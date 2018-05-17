Successfully reported this slideshow.
농부창고 1 4대가 함께하는 청정지역 예천에서 엄마가 된 두 자매가 내 아이에게 주고 싶은 것만 담았습니다.
2 서울에서 각자 가정을 이루고도 한집에 살던 두 자매는, 내 아이를 키우면서 그토록 바라던 귀향의 꿈을 더 키워가게 되었습니다. ‘우리 아이들도 흙을 밟고 뛰어다니며 자연속에서 자라났으면..’그리고 3년 전 그 꿈 은...
3 2) 4대가 함께 농사 짓고있는 청정 예천 1. 농부창고 소개 아버지 아들과 외할머니 외삼촌 6시내고향 당시 본인
소포장 소통 디자인 꿀 참기름 우리농산물 도시 -낮은 품질의 값비싼 농산물 -일반직거래 단일품목 단일판매 삼촌 직접 양봉한 꿀 부모님 직농 농산물 (마늘, 양파, 감자) 예천특산물 참기름을 저온추출 방식 시대적 트랜드에...
5 햇살 바람 땅(밭이랑)창고 햇살이 키우고, 바람이 보살피며, 든든한 땅이기른 자연그대로의 농부창고 4) 농부창고 이미지로고에 닮긴 의미. 1. 농부창고 소개 자연에서 평생을 보내고 계시는 부모님의 삶, 아이들과 함께...
6 1) 참기름과 들기름 2. 농부창고 제품 특장점 일, 직접 농사 지음 이, 저온추출 (벤조피렌 무) 삼, 단 한번 짬 사, 소금 넣지 않음 오, 디자인을 입혔다 육, 자연침전 칠, HACCP 인증 취득
7 일, 세계곤충축제로 유명한 청정예천 이, 17년 양봉 경력 삼, 직접 채취 사, 3가지 종류 맛비교 오, 디자인을 입혔다. 2) 꿀 2. 농부창고 제품 특장점
8 1) 상품구성 3. 상품구성 및 가격
9 1) 시험, 검사 성적서 4. 제품품질 보증 품목제조번호 꿀검사 성적서HACCP 상표등록증 검사성적서
감사합니다. 10 농부창고 대표 황영숙
예천참기름 농부창고

엄마가 된 두 자매가 내 아이에게 주고 싶은 것만 담았습니다. 자연과 함께하는 예천군 보문면에서, 맛과 건강을 동시에 생각한 참기름/들기름/꿀 담았습니다.

예천참기름 농부창고

