Развивайте свой бизнес с нами. Маркетинг под ключ от SmartGoPro Это просто!
Почему сейчас? Последствия пандемии и падения нефтяных рынков негативно сказываются на всей экономике. Однако стоит помнит...
Почему с вами? ● Мы - команда профессионалов, имеющих большой опыт и глубокую экспертизу в запуске продуктов и их развитии...
Что мы предлагаем? Мы готовы предложить как полный пул маркетингового сопровождения под ключ, так и работу над отдельными ...
Что мы предлагаем ● Полный цикл маркетинга под ключ ● Формирование коммуникационной стратегии ● Разработка контент-плана ●...
Полный цикл маркетинга под ключ Срок: от 6 месяцев Входит: ● анализ рынка, детальный анализ конкурентов ● анализ продукта,...
Формирование коммуникационной стратегии Срок: 2-4 недели Входит: ● Описание целей и задач ● Позиционирование бренда (мисси...
Разработка контент-плана для соцсетей Срок: 2 недели для первичного, 3 рабочих дня при регулярном сотрудничестве Входит: ●...
ПРИМЕРЫ КЕЙСОВ КОМАНДЫ Обновление продуктового портфеля. Paid Search. Продвижение в социальных сетях Реализация стратегии ...
Оставьте заявку и мы расскажем, как увеличить рентабельность вашего бизнеса email@email.com +7(888) 666-77-88
