Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
潛入學生會 你也可以是 CIO ▸前暨大學生會資訊顧問 ▸現清大學生會資訊部長 ▸AWS 實習生 Jack Kuo
Why 學生會？ 當兵前空檔 碩一的意外 希望大家 體驗到 科技的便利 貢獻專長 練功做專案
內容太多了 只講個大概 其他回家自己看 通 訊 軟 體 從 「 形 象 網 站 」 做 起 HTM LEm ail 會 員 系 統 聊 天 機 器 人 W iki系 統 HackM d共 筆 會 議 紀 錄 選 舉 投 票 系 統
通訊軟體 ▸ 比較 ▸ 反思
LINE ▸ 備份 ▸ 操作 ▸ 多裝置支援 ▸ 開啟速度 JANDI Slack Telegram 產 品 比 較 ▸ 實用功能多 ▸ Bugsssss ▸ 開啟慢、掉通知 ▸ 小問題不少 ▸ 英文介面 (☉_☉) ▸ 訊息儲存有上限 ▸ 中...
失 敗 反 思 推廣 JANDI 失敗後的反思 非本科對 新事物排斥 功能太多 多裝一個 App 有時沒通知 其實所有訊軟體都會 尤其中國品牌預設省電 缺乏良好教學 太麻煩
暨大最終 仍屈就於 LINE…
Slack Workspace 清大則使用 Slack 資訊部 Workspace以專案區隔，擔心太多 channel 影響學生會因此獨立出來
Slack Workspace 清大則使用 Slack 每個部門都有其 channel 學生會 Workspace
從 「形象網站」 做起 ▸ WordPress
WordPress 形象網站 ▸方便搜尋過往資訊 FB ▸自動備份 Updra+Plus ▸啟用 Markdown 編輯
從 WordPress 學到的事 ▸訓練自己前後端能力 想要的前端自己刻 後端配置自動弄 ▸域名、備份、安全憑證最好自己管 不要用學生會的帳號 ఠ ͟ಠ ▸最好分一組具管理權限帳號給自己 ▸本地化 WordPress 外掛、佈景主題 感謝 Al...
別鬧了…… ▸臉書崛起 無名小站 QQ / 即時通 QQ ▸部落格留言回應即時性不高
HTML Email ▸ Introduc0on ▸ Gmail Limita0ons
美美 (?) 的郵件
寄信好處
切記！ Gmail 有寄件上限
會員系統 ▸ 搜尋頁面 ▸ 驗證表單資料 ▸ 群組管理 ▸ 顯示錯誤
搜尋頁面
群組管理
驗證表單資料 正確性 姓名、學號 電子信箱 會員資料 以上這些確實 都有人填錯...
顯示錯誤
會員系統 ▸Django 開發 ▸可以配合 Google 表單、上傳 xls 格式 ▸可以自動比對資料是否有誤 姓名、學號、系級 ▸如何跟計中溝通協商，請他們做 OAuth 與開 API 權限控管 保密條款 ▸ https://github.c...
聊天機器人 ▸ 公告推播 ▸ 內部使用
方便同學得知學校公告 公告推播機器人
▸方便會員查詢 ▸使用 user id 限制特定人士 才能觸發回應 內部使用聊天機器人
Wiki 系統 ▸ Comparison ▸ Gitit ▸ Meeting Minutes ▸ Why Wiki?
MediaWiki DocuWiki Gi-t 考慮過這些
最後決定用 Gi?t ▸用 Markdown 編輯 ▸用 Git 做版控 ▸成大資工 Wiki 網站 也用此
會議記錄 ▸四屆會議紀錄通通上網公開！ ▸特別感謝兩位辛苦的部員 第 10 屆學生會例會 第 11 屆學生會例會 第 12 屆學生會例會 第 13 屆學生會例會
Why Wiki? ▸ 臉書搜尋不友善 ▸ 貼文雜亂無章，分類整理不佳 ▸ Wiki 系統分門別類，記錄方式多元友善 ▸ 自我管理，不怕臉書倒，寫作語法相容性（可移植性）高
HackMD 共筆會議紀錄 ▸ Introduction ▸ Why Markdown?
Markdown 格式 方便日後發布 一週後鎖定編輯 交由新聞部發布到 Wiki 刷資工存在感 幫秘書打紀錄 秘書一人現場記錄 來不及 / 恍神 預先上傳內容 免得秘書辛苦 會中 / 會後發言者 可自行修改 HackMD 會議紀錄 不好推廣， ...
Why Markdown? ▸ 可轉換成網頁 ▸ PDF / Word 格式相容 ▸ 語法簡單 ▸ 多人協作即時方便 （不論是共筆 / 共同會議紀錄都方便） ▸ 首推 HackMD ▸ 多檔不好搜尋 ▸ 編輯方式過於複雜 ▸ 可移植性不高 ▸ ...
選舉投票系統 ▸ https://github.com/NTHU-SA/Voting-DSA
選舉投票系統 ▸ https://github.com/NTHU-SA/Voting-DSA
交接文件
交接文件
交接文件
交接文件
加入學生會， 你可以…
認識外系的同學
跟外系的同學溝通
學習做專案
學習處理專案中 遇到的衝突
了解學校運作
得到各種第一手 八卦消息
交到女朋友
CREDITS: This presenta3on template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Fla3con, and infographics & images by Freep...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

潛入學生會，你也可以是 CIO

24 views

Published on

SITCON 2020 簡報
https://sitcon.org/2020/agenda/e60ae41b-ad36-495b-b7b8-0121523b5261

Published in: Education
License: CC Attribution-NonCommercial License
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

潛入學生會，你也可以是 CIO

  1. 1. 潛入學生會 你也可以是 CIO ▸前暨大學生會資訊顧問 ▸現清大學生會資訊部長 ▸AWS 實習生 Jack Kuo
  2. 2. Why 學生會？ 當兵前空檔 碩一的意外 希望大家 體驗到 科技的便利 貢獻專長 練功做專案
  3. 3. 內容太多了 只講個大概 其他回家自己看 通 訊 軟 體 從 「 形 象 網 站 」 做 起 HTM LEm ail 會 員 系 統 聊 天 機 器 人 W iki系 統 HackM d共 筆 會 議 紀 錄 選 舉 投 票 系 統
  4. 4. 通訊軟體 ▸ 比較 ▸ 反思
  5. 5. LINE ▸ 備份 ▸ 操作 ▸ 多裝置支援 ▸ 開啟速度 JANDI Slack Telegram 產 品 比 較 ▸ 實用功能多 ▸ Bugsssss ▸ 開啟慢、掉通知 ▸ 小問題不少 ▸ 英文介面 (☉_☉) ▸ 訊息儲存有上限 ▸ 中文搜尋 ▸ 投票方式複雜 （現已改善） 截至 2018 年底比較
  6. 6. 失 敗 反 思 推廣 JANDI 失敗後的反思 非本科對 新事物排斥 功能太多 多裝一個 App 有時沒通知 其實所有訊軟體都會 尤其中國品牌預設省電 缺乏良好教學 太麻煩
  7. 7. 暨大最終 仍屈就於 LINE…
  8. 8. Slack Workspace 清大則使用 Slack 資訊部 Workspace以專案區隔，擔心太多 channel 影響學生會因此獨立出來
  9. 9. Slack Workspace 清大則使用 Slack 每個部門都有其 channel 學生會 Workspace
  10. 10. 從 「形象網站」 做起 ▸ WordPress
  11. 11. WordPress 形象網站 ▸方便搜尋過往資訊 FB ▸自動備份 Updra+Plus ▸啟用 Markdown 編輯
  12. 12. 從 WordPress 學到的事 ▸訓練自己前後端能力 想要的前端自己刻 後端配置自動弄 ▸域名、備份、安全憑證最好自己管 不要用學生會的帳號 ఠ ͟ಠ ▸最好分一組具管理權限帳號給自己 ▸本地化 WordPress 外掛、佈景主題 感謝 Alex Lion 指導 WP Telegram 本地化 案例一 用學生會信箱註冊的域名到期，可是我在 當兵，學生會幹部沒人看懂就置之不理。 案例二 有人私自改公用帳號的密碼，導致他人 登不進去。。 延伸閱讀 WordPress Taiwan 正體中文 微軟中文譯文查詢 。
  13. 13. 別鬧了…… ▸臉書崛起 無名小站 QQ / 即時通 QQ ▸部落格留言回應即時性不高
  14. 14. HTML Email ▸ Introduc0on ▸ Gmail Limita0ons
  15. 15. 美美 (?) 的郵件
  16. 16. 寄信好處
  17. 17. 切記！ Gmail 有寄件上限
  18. 18. 會員系統 ▸ 搜尋頁面 ▸ 驗證表單資料 ▸ 群組管理 ▸ 顯示錯誤
  19. 19. 搜尋頁面
  20. 20. 群組管理
  21. 21. 驗證表單資料 正確性 姓名、學號 電子信箱 會員資料 以上這些確實 都有人填錯...
  22. 22. 顯示錯誤
  23. 23. 會員系統 ▸Django 開發 ▸可以配合 Google 表單、上傳 xls 格式 ▸可以自動比對資料是否有誤 姓名、學號、系級 ▸如何跟計中溝通協商，請他們做 OAuth 與開 API 權限控管 保密條款 ▸ https://github.com/NCNUSA/member
  24. 24. 聊天機器人 ▸ 公告推播 ▸ 內部使用
  25. 25. 方便同學得知學校公告 公告推播機器人
  26. 26. ▸方便會員查詢 ▸使用 user id 限制特定人士 才能觸發回應 內部使用聊天機器人
  27. 27. Wiki 系統 ▸ Comparison ▸ Gitit ▸ Meeting Minutes ▸ Why Wiki?
  28. 28. MediaWiki DocuWiki Gi-t 考慮過這些
  29. 29. 最後決定用 Gi?t ▸用 Markdown 編輯 ▸用 Git 做版控 ▸成大資工 Wiki 網站 也用此
  30. 30. 會議記錄 ▸四屆會議紀錄通通上網公開！ ▸特別感謝兩位辛苦的部員 第 10 屆學生會例會 第 11 屆學生會例會 第 12 屆學生會例會 第 13 屆學生會例會
  31. 31. Why Wiki? ▸ 臉書搜尋不友善 ▸ 貼文雜亂無章，分類整理不佳 ▸ Wiki 系統分門別類，記錄方式多元友善 ▸ 自我管理，不怕臉書倒，寫作語法相容性（可移植性）高
  32. 32. HackMD 共筆會議紀錄 ▸ Introduction ▸ Why Markdown?
  33. 33. Markdown 格式 方便日後發布 一週後鎖定編輯 交由新聞部發布到 Wiki 刷資工存在感 幫秘書打紀錄 秘書一人現場記錄 來不及 / 恍神 預先上傳內容 免得秘書辛苦 會中 / 會後發言者 可自行修改 HackMD 會議紀錄 不好推廣， 非本科同學 會排斥
  34. 34. Why Markdown? ▸ 可轉換成網頁 ▸ PDF / Word 格式相容 ▸ 語法簡單 ▸ 多人協作即時方便 （不論是共筆 / 共同會議紀錄都方便） ▸ 首推 HackMD ▸ 多檔不好搜尋 ▸ 編輯方式過於複雜 ▸ 可移植性不高 ▸ 跨平台相容性差 Word Markdown
  35. 35. 選舉投票系統 ▸ https://github.com/NTHU-SA/Voting-DSA
  36. 36. 選舉投票系統 ▸ https://github.com/NTHU-SA/Voting-DSA
  37. 37. 交接文件
  38. 38. 交接文件
  39. 39. 交接文件
  40. 40. 交接文件
  41. 41. 加入學生會， 你可以…
  42. 42. 認識外系的同學
  43. 43. 跟外系的同學溝通
  44. 44. 學習做專案
  45. 45. 學習處理專案中 遇到的衝突
  46. 46. 了解學校運作
  47. 47. 得到各種第一手 八卦消息
  48. 48. 交到女朋友
  49. 49. CREDITS: This presenta3on template was created by Slidesgo, including icons by Fla3con, and infographics & images by Freepik. 謝謝大家！ Telegram: http://t.me/jackkuo 信箱：jackkuo@jackkuo.org 部落格：http://jackkuo.org

×