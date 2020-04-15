Successfully reported this slideshow.
Ελληνίδες λογοτέχνες και η θέση των γυναικών στη Λογοτεχνία το 19ο αιώνα.
Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου. Η Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου (το όνομά της παραδίδεται επίσης ως Μουτσάν ή Μουτσά Ζάκυνθος...
Ο βίος της Ελισάβετ Οι γονείς της, Φραγκίσκος Μουτζάν και Αγγελική Σιγούρου, προέρχονταν από δύο από τις παλιότερες αριστο...
Το έργο της Η Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν, εκτός από την αυτοβιογραφία που είναι το πιο γνωστό και αξιόλογο κείμενό της, έγραψε πάνω ...
Φεμινιστριες Η Σοφία Ντενίση αφιέρωσε 15 χρόνια στην έρευνα της για τις << αόρατες γυναίκες >> του 18ου και 19ου αιώνα, γυ...
ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑΣ Ανέκαθεν οι Ελληνίδες συγγραφείς βρισκόταν στην σκιά των αντρών συναδέλφων του...
• Οι Φαναριώτισσες Δουδού Υψηλάντη και Δόμνα Κατίνκω: Η περίοδος αυτή συμπίπτει με τα χρόνια του Διαφωτισμού στην Ελλάδα σ...
• Η πρωτοπόρος «Καμπουροπούλα» Η δεκαετία του 1840 στάθηκε καθοριστική για τον αιώνα. Πρόκειται για μια μεταβατική περίοδο...
Για την παρουσίαση εργάστηκαν Τις πληροφορίες συλλεξαν και κατέγραψαν  Ανέστης Κεκρίδης  Γιώργος Δημόπουλος  Νίκος Διαλ...
Εργασία Ομάδας Δ 2η Διδακτική παρέμβαση

17 views

Published on

Ελληνίδες λογοτέχνες και η θέση των γυναικών στη λογοτεχνία το 19ο αιώνα

Published in: Education
Εργασία Ομάδας Δ 2η Διδακτική παρέμβαση

  1. 1. Ελληνίδες λογοτέχνες και η θέση των γυναικών στη Λογοτεχνία το 19ο αιώνα.
  2. 2. Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου. Η Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου (το όνομά της παραδίδεται επίσης ως Μουτσάν ή Μουτσά Ζάκυνθος 1801-1832) ήταν μία από τις πρώτες Ελληνίδες συγγραφείς. Το γνωστότερο έργο της είναι η Αυτοβιογραφία της, ενώ από τα υπόλοιπα έργα της (θεατρικά έργα και ποιήματα) έχουν σωθεί ελάχιστα.
  3. 3. Ο βίος της Ελισάβετ Οι γονείς της, Φραγκίσκος Μουτζάν και Αγγελική Σιγούρου, προέρχονταν από δύο από τις παλιότερες αριστοκρατικές οικογένειες της Ζακύνθου. Η Μουτζάν από μικρή είχε ιδιαίτερο ενδιαφέρον για την μάθηση και τα γράμματα και παρόλο που η εκπαίδευσή της ήταν περιορισμένη (είχε κατ’οίκον δασκάλους τρεις κληρικούς), η ίδια με προσωπική μελέτη απέκτησε γνώσεις της αρχαίας ελληνικής, της ιταλικής και της γαλλικής γλώσσας. Παράλληλα επιδιδόταν στο γράψιμο ποιημάτων, θεατρικών έργων στα ελληνικά και τα ιταλικά και μεταφράσεων από την αρχαία ελληνική γραμματεία. Επιθήταν της ήταν να μην παντρευτεί, αλλά να αφοσιωθεί στην μελέτη και την συγγραφή. Εξαιτίας των αντιρρήσεων της οικογένειάς της αντιπρότεινε να κλειστεί σε μοναστήρι ή να αποσυρθεί σε μία κατοικία της οικογένειας στην ύπαιθρο, όμως και αυτές οι επιθυμίες της δεν γίνονταν δεκτές από τους δικούς της. Μπροστά στην προοπτική να παραμείνει ανύπαντρη και να κατοικεί με τους γονείς της χωρίς να έχει το δικαίωμα να βγαίνει από το σπίτι, αποφάσισε να φύγει κρυφά από το νησί, αλλά μετά από μια αποτυχημένη απόπειρα επέστρεψε χωρίς να την αντιληφθεί κάποιο μέλος της οικογένειάς της και τελικά αναγκάστηκε να υποχωρήσει και να δεχτεί την επιθυμία των δικών της να παντρευτεί. Η ανεύρεση γαμπρού στην Ζάκυνθο ήταν ιδιαίτερα δύσκολη και γι’ αυτόν τον λόγο ο θείος της πρότεινε να ταξιδέψουν στην Ιταλία όπου θα ήταν πιο εύκολο να βρεθεί σύζυγος για την Ελισάβετ και την αδερφή της, που ήταν και αυτή σε ηλικία γάμου, όμως το ταξίδι δεν έγινε εξαιτίας μιας ασθένειας του πατέρα της. Εν τω μεταξύ βρέθηκε υποψήφιος σύζυγος, ο Νικόλαος Μαρτινέγκος, ο οποίος όμως καθυστερούσε την επισημοποίηση της γαμήλιας συμφωνίας με συνεχείς διαπραγματεύσεις για το ύψος της προίκας, αλλά τελικά ο γάμος τελέστηκε μετά από 16 μήνες, το καλοκαίρι του 1831. Η Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν-Μαρτινέγκου πέθανε στις 9 Νοεμβρίου του 1832, δύο εβδομάδες μετά την γέννηση του γιου της λόγω επιπλοκών στον τοκετό.
  4. 4. Το έργο της Η Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν, εκτός από την αυτοβιογραφία που είναι το πιο γνωστό και αξιόλογο κείμενό της, έγραψε πάνω από 15 θεατρικά έργα, στην ελληνική και την ιταλική, μετέφρασε αρχαία κείμενα και συνέθεσε κάποια ποιήματα. Η Αυτοβιογραφία της εκδόθηκε από τον γιο της Ελισάβετιο το 1881, με κάποιες περικοπές, σε έναν τόμο μαζί με δικά του ποιήματα. Η αξία του έργου έγκειται κυρίως στην απλή γλώσσα που χρησιμοποιείται. Από τα άλλα έργα της έχουν σωθεί ελάχιστα, μία κωμωδία με τίτλο Φιλάργυρος, κάποια ιταλικά κείμενα, 20 επιστολές, ο πρόλογος μιας πραγματείας «Περί Οικονομίας», τα ποιήματα Ωδή εις το πάθος του Ιησού Χριστού και Εις την Θεοτόκον και αποσπάσματα μεταφράσεων από τον Προμηθέα Δεσμώτη, την Οδύσσεια και τις Ικέτιδες.
  5. 5. Φεμινιστριες Η Σοφία Ντενίση αφιέρωσε 15 χρόνια στην έρευνα της για τις << αόρατες γυναίκες >> του 18ου και 19ου αιώνα, γυναίκες για τις οποίες δεν είχαμε μέχρι προσφάτως πολλές πληροφορίες, γυναίκες οι οποίες άλλαξαν την ιστορία πανελλαδικός και όχι μόνο, γυναίκες για τις οποίες- όπως λέει και η ίδια- άξιζαν αυτά τα 15 χρόνια. Η έρευνά της ήταν πολύ δύσκολη μιας, ωστόσο η περιέργειά της για αυτές τις γυναίκες συγγραφείς την ωθούσαν συνέχεια προς την λύση αυτού του τεράστιου μυστηρίου και τέλος και στην λύση του. Μια από αυτές τις γυναίκες είναι η Μουτζάν Μαρτινέγκου, η οποία αρνούμενη να παντρευτεί έναν άντρα που ο αδερφός της την υποχρέωσε, έγραψε τα πρώτα της λογοτεχνικά κείμενα κλεισμένη στο δωμάτιο της αλλάζοντας τα δεδομένα και σηκώνοντας το ανάστημά της απέναντι στην ανδροκρατούμενη κοινωνία. Αυτές οι γυναίκες εμπνεύστηκαν από τις ιδέες του διαφωτισμού γράφοντας για πατριωτική και ερωτική ποίηση εκθειάζοντας τη μητρότητα και τη μητρική αγάπη, εκπαίδευσης του γυναικείου φύλου κα. Όλες αυτές οι γυναίκες συνετέλεσαν για το άνοιγμα καινούριων δρόμους διεκδικώντας δικαιώματα. Ξεχωρίζει όμως η Σαπφώ Λεοντιάδα με το τεράστιο έργο της σε Σμύρνη και Κωνσταντινούπολη, έκδοση παιδαγωγικών έργων, διεκδικήσεις για την είσοδο γυναικών σε συλλόγους αλλά και την ίδρυση το δικού της συλλόγου, έκδοση περιοδικού κα. Τέλος οι τρεις μεγαλύτερες ελληνίδες λογοτέχνες που ξεχώρισαν (με τα λεγόμενα της ερευνήτριας) είναι η Σαπφώ Λεοντιάς για τη συνολική της παρουσία, η Φωτεινή Οικονομίδου για το ποιητικό της έργο και η Μαρία Μηχαηλίδου για το πεζογραφικό και θεατρικό της έργο, αλλά κα για την εκκεντρική της προσωπικότητα.
  6. 6. ΓΥΝΑΙΚΕΙΑ ΠΑΡΟΥΣΙΑ ΣΤΟ ΧΩΡΟ ΤΗΣ ΛΟΓΟΤΕΧΝΙΑΣ Ανέκαθεν οι Ελληνίδες συγγραφείς βρισκόταν στην σκιά των αντρών συναδέλφων τους. Το φαινόμενο αυτό παρατηρείται ιδίως κατά την περίοδο του Διαφωτισμού έως και τις αρχές του εικοστού αιώνα, όταν γίνεται έκδηλη η εμφάνιση τους. Το έργο αυτών των φιλελεύθερων, για την εποχή, γυναικών αποκρύφτηκε και σταδιακά πέρασε στο περιθώριο. Παρόλα αυτά τα ονόματα κάποιων από αυτές διασώθηκαν από την αφάνεια και φτάνουν ως τις μέρες μας.  Κοινά χαρακτηριστικά τους ήταν :  η λόγια γλώσσα που γράφουν (καθαρεύουσα)  και οι έντονες επιδράσεις που δέχτηκαν από τους Eυρωπαίους και ειδικότερα τους Γάλλους ρομαντικούς συγγραφείς.
  7. 7. • Οι Φαναριώτισσες Δουδού Υψηλάντη και Δόμνα Κατίνκω: Η περίοδος αυτή συμπίπτει με τα χρόνια του Διαφωτισμού στην Ελλάδα στα τέλη του 18ου αιώνα. Δύο ονόματα ελληνίδων έχουν διασωθεί από Πρόκειται για τις Φαναριώτισσες ποιήτριες που «έδρασαν» περίπου το 1778. Επηρεασμένες από το της Πόλης, από το οποίο προέρχονται, χρησιμοποίησαν μία μεικτή γλώσσα, ένα κράμα ελληνικής, φράγκικης. Δουδού Υψηλάντη: Σε παιγνιώδες και σατυρικό ύφος και γλώσσα με ιδιωματισμούς φαναριώτικους κινείται και η Φαναριώτισσα Δουδού Υψηλάντη • Δόμνα Κατίνκω: Η Δόμνα, Αικατερίνη (Κατήνκω) Γκίκα, ήταν γόνος της ομώνυμης φαναριώτικης οικογένειας των Γκίκα, ευγενών με καταγωγή από τη Βόρεια Ήπειρο (Ζερβάτι Αργυροκάστρου) που της Οθωμανικής αυτοκρατορίας αρχικά εγκαταστάθηκαν στην Ελλάδα και αργότερα Στις αρχές του 19ου αιώνα από τον χώρο των λογίων του Διαφωτισμού • Ελισάβετ Μουτζάν Μαρτινέγκου: Από τις πρώτες πεζογράφους του 19ου αιώνα. Γεννήθηκε στη Ζάκυνθο το 1801. Ανατράφηκε και διαπαιδαγωγήθηκε σε ανδροκρατούμενη, πατριαρχική οικογένεια. Η ίδια σημαντικότερο έργο της την Αυτοβιογραφία, θα γράψει χαρακτηριστικά: «Το σπίτι μας είχε (καθώς κι εκείνον το παλαιόν βάρβαρον και αφύσικον ήθος, όπου θέλει ταις γυναίκαις ξεχωρισμέναις από την εταιρίαν.» • Ευανθία Καΐρη: οι οποίες αν και έμειναν γνωστές από το πεζογραφικό και θεατρικό τους έργο αντίστοιχα, ασχολήθηκαν και με την ποίηση. • Αγγελική Μπαρτολομαίη Πάλλη: ήταν επιφανής ποιήτρια και συγγραφέας, σύγχρονη με τον Κάλβο και τον Σολωμό, επηρεασμένη από τον νεοκλασικισμό, φημίστηκε ως συγγραφέας όχι μόνον ποιητικών και έργων, αλλά και διηγημάτων.
  8. 8. • Η πρωτοπόρος «Καμπουροπούλα» Η δεκαετία του 1840 στάθηκε καθοριστική για τον αιώνα. Πρόκειται για μια μεταβατική περίοδο μετά την επανάσταση όπου γίνεται η προσπάθεια ανασυγκρότησης και σύστασης νέου κράτους. Σίγα σιγά εμφανίζονται οι πρώτες μορφωμένες, μη προνομιούχες Ελληνίδες, που προέρχονται και από τα μεσαία στρώματα της κοινωνίας. Εξέχουσα προσωπικότητα η Αντωνούσα Καμπουράκη ή Καμπουροπούλα όπως είναι γνωστή. Με καταγωγή από τα Χανιά και έχοντας χάσει τον σύζυγο και το μοναχογιό της αφιερώνεται στη συγγραφή χρονικού, ποίημα, για την εξέγερση της Κρήτης στην επανάσταση του 1821. • Η «έκρηξη» του 1850-1860 Στις δεκαετίες αυτές αυξάνεται κατακόρυφα η γυναικεία παρουσία στον χώρο των γραμμάτων. Κυρίαρχη προσωπικότητα αποτελεί η παιδαγωγός, εκδότρια γυναικείου περιοδικού και ποιήτρια Eυφροσύνη Σαμαρτσίδου, και ακόμη η πρωτοεμφανιζόμενη τη δεκαετία αυτή σημαντική παιδαγωγός, αλλά και ποιήτρια, Σαπφώ Λεοντιάς(1832-1900), η οποία θα αποτελέσει κορυφαία λόγια γυναικεία προσωπικότητα για όλον τον 19ο αι. • Στα τέλη του 19ου μέχρι τις αρχές του εικοστού αιώνα δεν φαίνεται να ξεχωρίζει κάποια αξιόλογη μορφή. Η αρχή γίνεται με την πολύ γνωστή έως τις μέρες μας Πηνελόπη Σ. Δέλτα(1874-1941), η οποία δραστηριοποιήθηκε κυρίως στο χώρο του παραμυθιού, ενώ εξέδιδε διηγήματα ήδη από το 1909. Μια άλλη δυναμική παρουσία στα γράμματα της περιόδου είναι η Γαλάτεια Καζαντζάκη(1881-1962). H Καζαντζάκη έχει να επιδείξει πολύπλευρο έργο, καθώς καταπιάστηκε με πεζά, μεταφράσεις βιβλίων, μελέτες, αναγνωστικά Δημοτικού και με συνεργασίες σε πολλά περιοδικά της εποχής.
  9. 9. Για την παρουσίαση εργάστηκαν Τις πληροφορίες συλλεξαν και κατέγραψαν  Ανέστης Κεκρίδης  Γιώργος Δημόπουλος  Νίκος Διαλεκτόπουλος Την παρουσίαση έφτιαξε  Οικονόμου Λουκάς

