1 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB vs. BlotDB Xun Liu & Jay
2 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL Agenda RocksDB • What & Why & How • Internal BlotDB • History & Keywords & Project Status • RocksDB...
3 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB
4 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL What is RocksDB 1. Key-value persistent store 2. Embedded 3. Optimized for flash 4. Support Point/R...
5 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL Why RocksDB Embedded
6 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL Why RocksDB
7 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL MySQL
8 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL InnoDB with B+ tree
9 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL InnoDB with B+ tree -> issues Write amplification Compression alignment
10 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB Example
11 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB architecture
12 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB put() example Write operation is extremely fast, just one disk update(WAL) + one memory wr...
13 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL Write Ahead Log
14 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL skiplist
15 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB put() -> compaction
16 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB put() -> compaction
17 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL RocksDB get() example
18 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL bloom filter If bloom filter detect key is not in the set, then it must not: never false negative ...
19 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL SSTable
20 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BoltDB
21 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB History • 2011, Howard Chu introduced MDB, a memory-mapped database backend for OpenLDAP, l...
22 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB Keywords • Key/value • Embedded • Simplicity and easy-to-use API • Fast • B+ tree • Pure Go...
23 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB vs RocksDB • B+ tree vs. LSM tree • Optimizes for • read-heavy/range scans vs. random write...
24 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB – Stable & Widely used Project Status • Bolt is stable, the API is fixed, and the file form...
25 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB Practice in OSRM Generate DB • Stores fromNodeID,toNodeID->wayID mapping, each key costs 16...
26 TELENAV CONFIDENTIAL BlotDB Resources Main pages • https://github.com/boltdb/bolt • https://github.com/etcd-io/bbolt • ...
