‬ ‫על‬ ‫משמעותי‬ :‫יסודות‬ ‫מספר‬ ‫על‬ ‫הקפדה‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ‫ליצור‬ ‫ניתן‬ ‫ויעיל‬ ‫אסרטיבי‬ ‫מסר‬ .‫יתקבל‬ :‫מדויק‬ ‫מסר‬ ‫ניסוח‬ ,‫'תודה‬ :‫אמור‬ .'‫כך‬ ‫אחר‬ ‫'אשתה‬ ‫תאמר‬ ‫אל‬ .‫ברור‬ ‫באופן‬ ‫דבר‬ .'‫לשתות‬ ‫רוצה‬ ‫אינני‬ ‫יכולים‬ ‫ואיננו‬ ‫עמוסים‬ ‫'אנחנו‬ :‫אמור‬ ,'‫שלך‬ ‫לכוון‬ ‫נוסע‬ ‫'אינני‬ ‫תאמר‬ ‫אל‬ ‫לקחת‬ .'‫טרמפיסטים‬ ‫תתקיף‬ ‫אל‬ : ‫בציניות‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫או‬ ,‫להאשים‬ ,‫לתקוף‬ ‫מבלי‬ ‫רגשותיך‬ ‫על‬ ‫ברור‬ ‫מסר‬ ‫להעביר‬ ‫יש‬ ‫כבר‬ ‫והשבוע‬ ,‫היום‬ ‫עסוק‬ ‫'אני‬ :‫אמור‬ .'‫מקום‬ ‫למלא‬ ‫ממני‬ ‫מבקש‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫'תמיד‬ ‫תאמר‬ ‫אל‬ .‫והכללות‬ .'‫מקום‬ ‫אחת‬ ‫פעם‬ ‫מילאתי‬ :‫נחמד‬ ‫היה‬ ‫לעזור‬ ‫תוכל‬ ‫'האם‬ :‫אמור‬ .‫לבקשתי‬ ‫מסרב‬ ‫אתה‬ ‫תמיד‬ :‫תאמר‬ ‫אל‬ ‫כפי‬ ,‫הפעם‬ ‫גם‬ ‫לי‬ ;'?‫בעבר‬ ‫לי‬ ‫שעזרת‬ ‫הנושא‬ ‫כי‬ ‫עזרתך‬ ‫את‬ ‫מאוד‬ ‫אעריך‬ ‫אבל‬ ,‫בקשתי‬ ‫את‬ ‫למלא‬ ‫לך‬ ‫שקשה‬ ‫מבין‬ ‫'אני‬ .'‫עליונה‬ ‫בחשיבות‬ ‫אצלי‬ ‫הוא‬ :‫יהיה‬ ‫מה‬ ‫תסביר‬ ‫עלולים‬ ‫אנו‬ ,‫השבוע‬ ‫בנושא‬ ‫נטפל‬ ‫לא‬ ‫אם‬ .‫יותר‬ ‫גרועים‬ ‫תחליפים‬ ‫לחפש‬ ‫עלול‬ ‫אתה‬ ,‫שקבלת‬ ‫להצעה‬ ‫תסרב‬ ‫אם‬ .‫הקנייה‬ ‫כל‬ ‫את‬ ‫להפסיד‬ ‫ומתן‬ ‫במשא‬ ‫בהם‬ ‫לפגוע‬ ‫ואף‬ ,‫בכבודו‬ ‫או‬ ‫הזולת‬ ‫של‬ ‫בזכויות‬ ‫לזלזל‬ ‫מתחיל‬ ‫שהאדם‬ ‫ברגע‬ ‫ל‬ ‫הופכת‬ ‫האסרטיביות‬ ,‫צעקות‬ ,‫מילולית‬ ‫אלימות‬ ,‫בהשפלה‬ ‫להתבטא‬ ‫יכולה‬ ‫הפגיעה‬ .‫אגרסיבית‬ .‫וכדומה‬ ‫מענישה‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫הפעלת‬ ,‫איומים‬ ‫אך‬ ,‫הקצר‬ ‫בטווח‬ ‫לעצמו‬ ‫טובות‬ ‫תוצאות‬ ‫ישיג‬ ‫האגרסיבי‬ ‫שהאדם‬ ‫ייתכן‬ ‫עתיד‬ ‫הוא‬ ‫הארוך‬ ‫בטווח‬ .‫פעולה‬ ‫שיתוף‬ ‫ולהיעדר‬ ‫רבות‬ ‫מהתנגדויות‬ ‫לסבול‬ ,‫נשלט‬ ‫בלתי‬ ‫וכאינסטינקט‬ ‫עצמי‬ ‫בטחון‬ ‫מהעדר‬ ‫לפעמים‬ ‫נובעת‬ ‫אגרסיביות‬ ‫שגם‬ ‫לגלות‬ ‫תופתעו‬ ‫או‬ ‫פורמלית‬ ‫סמכות‬ ‫שרק‬ ‫מוטעית‬ ‫מתפיסה‬ ‫נובעת‬ ‫היא‬ ,‫אחרים‬ ‫במקרים‬ !‫הפאסיביות‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫בדיוק‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫להניע‬ ‫יצליחו‬ ‫בוטה‬ ‫התנהגות‬

