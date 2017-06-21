学校教育から見る格差社会 国際関係法学科 中村 静香 5 PAGES
公立／私立という二分化 公立と私立 1 (http://portal.inep.gov.br/basica-censo-escolar-sinopse-sinopse） 州立 市立 私立 国立 42% 40% 40% 17% 「 0.003%
公立と私立 2 歴史的背景 1950年代 国立・公立の優秀な学校が多数 結果 教師の質も落ち、生徒の学力低下 1960年代 多くの子ども達に教育を受けさせる ために教師を増加
現状と事例 3 2 英才教育を受けた人たちが そこへ進学できる １ 国立の学校が学費も安く、 偏差値も高い 【現状】
現状と事例 4 【事例】 1 サンパウロ州立大学の75%は 私立学校出身 3 ENEMの上位100校で公立は1割 ESTADÃO.COM.BR http://www.estadao.com.br/ 2 PISAの平均点が私立519点、 公立が3...
教育の不均等が社会の格差に まとめ 5 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------...
ブラジルの教育問題

×