Original Scorpio-LK TANGO Key Programmer
Connect your TANGO to computer with internet
Volvo with 95320 and NEC added remote progra
*Autodetect manchester / biphase Temic trans
Take a look at the "Info" window, the Allowe
Toyota key maker Honda motorcycles (HITAG2)
Original Scorpio-LK Tango Key Programmer with Basic Software V1.115

https://ukobd2.com/wholesale/super-tango-key-programmer-with-basic-software-451.html
Scorpio-LK Tango Key Programmer with Basic Software V1.115,supports reading, writing and generating the latest transponders used in the latest vehicle immobilizer technologies. New function of reading Kilometers, VIN and transponder type for all BMW keys has been added to the BMW software module! Immo pin code is also displayed for some car models.

Published in: Automotive
  Original Scorpio-LK Tango Key Programmer with Basic Software V1.115 Supports Daihatsu G Chip/Toyota H 128 Bit Copy Function with Free TANGO OBD Cable is a one of our super tango key programmer with basic software Tools, you can buy Original Scorpio-LK Tango Key Programmer with Basic Software V1.115 Supports Daihatsu G Chip/Toyota H 128 Bit Copy Function with Free TANGO OBD Cable from ukobd2.com.
  9. 9. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com Original Scorpio-LK TANGO Key Programmer With Basic Software Supports Daihatsu G Chip Function Top 5 Reasons To Get Tango Transponder Key Programmer: 1. 100% Original Scorpio-LK Tango 2. Free update online 3. Latest Version: V1.115 4. Supports Daihatsu G Chip Function ( Need to pay) 5. With Free TANGO OBD Cable page 9 / 14
  10. 10. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com Connect your TANGO to computer with internet, start the software to [help]>>[check update], then you can update Tango to latest software. Operating system: Win98, WinXP, Vista, Win8, Win8/8.1, Win10 Notice: 1. After purchasing, you have to visit official website and update within 28 days, or it will get locked 2. If you want to get authorization for special functions or cars, please refer to this link http://www.scorpio-lk.com Tango Software display: What's the NEW feature? After generating a new transponder with TANGO Programmer, you will not need any additional diagnostic equipment to program the generated transponder to the car! The car will be started directly, even on new FIAT CODE 2 system. And it's also used in PSA Group vehicles! What you only have to is writing the new file back into the immobilizer system! Tango Software V1.115 Feature: 11 October, 2019 Version 1.115 (hw 1.087) Again FIRST in the WORLD! Key Maker MQB Platform (Skoda, VW), based on Barracuda Image Dump (available since version 1.114.3 ) Again FIRST in the WORLD! Dealer key maker MQB Platform (Skoda, VW), based on Barracuda Image Dump (available since version 1.114.3 ) Again FIRST in the WORLD! Key Maker Toyota H-Immo (All Keys Lost), based on Barracuda Image Dump Key maker Ducati Scrambler 2015- (24C16, DST40) Key maker Chevrolet Spark 2009- (MC9S08EL32, MEG48,MEG8E) Key maker Maserati GranTurismo 2013- (MC912DG256, MEG48) Mitsubishi Mirage, L200 on eeprom 95320 added two versions page 10 / 14
  11. 11. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com Volvo with 95320 and NEC added remote programming Nissan 2010- (93C66, 93C76) added new versions BMW bike (25LC160, dashboard) added new version Tango Software V1.114 Feature: Tango software added (online update) Again FIRST in the WORLD! Toyota-H Immobilizer All Keys Lost solution (all markets) SLK-06 sniffer for Toyota-H Immobilizer AKL solution Again FIRST in the WORLD! True Image Generator for Toyota H-Keys (Page1 3A, 7A) on TRPWS21 transponder* Reset Subaru SmartKey (F3)* Key maker Nissan Micra 2005- (93C56,DST40) Key maker Nissan Tiida 2005- (93C56,DST40) Key maker SsangYong Action 2011- (S9S12,DST80) Key maker Ford Cargo 2014- (24C64,DST40) KKey maker Buick Excelle 2013- (9S12,DST80) Key maker Fiat Palio 2012- (95160,HITAG) Key maker SAIC Kai Yue 2013- (9S12,DST80) Key maker SAIC Datong V80 (95160,HITAG) Key maker MAN truck (M29W160,MEG13) Key maker BMW K19 (25160,DST80)* Bugs fix and optimization The device is intended for programming of transponders , that are a part of automobile immobilizing systems. Unlike the previous model the Gambit, new model Tango is the two-band device that has allowed to add the list supported transponders with firm Texas Instruments products (Tiris ©). The TANGO programmer is the next generation of transponder programmer which is continuously developed to cover, read, and write the latest transponders used in the newest vehicle immobilizer technologies. New function for reading the Kilometers, VIN and transponder type for all BMW keys has been added to the BMW software module. Please note after generating a new transponder with TANGO Programmer, you do not need any additional diagnostic equipment to program the generated transponder to the car. It will start the car directly, even on new FIAT CODE 2 system, which is also used in PSA Group vehicles. You only have to write the new file back into the immobilizer system. The ever expanding list of key makers, currently totaling over 1116 (Over 580 are included with basic software) are available here What transponders does Tango Key Programmer support? Philips transponders: PCF7930-31 writing, reading PCF7935 writing, reading, shadow memory, crypto calculator PCF7936 writing, reading, modes password, crypto, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7941 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7942 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7943 transponder, remote, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7944 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7945 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7946 transponder, remote, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7947 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7952 transponder, remote, eeprom, Manchester & Biphase encodings PCF7961 transponder, remote, Manchester & Biphase encodings *Auto switching between PCF7936-PCF7961 windows if invalid type detected. page 11 / 14
  12. 12. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com *Autodetect manchester / biphase Temic transponders: Temic 11 reading , writing to T5 Temic 12 reading , writing to T5 Megamos transponders: Megamos (13) reading , writing to T5 , emulating on PCF7930-35 Megamos (48) reading, writing, PIN, unlock by PIN, full range of memory contents, crypto calculation Megamos CRYPTO-2 (8E) read ID, read/write EEPROM, write Cryptokey Texas transponders: Tiris (4C) reading Tiris (4D) DST crypto reading, writing, crypto calculator Tiris (4E) DST crypto reading, writing, crypto calculator Tiris (8C) reading Atmel: TK5551M (T5 replacement) SAAB reading , writing to T5 The product is in working out stages, therefore the list of the supported transponders will be developed later. What's the key maker usage? Key maker usage consists of 4 steps. The 4-th step is additional and depends on a vehicle model. 1. Open an immobilizer dump file. 2. Choose number of the key you wanna create. 3. Place a transponder into the coil and click the WRITE button. 4. In some cases the program will ask you to save a modified immobilizer dump. This dump must to be written into the immobilizer. First of all, take a look at above picture. The "Loaded File" window displays the immobilizer file name. Ensure that a valid dump is stored. The "Maker" window displays selected maker name. Ensure the right key maker selected. The "info" windows display an important information: 1. Original transponder---Informs you about type of the original transponder 2. Allowed transponder---Informs you what type of transponders is suitable for the key maker 3. Data location---The immobilizer memory may be stored in various chips, the description informs you about from where you have to read a dump. Some immobilizers can have various chipsets. In this case the field displays several possible chips. Find one of them inside of the immobilizer and read it. 4. Data size---Each chip has certain memory size, the key maker accepts files with the described size. 5. Data format---This field appears in case of 93CXX eeprom seria. There are 2 standards of data layout: 1.Intel format and Motorola format or Little Endian and Big Endian respectively. 2.The data layout depends on a chip-programmer that is used for eeprom reading.This field informs you what kind of format is suitable for the key maker.Usually you can see that both formats are suitable. It means that the program can understand any data layout. How to create a key? Firstly, run the key maker interface according to the vehicle and read information in the "Info" window. Watch theData location field describes the memory chip. Find out the chip inside of the immobilizer and read it. Save the read data (dump). Click the "OPEN IMMOBILIZER FILE" button and load the saved dump. The program will analyse the dump. If the dump is correct the "WRITE" button will become active and the "Keys" window will display the range of key numbers that can be created. page 12 / 14
  13. 13. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com Take a look at the "Info" window, the Allowed transponder field. Ensure you use a transponder exactly the indicated type. Place the transponder into the coil. Choose the key position you want to create in the "Keys" window. Click the "WRITE" button. This starts the writing process and transponder will be stored with the appropriate data. At this point you may be asked to save a new immobilizer dump. The program displays a standard File Save dialog where you have to save the data. After this you will be informed about the new data saved and must be written into the immobiliser Write the new dump into the immobilizer. Now it is ready to operate with the created transponder. If you are not asked to save a new file, it means that immobilizer is ready to operate with the created transponder without file replacing. Finish 1. ABS plastic enclosure: ingress protection IP65/DIN EN 60529 2. Rubber seal: prevents sliding on a workbench shock-proof function 3. USB connection: no external power 4. Big hole: adopted to large keys 5. 3 small holes: adopted to various sizes of transponders FAQs: Q: Hardware not found after install the software and driver, how to solve it? A: You need to install the software v1.83 first, then v1.84, next v1.85(install the software from older to newer) Q: Tango Key Programmer support update for free or not? A: Update free You need to connect the official website to update once within 28 days, otherwise the machine will be blocked. If you need special function or work it on special car model, you need to pay for it, you can check specific cost online Q: I reprogram a BMW key, if I can delete the reprogrammed key with Tango? A: No, it do not support this function Q: Is there tokens limitation for Tango? Is there any extra cost, such as update cost? A: There is no tokens limitation for Tango. Software update online for free. But if you need special function, or want to work it on special car model, you need to pay money to open the authorization Q: Do you have Tango user manual? A: You can check Tango user manual in the menu after software installation Tango Authorization License List TANGO hardware TANGO basic software Additional Hardware SLK-01 – Emulator DST 40, P1 94,D4 (Functionality included in base software) SLK-02 – Emulator DST 80, P1 98 (requires activation SLK-02 maker) SLK-03 – Emulator DST AES, P1 88,A8 (requires activation SLK-03 maker) SLK-04 – Emulator DST AES, P1 A9 (requires activation SLK-04 maker) Additional Software HITAG2 Edit NXP-HT2 chip software?nxp79xx) Opel key maker Mercedes cars key maker Mercedes trucks key maker page 13 / 14
  14. 14. super tango key programmer with basic software by Apollo Tan - www.ukobd2.com Toyota key maker Honda motorcycles (HITAG2) key maker Chrysler key maker Renault cars key maker Renault trucks keymaker Rover key maker Iveco trucks key maker Ford cars key maker Chevrolet (GMC) key maker Dacia key maker Citroen key maker Fiat key maker Isuzu key maker Oldsmobile key maker Peugeot key maker Ducati key maker Cadillac key maker Gilera & Piaggio (ST10..MCU) key maker Alfa Romeo key maker Lancia key maker Key maker Dodge Key maker Daihatsu Key maker Suzuki Key maker Ferrari Key maker Jeep Key maker Nissan Key maker Volvo Comp.Security viewer Syncro maker Volvo Dump editor BCM2 Reset of Toyota/Lexus/Subaru Smart Keys 40,80,128 bit SLK-02 maker NEW SLK-02 Toyota emulator OBD 80 bit SLK-03 maker NEW SLK-03 Toyota emulator OBD 128 bit SLK-04 maker NEW SLK-04 Toyota emulator OBD 128 bit SLK-05 maker NEW SLK-05 SLK-06 maker NEW SLK-06 Toyota Image Generator Page1 36,56,96,37,57 generate copy G chip Toyota+: OBD Reset European cars based on G-immoboxes Toyota G Reset OBD Toyota Dump Editor – Synchro Engine ECU, Smartkey ECU, ID Code Box, Steering Lock ECU NEW Daihatsu Image Generator G keys NEW BMW Bikes (DST80) maker NEW 4D-DST80 Toyota H (128bit) Image Generator Toyota Image Generator H-Keys: Page 1 39, 59, 5A, 99 NEW** Go to Buy: Original Scorpio-LK Tango Key Programmer with Basic Software V1.115 Supports Daihatsu G Chip/Toyota H 128 Bit Copy Function with Free TANGO OBD Cable LONSDOR Key Programmer Porsche Piwis III GM Tech2 USB Link 2 CAN Clip wiTech MicroPod 2 T300 key programmer locksmith tools a b c d e f g h i j k l m n o p q r s t u v w x y z Home | for MB | for Porsche | for Key Lost | for TOYOTA | for FORD | Top Selling | New Arrival ©2019 UKOBD2 All rights reserved. Share to Pinterest Powered by TCPDF (www.tcpdf.org) page 14 / 14

