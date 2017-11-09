是否每月初發薪日都有一大堆想買的東西， 東買西買後，月底就成了月光族？ 希望藉由此ＡＰＰ，讓人們養成記帳習慣。 將每日的食、衣、住、行、育、樂都紀錄下來，並提早設定本月預 算，讓自己的花費不超出金額，有效的將薪水都省下來。 將記帳與購買慾望結合...
介面簡約美觀，步驟少，好操作 讓你隨心所欲想的記錄。
可以無限增加支出項目分類，方便記錄 您一天的花費，在超出當月預算時，將 有視窗提醒。透過新增圖片方式，將購 物慾望傳上APP，刺激您想省錢的衝動！
2017-10-10 早餐 50 午餐 90 晚餐 280 通車費 70 網購 3500 $20,000 $16,010 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 二 十 一 天 項目欄 總金額 跳到上一天 功能設定 新增項目欄 ...
2017-10-10 早餐 50 午餐 90 晚餐 280 通車費 70 網購 3500 $20,000 $16,010 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 二 十 一 天 2017-10-10 早餐 200 午餐 100 ...
參考資料
來自網路： https://playapp.kocpc.com.tw/posts/information/CoWal- let:%20%E9%9B%B2%E7%AB%AF%E5%85%B1%E5%90%8C%E8%A8%98%E5%B8 %B3...
104107208 記帳APP

  1. 1. 是否每月初發薪日都有一大堆想買的東西， 東買西買後，月底就成了月光族？ 希望藉由此ＡＰＰ，讓人們養成記帳習慣。 將每日的食、衣、住、行、育、樂都紀錄下來，並提早設定本月預 算，讓自己的花費不超出金額，有效的將薪水都省下來。 將記帳與購買慾望結合，每天紀錄時，就可以順便提醒自己「有想 買的東西」，像是種不能忘記初衷的感覺，一起養成記帳習慣吧！
  2. 2. 介面簡約美觀，步驟少，好操作 讓你隨心所欲想的記錄。
  3. 3. 可以無限增加支出項目分類，方便記錄 您一天的花費，在超出當月預算時，將 有視窗提醒。透過新增圖片方式，將購 物慾望傳上APP，刺激您想省錢的衝動！
  4. 4. 2017-10-10 早餐 50 午餐 90 晚餐 280 通車費 70 網購 3500 $20,000 $16,010 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 二 十 一 天 項目欄 總金額 跳到上一天 功能設定 新增項目欄 跳到下一天 顯示當月比例
  5. 5. 2017-10-10 早餐 50 午餐 90 晚餐 280 通車費 70 網購 3500 $20,000 $16,010 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 二 十 一 天 2017-10-10 早餐 200 午餐 100 晚餐 1900 通車費 300 團購 1500 $20,000 $3900 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 二 十 一 天 您 已 超 出 本 月 預 算 2017-11-01 $ $0 $0 本月預算 剩餘預算 / 距 離 月 底 願 望 倒 數 三 十 天 本 月 購 物 慾 ・上 傳 照 片 ・修 改 照 片 查 看 支 出 比 例 計 算 收 支 平 衡 設 定
  6. 6. 參考資料
  7. 7. 來自網路： https://playapp.kocpc.com.tw/posts/information/CoWal- let:%20%E9%9B%B2%E7%AB%AF%E5%85%B1%E5%90%8C%E8%A8%98%E5%B8 %B3/482393 http://www.beautimode.com/article/content/35389/ http://www.gamebase.com.tw/forum/61821/topic/97688921/1 http://appleuser.com/2013/12/13/ios-7-iphone-app-wally/

