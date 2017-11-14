Porcelain Crab © Marek Koszorek 2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (9) 1
Stealthy Eyes © Melissa Stevens Wildlife 2
Before sunrise © M. Engelmann 3
Black Skimmer & Chick © Thomas C. 4
Beautiful egret in flight © Sienna Anderson 5
Early morning Siberian crane family © Ge Xiao 6
Young heron © zifeng chen 7
Steller's Sea Eagles on The Drift Ice © Takehisa Matsumoto 8
I See You... © Shane Kalyn 9
A lone Ibex... © Thomas Rajan 10
The artful maze © Shishir Kumar Jain 11
A black rhino in the water at night © Ranjan Ramchandani 12
Adder Art on Sand Dune © Shishir Kumar Jain 13
Life Force © Amy Gulick 14
The lion in the sea of flowers © Ge Xiao 15
Oxpecker Playground © Richard Susanto 16
Arctic Majesty © Frank Joa 17
18
Crabeater Seals © Scott Portelli 19
Between Autumn and Winter © Elena Pochesneva Landscapes 20
Hard snowstorm © Andrés Miguel 21
Ice cave © Sergey Pesterev 22
Iced bubbles © Luana Luna 23
The color of Blue © Michael Hindus 24
glacier in hamiltonbukta bay, svalbard © Elizabeth Bourne 25
In the Ice Captivity © Vladimir Alekseev 26
Moonrise © G. Ma 27
Salt of the Earth © Amy Gulick 28
29
Sawtooth Lake Reflection © Glen Hush 30
Swan Song © Katsuyoshi NAKAHARA 31
The Fiery Nyiragongo © ANANDI GANDHI 32
Zeus's Gate © Florent Mamelle 33
Traces of the years © Songge cui 34
Black Matter © Stephen Bradley 35
Fog At Night © Christopher Markisz 36
Sunrise at Mount Bromo © Achmad Sumawijaya 37
Magic morning in Slovenia © Eduard Gutescu 38
Lost in the whiteness © sankar nair Aerials 39
Sunset Flight © Phillip Chang 40
Corn Maze © Manish Mamtani 41
Swimming with Salmon © Brandon Cole 42
The dune 45 © Pere Soler 43
44
Clearwater beach Tampa florida © Eyal Gamili 45
Lion in a field © Aparna Maladkar 46
Snake Road © Yoshiki Fujiwara 47
Underwater 48
Lavender waves © Ernie Black 49
One in a Million © Ron Watkins 50
Snake knot © prue wheeler 51
Unfurling Cephea © Nicholas Bezio 52
Southern Stingray © Eugene Kitsios 53
Blacktip Sunset Rendezvous © Renee Capozzola 54
A little taste © Shane Gross 55
Calm below the storm © Michael Smith 56
Save our Ocean © Gaby Barathieu 57
Hunting dolphins © Eugene Kitsios 58
El Pozo Azul © Gonzalo Pérez Mata 59
Angels Among Us © Brian Burnett
2017 National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year (9)

  Angels Among Us © Brian Burnett November 14, 2017

