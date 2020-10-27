Col113 introducing the hcl domino volt application i created

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Masahiko Miyo ef Co., Ltd.
About me • About me – I am the CEO of ef Co., Ltd. – Mainly we are being entrusted with Notes and Domino related developme...
DEVELOPED APPLICATIONS Understanding Domino Volt by experimenting… － 3 －
• Workflow – Expense application • Integrate with Domino Address Book • Dynamic role assignment – Library management syste...
• Integrate with Web Service – Gurunavi API • Find a restaurant – Google translate API – “Open Weather” weather forecast –...
• Other apps – Picture-story show – Simple survey • Access by anonymous users Developed applications － 6 － * Red text is t...
DEMO Demo and explanation － 7 －
• File transfer service – Service for sending files to external users • Enter your email address and password to open the ...
• File transfer service – Password is automatically generated • Set the number of digits of the password in another docume...
• File transfer service – Access by anonymous users • Documents created by logged-in users cannot be accessed by anonymous...
• How to give anonymous user access to documents – Change the value of “createdBy” field to "Anonymous" 1. Domino Volt cre...
• Settings on the Domino Application – Step 1 – – Create a new Domino Application • Give "Author" access to Anonymous in A...
• Settings on the Domino Application – Step 2 – – Create an agent that updates the "createdBy" field • Lookup user ID in t...
• Settings on the Domino Application – Step 3 – – Create a REST Service to call the agent • Create with Server-side JavaSc...
• Settings in the Domino Volt application – Step 1 – – Create a view sorted by "createdBy“ • Add (createdBy!="Anonymous") ...
• Settings in the Domino Volt application – Step 2 – – Set the created Domino REST service to "Call a service" in the “aft...
• System Diagram Diagram － 21 － Domino Server Domino Volt Application(xxx.nsf) Domino Volt File transfer service Domino Ap...
MY THOUGHTS AND DEVELOPMENT TIPS Tips when creating a Domino Volt application － 22 －
• My impression – It’s awesome to be able to create an application in half a day – All you need is a just web browser! My ...
• My impression – It's a low-code development platform, so you don't need to know how to program! • Optionally there are c...
• My impression – Easy to integrate with other web services even if you don't understand REST API or JSON • You can see li...
• My impression – HCL Domino Volt, as Domino is in the product name, it works with Notes/Domino well. – I've found that I ...
• Duplicate and modify the application. – If you modify the original application directly, then you may not retain your da...
• It's all about the design! – Make sure you have a good summary of what kind of application you want to create, the numbe...
• Recommended to use a Portal site – The startup URL is too long and has no pattern – I created the portal in XPages Tips ...
• Recommended to understand CSS. – Screen design can only be customized with CSS • No design property box in Domino Volt. ...
SUPPLEMENT You can make more complex and powerful applications － 31 －
• Import FullCalendar JavaScript for a calendar view! – Domino Volt only provides a flat view – It support monthly/weekly/...
REFERENCE MATERIALS Citation when developing the application － 33 －
• Official reference（1.0.1） https://help.hcltechsw.com/domino_volt/1.0.1/reference_toc.html – Especially the JavaScript AP...
Disclaimer － 35 － • This material is based on the presenter's poor language skills and technical skills. It does not neces...
