PoC not Project 20210530

PoCはプロジェクトにあらず、1回にして成らず

PoC not Project 20210530

  1. 1. PoCはプロジェクトにあらず、1回にして成らず 1 2021/5/30 日本オラクル株式会社 伊藤 琢磨 ※本資料は私自身の意見であり、 必ずしもオラクルの見解を反映したものではありません。
  2. 2. 2 【提言】PoCはプロジェクトにあらず、1回にして成らず PoC（Proof of Concept – 概念実証） 新たな概念やアイデアの実現可能性を示すために、簡単かつ不完全な実現 化（または概要）を行うこと。あるいは原理のデモンストレーションによって、 ある概念や理論の実用化が可能であることを示すこと。 （引用元：概念実証 – Wikipedia https://ja.wikipedia.org/wiki/%E6%A6%82%E5%BF%B5%E5%AE%9F%E8%A8%BC）
  3. 3. 3 伊藤は思う PoC ≠ プロジェクト 【プロジェクトの特徴】 ・スケジュールは決まっている（遅延してはならない） ・予算は決まっている（超過してはならない） ・成功が前提 ・ステークホルダの何かを利する（費用対効果は出なければならない） ・プロジェクトの趣旨は合意されなければならない
  4. 4. 【研究とは】 ・スケジュールが見通せない ・予算は決められない ・失敗が付き物 ・費用対効果が出るかはわからない ・研究の趣旨は必ずしも合意されない（成果の出ない研究は無駄？） 4 PoCとは「研究」、プロジェクトとは本質的に異なる 新たな概念とは「未知」。未知に計画を立てることはできないし、成功は保証されないし、 評価もできない。だから、「成功するまで続ける」のがあるべき姿ではないか。
  5. 5. 2002年 ノーベル化学賞受賞の田中耕一さん ・ノーベル賞受賞後、田中さんは新たな目標を掲げた。 「血液一滴で病気を診断する方法を開発する」！ ・島津製作所の社長は、年間1億円の予算と研究環境を提供。 ひとつ例を挙げてみる 5 引用元：「ノーベル賞がつらかった」田中耕一が初めて明かした16年間の“苦闘” | 文春オンライン https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/11145
  6. 6. しかし、その道のりは困難を極めた… 6 ・様々な病気に関連する「糖鎖」の構造は、1,500万通り以上 ・7年間成果なし ・ノーベル賞受賞者としてのプレッシャー 引用元：「ノーベル賞がつらかった」田中耕一が初めて明かした16年間の“苦闘” | 文春オンライン https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/11145
  7. 7. 2009年、転機が訪れる！ 7 引用元：「ノーベル賞がつらかった」田中耕一が初めて明かした16年間の“苦闘” | 文春オンライン https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/11145 ・国の最先端研究開発支援プログラム（FIRSTプログラム）に選出 ・5年間で35億円の多額の研究資金を獲得 ・スタッフを増強し、研究を一気に加速 ・2年後の2011年、ついに アルツハイマー病の早期発見につながる 「未知のタンパク質」の検出に成功！！
  8. 8. ・ノーベル賞受賞者でさえ、Concept を Proof するには 10年 掛かる… ・Concept は、「仮説 → 検証 → 失敗 → 再仮説 → 検証 → 失敗 …」の 不断のサイクルによって実現される（アジャイル的といって良いかもしれない） ・Proof を支えるのは “強い意志” 田中耕一さんの事例から学ぶこと 8 引用元：「ノーベル賞がつらかった」田中耕一が初めて明かした16年間の“苦闘” | 文春オンライン https://bunshun.jp/articles/-/11145 ・失敗を恐れて取り組まないと、結果として何もできないということになる。 ・失敗してもいいから、私も失敗ばかりしていますから、チャレンジしてほしい。 ・偶然（成功）は、強い意志がもたらす必然である。
  9. 9. ・国内のPoCは「成功すれば導入、失敗すれば断念」が多いように感じる（一発勝負感） ・おそらく、1回で成功するPoCは初めから勝率が高い。 （勝率が高いから、PoC実施前に予算・スケジュール・成果物が定義できる） ・本当のPoCはもっと泥臭い。ノーベル化学賞の田中耕一さんでさえ10年・数十億円掛かった。 ・一発勝負の背景にあるのは、PoC＝プロジェクトの同一視ではないか。 まずはPoC＝研究であるという前提から始めてみるべきではないか。 ・失敗を前提にした研究・反復（イテレーション）によってこそ、 真にビジネス構造変革のタネやイノベーションが生まれると考える。 ↑どうやって予算・リソースを捻出し、稟議を通せるのか…今後そこを考えてみたい 9 総論（伊藤の主観） 以上
  10. 10. 10 Thank you

