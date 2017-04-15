План роботи Миколаївської міської ради 8 скликання на I півріччя 2017 року № Найменування заходів Дата проведен ня Відпові...
Додаток до рішення Миколаївської міської ради від 16.01.2017 р. № 63-ІІ-8
  1. 1. План роботи Миколаївської міської ради 8 скликання на I півріччя 2017 року № Найменування заходів Дата проведен ня Відповідальний за проведення 1 2 3 4 ПРО ОСНОВНІ ПИТАННЯ, У ТОМУ ЧИСЛІ І РЕГУЛЯТОРНІ АКТИ, ЩО ВИНОСЯТЬСЯ НА РОЗГЛЯД: І ПЛЕНАРНИХ ЗАСІДАНЬ МІСЬКОЇ РАДИ: 1 - про бюджет Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади на 2017 рік - про внесення змін до бюджету на 2017 рік. січень протягом року Полусмак М. І. 2 про програму економічного та соціального розвитку Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік січень - лютий Цикунова О. М. 3 про програму охорони навколишнього природного середовища та раціонального використання природних ресурсів на території Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік січень - лютий Бистріцька О. Ю. 4 про виконання міського бюджету у 2016 року. лютий - березень Полусмак М.І. 5 про фінансово-економічну діяльність комунального підприємства «Сервіскомуненерго» за 2016 рік. лютий Трифонов Д. Г. 6 про фінансово-економічну діяльність комунального підприємства «Миколаївське управління капітального будівництва» у 2016 році березень Лещенко Г.О. 7 про роботу Краматорського УКБ на території м. Миколаївка за 2016 рік ( виконання функцій замовника) березень Рудаков М. О. 8 інформація депутатів Миколаївської міської ради 8 скликання про роботу за період з 01 січня по 31 травня 2017. червень Зінковський Д.В. 9 про розробку та прийняття Статуту Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади червень Захаров С.В. 10 про розвиток місцевого самоврядування в Миколаївській міській об’єднаній територіальній громаді (ОСН, громадські утворювання) протягом року Захаров С.В. 11 про затвердження ставок земельного податку за користування земельними ділянками в Миколаївській міській об’єднаній територіальній громаді на 2018 рік червень Колмиков С. Є. Полусмак М.І. Губарєва А.В.. 12 про затвердження розмірів орендної плати на земельні ділянки на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади у відсотках від нормативної грошової оцінки земельних ділянок на 2018 рік червень Колмиков С. Є. Полусмак М.І. Губарєва А.В.. 13 про затвердження положення про податок на нерухоме майно, відмінне від земельної ділянки в Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади на 2018 рік червень Сільченко С.Г. Бондаренко О.Ю. Полусмак М.І, 14 про програму «Теплий будинок» Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади березень Зінковський Д.В. Сільченко С.Г. 15 про програму земельних відносин Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади квітень Колмиков С. Є. Губарєва А.В.. 16 про програму розвитку ОСББ червень Сільченко С.Г. Бовшик Є.М. 17 про програму інформаційного забезпечення розвитку Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади червень Захаров С.В. Додаток до рішення Миколаївської міської ради від 16.01.2017 р. № 63-ІІ-8
  2. 2. № Найменування заходів Дата проведен ня Відповідальний за проведення 18 про програму організації поховання, утримання кладовищ та інших місць поховання на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади червень Сільченко С.Г. Захаров С.В. 19 про програму «Охорона здоров’я» травень Ярчук І.П. Біланов О.М. Холостова Т.О. 20 про програму «Освіта» квітень Ярчук І.П. Куліш Л.В. Чернікова Т.М. Захаров С.В. 21 про програму «Культура» травень Ярчук І.П. Захаров С.В. 22 про перспективи розвитку закладів освіти і культури на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади березень Цикунова О. М. Ярчук І.П. Куліш Л.В. Чернікова Т.М. 23 про програму приватизації на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади на 2017-2018 р.р. лютий Сільченко С.Г. Бондаренко О.Ю. Бовшик Є.М. 24 про роботу відділу поліції на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади квітень- травень Бондарь А. В. 25 питання регулювання земельних відносин. січень – червень Колмиков С. Є. Губарєва О.Ю. 26 про роботу із зверненнями громадян у 2016 році. січень - лютий Уфатова О.Д. 27 про виконання раніше прийнятих рішень Миколаївською міською радою. січень - червень Зінковський Д. В. 28 про роботу виконавчих комітетів Миколаївської міської ради, Рай - Олександрійвської сільської ради, Малиновської сільської ради за 2016 рік. березень - квітень Уфатова О. Д. Білоусова Г. І. Денисенко І. М. II. РЕГУЛЯТОРНІ АКТИ 1 правила благоустрою території міста Миколаївка II квартал Бовшик Є. М. 2 про адміністративні послуги в Миколаївській міській раді II квартал Губицька Н. А. 3 порядок надання в оренду, користування, продаж землі II квартал Губарєва А. В. 4 про затвердження порядку паркування автотранспорту в місті. III квартал Губарєва А. В. 5 про затвердження правил розміщення зовнішньої реклами III квартал Бовшик Є. М. 6 порядок дачі дозволу на прибудову балконів, веранд III квартал Бовшик Є. М. 7 порядок надання жилих приміщень у гуртожитках територіальної громади м.Миколаївка III квартал Губицька Н. А. 8 порядок встановлення технічних засобів, елементів зв'язку, телебачення, супутникового телебачення на території м. Миколаївка. IV квартал Бовшик Є. М. 9 порядок розміщення сараїв та гаражів IV квартал Губарєва А. В. 10 про затвердження порядку розміщення тимчасових споруд для проводження підприємницької діяльності на території миколаївської міської ради. IV квартал Губарєва А. В. 11 положення про порядок компенсації мешканцям будинків витрат на проведення поточного ремонту покрівель в рахунок плати за послуги з утримання будинків, споруд та прибудинкових територій. IV квартал Бовшик Є. М. 12 про затвердження порядку переведення житлових будинків і житлових приміщень у житлові для розміщення об’єктів невиробничої сфери IV квартал Бовшик Є. М.
  3. 3. № Найменування заходів Дата проведен ня Відповідальний за проведення 13 про затвердження порядку відлову та утримання бродячих тварин. IV квартал Бовшик Є. М. IIІ. ЗАСІДАНЬ ПОСТІЙНИХ КОМІСІЙ 2.1 комісія з питань Регламенту, депутатської діяльності та етики, правової політики, законності і правопорядку, місцевого самоврядування та громадських організацій 1 - про виконання рішень Миколаївської міської ради січень Касьян І.В. 2 - про виконання бюджету лютий- березень Касьян І.В. 3 - про звіт депутатів Миколаївської міської ради перед виборцями. квітень Касьян І.В. 4 - про роботу відділу поліції на території Миколаївської міської об’єднаної територіальної громади - про виконання раніше прийнятих рішень. - про план роботи ради та комісії на 2-е півріччя 2017 року травень- червень Касьян І.В. 2.2 комісія з питань освіти, культури, охорони здоров'я, молодіжної політики, соціального захисту, фізкультури та спорту 1 -про місцеву культурно-мистецьку програму Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік. - про виконання бюджету. січень Ярчук І. П. 2 -про організацію харчування в ДДЗ Миколаївської міської ради у 2017 році - про проведення святкових заходів до дня міста 2017 р. січень - лютий Ярчук І. П. 3 - про проведення травневих свят - про виконання бюджету березень- квітень Ярчук І. П. 4 - про виконання раніше прийнятих рішень - про проведення святкових заходів до дня захисту дітей травень Ярчук І. П. 5 - про план роботи ради та комісії на 2-е півріччя 2017 року - про виконання бюджету червень Ярчук І. П. 2.3 комісія з питань соціально-економічного розвитку, інвестицій, планування, бюджету і фінансів 1 -про програму економічного та соціального розвитку Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік -про програму охорони навколишнього природного середовища та раціонального використання природних ресурсів на території Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік - про міський бюджет на 2017 рік січень Бондаренко О.Ю. 2 - про виконання бюджету березень Бондаренко О.Ю. 3 - про виконання бюджету квітень Бондаренко О.Ю. 4 - про виконання бюджету травень Бондаренко О.Ю. 5 - про виконання бюджету - про план роботи ради та комісії на 2-е півріччя 2017 червень Бондаренко О.Ю. 2.4 комісія з питань комунальної власності, приватизації, житлово комунального господарства, будівництва, транспорту, зв'язку, побутового та торговельного обслуговування, малого та середнього бізнесу 1 -про фінансово-економічну діяльність комунальних підприємств Миколаївської міської ради. -розгляд проектів регуляторних актів відповідно до плану підготовки проектів регуляторних актів. січень - лютий Сильченко С. Г. 2 -розгляд проектів регуляторних актів відповідно до плану підготовки проектів регуляторних актів - про виконання бюджету березень Сильченко С. Г. 3 - про виконання рішень Миколаївської міської ради - про роботу комунальних підприємств Миколаївської міської ради квітень Сильченко С. Г. 4 - про план роботи ради та комісій на 2 квартал 2017 р - про виконання бюджету травень Сильченко С. Г. 2.5 комісія з питань містобудування, будівництва регулювання земельних відносин, охорони навколишнього природнього середовища та раціонального використання природних ресурсів 1 - питання регулювання земельних відносин -підготовка питання на засідання ради: «Про програму охорони навколишнього природного середовища та раціонального січень - лютий Колмиков С. Є.
  4. 4. № Найменування заходів Дата проведен ня Відповідальний за проведення використання природних ресурсів на території Миколаївської міської ради на 2017 рік» 2 - питання регулювання земельних відносин - про виконання бюджету березень Колмиков С. Є. 3 - питання регулювання земельних відносин квітень Колмиков С. Є. 4 - питання регулювання земельних відносин - про виконання раніше прийнятих рішень - про План роботи ради та комісії на 2 квартал 2017 року. травень- червень Колмиков С. Є. ІV. СПІЛЬНІ ЗАСІДАННЯ ПОСТІЙНИХ КОМІСІЙ МИКОЛАЇВСЬКОЇ МІСЬКОЇ РАДИ 1 - Обговорення матеріалів пленарних засідань міської ради - Законодавство України, що регламентує діяльність ОМС, ОТГ, депутатську діяльність. відповідно до регламенту роботи ради Зінковський Д. В. Зінковський Д. В. V. ЗАБЕЗПЕЧЕННЯ ДІЯЛЬНОСТІ МІСЬКОЇ РАДИ ТА ЇЇ ОРГАНІВ 1. Організаційне забезпечення 1 підготовка пленарних засідань сесій міської ради, засідань постійних комісій, днів депутата. за окремим планом Зінковський Д. В., Голови ПДК 2 здійснення контролю за ходом виконання рішень міської ради та її органів весь період Зінковський Д. В. Голови ПДК 3 надання допомоги депутатам у розгляді листів, скарг і заяв громадян, що надійшли до постійні комісії міської ради. весь період Уфатова О.Д., Зінковський Д. В. 4 надання допомоги головам постійних комісій в організації прийому громадян. весь період Зінковський Д. В. 2. Інформаційне забезпечення 1 публікація в засобах (друкованих) масової інформації та на офіційному сайті Миколаївської міської ради матеріалів про роботу міської ради, депутатів міської ради у постійних комісіях за графіком Зінковський Д. В. 2 громадські слухання про роботу Миколаївської міської ради, виконавчих органів Миколаївської міської ради об’єднаної територіальної громади та підприємств міста за результатами 1 кварталу 2017 року. квітень Цикунова О. М. Черепій В. О. Трифонов Д. Г. 3. Навчання депутатів міської ради. (за окремим планом) Секретар міської ради Д.В. Зінковський

