Prez decentralization

Децентралізація: Новий етап ОСНОВНІ ЗАВДАННЯ НА ПЕРІОД ДО 2020 РОКУ
0 225 450 675 900 2015 2016 2017 2018 159 366 665 876 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ’ 60 120 180 240 20152014 646 ОТГ 1,5 млн...
ОСНОВНІ ЗАВДАННЯ ФОРМУВАННЯ ЕФЕКТИВНОЇ СИСТЕМИ СЛУЖБИ В ОМС ТА ОВВ РОЗВИТОК ФОРМ ПРЯМОГО НАРОДОВЛАДДЯ: ВИБОРІВ, РЕФЕРЕНДУМ...
БАЗОВИЙ РІВЕНЬ: ЗАВЕРШЕННЯ ФОРМУВАННЯ СПРОМОЖНИХ ГРОМАД. Актуалізувати та затвердити перспективні плани із 100% покриттям ...
РАЙОННИЙ РІВЕНЬ: СФОРМУВАТИ НОВІ СПРОМОЖНІ РАЙОНИ. Змоделювати адміністративно- територіальний устрій районного рівня (від...
НОВА ТЕРИТОРІАЛЬНА ОСНОВА — 2020 завдання 1 завдання 2 завдання 3 завдання 4 завдання 5 завдання 6 завдання 7 АРК; 24 обла...
ПЕРЕДАЧА (ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЯ) ПОВНОВАЖЕНЬ ВИКОНАВЧОЇ ВЛАДИ ОРГАНАМ МС ТА ЇХ РОЗМЕЖУВАННЯ МІЖ РІВНЯМИ І ОРГАНАМИ. завдання 1 з...
СТВОРЕННЯ НАЛЕЖНОЇ РЕСУРСНОЇ БАЗИ ДЛЯ ЗДІЙСНЕННЯ ПОВНОВАЖЕНЬ МС. завдання 1 завдання 2 завдання 3 завдання 4 завдання 5 за...
ФОРМУВАННЯ ЕФЕКТИВНОЇ СИСТЕМИ СЛУЖБИ В ОМС. завдання 1 завдання 2 завдання 3 завдання 4 завдання 5 завдання 6 завдання 7 П...
УПОРЯДКУВАННЯ СИСТЕМИ ДЕРЖАВНОГО КОНТРОЛЮ ТА НАГЛЯДУ ЗА ЗАКОННІСТЮ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ОМС. завдання 1 завдання 2 завдання 3 завдан...
РОЗВИТОК ФОРМ ПРЯМОГО НАРОДОВЛАДДЯ: ВИБОРІВ, РЕФЕРЕНДУМІВ. завдання 1 завдання 2 завдання 3 завдання 4 завдання 5 завдання...
УДОСКОНАЛЕННЯ МЕХАНІЗМУ КООРДИНАЦІЇ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ ЦЕНТРАЛЬНИХ ТА МІСЦЕВИХ ОРГАНІВ ВИКОНАВЧОЇ ВЛАДИ. завдання 1 завдання 2 зав...
ОЧІКУВАНИЙ РЕЗУЛЬТАТ 2020
  2. 2. 0 225 450 675 900 2015 2016 2017 2018 159 366 665 876 РЕЗУЛЬТАТИ ДЕЦЕНТРАЛІЗАЦІЇ ’ 60 120 180 240 20152014 646 ОТГ 1,5 млн га 2015 2016 2017 2018 68% 3000 ’ (2016-2018 .) 70,2 млрд грн 2016 2017 2018 98,2 млрд грн 146,6 млрд грн 191,9 млрд грн 233,9 млрд грн без окупованих територій
  13. 13. ОЧІКУВАНИЙ РЕЗУЛЬТАТ 2020

