Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

1. FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES 05 29 2022.pptx

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
12 Days of Productivity
12 Days of Productivity
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

Global KM - Pitfalls.pptx
Yogesh Daudkhane
Communication Part 3.pptx
Pankaj Kumar Jadwani
The Continuous Improvement Exercise Library
CIToolkit
Leadership.pptx
Rohan887772
chapter 3.pptx
AbdoAlznati
Module 3 Topic 10 Implementing Strategies MGMT OPER & PROD.pptx
SurendranKalidass1
14669488.ppt
ashraf409849
ruhnu -MBM-2 Questions-saved.pptx
RatnapuraCOT
1 of 9 Ad

1. FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES 05 29 2022.pptx

Jan. 04, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Leadership & Management

FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES

FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES

Leadership & Management
Advertisement

Recommended

12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
86.7k views
14 slides
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
87.2k views
90 slides
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
85k views
9 slides
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.2k views
14 slides
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
4.6k views
35 slides
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
484.1k views
244 slides
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
18.9k views
52 slides
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
51.7k views
52 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

Global KM - Pitfalls.pptx
Yogesh Daudkhane
5 views
Communication Part 3.pptx
Pankaj Kumar Jadwani
7 views
The Continuous Improvement Exercise Library
CIToolkit
4 views
Leadership.pptx
Rohan887772
4 views
chapter 3.pptx
AbdoAlznati
62 views
Module 3 Topic 10 Implementing Strategies MGMT OPER & PROD.pptx
SurendranKalidass1
6 views
14669488.ppt
ashraf409849
5 views
ruhnu -MBM-2 Questions-saved.pptx
RatnapuraCOT
2 views
Event Strategy & Operations Manual Template.pdf
SurutaN
3 views
1087494572 (1).pptx
FaisalRahman387375
4 views
Citical thinking.pptx
Dr.Akhilesh Pandey
3 views
Staffing.ppt
NimeriaMusa
0 views
Contemporary Management Fawry.pdf
lameesmahmoud1
2 views
knife defense against 100% resistance. IDF. Military. Army. USA army. Navy. A...
DannyElenport
4 views
OB unit 3 (Leadership).pptx
KarunaNishanrao
0 views
CHALLENGES FOR LIBRARINSHIP IN PAKISTAN
RashidaGhulamNabi1
6 views
CHAPTER-OrgANISING.pptx
nazreen37
7 views
4 stages alternate
MichaelWang653828
5 views
RMS.ppt
NimeriaMusa
0 views
New Microsoft PowerPoint Presentation.pptx
EstoiiNiAn
3 views
Global KM - Pitfalls.pptx
Yogesh Daudkhane
5 views
10 slides
Communication Part 3.pptx
Pankaj Kumar Jadwani
7 views
69 slides
The Continuous Improvement Exercise Library
CIToolkit
4 views
15 slides
Leadership.pptx
Rohan887772
4 views
9 slides
chapter 3.pptx
AbdoAlznati
62 views
7 slides
Module 3 Topic 10 Implementing Strategies MGMT OPER & PROD.pptx
SurendranKalidass1
6 views
60 slides

Featured (20)

5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.7k views
Six Business Lessons From 10 Years Of Fantasy Football
Ross Simmonds
30.3k views
The Power of Gratitude
INSEAD
57.7k views
Irresistible content for immovable prospects
Velocity Partners
242.8k views
How To Build Amazing Products Through Customer Feedback
Product School
54.7k views
Bridging the Gap Between Data Science & Engineer: Building High-Performance T...
ryanorban
136k views
Intro to user centered design
Rebecca Destello
21.5k views
How to Master Difficult Conversations at Work – Leader’s Guide
Piktochart
391k views
How to Land that First Customer
Floown
814k views
How to think like a startup
Loic Le Meur
748.9k views
What to Upload to SlideShare
SlideShare
14.4M views
Be A Great Product Leader (Amplify, Oct 2019)
Adam Nash
2.3M views
Trillion Dollar Coach Book (Bill Campbell)
Eric Schmidt
1.9M views
APIdays Paris 2019 - Innovation @ scale, APIs as Digital Factories' New Machi...
apidays
2.5M views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.3k views
64 slides
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.3k views
11 slides
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
29.8k views
17 slides
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.4k views
18 slides
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.6k views
26 slides
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.5k views
27 slides
Advertisement

1. FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES 05 29 2022.pptx

  1. 1. 1. ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES UNIT1INDIVIDUALPROJECT OLIVER KULAH MAY29,2022 I I
  2. 2. 2. ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES INTRODUCTION Now, I am working with the CEO and heads of four separate divisions within our company. Being the newly appointed External Organizational Development Consultant, I must find the problems in the organization's different departments and understand what needs to be corrected to better the company. I am putting together this PowerPoint Presentation to help everyone better understands the plan.
  3. 3. 3 ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES Organizational theory is "the study of the composition of organizations." The four major theories that make up this study are: Classical organizational theory Modern system therapy Contingency theory Human relations
  4. 4. ORGGANIZATIONALTHEORIRES MOTIVATION AND NEEDS THEORY One of the most influential and essential psychologists in the twentieth century is Abraham Maslow. Maslow's theory is on human beings being motivated by obtaining their needs. He created the hierarchy of needs.
  5. 5. ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES Classical vs Neoclassical Classical Theory Leadership is autocratic Management is hierarchical Workers specialize Money gets results
  6. 6. 6. ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES NeoclassicalTheory Employees are not robots Informal rules and arrangements have more influence than formal ones. A rigid division of labor isolates employees Management's authority is partially based on personal skills Communication is important
  7. 7. 7. ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES Contingencyvs.Systems Contingency Theory There is no ideal leadership Style Results differ because situations differ encourages examination of organizational behavior discourages the habit of making universal assumptions Uses the LPC scale to determine leadership style It does not allow for Leadership flexibility
  8. 8. 9. MOTIVATIONALTHEORIES Abraham Maslow's A Theory of Human Motivation 1943 People are motivated to achieve certain needs Eight levels: biological and physiological, safety, love and belongingness, esteem, cognitive, aesthetic, self-actualization, and transcendence Lower conditions must be satisfied First, people often fluctuate between Levels.
  9. 9. References Boundless. (2015, July 21). McClelland's need theory. Ounkomol, A. (2011, March 13). Pham, L.B. (2018, October 18). What are organizational theories Sherman, F. (2019, February 11). Sherman, F. (2019, June 18). Advantages and disadvantages of systems thinking in the workplace. Skyler, H. (2018, October 18). The contingency approach to organizational Behavior Two-factor theory. (2016, January 6).

Editor's Notes

  • MOTIVATION AND NEEDS THEORY
    Organization: A group of people who come together, think, work, and progress together to achieve a common goal. Organizational Behavior is the study and application of knowledge about how people act within organizations. It is a human tool for human benefit; it applies broadly to people's behavior in organizations, such as businesses, governments, schools, and service organizations.
    People trained to work together tend to be happier and more productive.
    Employees who believe mistreated are more likely to steal and reject their organizations' policies. People their supervisors mistreat have more mental and physical illnesses than those treated with kindness, dignity, and respect.
    One of the most influential and essential researchers in the
    The twentieth century is Abraham Maslow. He created the hierarchy of
    needs. Maslow's theory is about human beings being motivated by
    obtaining their needs.
    have more influence than formal
    ones A rough division of labor isolates
    employees Management's authority is
    partially based on personal skills
    Communication is important
  • Major Disciplines Contributing to the OB Field
    Psychology - The science that seeks to measure, explain, and sometimes change the behavior of humans and other animals
    Sociology - The study of people about their fellow human beings
    Social psychology - An area within psychology that blends concepts from psychology and sociology and that focuses on the influence of people on one another
    Anthropology - The study of societies to learn about human beings and their activities
    Political science - The study of the behavior of individuals and groups within a political environment

    MANAGEMENT SKILLS
    Models of Organizational Behavior
    Autocratic – Management should have the decision making & employees are to be directed, persuaded, and pushed into better performance/output.
    Custodial – The custodial approach tries to fulfill the basic physical needs of the employees so that they feel little secure. It reduces the employee's dependence on their bosses and increases their reliance on the organization. Employers consider "security" as a motivating factor.

  • IMPORTANCE OF ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR
    Understanding of self and other
    Individual Behavior, Inter-Personal Behavior
    Group Behavior, Understand organizational events
    Influence organizational events,
    Predict organizational events
    The motivation of Human Resources
    Effective Communication (behavioral science helps to improve Communication)
    Effective Organizational Climate
    Good Human Relations
    Introduction of change in the organization (talk about change)
    Help you to retain the people who came up with the good ideas
    Solve new problems and adapt to new situations
    focuses on improving productivity, reducing absenteeism and turnover, and increasing employee job satisfaction and organizational commitment.

  • ORGANIZATION BEHAVIOUR - studies how people behave, the reasons for that behavior, and how the
    behavior affects the organization's performance. It is directly concerned with the understanding,
    predicting, and controlling of human behavior in an organization. It Predicts the future course of action
    and regulates the activity. It motivates employees toward higher productivity to learn about themselves
    and others about the attitudes and behaviors of individuals and groups in organizations. Knowledge
    about human Behavior would help improve an organization's effectiveness.
    Custodial Model
    Employees managed under the autocratic model feel insecurity and stress
    The manager felt some way to develop employee relationships
    The managerial orientation is towards the use of money to pay benefits
    Employees hope to obtain security and benefits
  • Organizational dependence Since employees are getting adequate rewards and security, they are happy.
    Family-managed business organization
    Not suitable for mature employees
    Supportive Model
    The model depends on Leadership
    Supports Employee Job Performance
    The focus is primarily on the participation and involvement of employees in decision-making.
    Creates Sense of Participation
    Manager's role is to help employees achieve their work rather than supervision.
    The manager is a coach who builds a better team
    Assumption of Theory Y
    An organization with sophisticated technology and professional people can apply this model.
    Collegial Model
    The collegial model extends the supportive model based on the team concept.
    Employee develops a high degree of understanding
    Shares common goals
  • Supportive – This model supports employees' job performance. If management shows faith in employees & gradually gives them power & responsibility, it will increase performance & induce a sense of participation & engagement.
    Collegial – The term collegial refers to a body of people working together cooperatively.
    The model depends on how management builds a feeling of partnership with the employees. Here managers are perceived as joint contributors rather than bosses.
    "Organizational behavior is a field of study that investigates the impact that individuals, groups and organizational structure have on behavior within the organization, to apply such knowledge towards improving an organizational effectiveness" It is a discipline that deals with the study and application of knowledge about how people as individuals and as groups act within organizations. It is to understand, predict and control human behavior at work.

    GOALS OF ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR
    Describe People Behavior
    Understand People Behavior
    Predict Employee Behavior
    Control Human Activity

  • ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOR
    Organizational Behavior is "the study of the behavioral dynamics of groups and individuals in
    organizational settings, including corporate offices" Organizational Behavior focuses on understanding human behavior in an organization to improve employee production that will benefit the
    organization, or company. We have increased job satisfaction by allowing everyone's opinion to count.
    Increase the quality of the work that the organization has completed.
    We are offering bonuses to improve job performance by employees.
    We are encouraging Leadership and promoting new ideas. Having a great and likable personality
    Showing excellent leadership skills
    Being an owner


×