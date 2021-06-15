מצגת לקורס פרקים נבחרים במעבדנות רפואית 135856

Successfully reported this slideshow.
‫בטיחות‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫אביב‬ ‫תל‬ ‫אוניברסיטת‬ ‫רפפורט‬ ‫דבורה‬ ‫ד״ר‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫ממונה‬ ‫מעבדה‬ ‫מנהלת‬ ‫סנטינלים‬...
‫התנהגות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫והרגלים‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫חיסונים‬ ‫נוהל‬ ‫של‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫בקרת‬ ‫החיות‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫אקטוא...
‫כללית‬ ‫בטיחות‬ • ‫דפיברילטור‬
‫כללית‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫חירום‬ ‫ארון‬ ‫בניית‬ • ‫חירום‬ ‫לשעות‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫ציוד‬
‫חירום‬ ‫ארון‬ ‫בניית‬ • ‫כימי‬ ‫לשפך‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫ציוד‬ ( isoflurane ) • ‫ערכה‬
‫קיימות‬ 4 ‫חיות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫רמות‬ Animal Biosafety Level ‫בטיחותית‬ ‫רמה‬ ABSL-1 ‫בטיחותית‬ ‫רמה‬ AB...
.1 ‫נגיף‬ .2 ‫חיידק‬ .3 ‫פטריות‬ : ‫ועובשים‬ ‫שמרים‬ .4 ‫פרוטוזואון‬ : ‫טפיל‬ .5 ‫פרזיט‬ ‫ביולוגים‬ ‫גורמים‬
BSL1 • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫גורמים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫ידועים‬ ‫כגורמי‬ ‫מחלות‬ Escherichia coli )K-12; DH5a, mouse cell lines) BSL2 • ‫עבוד...
‫חשיפה‬ / ‫למחלות‬ ‫סיכונים‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫בית‬ ‫עובדי‬ ABSL-1 ABSL-2 ABSL-3 ABSL-4
‫החיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫סיכונים‬ • ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫רכישת‬ • ‫חיים‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫נשיכות‬ • ‫ביולוגים‬ ‫לחומרים‬ ‫חשיפה‬ , ...
‫אלרגיה‬
‫אלרגיה‬ ‫רכישת‬ • ‫אלרגנים‬ : ‫חלבונים‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫המופרשים‬ ( ‫שתן‬ , ‫צואה‬ , ‫רוק‬ , ‫שונות‬ ‫בלוטות‬ ‫לעור‬ ‫הקשורות‬ )...
‫חיות‬ ‫של‬ ‫מסוים‬ ‫לזן‬ ‫ייחודיים‬ ‫האלרגנים‬ ‫לחולדות‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫לעכברים‬ ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫התפתחות‬ ‫אפשרות‬ .... ‫וההפך‬ ‫א...
‫אלרגיה‬ ‫מניעת‬ .1 ‫העבודה‬ ‫סביבת‬ • ‫עם‬ ‫באזור‬ ‫או‬ ‫ביולוגי‬ ‫במנדף‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫אקטיבית‬ ‫שאיבה‬ ‫מתקן‬ • ...
‫אלרגיה‬ ‫מניעת‬ .1 ‫העברת‬ ‫המכרסמים‬ ‫לכלוב‬ ‫נקי‬ / ‫חדש‬ .2 ‫כלוב‬ ‫עם‬ ‫נסורת‬ ‫מלוכלכת‬ ‫תכיל‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫אלרגני...
‫חיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫לבוש‬ ‫קוד‬ ‫מתאים‬ ‫לבוש‬
‫מחלה‬ ‫גורמי‬ ‫העברת‬ .1 ‫אדם‬ : ‫ישיר‬ ‫במגע‬ , ‫האוויר‬ ‫דרך‬ , ‫העור‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫אקטיבית‬ ‫חדירה‬ ( ‫או‬ ‫מתווך‬ ‫אביזר‬ ‫...
‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫הן‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫המועברות‬ ‫וההפך‬ • Toxoplasmosis (Toxoplasma gondi...
‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫המועברות‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫וההפך‬
‫גבוה‬ ‫בסיכון‬ ‫אנשים‬ : .1 ‫חיסון‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫פגועי‬ : ‫איידס‬ , ‫בסטרואידים‬ ‫מטופלים‬ , ‫בתרופות‬ ‫המטופלים‬ ‫מהאנשים‬ ‫...
CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 COVID-19: a novel zoonotic disease Bats to civet cats to humans
CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 RNA virus Virus entry
CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2: Virus entry and path
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DGwOJXSxqg&t=211s CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 (Video)
‫החיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫בטוחה‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫מזרקים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫בעבודה‬ • ‫מהמזרק‬ ‫המחט‬ ‫את‬ ‫תסיר‬ ‫אל‬ • ‫לנדן‬ ‫מחט‬ ‫תחזיר‬ ‫אל‬ • ‫המ...
Primary barrier Personal protection • Clothes • Handling mice procedures • Hygienic habits • Work in biological hood • Vac...
‫נשיכות‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫חיים‬ ‫חיים‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫בנשיכות‬ ‫הטיפול‬ : • ‫חמימים‬ ‫במים‬ ‫האזור‬ ‫את‬ ‫היטב‬ ‫שטו...
Handling a mice
‫לאכול‬ ‫אסור‬ , ‫לשתות‬ , ‫לעשן‬ , ‫בעדשות‬ ‫לטפל‬ ‫מגע‬ , ‫נטילת‬ ‫או‬ ‫קוסמטיקה‬ ‫במוצרי‬ ‫לשמש‬ ‫תרופות‬ ‫בפה‬ ‫מלגעת‬...
‫עבודה‬ ‫במנדף‬ ‫ביולוגי‬
1 . ‫טטנוס‬ ‫חיסון‬ ‫יינתן‬ ‫בחיות‬ ‫לעובדים‬ ‫כל‬ 10 ‫שנים‬ Tetanus ‫נוהל‬ ‫חיסונים‬ 2 . ‫בעקבות‬ ‫תאונת‬ ‫דקירה‬ ‫או‬ ‫פ...
‫וחולדות‬ ‫עכברים‬ ‫סנטינלים‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫בדיקות‬ 1. Bacteriology: Swab nasopharynx Feces samples 2. Serology ‫נגיפים‬: ‫דם‬...
.1 ‫נשמרת‬ ‫שהיחידה‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ .2 ‫סנטינלים‬ ‫מצע‬ ‫של‬ : Sentinels beeding .3 ‫החדר‬ ‫של‬ ‫מכלובים‬ ‫נסורת‬ ‫עם‬...
Streptococcus Staphylococcus Bacteria
Klebsiella oxytoca Klebsiella pneumoniae Proteus mirabillis Pseudomonas aeruginosa
Bacteria, virus
Endoparasites Parasites Eggs “banana-shaped” Syphacia obvelata Syphacia obvelata Aspiculuris tetraptera (Pinworms, ‫תולעים...
Parasites Ectoparasites Mites (Arachnida) Eggs (‫)ביצים‬
‫דו‬ " ‫ח‬ ‫בריאות‬
‫תודה‬
  1. 1. ‫בטיחות‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫אביב‬ ‫תל‬ ‫אוניברסיטת‬ ‫רפפורט‬ ‫דבורה‬ ‫ד״ר‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫ממונה‬ ‫מעבדה‬ ‫מנהלת‬ ‫סנטינלים‬ ‫סאקלר‬ ‫לרפואה‬ ‫הפקולטה‬ debirapa@tauex.tau.ac.il Phone 03-6405137 https://safety.tau.ac.il/ June 2021
  2. 2. ‫התנהגות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫והרגלים‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫חיסונים‬ ‫נוהל‬ ‫של‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫בקרת‬ ‫החיות‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫אקטואליה‬ : ‫נגיף‬ ‫הקורונה‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫רמות‬ ‫ביולוגיות‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫סיכונים‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫כללית‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫נושאים‬
  3. 3. ‫כללית‬ ‫בטיחות‬ • ‫דפיברילטור‬
  4. 4. ‫כללית‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫חירום‬ ‫ארון‬ ‫בניית‬ • ‫חירום‬ ‫לשעות‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫ציוד‬
  5. 5. ‫חירום‬ ‫ארון‬ ‫בניית‬ • ‫כימי‬ ‫לשפך‬ ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ ‫ציוד‬ ( isoflurane ) • ‫ערכה‬
  6. 6. ‫קיימות‬ 4 ‫חיות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫שונות‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫רמות‬ Animal Biosafety Level ‫בטיחותית‬ ‫רמה‬ ABSL-1 ‫בטיחותית‬ ‫רמה‬ ABSL-2 ‫רמה‬ ‫בטיחותית‬ ABSL-3 ‫בטיחותית‬ ‫רמה‬ ABSL-4 ‫הביולוגיות‬ ‫הבטיחות‬ ‫רמות‬
  7. 7. .1 ‫נגיף‬ .2 ‫חיידק‬ .3 ‫פטריות‬ : ‫ועובשים‬ ‫שמרים‬ .4 ‫פרוטוזואון‬ : ‫טפיל‬ .5 ‫פרזיט‬ ‫ביולוגים‬ ‫גורמים‬
  8. 8. BSL1 • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫גורמים‬ ‫אינם‬ ‫ידועים‬ ‫כגורמי‬ ‫מחלות‬ Escherichia coli )K-12; DH5a, mouse cell lines) BSL2 • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫גורמים‬ ‫הידועים‬ ‫כמחוללי‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫באדם‬ • ‫חומרים‬ ‫כימיים‬ ‫מסוכנים‬ ‫לעובדי‬ ‫המעבדה‬ ‫ולסביבה‬ ( ‫סיכון‬ ‫בינוני‬ ) • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫שהודבקו‬ ‫בגורמים‬ ‫המוגדרים‬ • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫דוגמאות‬ ‫של‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫לדיאגנוסטיקה‬ Measles Virus, Salmonella, Hepatitis B, Listeria, Human cell lines, HSV, • ‫עבודה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫דם‬ ‫ונוזלי‬ ‫גוף‬ ‫הביולוגיות‬ ‫הבטיחות‬ ‫רמות‬ E. coli Salmonella culture
  9. 9. ‫חשיפה‬ / ‫למחלות‬ ‫סיכונים‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫בית‬ ‫עובדי‬ ABSL-1 ABSL-2 ABSL-3 ABSL-4
  10. 10. ‫החיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫בעבודה‬ ‫סיכונים‬ • ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫רכישת‬ • ‫חיים‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫נשיכות‬ • ‫ביולוגים‬ ‫לחומרים‬ ‫חשיפה‬ , ‫כימיים‬ ( ‫החיות‬ ‫טופלו‬ ‫בהם‬ ) • ‫המכיל‬ ‫דם‬ ‫חשיפה‬ ‫פטוגנים‬ • ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬
  11. 11. ‫אלרגיה‬
  12. 12. ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫רכישת‬ • ‫אלרגנים‬ : ‫חלבונים‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫המופרשים‬ ( ‫שתן‬ , ‫צואה‬ , ‫רוק‬ , ‫שונות‬ ‫בלוטות‬ ‫לעור‬ ‫הקשורות‬ ) • ‫נוטים‬ ‫חלבונים‬ " ‫להידבק‬ " ‫של‬ ‫בקשקשת‬ ‫או‬ ‫בשערות‬ ‫החיות‬ • ‫בחיות‬ ‫למטפלים‬ , ‫סיכוי‬ ‫יש‬ ‫פי‬ ‫הגבוה‬ 3 ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫לרכוש‬ ‫אחרים‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫לעומת‬
  13. 13. ‫חיות‬ ‫של‬ ‫מסוים‬ ‫לזן‬ ‫ייחודיים‬ ‫האלרגנים‬ ‫לחולדות‬ ‫ולא‬ ‫לעכברים‬ ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫של‬ ‫התפתחות‬ ‫אפשרות‬ .... ‫וההפך‬ ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫רכישת‬ ‫לאלרגנים‬ ‫החשיפה‬ ‫דרכי‬ .1 ‫נשיכות‬ , ‫שריטות‬ , ‫קשקשת‬ ‫החיים‬ ‫בעלי‬ ‫של‬ ‫והפרשות‬ ( ‫שתן‬ , ‫רוק‬ , ‫צואה‬ ) .2 ‫הנישאים‬ ‫אלרגנים‬ ‫באוויר‬ / ‫באבק‬ / ‫נסורת‬ .3 ‫כימיים‬ ‫חומרים‬ .4 ‫שונות‬ ‫נשימתיות‬ ‫חשיפות‬
  14. 14. ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫מניעת‬ .1 ‫העבודה‬ ‫סביבת‬ • ‫עם‬ ‫באזור‬ ‫או‬ ‫ביולוגי‬ ‫במנדף‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫אקטיבית‬ ‫שאיבה‬ ‫מתקן‬ • ‫קיום‬ 15 ‫שאין‬ ‫בחדר‬ ‫בשעה‬ ‫אוויר‬ ‫החלפות‬ ‫אקטיבי‬ ‫שאיבה‬ ‫מתקן‬ .2 ‫אישי‬ ‫מיגון‬ • ‫מסכה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫לעבוד‬ • ‫בעבודה‬ ‫רק‬ ‫המשמש‬ ‫ביגוד‬ • ‫מגן‬ ‫משקפי‬ • ‫בעיניים‬ ‫או‬ ‫באף‬ ‫נגיעה‬ ‫למנוע‬ • ‫גבוהה‬ ‫בתדירות‬ ‫ידיך‬ ‫את‬ ‫שטוף‬ • ‫ארוכים‬ ‫שרוולים‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫וחלוק‬ ‫בכפפות‬
  15. 15. ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫מניעת‬ .1 ‫העברת‬ ‫המכרסמים‬ ‫לכלוב‬ ‫נקי‬ / ‫חדש‬ .2 ‫כלוב‬ ‫עם‬ ‫נסורת‬ ‫מלוכלכת‬ ‫תכיל‬ ‫הרבה‬ ‫יותר‬ ‫אלרגנים‬ ‫בתוכה‬ ‫לעומת‬ ‫כלוב‬ ‫נקי‬ / ‫חדש‬ .3 ‫במידה‬ ‫ויש‬ ‫צורך‬ ‫לעבוד‬ ‫עם‬ ‫חיה‬ , ‫שפיתחתם‬ ‫אלרגיה‬ ‫כנגדה‬ , ‫ניתן‬ ‫להשתמש‬ ‫בנישמית‬ N99 ‫או‬ N95 N95 N99
  16. 16. ‫חיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫לבוש‬ ‫קוד‬ ‫מתאים‬ ‫לבוש‬
  17. 17. ‫מחלה‬ ‫גורמי‬ ‫העברת‬ .1 ‫אדם‬ : ‫ישיר‬ ‫במגע‬ , ‫האוויר‬ ‫דרך‬ , ‫העור‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫אקטיבית‬ ‫חדירה‬ ( ‫או‬ ‫מתווך‬ ‫אביזר‬ ‫באמצעות‬ ) .2 ‫חיים‬ ‫בעל‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ( ‫ישירות‬ ‫מועברות‬ ‫קרציות‬ ‫כמו‬ ‫מתווכים‬ ‫דרך‬ ‫או‬ ‫לאדם‬ , ‫פרעושים‬ , ‫חרקים‬ ) 3 . ‫חיידקים‬ " ‫מזיקים‬ ‫בלתי‬ " ‫בע‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬ ‫הנישאים‬ " ‫ח‬ , ‫חיסון‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫פגועי‬ ‫באנשים‬ ‫למחלות‬ ‫לגרום‬ ‫עלולים‬ Aerosols (droplets)
  18. 18. ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫הן‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫המועברות‬ ‫וההפך‬ • Toxoplasmosis (Toxoplasma gondii) • Q-fever • Tuberculosis (TB) • Macacine Herpesvirus 1 • COVID-19: a novel zoonotic disease
  19. 19. ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ ‫המועברות‬ ‫לאדם‬ ‫מחיות‬ ‫וההפך‬
  20. 20. ‫גבוה‬ ‫בסיכון‬ ‫אנשים‬ : .1 ‫חיסון‬ ‫מערכת‬ ‫פגועי‬ : ‫איידס‬ , ‫בסטרואידים‬ ‫מטופלים‬ , ‫בתרופות‬ ‫המטופלים‬ ‫מהאנשים‬ ‫וחלק‬ ‫השתלות‬ ‫אחרי‬ ‫ללב‬ .2 ‫הרות‬ ‫נשים‬ 3 . ‫תעסוקתי‬ ‫רופא‬ ‫עם‬ ‫להתייעץ‬ ‫צרכים‬ ‫אלה‬ ‫אנשים‬ ‫וממונה‬ ‫בטיחות‬ ‫ביולוגי‬ , ‫העבודה‬ ‫התחלת‬ ‫בטרם‬ ‫זואונוטיות‬ ‫מחלות‬ 4 . ‫מוכר‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫ספק‬ ‫מול‬ ‫עבודה‬ , ‫הסיכון‬ ‫את‬ ‫משמעותית‬ ‫מפחיתה‬ , ‫זואונוטית‬ ‫מחלה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫מעבדה‬ ‫חיית‬ ‫בקבלת‬ 5 . ‫זאת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫יחד‬ , ‫החיות‬ ‫אצל‬ ‫נרכשות‬ ‫מהמחלות‬ ‫חלק‬ , ‫כתוצאה‬ ‫מכוונת‬ ‫מהדבקה‬ , ‫החוקרים‬ ‫ידי‬ ‫על‬
  21. 21. CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 COVID-19: a novel zoonotic disease Bats to civet cats to humans
  22. 22. CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 RNA virus Virus entry
  23. 23. CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2: Virus entry and path
  24. 24. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5DGwOJXSxqg&t=211s CORONAVIRUS Sars-Cov-2 (Video)
  25. 25. ‫החיות‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫בטוחה‬ ‫עבודה‬ ‫מזרקים‬ ‫עם‬ ‫בעבודה‬ • ‫מהמזרק‬ ‫המחט‬ ‫את‬ ‫תסיר‬ ‫אל‬ • ‫לנדן‬ ‫מחט‬ ‫תחזיר‬ ‫אל‬ • ‫המחט‬ ‫את‬ ‫תשבור‬ ‫או‬ ‫תכופף‬ ‫אל‬ • ‫מעל‬ ‫מיכל‬ ‫את‬ ‫תמלא‬ ‫אל‬ ¾ ‫מנפחו‬
  26. 26. Primary barrier Personal protection • Clothes • Handling mice procedures • Hygienic habits • Work in biological hood • Vaccines • Avoid penetration of pathogens • Hygienic • Tetanus vaccine within 48 hours • Follow-up
  27. 27. ‫נשיכות‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫חיים‬ ‫חיים‬ ‫מבעלי‬ ‫ושריטות‬ ‫בנשיכות‬ ‫הטיפול‬ : • ‫חמימים‬ ‫במים‬ ‫האזור‬ ‫את‬ ‫היטב‬ ‫שטוף‬ ‫מיד‬ ‫וסבון‬ • ‫חיטוי‬ ‫בנוזל‬ ‫השתמש‬ ‫מכן‬ ‫לאחר‬ ( ‫יוד‬ ‫כמו‬ ) ‫הפצע‬ ‫על‬ • ‫לאחראי‬ ‫כך‬ ‫על‬ ‫דווח‬ ( ‫דו‬ ‫ומלא‬ " ‫פציעה‬ ‫ח‬ ) ‫רפואי‬ ‫לטיפול‬ ‫פנה‬ - ‫טטנוס‬ ‫חיסון‬ Tetanus
  28. 28. Handling a mice
  29. 29. ‫לאכול‬ ‫אסור‬ , ‫לשתות‬ , ‫לעשן‬ , ‫בעדשות‬ ‫לטפל‬ ‫מגע‬ , ‫נטילת‬ ‫או‬ ‫קוסמטיקה‬ ‫במוצרי‬ ‫לשמש‬ ‫תרופות‬ ‫בפה‬ ‫מלגעת‬ ‫המנע‬ , ‫באף‬ , ‫ובעיניים‬ ‫בזמן‬ ‫ניתוחים‬ : ‫השתמש‬ ‫בזהירות‬ ‫עם‬ ‫כלים‬ ‫חדים‬ / ‫מזרקים‬ / ‫מחטים‬ ‫התנהגות‬ ‫והרגלים‬ ‫בבית‬ ‫חיות‬
  30. 30. ‫עבודה‬ ‫במנדף‬ ‫ביולוגי‬
  31. 31. 1 . ‫טטנוס‬ ‫חיסון‬ ‫יינתן‬ ‫בחיות‬ ‫לעובדים‬ ‫כל‬ 10 ‫שנים‬ Tetanus ‫נוהל‬ ‫חיסונים‬ 2 . ‫בעקבות‬ ‫תאונת‬ ‫דקירה‬ ‫או‬ ‫פציעה‬ ‫במעבדה‬ ( ‫המלווה‬ ‫בדימום‬ ) ‫יש‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫חיסון‬ ‫טטנוס‬ ‫תוך‬ 48 ‫שעות‬ 3 . ‫עובדה‬ ‫עם‬ ‫הזרקה‬ ‫לחיות‬ ‫שכוללת‬ ‫דם‬ ‫או‬ ‫תאים‬ ‫ממקור‬ ‫הומני‬ , ‫יש‬ ‫לקבל‬ ‫חיסון‬ Hepatitis B ( 3 ‫חזרות‬ )
  32. 32. ‫וחולדות‬ ‫עכברים‬ ‫סנטינלים‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫בדיקות‬ 1. Bacteriology: Swab nasopharynx Feces samples 2. Serology ‫נגיפים‬: ‫דם‬ ‫בדיקת‬ 3. Parasites: Ectoparasites: fur skin Endoparasites: feces
  33. 33. .1 ‫נשמרת‬ ‫שהיחידה‬ ‫לוודא‬ ‫מנת‬ ‫על‬ .2 ‫סנטינלים‬ ‫מצע‬ ‫של‬ : Sentinels beeding .3 ‫החדר‬ ‫של‬ ‫מכלובים‬ ‫נסורת‬ ‫עם‬ ‫במגע‬ ‫שבאים‬ ‫חיות‬ .4 ‫של‬ ‫כלוב‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫סנטינלים‬ .5 ‫מכלובים‬ ‫מלוכלכת‬ ‫נסורת‬ ‫מקבלים‬ ‫שבוע‬ ‫בכל‬ ‫בחדר‬ ‫מסודרת‬ ‫תכנית‬ ‫לפי‬ .6 4 ‫מוצאים‬ ‫בשנה‬ ‫פעמים‬ ‫סנטינל‬ ‫ועורכים‬ ‫חדר‬ ‫מכל‬ ‫רפואיות‬ ‫בדיקות‬ .7 ‫דו‬ ‫מתקבל‬ ‫הבדיקות‬ ‫בתום‬ " ‫הממצאים‬ ‫המסכם‬ ‫ח‬ .8 ‫בתקופת‬ ‫חיות‬ ‫לבית‬ ‫שנכנסות‬ ‫חיות‬ quarantine ‫גם‬ ‫רפואיות‬ ‫בדיקות‬ ‫עוברות‬ ‫בריאות‬ ‫בקרת‬
  34. 34. Streptococcus Staphylococcus Bacteria
  35. 35. Klebsiella oxytoca Klebsiella pneumoniae Proteus mirabillis Pseudomonas aeruginosa
  36. 36. Bacteria, virus
  37. 37. Endoparasites Parasites Eggs “banana-shaped” Syphacia obvelata Syphacia obvelata Aspiculuris tetraptera (Pinworms, ‫תולעים‬ )
  38. 38. Parasites Ectoparasites Mites (Arachnida) Eggs (‫)ביצים‬
  39. 39. ‫דו‬ " ‫ח‬ ‫בריאות‬
  40. 40. ‫תודה‬

