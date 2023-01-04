1. FINAL UNIT 1 INDIVIDUAL PROJECT ORGANIZATIONAL THEORIES 05 29 2022.pptx
ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
UNIT1INDIVIDUALPROJECT
OLIVER KULAH
MAY29,2022
ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
INTRODUCTION
Now, I am working with the CEO and
heads of four separate divisions within our company. Being the newly appointed External Organizational Development Consultant, I must find the problems in the organization's different
departments
and understand what needs to be corrected to better the
company. I am putting
together this PowerPoint Presentation to help everyone better understands the plan.
3 ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
Organizational theory is "the study of the composition of organizations."
The four major theories that make up this study are:
Classical organizational theory
Modern system therapy
Contingency theory
Human relations
ORGGANIZATIONALTHEORIRES
MOTIVATION AND NEEDS THEORY
One of the most influential and essential psychologists in the
twentieth century is Abraham Maslow. Maslow's theory is on human beings being motivated by
obtaining their needs. He created the hierarchy of
needs.
ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
Classical vs Neoclassical
Classical Theory
Leadership is autocratic
Management is hierarchical
Workers specialize
Money gets results
ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
NeoclassicalTheory
Employees are not robots
Informal rules and arrangements
have more influence than formal
ones. A rigid division of labor isolates
employees Management's authority is
partially based on personal skills
Communication is important
ORGANIZATIONALTHEORIES
Contingencyvs.Systems
Contingency Theory
There is no ideal leadership
Style Results differ because
situations differ
encourages examination of
organizational behavior
discourages the habit of
making universal assumptions
Uses the LPC scale to
determine leadership style
It does not allow for Leadership
flexibility
MOTIVATIONALTHEORIES
Abraham Maslow's A Theory of
Human Motivation 1943
People are motivated to achieve
certain needs
Eight levels: biological and
physiological, safety, love and
belongingness, esteem, cognitive,
aesthetic, self-actualization, and
transcendence
Lower conditions must be satisfied
First, people often fluctuate between
Levels.
Editor's Notes
MOTIVATION AND NEEDS THEORY Organization: A group of people who come together, think, work, and progress together to achieve a common goal. Organizational Behavior is the study and application of knowledge about how people act within organizations. It is a human tool for human benefit; it applies broadly to people's behavior in organizations, such as businesses, governments, schools, and service organizations. People trained to work together tend to be happier and more productive. Employees who believe mistreated are more likely to steal and reject their organizations' policies. People their supervisors mistreat have more mental and physical illnesses than those treated with kindness, dignity, and respect. One of the most influential and essential researchers in the The twentieth century is Abraham Maslow. He created the hierarchy of needs. Maslow's theory is about human beings being motivated by obtaining their needs. have more influence than formal ones A rough division of labor isolates employees Management's authority is partially based on personal skills Communication is important
Major Disciplines Contributing to the OB Field Psychology - The science that seeks to measure, explain, and sometimes change the behavior of humans and other animals Sociology - The study of people about their fellow human beings Social psychology - An area within psychology that blends concepts from psychology and sociology and that focuses on the influence of people on one another Anthropology - The study of societies to learn about human beings and their activities Political science - The study of the behavior of individuals and groups within a political environment
MANAGEMENT SKILLS Models of Organizational Behavior Autocratic – Management should have the decision making & employees are to be directed, persuaded, and pushed into better performance/output. Custodial – The custodial approach tries to fulfill the basic physical needs of the employees so that they feel little secure. It reduces the employee's dependence on their bosses and increases their reliance on the organization. Employers consider "security" as a motivating factor.
IMPORTANCE OF ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR Understanding of self and other Individual Behavior, Inter-Personal Behavior Group Behavior, Understand organizational events Influence organizational events, Predict organizational events The motivation of Human Resources Effective Communication (behavioral science helps to improve Communication) Effective Organizational Climate Good Human Relations Introduction of change in the organization (talk about change) Help you to retain the people who came up with the good ideas Solve new problems and adapt to new situations focuses on improving productivity, reducing absenteeism and turnover, and increasing employee job satisfaction and organizational commitment.
ORGANIZATION BEHAVIOUR - studies how people behave, the reasons for that behavior, and how the behavior affects the organization's performance. It is directly concerned with the understanding, predicting, and controlling of human behavior in an organization. It Predicts the future course of action and regulates the activity. It motivates employees toward higher productivity to learn about themselves and others about the attitudes and behaviors of individuals and groups in organizations. Knowledge about human Behavior would help improve an organization's effectiveness. Custodial Model Employees managed under the autocratic model feel insecurity and stress The manager felt some way to develop employee relationships The managerial orientation is towards the use of money to pay benefits Employees hope to obtain security and benefits
Organizational dependence Since employees are getting adequate rewards and security, they are happy. Family-managed business organization Not suitable for mature employees Supportive Model The model depends on Leadership Supports Employee Job Performance The focus is primarily on the participation and involvement of employees in decision-making. Creates Sense of Participation Manager's role is to help employees achieve their work rather than supervision. The manager is a coach who builds a better team Assumption of Theory Y An organization with sophisticated technology and professional people can apply this model. Collegial Model The collegial model extends the supportive model based on the team concept. Employee develops a high degree of understanding Shares common goals
Supportive – This model supports employees' job performance. If management shows faith in employees & gradually gives them power & responsibility, it will increase performance & induce a sense of participation & engagement. Collegial – The term collegial refers to a body of people working together cooperatively. The model depends on how management builds a feeling of partnership with the employees. Here managers are perceived as joint contributors rather than bosses. "Organizational behavior is a field of study that investigates the impact that individuals, groups and organizational structure have on behavior within the organization, to apply such knowledge towards improving an organizational effectiveness" It is a discipline that deals with the study and application of knowledge about how people as individuals and as groups act within organizations. It is to understand, predict and control human behavior at work.
GOALS OF ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOUR Describe People Behavior Understand People Behavior Predict Employee Behavior Control Human Activity
ORGANIZATIONAL BEHAVIOR Organizational Behavior is "the study of the behavioral dynamics of groups and individuals in organizational settings, including corporate offices" Organizational Behavior focuses on understanding human behavior in an organization to improve employee production that will benefit the organization, or company. We have increased job satisfaction by allowing everyone's opinion to count. Increase the quality of the work that the organization has completed. We are offering bonuses to improve job performance by employees. We are encouraging Leadership and promoting new ideas. Having a great and likable personality Showing excellent leadership skills Being an owner