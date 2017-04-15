Назва школи Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 № Перелік питань Кіль- кість Виміри м2 % Оцінка стану Рі...
лінолеумо м ують заміни ють заміни 7 Коридори і рекреації 6 Задов. Шпалер и. Побілені Дошка покрита лінолеумо м Дерев. пот...
баскетбо льні майданч ики ІІ Меблі: Задов. 16 Парти 120 Задов. 17 Учнівські столи 120 Задов. 18 Учительські столи 29 Задов...
Дах 31 Склад вугілля 32 Душова 33 Коридор 34 Теплотраса Котельня – школа Котельня - ізостудія 35 Насоси опалювальної систе...
Посудом ийна машина - 1 41 Посуд 42 Водонагрівачі 43 Каналізація централі зована 44 Водопостачання Централ ізоване 45 Робо...
а ний стаж звання (урядові) результат) 1. Крутько Лілія Миколаївна вища 14 р. Інноваційна діяльність як ефективна форма са...
9. Пенська Наталія Миколаївна 24 Використання методу проектів І - - 10. Кідалова Оксана Петрівна 15 Інноваційні технології...
власного здоров’я 19. Попова Тетяна Миколаївна 20 Удосконалення навчально- виховного процесу на основі вивчення і введення...
учня на уроках біології 28. Павленко Вікторі Віталіївна 7 Нестандартні уроки географії ІІ - - 29. Зінченко Олександра Іван...
Крутько Лілія Миколаївна Розробка системи уроків за творчістю Е.Портер (зарубіжна література, 5 клас) Публікація в мережі ...
Керівник ПІП Рік народж ення Педстаж Керівний стаж Кваліфікаційн а категорія Звання Відзнаки за керівну роботу Досвід Атес...
Результативність роботи ПІБ Предмет Річне оцінювання (минулий рік) Якість знань Середній бал Показники олімпіад МАН Учнівс...
№ ПРЕДМЕТ КЛАС МІСЦЕ П.І.Б. учня П.І.Б. учителя 1. Зарубіжна література 11 І Крутько Ксенія Крутько Л.М. 2. Біологія 11 I ...
«Цікава хімія» «Волейбол» «Спорт для відпочинку» Школа бадмінтону Наявність правопорушників - немає Неблагополучні сім`ї -...
Організація підвозу- немає Організація харчування сніданки для учнів 1-4 класів за рахунок місцевого бюджету, 5-11 класи– ...
Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1
Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1

Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1

  1. 1. Назва школи Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 № Перелік питань Кіль- кість Виміри м2 % Оцінка стану Рік вводу в експлу атацію вигляд рем онт стіни стелі підлога вікна двері І Будівля 1 1966 1 Рік побудови 1966 задовіль ний задовіль ний задовіль ний задовільн ий задовіл ьний задовіль ний 2 Зовнішній вигляд Задов. Цегла Плити перекри ття, задов. Вестибюл ь – бетон. Навчальні рекреації -дошка, поверх лінолеум (потребує заміни на 1 поверсі) Дерев. потреб ують заміни Централ ьні зовнішні дерев’ян і, внутріш ні - пластик ові, бокові – дерев’ян і, потребу ють заміни . 3 Дах Шифер, задов. 4 Площа 4452 5 Кількість навчальних кабінетів 5 Задов. Шпалер и. Побілені Дошка покрита лінолеумо м Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 6 Класні кімнати 19 Задов. Шпалер и. Побілені Дошка покрита Дерев. потреб Дерев. потребу
  2. 2. лінолеумо м ують заміни ють заміни 7 Коридори і рекреації 6 Задов. Шпалер и. Побілені Дошка покрита лінолеумо м Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 8 Кабінети 7 Задов. Шпалер и. Побілені Дошка покрита лінолеумо м Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 9 Підсобні приміщення 2 Задов. Побілені Побілені Дошка Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 10 Майстерні 1 Задов. Побілені Побілені Дошка пофарбов ана Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 11 Їдальня 1 Задов. Побілені , низ - фарба Побілені Дошка пофарбов ана Пласти к, 2 склопа кети потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 12 Актова зала У пристос ованому приміще нні Задов. Побілені , низ - фарба Побілені Дошка пофарбов ана Пласти к, 2 склопа кети потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 13 Спортивна зала 2 Задов. Побілені , низ - фарба Побілені Дошка пофарбов ана Дерев. потреб ують заміни Дерев. потребу ють заміни 14 Спортивний майданчик 1 Задов. 15 Ігровий майданчик 2- Задов.
  3. 3. баскетбо льні майданч ики ІІ Меблі: Задов. 16 Парти 120 Задов. 17 Учнівські столи 120 Задов. 18 Учительські столи 29 Задов. 18 Стільці 280 Задов. 20 Шафи 14 Задов. 21 Дошки 26 Задов. (з них 9 потребу ють заміни на сучасні) 22 Полиці ІІІ Навчально-матеріальна база 23 Типовий перелік наочності та приладів ІV. Кабінет інформатики 24 Комп’ютери 15 25 Принтери 1 26 Ксерокси 2 27 Спец. меблі 15 28 Мультимедійний клас 1 29 Мережа Інтернет Так V. Опалювальна система 30 Котельня Котли
  4. 4. Дах 31 Склад вугілля 32 Душова 33 Коридор 34 Теплотраса Котельня – школа Котельня - ізостудія 35 Насоси опалювальної системи 36 Система в приміщенні 37 Температурний режим 18о - 20о 38 Водопостачання централі зоване VІІ. Кухня 39 Плитки 1 40 Обладнання Тістозам ішуваль на машина – 1. Ел.мясо рубка -1, Механ. мясоруб ка -1, Ел.сково рода -2 Холоди льник – 1 Мороз. камера -1. Котел – 1. Задовіль ний, але все обладна ння потребу є заміни на сучасне
  5. 5. Посудом ийна машина - 1 41 Посуд 42 Водонагрівачі 43 Каналізація централі зована 44 Водопостачання Централ ізоване 45 Робочі місця 5 VІІІ Обідня зала 46 Посадкові місця 200 47 Столи 35 48 Стільці 200 ІХ Шкільна бібліотека 49 Фонд підручників 18179 50 Книжковий фонд 8603 51 Приміщення 2 52 Обладнання Х Обслуговуючий персонал 54 Штатний розпис 55 Дотримання нормативів 56 Підсобне приміщення 57 Умови для роботи 57 Наявність інвентаря 58 Обладнання робочого місця ХІ Педагогічні кадри № ПІБ Освіт Педагогіч Проблема Категорія, Нагороди Участь у фахових конкурсах (рік, рівень,
  6. 6. а ний стаж звання (урядові) результат) 1. Крутько Лілія Миколаївна вища 14 р. Інноваційна діяльність як ефективна форма саморозвитку педагога І - - 2. Іванова Яна Вікторівна 15 Активізація пізнавальної діяльності учнів на уроках математики І - Учитель року -2015 (міський); ІІ місце 3. Шаповалова Ірина Володимирівна 27 Формування здоров’язберігаюч ої компетентності І - - 4. Черевко Ольга Віталіївна 36 Розвиток пізнавальних інтересів вища, Старший уч - - 5. Мінаєва Ганна Стефанівна 48 Використання інтерактивних технологій на уроках фізики вища, старший.уч. - - 6. Колодяжна Олена Петрівна 35 Впровадженняґ інноваційних технологій навчання в процес вивчення суспільних дисциплін вища, старший.уч. - - 7. Погорєлова Тетяна Миколаївна 37 Використання технологій для формування читацьких вмінь молодших школярів І - - 8. Петрова Марина Михайлівна 25 Актуалізація пізнавальної діяльності на уроках хімії І - Учитель року -2015 (міський); ІІ місце
  7. 7. 9. Пенська Наталія Миколаївна 24 Використання методу проектів І - - 10. Кідалова Оксана Петрівна 15 Інноваційні технології в системі роботи учителя словесника І - - 11. Гнізюк Марина Олександрівна 9 Психологічний супровід адаптації першокласників І - - 12. Дубенко Ольга Семенівна 39 Використання ігрових технологій І - - 13. Подкуйко Світлана Іванівна 33 Організація самоосвітньої діяльності учнів І - - 14. Плиска Галина Петрівна 40 Розвиток пізнавальних інтересів на уроках математики І - - 15. Григоренко Наталія Вікторівна 22 Організація самостійної роботи на уроках математики І - Учитель року -2016 (міський); І місце 16. Литвинова Галина Ігорівна 3 Нестандартний урок, як спосіб активізації пізнавальної діяльності спец - - 17. Погоріла Тетяна Петрівна 15 Використання інформаційних технологій І - Учитель року -2016 (міський); ІІ місце 18. Прощенко Валерій Федорович 10 Формування дбайливого ставлення до ІІ - -
  8. 8. власного здоров’я 19. Попова Тетяна Миколаївна 20 Удосконалення навчально- виховного процесу на основі вивчення і введення інтерактивних методів роботи І - - 20. Веклич Ольга Миколаївна 3 Інтегрований підхід до розвитку особистості спец - - 21. Харабадот Лариса Георгіївна 31 Сучасний компетентнісно орієнтований урок літератури І - - 22. Михалевич Ольга Ігорівна 8 Удосконалення форм і методів на уроках української мови ІІ - - 23. Дем’яненко Тетяна Олександрівна 10 Розвиток комунікативних навичок ІІ - - 24. Берлізова Катерина Вікторівна 4 Розвиток інформаційної компетентності учня спец - - 25. Шипельова Галина Олександрівна 2 Використання інноваційних технологій спец - - 26. Мєлєхіна Ганна Володимирівна 23 Удокосконалення НВП на основі введення інтерактивних методів роботи І - - 27. Грибинюк Олена Юріївна 26 Формування здоров’язберігаюч ої компетентності вища - Учитель року -2016 (міський); лауреат
  9. 9. учня на уроках біології 28. Павленко Вікторі Віталіївна 7 Нестандартні уроки географії ІІ - - 29. Зінченко Олександра Іванівна 32 Елементи народознавства на уроках української мови та літератури І - Класний керівник року -2016 (міський); ІІ місце 30. Осипова Світлана Віталіївна 26 Форми і методи впровадження навчальної технології розвитку критичного мислення вища, старший уч - Учитель року -2016 (міський); лауреат 31. Носик Вячеслав Андрійович 37 І - - 32. Писарєва Алла Валеріївна 2 спец - - 33. Сидоренко Людмила Анатоліївна 7 спец - - ПІБ Методичні матеріали Розповсюдження досвіду (друковані праці)
  10. 10. Крутько Лілія Миколаївна Розробка системи уроків за творчістю Е.Портер (зарубіжна література, 5 клас) Публікація в мережі Інтернет авторського матеріалу. Сценарій батьківських зборів «Батьки проти телевізора», 16.02.2015 р. Зінченко Олександра Іванівна Інтерактивний плакат «Життя і творчість І.Франка» Мінаєва Ганна Стефанівна Розробка уроку «Применение простых механизмов (на примере рычага)» Журнал «Відкритий урок», травень 2015
  11. 11. Керівник ПІП Рік народж ення Педстаж Керівний стаж Кваліфікаційн а категорія Звання Відзнаки за керівну роботу Досвід Атестація Директор Крутько Лілія Миколаївна 1979 14 р. 5 р. І - - 2015 Заступник директора з НВР Іванова Яна Вікторівна 1979 15 5р. І - - 2014 Заступник директора з НВР Шаповалов а Ірина Володимир івна 1967 27 17 І - - 2015
  12. 12. Результативність роботи ПІБ Предмет Річне оцінювання (минулий рік) Якість знань Середній бал Показники олімпіад МАН Учнівські конкурси (назва, місце) Крутько Лілія Миколаївна Зарубіжна література 100 % 57 8,9 2013 р – 11 клас – І місце міський етап, участь в обласному етапі, 2015 р.- 11 клас – І місце міський етап, 2017 р. – 11 клас – І місце міський етап, участь в обласному етапі 2016 р. Міжнародний конкурс «Sunflower», 6 клас – диплом ІІ ступеню, 11 клас – диплом І ступеню. Розділ ХУІ Виховна робота Участь в олімпіадах – це не виховна робота!!! Динаміка результативності міських олімпіад за останні 5 років
  13. 13. № ПРЕДМЕТ КЛАС МІСЦЕ П.І.Б. учня П.І.Б. учителя 1. Зарубіжна література 11 І Крутько Ксенія Крутько Л.М. 2. Біологія 11 I Ейдеміллер Олександр Грибинюк О.Ю. 3. Біологія 9 І Корочева Анастасія Грибинюк О.Ю. 4. Мовно-літ.конкурс 5 І Івкова Вікторія Зінченко О.І. 5. Географія 9 ІI Корочева Анастасія Павленко В.В. 6. Правознавство 9 ІІ Яблоновський Антон Колодяжна О.П. 7. Рос. мова та літ. 9 ІI Корочева Анастасія Литвинова Г.І. 8. Німецька мова 8 ІІ Новицький Михайло Сидоренко Л.А. 9. Біологія 7 ІІ Угнівенко Софія Грибинюк О.Ю. 10. Конкурс ім.П.Яцика 6 ІІ Попова Ольга Кідалова О.П. 11. Астрономія 11 ІІІ Безсмертний Денис Мінаєва Г.С. 12. Математика 8 IІІ Плєхова Вікторія Плиска Г.П. 13. Рос. мова та літ. 8 IІІ Плєхова Вікторія Литвинова Г.І. 14. Хімія 7 ІІІ Сергієнко Тетяна Петрова М.М. 15. Конкурс ім.П.Яцика 11 IV Крутько Ксенія Кідалова О.П. 16. Фізика 11 IV Безсмертний Денис Мінаєва Г.С. 17. Екологія 11 IV Ейдеміллер Олександр Грибинюк О.Ю. 18. Інформаційні технолог. 11 IV Савочкова Регіна Берлізова К.В. 19. Трудове навч. 10 IV Ашихміна Тетяна Пенська Н.М. 20. Фізика 9 IV Корочева Анастасія Мінаєва Г.С. 21. Математика 9 IV Корочева Анастасія Григоренко Н.В. 22. Фізика 8 IV Плєхова Вікторія Мінаєва Г.С. 23. Конкурс ім.П.Яцика 3 IV Трусова Софія Дубенко О.С. 24. Англ. мова 9 V Корочева Анастасія Шипельова Г.О. 25. Географія 7 V Угнівенко Софія Павленко В.В. Позакласна та гурткова робота У школа діє 5 тематичних гуртків: Різблення по дереву;
  14. 14. «Цікава хімія» «Волейбол» «Спорт для відпочинку» Школа бадмінтону Наявність правопорушників - немає Неблагополучні сім`ї - немає Пропуски уроків – Контингент учнів - Загальна кількість - 419 % від наявних у мікрорайоні -75 % Перспектива на 5 років Набори: 2017 – 66 2018 – 50 2019 – 50 2020 – 50 Наповнюваність класів 1 – 41 2 – 51 3 – 45 4 – 66 5 – 41 6 – 32 7 – 33 8 – 30 9 – 38 10 –19 11 – 22
  15. 15. Організація підвозу- немає Організація харчування сніданки для учнів 1-4 класів за рахунок місцевого бюджету, 5-11 класи– сніданки та обіди за кошти батьків. ГПД – обід за кошти батьків

