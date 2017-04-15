Проект опорної школи Миколаївської ЗОШ І –ІІІ ступенів №3 І. Структура освітнього округу. Опорна школа – Миколаївська ЗОШ ...
• уміння інтегрувати воєдино три головні складники успіху будь-якої справи:ідеї, технології і менеджмент; • готовність іти...
7 Кузнєцова Аліса 8 3 Крикун О.І. (учитель географії) Трудове навчання 8 Федіна Олеся 10 1 ВєтроваТ.Ю.(учитель технологій)...
№ Назва конкурсу Рік Рівень Зайняте місце 1 Міжнародний інтерактивний природничий конкурс «Колосок» 2013 -2014н.р. осінній...
Переможці ІІ туру міського конкурсу «Керівник року»: 2010 рік - Безрукова Л.В., 2016 рік – Сєрова Н.Г. У школі працює 6 гу...
• Здійснювати освітній процесс відповідно до індивідуальних можливостей, інтересів, нахилів, здібностей учнів. • Забезпечи...
План розвитку школи реалізовуватиметься через річні плани роботи школи, систему проектів, виховні заходи, бесіди, гурткову...
Укр. мова л-ра 3 3 3 2 1 2 3 Англ .мов а 2 2 2 1 2 Мате м 3 3 3 1 2 3 Муз ика 1 1 1 1 1 Труд .навч 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 Фіз.в и...
Екон ом. 1 1 1 1 1 1 Люд. і св. 1 1 1 1 1 Астр оном 1 1 1 1 1 1-4 клас и 8 8 8 4 3 1 1 8 1 1 ГПД 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Геог раф. 1...
2-А 23 2-А 25 2-А 25 2-Б 12 2-Б 25 2-Б 25 3- А 25 3-А 23 3-А 25 3- Б 17 3-Б 12 3-Б 25 4 25 4-А 25 4-А 23 4-Б 17 4-Б 12 5-А...
Науково-методичне забезпечення навчально-виховного процесу. Методична служба школи керується тим, що методична робота з уч...
19 5.26 31.58 21.05 15.79 15.79 10.53 • Результати ЗНО з історії України Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний резу...
поріг 3 33.33 33.33 0.00 0.00 33.33 0.00 • Результати ЗНО з географії Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результ...
• національно-патріотичне виховання; • трудове виховання; • художньо-естетичне виховання; • моральне виховання; • екологіч...
конференції, де піднімаються питання стосунків, взаєморозуміння батьків та дітей, ранньої агресії серед дітей та підлітків...
До складу «Шкільної галактики» входять планети (5-10 класи) та супутники (1- 4 класи). За кожною планетою закріплено по су...
 Залучення учнів школи до художньої самодіяльності та творчої діяльності. Спортивно-трудове сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Ко...
Працюють з дитячими газетами та журналами. Готують цікаві повідомлення. 3. Господарі – «Рейнджери». Піклуються про збереже...
• вміє адаптуватися в різних життєвих ситуаціях і конструктивно впливати на них, уникати конфліктів; • опанував сімейними,...
Назва закладу Кількість учнів, які навчаються у закладі Кількість учнів, які планується підвозити до опорної школи Опорна ...
Предмети, при викладанні яких використовуються ІТ - біологія, математика, фізика, інформатика, англійська мова, література...
Актова зала ( 2 сцени, кількість місць – 300 ч.) Бібліотека Кількість книг, брошур, журналів (примірників) – 8757 у тому ч...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Проект опорної школи Миколаївської ЗОШ І –ІІІ ступенів №3

43 views

Published on

Проект опорної школи Миколаївської ЗОШ І –ІІІ ступенів №3

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
43
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Проект опорної школи Миколаївської ЗОШ І –ІІІ ступенів №3

  1. 1. Проект опорної школи Миколаївської ЗОШ І –ІІІ ступенів №3 І. Структура освітнього округу. Опорна школа – Миколаївська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №3 Філії опорної школи – Малинівська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст., Рай - Олексанрівська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ст., Миколаївська ЗОШ І- ІІІст. №2, Творчий портрет керівника опорної школи. (Презентація) Творчий портрет керівника опорної школи директора Миколаївської ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів № 3 Краснопєєвої Ольги В’ячеславівни Навчання в школі: Миколаївська СШ № 2, 1977 – 1987рр. Який навчальний заклад закінчив: Луганський державний педагогічний інститут імені Т.Г.Шевченка, 1992 рік; вчитель російської мови і літератури. Місце роботи: Миколаївська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №2 ( з 1992 р. - 2008 р.) працювала вчителем російської мови і літератури, займала адміністративну посаду – заступник директора школи з виховної роботи, з 2008 року – директор Миколаївська ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів №3 за переводом. Стаж роботи: 26 р. – загальний, у тому числі педагогічний -26 р., з яких директором навчального закладу – 9 років Кваліфікаційна категорія: вища Проблема, над якою працює: • інноваційні форми роботи та технології у навчальному закладі; • співпраця з різними громадськими організаціями, органами місцевого самоврядування, іншими закладами; • використання ІКТ в навчально-виховному процесі. Педагогічне кредо: Моя справа – створювати умови для розвитку й творчості. Краснопєєвій О. В. притаманні риси лідера інноваційних перетворень, які включають у себе: • здатність приймати самостійні рішення та готовність їх відстоювати;
  2. 2. • уміння інтегрувати воєдино три головні складники успіху будь-якої справи:ідеї, технології і менеджмент; • готовність іти крок за кроком до нової якості школи; • здатність до стратегічного мислення; • здатність до стратегічного планування; • прагнення зростити ініціативу знизу; • готовність до сприйняття нових вимог. ІІІ. Якісний склад та досягнення педагогічного колективу. Загальноосвітня школа №3 працює за двома профілями : філологічний(українська філологія) , правовим профілем. Освітні послуги надають 31 педагог, з яких – 6 сумісники. Серед вчителів , 1 має педагогічне звання «вчитель - методист», 5 мають педагогічне звання «старший вчитель», 11– вищої категорії, 2 – «спеціаліст І категорії», 4 – «спеціалісти ІІ категорії, 9- «спеціаліст». Щороку школа поповнюється молодими кадрами, на даний час в школі 13% педагогів віком до 30 років. Досягнення вчителів ПІДСУМКИ ОЛІМПІАД ТА КОНКУРСІВ № ПІП учня клас місце ПІП вчителя, який підготував учня Конкурс ім.. П. Яцика 1 Ніколаєва Марія 6 1 Бутова Л.В.(учитель укр.мови і літерат.) 2 Карпенко Кирило 10 1 Бутова Л.В. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) 3 Бондаренко Анна 7 3 Вобленко В.І. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) Міжнародний конкурс ім.. Т.Г. Шевченка 4 Ніколаєва Марія 6 2 Бутова Л.В. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) 5 Бондаренко Анна 7 3 Вобленко В.І. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) Географія 6 Костров Денис 11 2 Крикун О.І.(учитель географії)
  3. 3. 7 Кузнєцова Аліса 8 3 Крикун О.І. (учитель географії) Трудове навчання 8 Федіна Олеся 10 1 ВєтроваТ.Ю.(учитель технологій) 9 Муравицька Юлія 8 2 Вєтрова Т.Ю. (учитель технологій) 10 Сергієва Катерина 11 3 Вєтрова Т.Ю. (учитель технологій) Фізика 11 Бондаренко Анна 7 3 Войнов О.Л.(учитель фізики) Зарубіжна література 12 Ковальова Юлія 11 3 Вобленко В.І. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) Українська мова та література 13 Кузнєцова Аліса 8 2 Вобленко В.І. (учитель укр.мови і літерат.) Результативність конкурсів останніх років
  4. 4. № Назва конкурсу Рік Рівень Зайняте місце 1 Міжнародний інтерактивний природничий конкурс «Колосок» 2013 -2014н.р. осінній, веснян.5- 10кл. 2014 – 2015н.р. осінній, веснян.5- 10кл. 2015 – 2016н.р осінній 5- 10кл. 2016– 2017н.р осінній 5- 10кл. Міжнародний інтерактивний природничий конкурс Золотих сертифікатів - 12, срібних – 24 Золотих сертифікатів - 14, срібних – 22 Золотих сертифікатів - 13, срібних – 12 Золотих сертифікатів - 6, срібних – 14 2 Конкурс ім. П.Яцика 2013-2014 2015-2016 міський обласний міський Захарова Ілона – 1 місце Захарова Ілона – 3 місце Ніколаєва Марія – 1 місце Карпенко Кирило – 1 місце Бондаренко Анна – 3 місце 3 Міжнародний конкурс ім. Т.Г.Шевченка 2015-2016 міський Ніколаєва Марія – 2 місце Бондаренко Анна – 3 місце 4 Міжнародний конкурс ім. Т.Г.Шевченка 2015-2016 обласний Ніколаєва Марія 5 Міжнародний математичний конкурс «Кенгуру» 2012-2013 2013-2014 2014-2015 2015-2016 Міжнародний математичний конкурс Відмінний результат – 3 сертифікати, добрий результат – 26 сертифікатів; Відмінний результат – 3 сертифікати, добрий результат – 26 сертифікатів; Відмінний результат – 5 сертифікати, добрий результат – 23 сертифікатів; Відмінний результат – 3 сертифікати, добрий результат – 20 сертифікатів. 6 Конкурс «Юний ерудит» 2014 - міський 2 командне місце;
  5. 5. Переможці ІІ туру міського конкурсу «Керівник року»: 2010 рік - Безрукова Л.В., 2016 рік – Сєрова Н.Г. У школі працює 6 гуртків: Гурткова робота № з/п Назва гуртка, секції Керівник гуртка Дні занять Час проведення 1. Гурток з квілінгу «Чарівний завиток» Супрунова С.М. Середа 1400 – 1530 2. Гурток «Єднаймось в гроно калинове» Бас Л.А. Середа, П’ятниця 1345 – 1515 3. Гурток «Театр тіней» Бас Л.А. Понеділок 1435 – 1520 4. Студія образотворчого мистецтва Вєтрова Т.Ю. Вівторок 1430 – 1600 5. Гурток «Здорова молодь» Симоненко В.А. Середа, П’ятниця 1600 – 1730 1730 – 1900 6. Гурток воєнно- патріотичного виховання «Патріот» Позднухов В.Г. Вівторок, Четвер Середа, П’ятниця 1430 – 1540 1430 – 1540 Середня наповнюваність учнів становить 20 учнів. В школі створені умови для навчання дітей з особливими умовами, обладнані пандусом для заїзду візком. План розвитку навчального закладу на 3 роки (2017 – 2020р.р.) Мета плану розвитку школи:створення сучасного освітнього середовища, спрямованого на пошук та впровадження ефективних способів розкриття, вдосконалення та реалізації творчого потенціалу дитини через навчання , сім’ю, громаду. Завдання: • Підвищити якість освітніх послуг у відповідності з освітніми стандартами. • Забезпечити права дітей на вибір видів і форм діяльності, створити оптимальні умови для виявлення та розвитку творчої обдарованості кожного учня школи. • Розвивати досвід партнерства, волонтерства , самоврядування. • Реалізовувати інтелектуальний потенціал та емоційний інтелектдітей та дорослих шляхом активного залучення до навчальної та суспільно – громадської діяльності. • Забезпечити позитивний імідж навчального закладу.
  6. 6. • Здійснювати освітній процесс відповідно до індивідуальних можливостей, інтересів, нахилів, здібностей учнів. • Забезпечити збереження та зміцнення здоров’я дітей . • Забезпечення ефективного управління розвитком загальноосвітнього закладу Місіяшколи: Кожній дитині – гідні й необхідні умови розвитку та реалізації свого потенціалу для власного та суспільного блага. Головна мета: Шляхом співпраці дітей, батьків, учителів, громади, розуміючи, що кожен є самоцінною особистістю, через відкриті щирі стосунки, беззаперечне прийняття дитини, свободу і творчість учителя створити умови для гармонійного розвитку дитини. Термінреалізації :2017-2020 роки. Наша школа – це дружна родина, де діти пізнають світ, де вчитель живее інтересами і проблемами учнів, допомагає їм вирішувати їх, де панує добро і злагода; це стартовий майданчик для добрих справ, де педагоги прагнуть допомогти успішному зростанню кожної дитини. Наш колектив – це вчителі, учні, батьки, громада, впевнені у собі, своїх силах, які володіють перспективним баченням того, яких змін школа потребує сьогодні, готові до співпраці для спільного розв’язання проблем. Ми пишаємося нашими дітьми, радіємо успіхам кожного, впевнено рухаємося в завтрашній день своєї країни, щоб разом досягти успіху на шляху реформувань. План дій з досягнення результатів У ході втілення даного плану розвитку будуть реалізовані 7 проектів. • Проект «Талановита дитина» (координатор Процька Т.С.) спрямований на розвиток творчого потенціалу дітей. • Проект «Якісна освіта» (координатор Кравченко О.М.) має на меті використання ефективних моделей і технологій роботи з дітьми, надання якісних освітніх послуг. • Проект «Друзі школи» (координатор Бакуха О.Г.) передбачає створення громадського об’єднання, що сприятиме подальшому розвитку школи як громадсько-активної. • Проект «Поклик рідної землі» (координатор Вобленко В.І. ) орієнтований на формування активної життєвої позиції, виховання патріотизму . • Проект «САДД- спільнота активних,дорослих і дітей, простір ефективного саморозвитку дитини й родини на засадах змішаного навчання» (координатор Бондаренко Т.М.) спрямований на саморозвиток дітей. Механізм реалізації
  7. 7. План розвитку школи реалізовуватиметься через річні плани роботи школи, систему проектів, виховні заходи, бесіди, гурткову та позакласну роботу, анкетування, роботу з батьками, співпрацю з громадою, учнівським самоврядуванням. Етапи реалізації плану розвитку школи Концептуально-організаційний(2017-2018 н.р.) Реалізація проблеми та набуття досвіду (2018-2019н.р.) Узагальнення результатів (2019-2020 н.р.) Очікувані результати: • Забезпечення умов для здобуття сучасної, доступної та якісної освіти відповідно до вимог суспільства, запитів особистості й потреб держави. • Підвищення рівня професійної компетентності педагогів (психолого-педагогічними знаннями та вміннями, володіння прийомами індивідуалізації навчання та виховання учнів). • Підвищення рівня навчальних досягнень учнів. Підвищення якості вихованості школярів. • Створення позитивного іміджу школи в соціумі міста, підвищення її конкурентоздатності. • Поліпшення якісних показників ЗНО, ДПА, результатів предметних олімпіад та конкурсів. • Зростання позитивного іміджу навчального закладу та конкурентноздатності школи на ринку освітніх послуг. • Збільшення контингенту учнів. • Розширення ділових партнерських зв’язків між навчальними закладами як України, так і інших країн. Оцінка результатів роботи здійснюватиметься шляхом анкетування, тестування, порівняльного аналізу, вивчення думки учасників навчально-виховного процесу, щорічних звітів директора школи, розгляду стану виконання плану розвитку школи на засіданні педагогічної ради. Кадрове забезпечення Пред мети пот реб а у вчи телі ф ак т ви щ а с / с З а г. Ви щ а І І І Сп ец . Вчит. Мето д. Стар .вчит . Пра ц.фа х. н е ф а х. Д о 5 ро кі в Д о 10 ро кі в до 15 ро кі в Сумі сник и
  8. 8. Укр. мова л-ра 3 3 3 2 1 2 3 Англ .мов а 2 2 2 1 2 Мате м 3 3 3 1 2 3 Муз ика 1 1 1 1 1 Труд .навч 2 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 Фіз.в их. 1 1 1 1 1 ДП Ю 1 1 1 1 1 Істор ія 1 1 1 1 1 1 Біол огія 1 1 1 1 1 Фізи ка 1 1 1 1 1 1 Хімі я 1 1 1 1 1 Інфо рм. 3 3 3 1 2 3 1 Зар.л -ра 2 2 2 1 1 2
  9. 9. Екон ом. 1 1 1 1 1 1 Люд. і св. 1 1 1 1 1 Астр оном 1 1 1 1 1 1-4 клас и 8 8 8 4 3 1 1 8 1 1 ГПД 2 2 2 2 1 1 2 Геог раф. 1 1 1 1 1 1 Екол . 1 1 1 1 1 1 Перспективний план проходження курсової перепідготовки та підвищення кваліфікації педагогічних працівників на 2017 – 2020 роки (Додаток №1) Перспективна мережа на 2017– 2020 роки без філій 2017-2018 н. р. 2018-2019 н. р. 2019-2020 н. р. 1-А 25 1-А 25 1-А 25 1-Б 25 1-Б 25 1-Б 25
  10. 10. 2-А 23 2-А 25 2-А 25 2-Б 12 2-Б 25 2-Б 25 3- А 25 3-А 23 3-А 25 3- Б 17 3-Б 12 3-Б 25 4 25 4-А 25 4-А 23 4-Б 17 4-Б 12 5-А 20 5 25 5-А 25 5-Б 17 5-Б 17 6 - А 23 6-А 20 6 25 6 - Б 16 6-Б 17 7-А 20 7 26 7 - А 23 7- Б 17 8 27 7 - Б 16 8 - А 23 8 26 8 - Б 16 9 18 9 27 9 26 10 20 10 15 10 20 11 21 11 20 11 15 340 366 389
  11. 11. Науково-методичне забезпечення навчально-виховного процесу. Методична служба школи керується тим, що методична робота з учительським колективом має особистісно орієнтовану спрямованість, щоб кожен педагог мав можливість удосконалювати рівень професіоналізму, оволодівати секретами педагогічної майстерності і збагачувати внутрішній світ власної особистості. Основними напрямками роботи опорної школи будуть: • Вивчення рiвня науково-методичного забезпечення навчально-виховного процесу; • Вивчення рiвня знань, умiнь та навичок учнів, вироблення вiдповiдних рекомендацiй; • Органiзацiя та проведення науково-дослiдної роботи; • Удосконалення методичної роботи • Впровадження iнновацiйних педагогiчних технологiй та перспективного досвiду; • Надання iнформацiйно-педагогiчної i науково-методичної допомоги; • Здiйснення видавничої дiяльностi, розробка та видання навчальних програм, навчально-методичних та навчально-наочних посiбникiв. Профілі навчання, поглиблене вивчення предметів. При утворенні опорної школи буде створено такі профілі:інформаційно - технологічний, правовий. Раціональність використання варіативної частини у відповідності до профілів навчання. Варіативна частина зараз використовується і буде використовуватися згідно планів, використовуватися згідно даних профілів на які існує навчальний план. Варіативна складова змісту загальної середньої освіти учнів формується з урахуванням індивідуальних освітніх запитів учнів, проводиться анкетування серед учнів. Вона створює передумови для відображення профільності навчання, а саме вивчення предметів навчального плану професійної освіти, задоволення освітніх потреб груп і окремих учнів. Результативність роботи навчального закладу за такими критеріями: Результати ЗНО з української мови та літератури Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200]
  12. 12. 19 5.26 31.58 21.05 15.79 15.79 10.53 • Результати ЗНО з історії України Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 14 0.00 57.14 21.43 0.00 14.29 7.14 Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 9 33.33 22.22 22.22 11.11 11.11 0.00 • Результати ЗНО з математики • Результати ЗНО з фізики Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 5 40.00 20.00 40.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 • Результати ЗНО з хімії Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 1 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 • Результати ЗНО з біології Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200]
  13. 13. поріг 3 33.33 33.33 0.00 0.00 33.33 0.00 • Результати ЗНО з географії Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 5 20.00 20.00 20.00 40.00 0.00 0.00 • Результати ЗНО з англійської мови Усього % учасників, які отримали відповідний результат за шкалою 100-200 балів Взяли участь не подолали поріг [100;120) [120;140) [140;160) [160;180) [180;200] 4 0.00 0.00 25.00 25.00 0.00 50.00 Створення системи виховної роботи в школі Виховна система школи розроблена відповідно до Закону Україну «Про загальну середню освіту», Конвенції ООН про права дитини, Статуту школи. Основними ідеями, які лягли в основу виховної системи школи, є ідеї гуманізму, педагогіки співробітництва, загального піклування, формування єдиного виховного простору. В Законі України «Про загальну середню освіту» особлива увага приділяється вихованню громадянина – патріота своєї країни, який готовий до подальшого навчання та трудової діяльності зі своїми політичними переконаннями, формуванню творчої особистості, свідомого відношення до своїх обов’язків; формуванню навичок здорового способу життя. Характер виховання повинен передбачати глибоке розуміння вчителем фізіологічної природи вихованців їх індивідуальні риси та можливості, повагу до особистості дитини. Напрямки виховної роботи школи: • громадянське виховання; • родинно-сімейне виховання;
  14. 14. • національно-патріотичне виховання; • трудове виховання; • художньо-естетичне виховання; • моральне виховання; • екологічне виховання; • превентивне виховання; • формування здорового способу життя; • сприяння творчому розвитку особистості. Завдання виховної діяльності школи:  забезпечення визнання суспільством особистості дитини абсолютною цінністю;  втілення в роботі концептуальних основ гуманітарного виховання;  визначення виховуючого середовища;  створення програм виховання учнів;  забезпечення реалізації нових підходів до організації виховного процесу: систематично-структурованого, культурологічного, організаційно-діяльнісного, особистісно-орієнтовного;  організація діяльності колективу, робота з органом самоврядування; Школа працює під девізом: Виховувати – значить готувати до життя. Інноваційні технології, які використовуються у виховному процесі:  Пріоритет самоцінності, самобутності, індивідуальності учня;  Проектування освітнього процесу, передбачення можливості організувати навчання та виховання як індивідуальну діяльність з трансформації соціально значущих нормативів у особистісно-значущі;  Зорієнтованість педагогів на особистість учня;  Виявлення досвіду кожного учня, його соціалізація, контроль за способами пізнавальної діяльності, співробітництво вчителя та учня;  Взаємодія суспільно-історичного досвіду та даного суб’єктивного досвіду учня;  Розвиток учня як особистості йде не тільки шляхом оволодіння ним нормативною діяльністю, а й через постійне збагачення, перетворення суб’єктивного досвіду як важливого джерела власного розвитку;  Основні форми навчання та виховання - групові та індивідуальні, які ґрунтуються на довірі до дитини, на здатності її відповідати за себе;  Діалогічний стиль спілкування, взаємодія між учнями, підтримка ініціативи дітей. Робота з батьками Чільне місце у вихованні дитини завжди відводилося сім’ї, а тому співпраця з батьками мала кілька стратегічних напрямків: I. Психолого-педагогічна просвіта батьків (на засіданнях батьківського всеобучу адміністрація школи, вчителі, шкільний психолог, представники правоохоронних органів, лікарі спрямовують батьків на необхідність створення оптимальних умов для збереження життя і здоров’я дітей, формування гуманних стосунків з дітьми, попередження насильства в сім'ї, проводяться загальношкільні батьківські
  15. 15. конференції, де піднімаються питання стосунків, взаєморозуміння батьків та дітей, ранньої агресії серед дітей та підлітків; проводяться конференції для татусів, де піднімаються питання про те, як впливають відносини в сім’ї на фізичне та психічне здоров’я дитини. II. Організація діяльності батьківського комітету школи. III. Участь представників батьківської громади в діяльності ради школи, ради профілактики правопорушень, що сприяє підвищенню авторитету батьків серед учнів та педагогів школи; IV. Індивідуальна робота з батьками учнів, які потребують посиленої педагогічної уваги через такі засоби впливу як рада профілактики правопорушень, педагогічний консиліум, індивідуальна бесіда з представниками адміністрації, індивідуальна бесіда та корекційна діяльність психолога. Проведення фестивалю сімейної творчості, де приймають участь талановиті батьки та діти. Основні методи роботи педагогічного колективу:  Відкритість.  Багатоаспектність  Змістовність виховних заходів.  Гуманістична спрямованість.  Особистісно-орієнтоване виховання.  Використання ІКТ. Структура партнерських стосунків: − ДоноблІППО − Батьки − Громадськість − ЦДЮТ (Слов’янськ) − ПК СловТЕС − Центр екологічного виховання − Служба у справах дітей − Центр зайнятості − СловДДПУ − ГО «Новий Донбас» − ГО «Жовтий автобус» − ГО «Нова Дія» − «Театр Переселенця» − Платформа ініціатив «Теплиця» − Українська Академія Лідерства − Дитячий фонд ООН ЮНІСЕФ − Horizon Capital Шкільне самоврядування:
  16. 16. До складу «Шкільної галактики» входять планети (5-10 класи) та супутники (1- 4 класи). За кожною планетою закріплено по супутнику. Очолює шкільне самоврядування президент зіркової республіки. Напрямки роботи: I. Керувати шкільним самоуправлінням « Шкільна галактика». II. Контролювати роботу сузір’їв. III. Планувати роботу самоврядування. IV. Підтримувати зв’язок учнівського самоврядування із педагогічним колективом школи. Також створено зірковий парламент, який складається із 7 сузір’їв, очолює парламент прем’єр-міністр зіркової республіки. Напрямки роботи: I. Контролювати роботу зіркового парламенту. II. Допомагати в роботі президенту «Шкільної галактики». Сузір’я та напрями їх роботи: Навчально-пізнавальне сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Контроль за обліком відвідування та виконанням режиму дня школи;  Допомога в організації огляду знань;  Підготовка шкільних олімпіад;  Організація взаємонавчання;  Допомога молодшим учням у навчанні;  Контроль за успішністю учнів;  Контроль за виконанням учнями домашнього завдання. Суспільно – дисциплінарне сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Організація та контроль за чергуванням у школі;  Попередження правопорушень у школі та серед учнів;  Правова просвіта (вивчення правил для учнів, статуту школи, документів про самоврядування, адміністративного та кримінального кодексів, інших правових документів, організація зустрічей з юристами та правоохоронцями). Культурно-дозвільне сузір’я . Напрями роботи:  Естетичне виховання учнів, організація їх дозвілля;  Організація дозвілля на перервах та в позаурочний час;  Учать у підготовці й проведенні вечорів відпочинку;  Організація загальношкільних заходів;  Організація екскурсій;  Координація діяльності із закладами культури міста;
  17. 17.  Залучення учнів школи до художньої самодіяльності та творчої діяльності. Спортивно-трудове сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Контроль за збереженням шкільного майна та підручників;  Благоустрій території;  Проведення трудових операцій;  Залучення учнів школи до спортивних занять;  Організація роботи спортивних секцій;  Проведення спортивних ігор та змагань. Санітарно-екологічне сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Формування навичок здорового способу життя;  Контроль за зовнішнім виглядом школярів;  Сприяти озелененню території школи;  Організовувати акції по збору макулатури, шипшини та іншого;  Проводити виставки букетів та композицій, вироблених із природного матеріалу;  Слідкувати за дотриманням санітарно-гігієнічних норм по класах і по школі. Інформаційне сузір’я. Напрями роботи:  Забезпечення гласності в діяльності органів учнівського самоврядування;  Сприяння розвитку ініціативи та демократії в школі;  Оновлення сайту школи;  Оформлення стіннівок;  Художнє оформлення школи;  Організація виставок та конкурсів дитячих малюнків;  Створення банку інформації;  Ведення літопису школи. По класах діють внутрішні органи самоврядування – Рада планети. Кожна планета має свою форму правління, але безпосередньо знаходиться у співпраці з шкільним самоврядуванням. Рекомендовано обирати органи ради планети відповідно до сузір’їв, які діють на рівні шкільного самоврядування. Молодші класи мають своє самоврядування. Лідером в класі обирають головного командира супутника, заступника командира. Напрями роботи розподілені по сузір’ям. Сузір’я та їх напрями роботи: 1. Друзі природи – «Гріндерси». Піклуються про квіти в класі. Відповідають за ведення класного календаря природи. 2. Наймудріші – «Клеверси».
  18. 18. Працюють з дитячими газетами та журналами. Готують цікаві повідомлення. 3. Господарі – «Рейнджери». Піклуються про збереження підручників. Чергують, піклуються про порядок на перервах. Забезпечують чистоту в приміщенні, проводять генеральне прибирання класу. 4. Витівники — «Хеппінси». Готують творчі привітання з Днем народження. Ведуть сторінку в класному куточку «Поздоровляємо». 5. Друзі спорту «Чемпіони». Допомагають вчителю в проведенні уроків фізкультури. Готують повідомлення про здоровий спосіб життя. 6. Санітари – «Аватари». Піклуються про зовнішній вигляд однокласників. Слідкують за санітарним станом класу. Модель випускника школи: Головним очікуваним результатом і підсумком роботи педколективу школи є модель особистості випускника школи. На кожному віковому етапі - своя модель особистості випускника. Модель випускника школи І ступеня: • рівень освіти відповідає вимогам державного стандарту; • дитина усвідомлює цінність власного життя і збереження здоров'я, сформовані навички виконання правил гігієни, рухового режиму; • сформовані основи самооцінювання, самоконтролю, саморегуляції, самоповаги, почуття гідності, безпеки життєдіяльності; • дитина вміє будувати взаємини з оточуючими, комунікабельний; • сформовані такі моральні якості: доброта, шанобливе ставлення до старших і молодших; • любов до батьків і членам сім'ї; • любов до своєї школи, міста, України; • відповідальність за свої вчинки, за доручену справу, дисциплінованість; • самостійність, організованість, ощадливість, акуратність, працьовитість. • усвідомлення краси природи, дбайливе ставлення до неї; • сформований пізнавальний інтерес до прекрасного, різних видів мистецтва. Модель випускника основної школи: • рівень освіти відповідає вимогам державного стандарту; • підліток вміє цінувати себе як унікальну і неповторну особистість; • сформовані норми поведінки; • вміє оцінити свій фізичний, психічний стан, наслідки впливу шкідливих звичок для здоров'я людини;
  19. 19. • вміє адаптуватися в різних життєвих ситуаціях і конструктивно впливати на них, уникати конфліктів; • опанував сімейними, цивільними, національними, загальнолюдськими цінностями; • сформована потреба у праці, навички ведення домашнього господарства, здатність до свідомого вибору майбутньої професії; • підліток усвідомлює себе невід'ємною частиною природи, сформовано відповідальне ставлення до природних багатств; • цілеспрямовано сприймає, відчуває, розуміє мистецтво, вміє висловити свою думку з приводу того чи іншого твору, здатний сам створювати прекрасне, вміє цінувати художні, історичні цінності; • має активну життєву позицію, бере активну участь у житті школи, класу; • розвинена потреба в самореалізації і самовиховання. Модель випускника старшої школи: • має рівень освіти і профілізації відповідний сучасним стандартам, який дозволяє зробити вільний вибір області діяльності; • особистість, що поважає себе, усвідомлює свою цінність і цінність інших, здатна робити вибір в ситуаціях морального вибору і нести відповідальність перед собою і суспільством; • сформовані життєві пріоритети, цінності, ідеали; • сформована готовність до виконання різних соціальних ролей; • вміє адаптуватися в складній життєвій ситуації, вирішувати конфліктні ситуації на основі принципів толерантності; • володіє високою політичною і демократичною культурою, цивільними, національними та загальнолюдськими цінностями; • любить свою Батьківщину, поважає історичні традиції українського народу, народів інших національностей; • має високий рівень фізичної культури і потреба в здоровому способі життя, культурі праці, культурі відносин; • відчуває себе частиною природи і прагне до її збереження; • має художньо-естетичну активність на оптимальному для себе рівні; • володіє основами комп'ютерної грамотності та інформаційних технологій. Відомості про кількість учнів У школі станом на 01.09.2016 р. навчається 303 учня. Якщо Рай – Олександрівську ЗОШ перевести в школу І ст. будемо мати слідуючі результати:
  20. 20. Назва закладу Кількість учнів, які навчаються у закладі Кількість учнів, які планується підвозити до опорної школи Опорна школа 370-(2017-2018н.р). 70 (392 -2017-2018 н.р.) Суб’єкт освітнього округу Миколаївський XI.Наявність принаймні двох класів у кожній паралелі вище 4 класу. У школі 6 молодших класів по 2 паралелі в кожному класі. Також є у 5-му. XII. Наявність інтернет-ресурсу опорного закладу В школі наявний інтернет, швидкість становить 100 Мбит/сек, школа покрита WI-FI. Маємо локальну мережу інтернет. ІНФОРМАЦІЙНИЙ РЕСУРС. Кількість комп'ютерів, що використовуються в навчальних кабінетах - 30 Всього комп'ютерів – 50 Кількість вчителів, які використовують ІТ в роботі - 20.
  21. 21. Предмети, при викладанні яких використовуються ІТ - біологія, математика, фізика, інформатика, англійська мова, література, історія, географія, худ. культура, початкові класи, позакласні заходи. З використанням мультимедійної апаратури проводяться не тільки уроки, а й батьківські збори, позакласні заходи, адміністративні наради, педради і т.п.; створений і регулярно оновлюється сайт школи. Проведена технічна модернізація: розширюється локальна мережа школи, яка об'єднає 9 кабінетів, всюди буде доступ до Інтернет, що поряд з підвищенням ІКТ-компетентності педагогів приведе до підвищення ефективності використання комп'ютерів для підвищення якості освіти учнів та освіченості педагогів. Підключення школи до Інтернету дає можливість вчителям школи через Інтернет познайомитися з новими педагогічними технологіями, умовами всеукраїнських конкурсів і олімпіад. Проводиться цілеспрямована робота з систематизації, оновленню та поповненню інформаційних ресурсів освітнього процесу, розширенню використання мультимедійного супроводу. Адміністрацією школи за допомогою комп'ютерних технологій здійснюється вивчення нормативних документів управління освіти, спрямованих на вдосконалення навчально- виховного процесу; психолого-педагогічних проблем навчання і виховання школярів; актуального педагогічного досвіду роботи педагогів з інших навчальних закладів. Матеріально-технічна база школи: Кабінет фізики Кабінет фізики забезпечений необхідним обладнанням для виконання демонстраційних дослідів, лабораторних робіт та фізичного практикуму. Кабінет інформатики №1 Всі комп’ютери в кабінеті з’єднані між собою локальною мережею і мають доступ до інтернету. Кабінет інформатики №2 Всі комп’ютери в кабінеті з’єднані між собою локальною мережею і мають доступ до інтернету. Обслуговуюча праця Спортивний зал: – гімнастичні мати; лави гімнастичні; шведські стінки; гімнастичні канати;; перекладини; гімнастичні козли, що дозволяє його експлуатацію для повноцінної організації уроків гімнастики. – тенісний стіл. На території школи знаходиться майданчик: – футбольний.
  22. 22. Актова зала ( 2 сцени, кількість місць – 300 ч.) Бібліотека Кількість книг, брошур, журналів (примірників) – 8757 у тому числі підручників, усього – 6307;з них для: 1-4 класів – 1633; 5-9 класів – 3759; 10- 11 класів – 915 Їдальня Кількість посадочних місць – 120; Столів – 30 шт; Стільців – 120 шт; Рукомийники для миття рук – 4 шт; Ванночки для миття посуду – 5 шт; Ванни для миття каструль – 2 шт.; Тарілки глибокі – 300 шт; Тарілки підставні – 300 шт. Чашки – 300 шт; Ложки – 140 шт; Холодильники – 2 шт; Жарова шафа -1 шт; Електроплитка з духовкою –2 шт; Витяжка – 1 шт; Водонагрівач – 1 шт.

×