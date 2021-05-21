【株式会社カオナビ】会社紹介資料 for engineer

Successfully reported this slideshow.
会社紹介資料 for engineer
● Message from CTO ● 私たちが目指すこと ● 事業 ● 技術 ● 人 ● 文化 ● 選考情報 ● 付録 目次 © kaonavi Inc. こちらを中心にご確認ください！
早稲田大学卒業後、SIer2社 を経て㈱サイバーエージェ ントに入社。その後、㈱ト ランスリミットにてCTOと して従事。 2020年2月に㈱カオナビに 入社。 はじめまして、CTOを務める松下と申します。 カオナビは創業以来、一貫して「カオナ...
Mission 私たちが目指すこと © kaonavi Inc.
MISSION 人口が減少していく日本において労働生産性 を向上させることは喫緊の課題です。 その中で、私たちは一人ひとりの個性や才能 に基づき、マネジメントに変革を起こしてい く事業を展開しています。 © kaonavi Inc. 個の力にフ...
VISION 人材情報を一元化した データプラットフォームを築く 人事情報に加え、人の個性や才能についての データが一元化できるプラットフォームの構築 を目指しています。 © kaonavi Inc.
© kaonavi Inc. Business 事業
人材管理領域でタレントマネジメントシステム事業を展開 © kaonavi Inc. 人材管理領域 労務管理領域
市場 収益構造 急成長のHRTech市場 サブスクリプション型の安定した収益 © kaonavi Inc. 伸びしろのある成長市場　×　安定性の高い収益構造
タレントマネジメントシステム『カオナビ』 社員の個性・才能を発掘し戦略人事を加速させる タレントマネジメントシステム『カオナビ』 © kaonavi Inc.
カオナビに情報を一元化し、人事や経営の課題を解決する 他システムのデータ 属人的な情報 エクセルのデータ 紙の情報 人材情報の 1元化・見える化 人事業務の効率化 経営の意思決定支援 評価運用の効率化 採用のミスマッチ・ ハイパフォーマー分析 ...
タレントマネジメントシステム市場シェアNo.1 利用企業数推移 業界シェア 導入企業数は年々増加 5 各種アワードも受賞 GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2016 グッドデザイン賞 HRテクノロジー大賞2017 総合マネジメントサービス部門...
会社名　　　株式会社カオナビ　(英文 kaonavi, inc.) 所在地　　　本社：東京都港区虎ノ門1-3-1　 　　　　　　　　　東京虎ノ門グローバルスクエア 15F・16F 　　　　　　（※大阪、名古屋、福岡にオフィスあり） 資本金　　　...
Technology 技術  © kaonavi Inc.
スマホやタブレットや ウェアラブルでも対応できる マニュアルやサポートが無いこと 相手にストレスを与えない 新しいものを作り出す余白がある テクノロジー トレンド ユニバーサル デザイン クラフト 今何が起きているのかを理解する 誰もが操作で迷...
CI/CD、E2Eテストなどの業務効率化を行います。 既存機能の改修・見直しをし、UX向上を図ります。 Productivity グループ Kaizen 1,2 グループ 運用監視、障害対応、サーバ環境保守、 共通基盤の開発をします。 システム...
その他 インフラ サーバーサイド フロントエンド FlutterやGOなど、最新の技術も積極的に採用する組織 © kaonavi Inc.
専門能力で組織に貢献する 組織の成果に責任を持つ スペシャリストコース マネジメントコース 一人ひとりの志向性に合わせ、キャリアのコース選択が可能 © kaonavi Inc.
開発に必要な さまざまな資格取得の支援 多くのイベントへの 登壇・スポンサー実績 学びの共有・交流、 コラボを推進する場づくり 週2時間、自由に使える 未来のための自己研鑽タイム 資格取得支援 イベント登壇・協賛支援 イドバタ スナバ スキルア...
オフ/オンラインのコミュニケーションが活発な組織 よく使っている Slackのスタンプ 65% times（分報） チャンネル作成比率 ■ Visual RegressionTest ■ ドメイン駆動設計を初めて実践したときに起きたこと ■ カ...
13 16% ( 2021年3月末日時点） 兼業率 ※フレックスタイム制を導入しています。 (2021/1~2021/3までの1日あたりの平均労働時間（時短を除く）-1日あたりの所定労働時間) その他、メディア、ファッションEC、旅行、EC、コ...
People 人 © kaonavi Inc.
CTO 松下 雅和 VPoE サービス開発部長 福田 健 執行役員　プロダクト本部長 平松 達矢 SRE部長 高橋 佳朗 明治学院大学卒業後、モバイル サイト開発経験を経て㈱コロプラ に入社。 2017年10月に㈱カオナビへ入 社。 青山学院大...
　自己組織化されたチームを目指しており、そのためにまずは、学習するためのゆとり時間を持つこ とを大事にしています。週2時間自由に使える自己研鑽タイムの「スナバ」という制度や、学びの共 有やコラボを推進する場づくりの「イドバタ」という制度がありま...
　スピーディな意思決定を大切にしています。例えばカオナビには「メンバー2人以上で話し合った ことであれば上司のGoサインなしに実行しても良い」というカルチャーがあります。メンバーがや ろうとしたことに対して適宜承認プロセスを挟むと開発スピードが...
　「CTOを補佐し、エンジニアの能力をしっかり発揮させる環境作りをすること」です。そして、 エンジニアが成長するために「自分で考えることをどう育むか、考える癖をつけさせる」というこ とを忘れずメンバーと向き合うことを心がけています。そんな意図が...
　「常に安定・安全を第一に」という姿勢を大切にしています。同じ操作を何度繰り返しても、同 じ結果が得られる状態を冪等性(べきとうせい）というのですが、インフラ構築・運用においても コーディングを通じて何度やっても再現性のある状態を目指しています...
Culture 文化 © kaonavi Inc. © kaonavi Inc.
必要なものを見極め 捨てる重要性を知ること 自分が出来ることを 他の人でも出来るようにすること 相手の言葉を鵜呑みにせず その背景や理由を考えること シンプル 仕組み化 仮説思考 3 2 1 VALUE ーカオナビが大切にしている仕事観ー © ...
相互理解を深め、 一人では出せない成果をあげる。 建設的な相互コミュニケーション が、事業や人を成長させる。 顔と名前の一致から 始める。 ちゃんと聞く、 ちゃんと言う。 表層の問題解決にとどまらず、 根本の課題を探りに行く。 積極的に仕組み化...
カオナビの仕事以外での経験を通じた自己研鑽を応援しています。 オフィス/自宅など働く場所を自分で選べます。 兼業推奨 働く場所を選択できる 勤務時間と休憩時間を柔軟に組み合わせて働くことが可能です。 スイッチワーク 出退社時刻と勤務時間を自分で...
2020年11月に 虎ノ門新オフィスに移転しました！ ソーシャルディスタンスにも配慮したゆとりのある空間で 集中ブースなど生産性向上のための設備もあります。 オフィスツアーをデジタル上で VR体験していただけます！ https://www.vr...
About Selection 選考情報 © kaonavi Inc.
10職種で一緒に働く仲間を募集しています 企画職 Product Manager Product Owner Director エンジニア職 Server Engineer Front Engineer SRE デザイナー職 Design Ma...
スキル キャリア 受け答え 論理的思考力 主体性 ご経験がカオナビにマッチしているか コミュニケーションの テンポが合っているか 詳細は募集職種一覧へ 選考で見ている ５つのポイント 面接での会話を通して 一貫性があるか 自ら動いた経験と実績 ...
応募はこちらから https://corp.kaonavi.jp/recruit/list/ © kaonavi Inc.
Appendix 付録 © kaonavi Inc.
「優秀な人を集めるだけでは、良いプロダクトはつくれない」 カオナビCTOが明かす、機能するボトムアップ組織のつくり方 CTOが語る、カオナビが目指す 「新しい働き方」にあったエンジニア組織とは？ そのほかこちらご覧ください CTO松下インタビュ...
「人間観察がずっと好きだった」 自分らしさを突き詰めて辿り着いた、 一人ひとりと向き合うプロダクトディレクター プロダクトディレクター 石川 チームに“良い雰囲気”を生み出すことで、 無駄なリードタイムは省ける 技術力とマネジメント力を磨きつづ...
© kaonavi Inc. WE ARE HIRING!! https://corp.kaonavi.jp/recruit/list/
May. 21, 2021

【株式会社カオナビ】会社紹介資料 for engineer

株式会社カオナビのエンジニア用会社紹介資料です。

【株式会社カオナビ】会社紹介資料 for engineer

  1. 1. © kaonavi Inc. 会社紹介資料 for engineer
  2. 2. ● Message from CTO ● 私たちが目指すこと ● 事業 ● 技術 ● 人 ● 文化 ● 選考情報 ● 付録 目次 © kaonavi Inc. こちらを中心にご確認ください！
  3. 3. 早稲田大学卒業後、SIer2社 を経て㈱サイバーエージェ ントに入社。その後、㈱ト ランスリミットにてCTOと して従事。 2020年2月に㈱カオナビに 入社。 はじめまして、CTOを務める松下と申します。 カオナビは創業以来、一貫して「カオナビ」というプロダクトで成長を続けて きました。多くのお客様に選んでいただいた結果、2019年には上場を果た し、タレントマネジメントシステム市場ではシェアNo.1を獲得しています。 一見すると成熟した事業、プロダクトだと思うかもしれませんが、そうではあ りません。世の中のマネジメントや働き方を変革するために、エンジニア組織 としては、既存機能の改善はもちろんのこと、新規機能の開発や新規事業の立 ち上げ、AI分野の研究など、まだまだ挑戦したいことばかりです。 私たちは、そんな挑戦を共にしてくれる仲間を探しています。 カオナビというフィールドで自らの新しい働き方を実現しながら、世の中にイ ンパクトあるプロダクトをつくりませんか。 この資料を通し、少しでも興味を持っていただけると幸いです。 CTO 松下雅和 Message from CTO © kaonavi Inc.
  4. 4. Mission 私たちが目指すこと © kaonavi Inc.
  5. 5. MISSION 人口が減少していく日本において労働生産性 を向上させることは喫緊の課題です。 その中で、私たちは一人ひとりの個性や才能 に基づき、マネジメントに変革を起こしてい く事業を展開しています。 © kaonavi Inc. 個の力にフォーカスし、　　　 マネジメントを革新する
  6. 6. VISION 人材情報を一元化した データプラットフォームを築く 人事情報に加え、人の個性や才能についての データが一元化できるプラットフォームの構築 を目指しています。 © kaonavi Inc.
  7. 7. © kaonavi Inc. Business 事業
  8. 8. 人材管理領域でタレントマネジメントシステム事業を展開 © kaonavi Inc. 人材管理領域 労務管理領域
  9. 9. 市場 収益構造 急成長のHRTech市場 サブスクリプション型の安定した収益 © kaonavi Inc. 伸びしろのある成長市場　×　安定性の高い収益構造
  10. 10. タレントマネジメントシステム『カオナビ』 社員の個性・才能を発掘し戦略人事を加速させる タレントマネジメントシステム『カオナビ』 © kaonavi Inc.
  11. 11. カオナビに情報を一元化し、人事や経営の課題を解決する 他システムのデータ 属人的な情報 エクセルのデータ 紙の情報 人材情報の 1元化・見える化 人事業務の効率化 経営の意思決定支援 評価運用の効率化 採用のミスマッチ・ ハイパフォーマー分析 人材配置・ 要因シュミレーション スキル管理・ 人材育成 モチベーション分析・ 離職分析 ES調査・ エンゲージメント向上 © kaonavi Inc.
  12. 12. タレントマネジメントシステム市場シェアNo.1 利用企業数推移 業界シェア 導入企業数は年々増加 5 各種アワードも受賞 GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2016 グッドデザイン賞 HRテクノロジー大賞2017 総合マネジメントサービス部門受賞 優秀 賞 ASPIC IoT-AI-クラウアワード 2018 ベストイノベーション賞 導入企業 大手からベンチャーまで 業界規模問わず導入 年連続 ※ ITR「ITR Market View：人事・人材管理市場2020」人材管理市場 - ベンダー別売上金額シェアで5年連続1位（2015～2019年度予測） © kaonavi Inc.
  13. 13. 会社名　　　株式会社カオナビ　(英文 kaonavi, inc.) 所在地　　　本社：東京都港区虎ノ門1-3-1　 　　　　　　　　　東京虎ノ門グローバルスクエア 15F・16F 　　　　　　（※大阪、名古屋、福岡にオフィスあり） 資本金　　　10億6,627万円 （2021年3月末時点）　　　　　　　　　 会社設立日　2008年5月27日　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 事業開始日　2012年4月16日　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　　 代表者　　　代表取締役社長 　CEO 柳橋仁機 © kaonavi Inc.
  14. 14. Technology 技術  © kaonavi Inc.
  15. 15. スマホやタブレットや ウェアラブルでも対応できる マニュアルやサポートが無いこと 相手にストレスを与えない 新しいものを作り出す余白がある テクノロジー トレンド ユニバーサル デザイン クラフト 今何が起きているのかを理解する 誰もが操作で迷わない 柔軟性に富んだシステム ゲームの要素を思考ベースに取り入れていくこと ゲーミフィケーションマインド プロダクトづくりで大切にしていること © kaonavi Inc.
  16. 16. CI/CD、E2Eテストなどの業務効率化を行います。 既存機能の改修・見直しをし、UX向上を図ります。 Productivity グループ Kaizen 1,2 グループ 運用監視、障害対応、サーバ環境保守、 共通基盤の開発をします。 システム全体の保守性を高める開発や アーキテクチャの見直しをします。 インフラ グループ Platform グループ 不具合/インシデント対応、リリース管理、 デプロイ作業、顧客対応をします。 戦略に沿った新機能開発をします。 オペレーション グループ Strategy グループ SRE部 サービス開発部 アプリとインフラを分け、スピーディな意思決定が可能 © kaonavi Inc. サービス開発部とSRE部の２部署で構成されています。 プロダクト本部 アプリケーションの開発をしています。 インフラ基盤の開発をしています。
  17. 17. その他 インフラ サーバーサイド フロントエンド FlutterやGOなど、最新の技術も積極的に採用する組織 © kaonavi Inc.
  18. 18. 専門能力で組織に貢献する 組織の成果に責任を持つ スペシャリストコース マネジメントコース 一人ひとりの志向性に合わせ、キャリアのコース選択が可能 © kaonavi Inc.
  19. 19. 開発に必要な さまざまな資格取得の支援 多くのイベントへの 登壇・スポンサー実績 学びの共有・交流、 コラボを推進する場づくり 週2時間、自由に使える 未来のための自己研鑽タイム 資格取得支援 イベント登壇・協賛支援 イドバタ スナバ スキルアップや学習機会を積極的に支援する組織 © kaonavi Inc.
  20. 20. オフ/オンラインのコミュニケーションが活発な組織 よく使っている Slackのスタンプ 65% times（分報） チャンネル作成比率 ■ Visual RegressionTest ■ ドメイン駆動設計を初めて実践したときに起きたこと ■ カオナビのバックエンドのアーキテクチャの歴史 ■ カオナビのフロントエンドのアーキテクチャの歴史 ■ カオナビのデータ構造の解説 ■ esbuild ■ TODOコメントをいい感じに運用しよう ■ Electronでアプリを作ってみた ■ パフォー＆マンスァー（Webのパフォーマンス計測について） ■ カオナビ一受けたい授業（なにかしくじった時の話） ■ 開発中の新機能のアーキテクチャ ■ リモートモブプロに取り組んだこと ■ テストの7原則 ■ ソースコードのコメントについて 45回 年間で （2020年度実績） 社内勉強会 © kaonavi Inc. ( 2021年3月末日時点）
  21. 21. 13 16% ( 2021年3月末日時点） 兼業率 ※フレックスタイム制を導入しています。 (2021/1~2021/3までの1日あたりの平均労働時間（時短を除く）-1日あたりの所定労働時間) その他、メディア、ファッションEC、旅行、EC、コンサルなど 分 1日あたりの残業時間 12.1% 21.2% 36.6% TOP3 TOP2 TOP1 前職の傾向 多様なメンバーが効率的に活躍する組織 ※プロダクト本部実績 © kaonavi Inc. SaaS ゲーム ベンダー
  22. 22. People 人 © kaonavi Inc.
  23. 23. CTO 松下 雅和 VPoE サービス開発部長 福田 健 執行役員　プロダクト本部長 平松 達矢 SRE部長 高橋 佳朗 明治学院大学卒業後、モバイル サイト開発経験を経て㈱コロプラ に入社。 2017年10月に㈱カオナビへ入 社。 青山学院大学を卒業後、ITベン チャーを経て㈱コロプラに入社。 2015年2月に㈱カオナビへ入 社。 芝浦工業大学を卒業後、ITベン チャーを経て㈱コロプラに入社。 2015年7月に㈱カオナビへ入 社。 早稲田大学卒業後、 SIer2社を経て ㈱サイバーエージェントに入社。その 後、㈱トランスリミットにて CTOとして 従事。 2020年2月に㈱カオナビに入社。 エンジニア組織のKeyman © kaonavi Inc.
  24. 24. 　自己組織化されたチームを目指しており、そのためにまずは、学習するためのゆとり時間を持つこ とを大事にしています。週2時間自由に使える自己研鑽タイムの「スナバ」という制度や、学びの共 有やコラボを推進する場づくりの「イドバタ」という制度があります。いま自分に足りていないも の、この先自分の強みにしたいものを整理し実践するための時間として活用してもらっています。 　これまでの経験から、「優秀な人を集めるだけでは、良いプロダクトはつくれない」と痛感しまし た。カオナビはタレントマネジメントシステムを開発する企業だからこそ、自社プロダクトを使っ て、自分たちのチームや組織をより良くしながら、社会にもインパクトを与えられるのだと、魅力を 感じました。 　技術的側面においては、現場に生じる開発に対する「迷い」をできるだけ排除することを心掛けて います。チームメンバーからの相談を受けたり、ときには自ら現場に入って一緒に問題解決を図り、 それぞれが自信をもって開発を行えるようにしています。また、組織的側面においては、今抱えてい る課題を整理し、向かうべき方向性を明確に提示することで、組織の効率を上げることも私の役割だ と思っています。 松下 雅和 CTO CTOの役割とはー カオナビのCTOになろう と思ったのはー エンジニア全体のスキル アップのために工夫して いることはー © kaonavi Inc.
  25. 25. 　スピーディな意思決定を大切にしています。例えばカオナビには「メンバー2人以上で話し合った ことであれば上司のGoサインなしに実行しても良い」というカルチャーがあります。メンバーがや ろうとしたことに対して適宜承認プロセスを挟むと開発スピードが下がってしまうので、上司はあく まで責任者と位置づけにしています。 　CTOの松下、VPoEの福田との週次定例に加え、各チームのPM・POとも週1でmtgを開催し、エン ジニア組織全体を把握できるようにしています。また、ブレストMTGをあえてオープンスペースで 行ったり、スプリントレビューに全社の誰でも参加できるようにしたり、セールスやカスタマーサク セスなど他部署のメンバーからもフランクに意見をもらえる場づくりを心掛けています。 　事業やプロダクト目線で、組織を超えてコミュニケーションをとれる方に来てほしいですね。セー ルスやカスタマーサクセスなど本部以外のメンバーとの接点をプロダクトづくりに活かしてほしいで す。また、人事や組織の課題を解決するプロダクトを作っているので、「組織やチームをもっともっ と良くしていきたい」と思う方にも是非お会いしたいです。 平松 達矢 執行役員 プロダクト本部長 組織の運営において、 大切にしていることはー エンジニア組織のコミュ ニケーションの取り方 はー カオナビに来て欲しい方 とはー © kaonavi Inc.
  26. 26. 　「CTOを補佐し、エンジニアの能力をしっかり発揮させる環境作りをすること」です。そして、 エンジニアが成長するために「自分で考えることをどう育むか、考える癖をつけさせる」というこ とを忘れずメンバーと向き合うことを心がけています。そんな意図があって「なぜ？」を繰り返し ているのでメンバーにはしつこいなと思われているかもしれません(笑)。 　「保守性の限界に挑戦できること」です。たとえばゲーム開発との比較で言うと長期的なサービス 稼働を前提とするので、保守性に関する価値が全く異なります。 　他には「直感よりも論理で挑戦できること」です。開発者のほとんどがHRに関する原体験がない ので、開発には論理性が必要になります。直接原体験が活かせないという縛りはやっていておもしろ いところだと思います。 　炎上案件を楽しむことができる人ですかね。もちろん炎上はよくないですが、例えば差し迫った 時間の中で答えを導き出すことは簡単ではないと思います。どんな状況でもあきらめずに、自ら積 極的に問題を見極め、解決するメンバーは、どんどん評価、抜擢していますね。 福田 健 VPoE サービス開発部長 VPoEの役割と大切にし ている考え方とはー カオナビのエンジニア だからこそ挑戦できる ポイントとはー 活躍するエンジニアに 共通するポイントとはー © kaonavi Inc.
  27. 27. 　「常に安定・安全を第一に」という姿勢を大切にしています。同じ操作を何度繰り返しても、同 じ結果が得られる状態を冪等性(べきとうせい）というのですが、インフラ構築・運用においても コーディングを通じて何度やっても再現性のある状態を目指しています。 　SaaSはカオナビでの経験しかありませんが、前職のゲームのピーク帯は昼と22時頃だったのに対 し、カオナビのピーク帯は午前11時台、午後は16時〜17時頃です。季節的なトラフィックだと評価 時期（4月と10月）が多くなります。カオナビには「SMARTREVIEW」という評価ワークフロー機 能があるのですが、評価時期は負荷が通常の約1.5倍になります。 　一芸を好み、自分のStrong Pointを持っているかは選考でも見ています。現在SREに在籍するメ ンバーも全員ベースとしてのインフラスキルはありますが、みんな得意分野が違います。アプリ ケーション分野に精通した人、物理ネットワークが得意な人、スタートアップでの経験が豊富な 人、大手SIer出身で上流工程が得意な人などそれぞれです。 高橋 佳朗 SRE部長 インフラを安定的に運用 するために大切にしてい る考え方とはー SaaSのマルチテナント 環境の特徴とはー SREで一緒に働きたいエ ンジニアとはー © kaonavi Inc.
  28. 28. Culture 文化 © kaonavi Inc. © kaonavi Inc.
  29. 29. 必要なものを見極め 捨てる重要性を知ること 自分が出来ることを 他の人でも出来るようにすること 相手の言葉を鵜呑みにせず その背景や理由を考えること シンプル 仕組み化 仮説思考 3 2 1 VALUE ーカオナビが大切にしている仕事観ー © kaonavi Inc.
  30. 30. 相互理解を深め、 一人では出せない成果をあげる。 建設的な相互コミュニケーション が、事業や人を成長させる。 顔と名前の一致から 始める。 ちゃんと聞く、 ちゃんと言う。 表層の問題解決にとどまらず、 根本の課題を探りに行く。 積極的に仕組み化・効率化をはかり 人生の時間を大切にする。 そもそもなぜ？ を考える。 ぎゅっと働いて、 ぱっと帰る。 行動方針 ー1人1人が日々心がけて行動していることー © kaonavi Inc.
  31. 31. カオナビの仕事以外での経験を通じた自己研鑽を応援しています。 オフィス/自宅など働く場所を自分で選べます。 兼業推奨 働く場所を選択できる 勤務時間と休憩時間を柔軟に組み合わせて働くことが可能です。 スイッチワーク 出退社時刻と勤務時間を自分で決めることができます。 スーパーフレックス制度 MY WORK STYLE制度 ー場所と時間に縛られない働き方ー
  32. 32. 2020年11月に 虎ノ門新オフィスに移転しました！ ソーシャルディスタンスにも配慮したゆとりのある空間で 集中ブースなど生産性向上のための設備もあります。 オフィスツアーをデジタル上で VR体験していただけます！ https://www.vr-view.jp/kaonavi/ﬁnal/ QRコードから スマホでも 閲覧いただけます © kaonavi Inc.
  33. 33. About Selection 選考情報 © kaonavi Inc.
  34. 34. 10職種で一緒に働く仲間を募集しています 企画職 Product Manager Product Owner Director エンジニア職 Server Engineer Front Engineer SRE デザイナー職 Design Manager UI/UX Designer DevOps Engineer QC Engineer © kaonavi Inc.
  35. 35. スキル キャリア 受け答え 論理的思考力 主体性 ご経験がカオナビにマッチしているか コミュニケーションの テンポが合っているか 詳細は募集職種一覧へ 選考で見ている ５つのポイント 面接での会話を通して 一貫性があるか 自ら動いた経験と実績 みなさんもぜひ、選考でカオナビについて確認してください！ © kaonavi Inc.
  36. 36. 応募はこちらから https://corp.kaonavi.jp/recruit/list/ © kaonavi Inc.
  37. 37. Appendix 付録 © kaonavi Inc.
  38. 38. 「優秀な人を集めるだけでは、良いプロダクトはつくれない」 カオナビCTOが明かす、機能するボトムアップ組織のつくり方 CTOが語る、カオナビが目指す 「新しい働き方」にあったエンジニア組織とは？ そのほかこちらご覧ください CTO松下インタビュー CTO松下インタビュー © kaonavi Inc. https://www.fastgrow.jp/articles/kaonavi-matsushita https://octopass.jp/3716/
  39. 39. 「人間観察がずっと好きだった」 自分らしさを突き詰めて辿り着いた、 一人ひとりと向き合うプロダクトディレクター プロダクトディレクター 石川 チームに“良い雰囲気”を生み出すことで、 無駄なリードタイムは省ける 技術力とマネジメント力を磨きつづける若手エンジニアに フロントエンジニア 別城 そのほかこちらご覧ください © kaonavi Inc. https://vivivi.kaonavi.jp/articles/bekki-shinji-210323/ https://vivivi.kaonavi.jp/articles/ishikawa-hiroe-210301/
  40. 40. © kaonavi Inc. WE ARE HIRING!! https://corp.kaonavi.jp/recruit/list/

