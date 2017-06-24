Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук 29 серпня 2015 року 29 серпня...
11. 1. Стрілецька зброя та поводження з нею. Стрілецьке озброєння сучасної армії. Призначення, загальна будова та бойові в...
Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук „____” січня 2016 року „____”...
32. 3. Основні принципи надання домедичної допомоги в умовах бойових дій. 32. 3 Основні принципи надання домедичної допомо...
43. 2 Основні види інженерних загороджень. Способи застосування (встановлення) мінно-вибухових загороджень та її демаскуюч...
Погоджено Затверджую Заст. Директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.Гнесь. О.Максимчук «29» серпня 2015 року «29» серпня 20...
10. 4. Строї відділення. Шикування відділення в розгорнутий і похідний строї. Розмикання і змикання відділення. Перешикува...
Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук „____” січня 2016 року „____”...
№ уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кількість годин на тиждень 1 год Дата проведе ння 1 2 3 4 Розділ II . Cтатути Збройних ...
„Затверджую” Директор Берездівського НВК О.Г.Максимчук „____” квітня 2015 року ПЛАН проведення навчально-польових зборів з...
Тема 3.2 Солдат в бою. Дії солдата в обороні. Підготовка до оборони. Дії в обороні під час відбиття атаки противника Дії с...
СПИСОК юнаків 11- класів Берездівського навчально-виховного комплексу “дошкільний навчальний заклад - середня загальноосві...
Степанюк Олександр Володимирович Чорнокрилюк Станіслав Сергійович Кравчук Вадим Володимирович Антошко Дмитро Вікторович Ки...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Беренда Максим Анатолійович В Власюк Василь Вікторович Ковальчук Вадим Сергій...
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Беренда Максим Анатолійович В Власюк Василь Вікторович Ковальчук Вадим Сергій...
Програма предмету Захист Вітчизни в 10-11 класах виконана. Успішність в 10-11 класах складає 100%. Юнаки 11 класу успішно ...
Директор: О.Максимчук Відомість про прийняття заліків під час проведення 3-денних навчально-польових зборів 14. Матвійчук ...
Директор: О.Максимчук № п.п . Прізвище, ім’я по батькові ЗбройніСилиУкраїниназахистіВітчизни Міжнароднегуманітарнеправо Та...
СПИСОК ЮНАКІВ 11-Б класу Берездівського навчально-виховного комплексу “дошкільний навчальний заклад - середня загальноосві...
Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів
Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів
Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів

21 views

Published on

Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
21
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
1
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 10 - 11 класів

  1. 1. Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук 29 серпня 2015 року 29 серпня 2015 року Календарне планування з предмета Захист Вітчизни для учнів 10 класу на I семестр 2015-2016 н.р. № Уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кількість годин Дата проведе Ння При мітка 1 Вступний урок 1 Розділ III. Стройова підготовка 4 2. 1. Стройові прийоми і рух без зброї та зі зброєю. Строї та їх елементи. Обов’язки військовослужбовця перед шикуванням і в строю. 1 3. 1. Стройові прийоми і рух без зброї та зі зброєю. Попередня та виконавча команди. Виконання команд "Ставай", "Рівняйсь", "Струнко", "Вільно". Стройове положення. Повороти на місці. 1 4. 1. Рух стройовим і похідним кроком 1 5. 1. Повороти під час руху. Військове привітання на місці й під час руху. 1 Розділ 1. Збройні Сили України на сучасному етапі. 2 6. 1. Нормативно-правова база з військових питань. Історія розвитку українського війська 1 7. 3. Військова присяга та військова символіка України. 1 Розділ II. Статути Збройних cил України. 3 8. 1. Військовослужбовці та відносини між ними. Поняття про військові статути. Військові звання і знаки розрізнення. Начальники та підлеглі, старші та молодші, їх права і обов'язки. 1 9. 3. Розподіл часу й повсякденний порядок у підрозділах. Призначення, склад та озброєння добового наряду роти. Обов'язки днювального роти та його підлеглість. Обладнання та оснащення місця, де черговий днювальний виконує свої обов'язки. 1 10. 3. Розподіл часу й повсякденний порядок у підрозділах. Вивчення дій днювального під час прибуття в роту прямих начальників, чергового частини, у випадку тривоги і пожежі. Дії днювального під час виносу майна з розташування роти. Дії днювального вільної зміни. 1 Розділ IV. Вогнева підготовка 10
  2. 2. 11. 1. Стрілецька зброя та поводження з нею. Стрілецьке озброєння сучасної армії. Призначення, загальна будова та бойові властивості автомата. 1 12. 1. Послідовність неповного розбирання та складання автомата. Спорядження магазину патронами і порядок зарядження автомата. 1 13. 1. Призначення і будова основних частин і механізмів автомата. Приладдя до автомата, порядок чищення, змащення і зберігання зброї. 14. 1 Загальна будова пневматичної гвинтівки та її характеристика. Тренування у стрільбі з пневматичної гвинтівки 1 15. 2. Основи стрільби зі стрілецької зброї. Постріл і його періоди. 1 16. 3. Ведення вогню з місця по нерухомих цілях і цілях, що з’являються. Основні заходи безпеки при проведенні стрільб в тирі та на військовому стрільбищі. 1 17. 3. Організація і порядок проведення стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки та автомата. 18. 3. Влучність стрільби. Вибір цілі, прицілу та точки прицілювання. Вивчення умов виконання вправ стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки. 1 19. 3. Приготування до стрільби. Тренування в одноманітності прицілювання. 20. 3. Виконання вправи стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки. Практичне тренування. 1 Розділ VII. Онови цивільного захисту 6 21. 1. Нормативно-правова база цивільного захисту. 1 22. 2. Надзвичайні ситуації та загроза їх виникнення. Надзвичайні ситуації воєнного характеру від дії зброї масового ураження: ядерна, хімічна та біологічна зброя. Сучасні звичайні засоби ураження. 1 23. 2. Надзвичайні ситуації соціально – політичного характеру. Сучасний тероризм, як загроза людству ХХІ століття. 1 24. Контрольне заняття 1 РАЗОМ: 24 Викладач ЗВ: В.В.Савченко
  3. 3. Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук „____” січня 2016 року „____” січня 2016 року Календарне планування з предмета Захист Вітчизни для учнів 10 класу на II семестр 2015-2016 н.р. № Уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кільк ість годин Дата прове де ння Приміт ка Розділ VII. Онови цивільного захисту 7 24 3. Основні способи захисту населення в надзвичайнихситуаціях. Поняття про надзвичайну ситуацію. Надзвичайні ситуації природного, техногенного та соціально – політичного характеру 1 25. 3. Засоби індивідуального захисту органів дихання, їх призначення. Ізолюючі засоби індивідуального захисту шкіри. 1 26. 4. Основи рятувальних та інших невідкладних робіт. 1 РозділVIII. Основи медичних знань і допомоги. 7 27. 1. Смерть, ознаки клінічної та біологічної смерті, методи оживлення потерпілих. Загальні уявлення про смерть – характеристика клінічної та біологічної смерті. Орієнтуючі вірогідні та підозрілі ознаки смерті. Поняття про реанімацію (оживлення). Основні правила та порядок проведення реанімації. 1 28. 1. Штучне дихання – його різновиди, методика та техніка проведення штучної вентиляції легенів. Непрямий масаж серця, як спосіб відновлення діяльності серцево-судинної системи, методика його виконання. 1 29. 2. Надання домедичної допомоги при кровотечах, пораненнях, переломах та вивихах. Поняття про рану. Домедична допомога при внутрішній та зовнішній кровотечах та проникаючих пораненнях грудей і живота 1 30. 2. Техніка накладання пов’язок на голову, передпліччя, ліктьовий та плечовий суглоби, колінний та гомілковостопний суглоби. Техніка накладання кровоспинного джгута і закрутки на стегно і плече. 1 31. 3. Домедична допомога в умовах бойових дій. Основні принципи надання домедичної допомоги в умовах бойових дій. 1
  4. 4. 32. 3. Основні принципи надання домедичної допомоги в умовах бойових дій. 32. 3 Основні принципи надання домедичної допомоги в умовах бойових дій. Розділ VI. Прикладна фізична підготовка 6 33. 1. Гімнастика.Комплесні вправи.Вправи на перекладині і брусах. Вправи для розвитку сили. 1 34. 2. Прискорене пересування та подолання перешкод. Біг. Техніка бігу на короткі та середні дистанції. Подолання окремих перешкод. Ознайомлення з елементами єдиної смуги перешкод. 1 35. 3. Основи самозахисту. Розучування і тренування вправ без зброї: стійки, рухи вперед та назад, удари рукою на місці та в русі. Захист від ударів рукою та ногою. 1 36. 3. Розучування і тренування прийомів без зброї: прийоми самострахування, захвати та звільнення від них, больові прийоми. 1 37. 4. Прикладні фізичні вправи та елементи видів спорту (національні бойові мистецтва, гирьовий спорт, атлетична гімнастика. Виникнення національних бойових мистецтв. Особливості бойової техніки «Хортинг» та «Рукопаш – Гопак». 1 38. 4. Спеціально-допоміжні вправи з гирями вагою 8 кг. Ривок гирі вагою 8 кг. Комплекси вправ з атлетизму без обтяжень. 1 Розділ V. Тактична підготовка 11 39. 1 Основи загальновійськового бою. Характеристика загальновійськового бою. Обов’язки солдата в бою. Особиста зброя та екіпіровка солдата.Організаційна структура механізованого відділення, його озброєння та бойові можливості. 40. 2. Дії солдата в бою Способи пересування на полі бою під час дії у пішому порядку. Поняття про вогневу позицію в обороні. Вимоги до вибору місця для ведення вогню і спостереження. 1 41. 2. Послідовність обладнання і маскування окопу для стрільби лежачи. Вибір місця для ведення спостереження. Способи вивчення місцевості, виявлення цілей та доповідь про їх знаходження. 1 42. 2. Способи боротьби з танками за допомогою ручних гранат та інших засобів озброєння механізованого відділення. 1
  5. 5. 43. 2 Основні види інженерних загороджень. Способи застосування (встановлення) мінно-вибухових загороджень та її демаскуючих ознак, порядок їх подолання. 1 44. 3. Дії солдата в бою у складі бойових груп. Завдання, прийоми і способи дій солдата на полі бою у складі бойової групи. Склад бойової групи (двійки, трійки). 1 45. 3. Розподіл обов’язків між військовослужбовцями та їх взаємодія у бойовій групі. Порядок дій у складі бойових груп. 1 46. 4. Основи військової топографії. Військова топографія, її зміст і особливості. 1 47. 4. Основні елементи топографічної карти. Умовні знаки топографічних карт. 1 48. 4. Масштабний ряд топографічних карт. Види масштабів. Визначення відстаней за топографічною картою. 1 49. 4. Визначення за топографічною картою географічних і прямокутних координат. 1 50. Контрольне заняття. 1 51. Резерв 1 52. Резерв 1 РАЗОМ : 52 ВИКЛАДАЧ ЗВ В.В.САВЧЕНКО
  6. 6. Погоджено Затверджую Заст. Директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.Гнесь. О.Максимчук «29» серпня 2015 року «29» серпня 2015 року Календарне планування з предмета «Захист Вітчизни» для учнів 11 класу на I семестр 2015-2016н.р. № уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кількість годин на тиждень 1 год Дата проведенн я 1 2 3 4 Розділ V. Тактична підготовка 4 1. 3 Дії солдата в бою у складі бойових груп. Способи пересування на полі бою під час дії у пішому порядку. Порядок дій у складі бойових груп. Послідовність обладнання і маскування окопу для стрільби лежачи. 1 2. 3 Способи боротьби з танками за допомогою ручних гранат та інших засобів озброєння механізованого відділення. Основні види інженерних загороджень. 1 3 4. Основи військової топографії. Суть орієнтування на місцевості Азимут магнітний і його визначення. Визначення азимута на місцевий предмет і напрямку руху за азимутом. 1 4. 4. Спосіб горизонталей як основний спосіб зображення рельєфу на топографічних картах. Висота перерізу рельєфу. Визначення абсолютних і відносних висот за топографічною картою. Визначення зон видимості. 1 Розділ I. Збройні Сили України на сучасному етапі. 3 5. 1. Нормативно-правова база з військових питань. Історія розвитку українського війська. 1 6. 2. Основи міжнародного гуманітарного права Особливості ведення воєнних дій з врахуванням норм МГП. Заборонені засоби та методи ведення воєнних дій. Правила застосування норм МГП щодо розпізнавання осіб та об’єктів. 1 7. 2. Міжнародний правовий захист жертв війни та цивільних об’єктів. Захист дітей та жінок в МГП. Запобігання порушення норм МГП. 1 Розділ III. Стройова підготовка 4 8. 1. Стройові прийоми і рух без зброї та зі зброєю. Вихід зі строю. Підхід до начальника. Повернення до строю. Тренування у виконанні стройових прийомів і руху без зброї. 1 9. 1. Стройове положення з автоматом. Виконання прийомів: "Ремінь послабити (підтягти)", "Автомат на груди", "На ремінь", "Зброю за спину", "Покласти зброю", "До зброї", "За зброю". 1
  7. 7. 10. 4. Строї відділення. Шикування відділення в розгорнутий і похідний строї. Розмикання і змикання відділення. Перешикування відділення з однієї шеренги у дві і навпаки, з розгорнутого строю в похідний. 1 11. 4. Рух відділення стройовим і похідним кроком. Перешикування відділення під час руху з колони по одному в колону по два і навпаки. Військове вітання відділення на місці і під час руху. Відповіді відділення на привітання та поздоровлення. 1 Розділ IV.Вогнева підготовка 9 12. 1. Стрілецька зброя та поводження з нею. Прийоми стрільби (вогневі тренування). 1 13. 1. Прийоми стрільби з автомата під час приготування до стрільби, проведення і припинення стрільби. Тренування у приготуванні до стрільби. 1 14. 2. Основи стрільби зі стрілецької зброї. Правила стрільби. 1 15. 3. Ведення вогню з місця по нерухомих цілях і цілях, що з’являються. Тренування у одноманітності прицілювання, вирішення завдань на визначення прицілу і точки прицілювання. 1 16. 3 Виконання вправи стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки Удосконалення знань з будови автомата. 1 17. 3. Виконання вправи стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки Удосконалення знань з будови автомата. 1 18. 3. Виконання вправи стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки Удосконалення знань з будови автомата. 1 19. 4. Ручні осколкові гранати та поводження з ними. Призначення, бойові властивості, загальна будова і принцип дії ручних гранат. Порядок огляду і підготовки гранат до метання. 1 20. 4. Заходи безпеки під час поводження з ручними гранатами. Вивчення прийомів і правил метання ручних гранат. Виконання першої вправи з метання ручних гранат. 1 Розділ VI. Прикладна фізична підготовка 3 21. 1. Гімнастика. Комплексні вправи. Вправи на перекладині і брусах. 1 22. 4. Прикладні фізичні вправи та елементів видів спорту. Особливості бойової техніки «Хортинг» та «Рукопаш – Гопак». 1 23. 4. Техніка нанесення ударів рукою та ногою. Порядок застосування в бойових ситуаціях. 1 Разом 23 ВИКЛАДАЧ ЗВ В.В.САВЧЕНКО
  8. 8. Погоджено Затверджую Заступник директора Директор Берездівського НВК Г.В.Гнесь О.Г.Максимчук „____” січня 2016 року „____” січня 2016 року Календарне планування з предмета Захист Вітчизни для учнів 11 класу на II семестр 2015-2016 н.р. № уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кількість годин на тиждень 1 год Дата проведе ння 1 2 3 4 Розділ II . Cтатути Збройних сил України 2 24. 2. Військова дисципліна. Військова дисципліна, її суть і значення. Обов'язки військовослужбовців з дотримання військової дисципліни. 1 25. 2. Вартова служба. Розподіл часу і повсякденний порядок. Розпорядок дня та його значення для виконання основних заходів повсякденної діяльності навчання й побуту особового складу підрозділів. 1 Розділ VIII. Основи медичних знань 5 26. 1. Надання домедичної допомоги при кровотечах, пораненнях, переломах та вивихах. 1 27. 3.1 Надання домедичної допомоги в секторі обстрілу.Зупинка кровотечі з ран верхньої та нижньої кінцівки кінцівок (взаємодопомога). 1 28. 3.2 Транспортування (переміщення) пораненого в сектор укриття. Транспортування двома особами в положенні лежачи та стоячи. 1 29. 3.3 Надання допомоги в секторі укриття 1 30. 4. Психологічна підготовка до захисту Вітчизни 1 Розділ VII. Основи цивільного захисту. 5 31. 3. Основні способи захисту населення в надзвичайних ситуаціях. Медичні засоби індивідуального захисту. Аптечка індивідуальна медичного захисту її склад та порядок використання. 1 32. 3. Індивідуальний протихімічний пакет та його склад. Порядок обробки шкіри, одягу, взуття. Пакет перев’язувальний індивідуальний та порядок його використання. 1
  9. 9. № уроку № теми Назва розділу, теми Кількість годин на тиждень 1 год Дата проведе ння 1 2 3 4 Розділ II . Cтатути Збройних сил України 2 33. 3. Інженерні споруди, призначені для укриття і тимчасового захисту людей, їх класифікація, обладнання та порядок використання. 1 34. 4. Основи рятувальних та інших невідкладних робіт. Організація і проведення рятувальних та інших невідкладних робіт на промислових об'єктах та в осередках ураження. 1 35. 4 Поняття про дегазацію, дезактивацію та дезінфекцію. Порядок та способи їх проведення. Особиста гігієна в умовах радіаційного, хімічного та біологічного зараження.Знезаражуючі речовини і розчини. Санітарна обробка. Порядок та способи проведення. 1 36. Контрольне заняття Викладач Захисту Вітчизни В.Савченко
  10. 10. „Затверджую” Директор Берездівського НВК О.Г.Максимчук „____” квітня 2015 року ПЛАН проведення навчально-польових зборів з учнями 11 класів №п.п Дата Зміст Кількість год 1 Розділ 3. Тактична підготовка 12
  11. 11. Тема 3.2 Солдат в бою. Дії солдата в обороні. Підготовка до оборони. Дії в обороні під час відбиття атаки противника Дії солдата у наступі. Підготовка і рух в атаку Підготовка до атаки і атака з положення безпосереднього зіткнення З противником. Дії солдата, призначеного спостерігачем Тема 3.3. Відділення в бою Пересування відділення і розташування на місці Дії відділення в обороні Дії відділення у наступі Дії відділення під час наступу з ходу Дії дозорного відділення на маршруті руху Тема 3.4 Озброєння та бойова техніка родів військ Сухопутних військ 6 2 1 1 1 1 5 1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Розділ 4. Вогнева підготовка 2 Тема 4.4. Стрільба по наземним і повітряним цілям Виконання вогневих завдань пневматичною гвинтівкою Тема 4.7. Метання ручних гранат у бою 1 1 3. Розділ 8. Прикладна фізична підготовкаТема 8.2. Прискорене пересування та легка атлетика Контрольні вправи. Біг на 1 км. Метання гранати Ф-1 на дальність Контрольна вправа. Марш –кидок на 5 км у складі навчального підрозділу. Тема 8.3. Подолання перешкод Подолання єдиної смуги перешкод. Тренування Контрольна вправа. Виконнання загальної контрольної вправи на єдиній смузі перешкод 4 2 1 1 2 1 1
  12. 12. СПИСОК юнаків 11- класів Берездівського навчально-виховного комплексу “дошкільний навчальний заклад - середня загальноосвітня школа І-ІІ ст. - агротехнічний ліцей” 2014-2015 н.р. Беренда Максим Анатолійович Власюк Василь Вікторович Ковальчук Вадим Сергійович Левчук Андрій Андрійович Левчук Юрій Сергійович Новіцький Андрій Віталійович
  13. 13. Степанюк Олександр Володимирович Чорнокрилюк Станіслав Сергійович Кравчук Вадим Володимирович Антошко Дмитро Вікторович Кирилюк Анатолій Анатолійович Козлюк Віталій Валентинович Малишев Олександр Юрійович Матвійчук Іван Валерійович Опанасюк Богдан Степанович Поведюк Ілля Олегович Прокопченко Олексій Валерійович Щур Тарас Анатолійович Директор О.Г.Максимчук Відомість про проведення інструктажу з правил техніки безпеки під час проведення 3-денних навчально-польових зборів № п.п Прізвище, імя Підпис
  14. 14. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Беренда Максим Анатолійович В Власюк Василь Вікторович Ковальчук Вадим Сергійович Л Левчук Андрій Андрійович Левчук Юрій Сергійович Новіцький Андрій Віталійович Степанюк Олександр Володимирович Чорнокрилюк Станіслав Сергійович Кравчук Вадим Володимирович Антошко Дмитро Вікторович Кирилюк Анатолій Анатолійович Козлюк Віталій Валентинович Малишев Олександр Юрійович Матвійчук Іван Валерійович Опанасюк Богдан Степанович Поведюк Ілля Олегович Прокопченко Олексій Валерійович Щур Тарас Анатолійович Інструктаж провів: викладач Захисту Вітчизни В.Савченко Відомість про проведення інструктажу з правил техніки безпеки під час стрільби з пневматичної гвинтівки 29.04.2015 року № п.п Прізвище, імя Підпис
  15. 15. 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 Беренда Максим Анатолійович В Власюк Василь Вікторович Ковальчук Вадим Сергійович Л Левчук Андрій Андрійович Левчук Юрій Сергійович Новіцький Андрій Віталійович Степанюк Олександр Володимирович Чорнокрилюк Станіслав Сергійович Кравчук Вадим Володимирович Антошко Дмитро Вікторович Кирилюк Анатолій Анатолійович Козлюк Віталій Валентинович Малишев Олександр Юрійович Матвійчук Іван Валерійович Опанасюк Богдан Степанович Поведюк Ілля Олегович Прокопченко Олексій Валерійович Щур Тарас Анатолійович Інструктаж провів: викладач Захисту Вітчизни В.Савченко Витяг з наказу № травня 2015 року с.Берездів „ Про підсумки 2014-2015н.р. з предмета Захист Вітчизни”.
  16. 16. Програма предмету Захист Вітчизни в 10-11 класах виконана. Успішність в 10-11 класах складає 100%. Юнаки 11 класу успішно засвоїли програму навчально-польових зборів, а дівчата пройшли практику по догляду за хворими в Берездівській амбулаторії ЗПСМ. Всі юнаки закінчили вивчення курсу та показали високий, середній та достатній рівень знань. Виходячи з вищесказаного наказую: 1. Рахувати учнів 11 класів закінчившими курс Захисту Вітчизни по 105 годинній програмі та показавшими слідуючий рівень знань: таблиця 1. 2. Оголошений рівень знань занести в атестат про закінчення Берездівського навчально- виховного комплексу. 3. Викладачу Савченку В.В. направити витяг з наказу із загальними оцінками з предмету Захист Вітчизни в Славутський райвійськомат. 4. Таблиця 1. № п.п . Прізвище, ім’я по батькові ЗбройніСилиУкраїниназахистіВітчизни Міжнароднегуманітарнеправо Тактичнапідготовка Вогневапідготовка СтатутиЗбройнихСилУкраїни Стройовапідготовка Військоватопогафія Прикладнафізпідготовка Військово-медичнапідготовка Основицивільногозахисту Оцінка 1. Беренда Максим 9 9 8 7 10 9 9 9 7 9 9 2. Власюк Василь 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 12 9 10 10 3. Ковальчук Вадим 9 9 10 9 10 9 9 10 9 10 9 4. Левчук Андрій 9 9 10 9 9 10 9 11 9 10 9 5. Левчук Юрій 9 9 10 9 9 10 9 11 9 9 9 6. Новіцький Андрій 9 9 9 10 9 10 9 11 9 10 9 7. Степанюк Олександр 11 9 10 9 9 11 10 10 10 11 10 8. Чорнокрилюк Станіслав 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 10 9. Кравчук Вадим 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 10. Антошко Дмитро 9 9 10 9 9 10 9 11 10 9 9 11. Кирилюк Анатолій 6 6 6 7 4 5 5 6 6 6 6 12. Козлюк Віталій 10 10 9 9 9 9 9 10 10 9 9 13. Малишев Олександр 10 10 11 11 10 11 11 11 11 11 11
  17. 17. Директор: О.Максимчук Відомість про прийняття заліків під час проведення 3-денних навчально-польових зборів 14. Матвійчук Іван 9 9 9 10 10 10 10 11 10 10 10 15. Опанасюк Богдан 9 8 8 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 16. Поведюк Ілля 7 7 8 8 8 8 8 7 7 8 8 17. Прокопченко Олексій 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 9 18. Щур Тарас 9 9 9 10 9 9 9 9 9 9 9
  18. 18. Директор: О.Максимчук № п.п . Прізвище, ім’я по батькові ЗбройніСилиУкраїниназахистіВітчизни Міжнароднегуманітарнеправо Тактичнапідготовка Вогневапідготовка СтатутиЗбройнихСилУкраїни Стройовапідготовка Військоватопогафія Прикладнафізпідготовка Військово-медичнапідготовка Основицивільногозахисту Оцінка 1. Беренда Максим 2. Власюк Василь 3. Ковальчук Вадим 4. Левчук Андрій 5. Левчук Юрій 6. Новіцький Андрій 7. Степанюк Олександр 8. Чорнокрилюк Станіслав 9. Кравчук Вадим 10. Антошко Дмитро 11. Кирилюк Анатолій 12. Козлюк Віталій 13. Малишев Олександр 14. Матвійчук Іван 15. Опанасюк Богдан 16. Поведюк Ілля 17. Прокопченко Олексій 18. Щур Тарас
  19. 19. СПИСОК ЮНАКІВ 11-Б класу Берездівського навчально-виховного комплексу “дошкільний навчальний заклад - середня загальноосвітня школа І-ІІ ст. - агротехнічний ліцей” 2014-2015 н.р. 1. Антошко Дмитро Вікторович 2. Кирилюк Анатолій Анатолійович 3. Козлюк Віталій Валентинович 4. Малишев Олександр Юрійович 5. Матвійчук Іван Валерійович 6. Опанасюк Богдан Степанович 7. Поведюк Ілля Олегович 8. Прокопченко Олексій Валерійович 10 Щур Тарас Анатолійович Директор О.Г.Максимчук

×