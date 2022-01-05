How to improve breast size in 45 days

If you’re looking to naturally increase breast size, don’t look to your refrigerator. No foods or eating plans have been clinically shown to enlarge the bust. Gaining weight may, however, increase the size of your breasts and the rest of your body. If that’s not the result you’re looking for, there are options other than diet that may help your breasts appear larger. Keep reading to learn more about breast-growing options that work. We’ll also take a look at some options that don’t work for breast enlargement.