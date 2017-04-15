Миколаївської загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 Слов’янської міської ради Донецької області Матеріали конкурсу на...
І. Загальні дані. Повна назва навчального закладу – Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 Слов’янської міс...
шкільної команди до участі в різноманітних змаганнях, спортивних конкурсах, турнірах та для відпочинку учнів під час перер...
планів учнів. Повноцінність загальної середньої освіти забезпечується реалізацією як інваріантної, так і варіативної склад...
Педагогічним колективом школи здійснювалась активна робота в напрямку мотивування учнів щодо участі в олімпіадах, конкурса...
зв’язку, завдяки чому налагоджені зв’язок між батьками, учнями та вчителями школи. У навчальному закладі обладнано два каб...
саморозвитку та самореалізації особистості». Адміністрацією відпрацьовано механізм управління, корегування та контролю роб...
Двадцять п’ять років працює школа передового досвіду з питань використання розвивального навчання в початковій школі. Спри...
реорганізації. У цьому навчальному році були проведені вибори президента школи та призначені керівники Центрів учнівського...
з працівниками дитячої кримінальної поліції. Жоден учень школи за останні 5 років не скоїв правопорушень. З метою попередж...
Проект школа № 1

  1. 1. Миколаївської загальноосвітньої школи І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 Слов’янської міської ради Донецької області Матеріали конкурсу на кращий проект опорної школи, затвердженого рішенням Миколаївської міської ради від 23.03.2017 р. № 18-ІV-8 Миколаївка, 28 березня 2017 р. 1
  2. 2. І. Загальні дані. Повна назва навчального закладу – Миколаївська загальноосвітня школа І-ІІІ ступенів № 1 Слов’янської міської ради Донецької області. Навчальний заклад перебуває в комунальній власності Миколаївки, підпорядковується відділу освіти Слов`янської міської ради та функціонує на підставі нормативно-правової документації відповідно до чинного законодавства. У школі – українська мова навчання. При цьому в закладі працюють класи з російською мовою викладання (за системою розвивального навчання). Структура закладу ( станом на 01.03.17) : - Школа І ступеню – 9 класів, 203 учні; - Школа ІІ ступеню – 10 класів, 175 учнів; - Школа ІІІ ступеню – 2 класи, 41 учень. - Загальна кількість учнів – 419, у тому числі 23 особи, переміщені з тимчасово окупованої території та районів проведення АТО. Середня наповнюваність класів складає 20 учнів, у тому числі в 1-4 кл. – 23 , у 5-9 кл. – 18 , у 10-11 класах – 21. Навчальний заклад розпочав свою діяльність у 1966 році. У жовтні 2014 року були проведені роботи з капітального ремонту школи: проведено заміну покрівлі, замінено скло у вікнах. Важливою складовою роботи навчального закладу є створення належних санітарно-гігієнічних, технічних, організаційних умов навчання учнів. Навчальний заклад розміщено в окремій будівлі. Тип забудови – типове приміщення основної будівлі. Проектна потужність будівлі - 572 чол. Завантаженість відносно проектної потужності складає 73 % (після консолідації мережі – більше 75 %). Територія школи має упорядкований естетичний вигляд, однак потребує видалення старих дерев, встановлення огорожі та оновлення обладнання спортивного майданчика. Естетичне оформлення приміщення навчального закладу організовано відповідно до санітарно-гігієнічних вимог та витримано в єдиному стилі. Загальний стан будівлі та приміщень перебуває на достатньому рівні. Технічні показники приміщень закладу (температура, світловий режим, санітарно-гігієнічний стан) дозволяють здійснювати навчально-виховний процес у безпечному для здоров'я учнів режимі, санітарний стан приміщень, коридорів, рекреацій, шкільної їдальні задовільний, відповідає державним санітарним нормам облаштування й утримання учнів ЗНЗ. Матеріально-технічна база закладу та його навчально-методичне оснащення дозволяють здійснювати начально-виховний процес на високому рівні. Заклад має пристосовану актову залу, бібліотеку, методичний кабінет, кабінет практичного психолога, медичний кабінет, кабінет директора, заступників директора, гардероб, спортивні зали (велика для 5-11 класів, мала для 1-4 класів), роздягальню для хлопців та дівчат у спортивній залі, їдальню, яка розрахована на 300 посадкових місць. Для організації урочної та позаурочної діяльності з фізичної культури та спорту забезпечено функціонування спортивних залів, які обладнані необхідним інвентарем, спортивним спорядженням та підтримуються в належному для використання стані. Біля школи розташовано спортивний майданчик, футбольне та баскетбольне поля для проведення занять із фізичної культури, підготовки 2
  3. 3. шкільної команди до участі в різноманітних змаганнях, спортивних конкурсах, турнірах та для відпочинку учнів під час перерв та роботи ГПД. Для забезпечення належних умов викладання трудового навчання, поєднання теоретичних знань із практичними навичками у школі функціонує майстерня для хлопців (столярна та слюсарна) та одна майстерня для дівчат, майстерні потребують обладнання. Велика увага приділяється організації безпечного перебування дітей у школі: організоване чергування вчителів, учнів, забезпечено роботу з контролю обліку відвідувачів (черговий пост у вестибюлі школи). ІІ. Працівники навчального закладу. Загальна кількість працівників – 60 чол., у тому числі педагогічних кадрів – 35 чол. (із них 2 знаходиться у відпустці по догляду за дитиною, за сумісництвом працює – 1 ), технічного та іншого персоналу - 25 чол. Навчальний заклад укомплектований педагогічними працівниками (є вакансія керівника гуртка – 18 год.). Кадрове забезпечення здійснено в повній відповідності з навчальним робочим планом школи та п’ятиденним режимом роботи. Кількісний і якісний склад педагогічних працівників у повному обсязі задовольняє освітні потреби учнів і здійснює організацію навчально-виховного процесу у відповідності до навчального плану. Адміністрація закладу дотримується принципу системності й послідовності щодо раціонального розподілу тижневого навантаження вчителів, враховуючи кваліфікаційний рівень, досвід та результативність роботи, освітні потреби й побажання батьків та учнів. Аналіз складу та освітнього рівня педагогічних працівників навчального закладу дозволяє здійснювати організацію навчально-виховного процесу на якісно високому рівні. Педагоги постійно займаються самоосвітою та підвищенням педагогічної майстерності, що позитивно впливає на підвищення їх кваліфікаційної категорії. У школі працює: Спеціалістів вищої кваліфікаційної категорії – 5 Спеціалістів І кваліфікаційної категорії – 17 Спеціалістів ІІ кваліфікаційної категорії –6 Спеціалістів – 5 Старших учителів - 4 ІІІ. Організація навчально-виховного процесу. Школа працює за п’ятиденним робочим тижнем, навчальні заняття організовуються в одну зміну за семестровою системою. Тривалість уроків у навчальному закладі становить: у 1-х класах – 35 хвилин, у 2-4 класах – 40 хвилин, у 5-11 класах – 45 хвилин. Навчальні плани школи спрямовані на задоволення освітніх запитів і потреб учнів та їх батьків, забезпечують передумови для майбутнього професійного самовизначення та самореалізації, сприяють формуванню та реалізації життєвих 3
  4. 4. планів учнів. Повноцінність загальної середньої освіти забезпечується реалізацією як інваріантної, так і варіативної складових робочого навчального плану, де передбачено додаткові години на предмети та курси за вибором, факультативи. Навчальний план школи складено відповідно до типових навчальних планів. Інваріантна складова робочого навчального плану основної школи забезпечує реалізацію шкільної освіти на рівні Державного стандарту. Робочий навчальний план старшої школи реалізує зміст освіти залежно від обраного профілю навчання (фізико-математичного, математичного). 100 % учнів 10—11-х класів охоплено профільним навчанням. Враховуючи побажання батьків та учнів, у 5-7 та 8-Б класах вивчається друга іноземна мова (німецька). За рахунок додаткових годин на вивчення предметів інваріантної складової в 10 та 11 класах збільшено кількість годин з української мови. За рахунок варіативної складової вивчається : - 1-4 класи – з метою естетичного виховання учнів курс мистецтва розподілено : музика – 1 год., образотворче мистецтво – 1 год. за рахунок додаткових годин на вивчення предметів інваріантної складової; - 5-А, 6-А, 7-А класи - виділено 2 години на вивчення російської мови; - 6-А, 6-Б, 7-А, 7-Б класи – виділено 1 годину на організацію факультативних занять з математики з метою поглиблення математичної освіти учнів; - 8-А, 8-Б, 9-А, 9-Б класи – виділено 1 годину на курс за вибором з математики з метою допрофільної підготовки учнів; Предмети та курси за вибором визначаються в межах гранично допустимого навчального навантаження з урахуванням інтересів і потреб учнів, рівня навчально-методичного та кадрового забезпечення та з урахуванням профілю старших класів. Усі види занять фінансуються за рахунок бюджетних коштів. Відповідно до «Положення про індивідуальну форму навчання в загальноосвітніх навчальних закладах» організовано індивідуальне навчання за станом здоров`я для 4 учнів, серед них інвалідів – 3. Про якість освітнього рівня говорить кількість медалістів у закладі: у 2013- 2014 навчальному році – 3 медалісти, 2014-2015 – 1 медаліст, 2015-2016 – 1 медаліст (це при тому, що в останній рік свій рівень знань учні повинні були довести на ЗНО з української мови та літератури, математики). Аналіз результатів незалежного оцінювання дозволяє здійснити моніторинг діяльності школи. Результати незалежного оцінювання використовуються для самоаналізу своєї освітньої діяльності. У зовнішньому незалежному оцінюванні з української мови у 2015-2016 навчальному році взяв участь 21 випускник школи. Порівняльний аналіз відповідності річного оцінювання знань з української мови та результатів ЗНО з предмета показав достатній відсоток співпадіння – 57,1%. При цьому погіршилося співвідношення рівнів навчальних досягнень. На жаль, різниця в результатах річного оцінювання та результатів ЗНО складає: високого рівня – 14%; достатнього рівня – 19%. Водночас збільшилася кількість учнів із середнім рівнем навчальних досягнень – на 31%. Початкового рівня – немає. 4
  5. 5. Педагогічним колективом школи здійснювалась активна робота в напрямку мотивування учнів щодо участі в олімпіадах, конкурсах, турнірах тощо. Протягом 2013-2016 років учні школи брали активну участь в предметних олімпіадах з базових дисциплін, творчих конкурсах. За результатами олімпіад можна прослідкувати стабільну кількість переможців – у цьому році це 5 учнів (І місце) з 54, які брали участь. Майже 26 % учасників посіли призові місця. 4 учнів з п’яти предметів були запрошені на ІІІ обласний етап, де показали високі результати: 3 учнів отримали дипломи І та ІІ ступенів. Кількісний та якісний аналіз результатів проведення І, ІІ та ІІІ етапів олімпіад у визначений період, олімпіадних робіт учнів, зведені таблиці результатів виступу команди школи на етапах олімпіад, порівняння показників якості виступу команди закладу за три останні навчальні роки свідчать про достатній рівень організації та змісту роботи з обдарованими учнями в навчальному закладі. Найкращі результати в олімпіадах отримані з наступних предметів: географія (учитель Павленко В.В.), біологія (учитель Грибинюк О.Ю.), астрономія (учитель Мінаєва Г.С.), зарубіжна література (учитель Крутько Л.М.), російська мова (учитель Литвинова Г.І.), конкурс ім. Т. Шевченка (учитель Зінченко О.І.). Окрему увагу слід приділити першим поступкам учнів школи участі в Міжнародних предметних конкурсах «Кенгуру», «Бобер», «Соняшник», «Колосок» та ін. Значно виріс кількісний та якісний показники участі учнів Адміністрація школи продовжує роботу для створення в школі необхідних умов для роботи з обдарованими дітьми; під час складання робочого навчального плану використовується варіативна частина з метою впровадження системи факультативів, спецкурсів для школи ІІ-ІІІ ступеня з метою поглиблення знань учнів з окремих галузей знань, розвитку інтелектуальних здібностей учнів. ІV. Використання новітніх технологій. Один зі способів оптимізації та урізноманітнення навчально-виховального процесу – вивчення окремих дисциплін чи окремих тем з використанням інноваційних технологій, комп'ютерної техніки, проекторів, а також інформації, взятої з мережі Internet. Із 2008 року школу підключено до глобальної мережі Інтернет. Завдяки спонсорським коштам учні, вчителі та працівники школи на сьогоднішній день мають можливість безкоштовно користуватися швидкісним Інтернетом. У школі працює Wi-Fi – мережа (покриття 50% будівлі школи), що дозволяє використовувати ресурси Інтернету для підготовки до уроків та самоосвіти, а також для участі в інтернет-олімпіадах, вебінарах, конкурсах, відеоконференціях. У навчально-виховному процесі використовуються мультимедійні технології. Із 2010 року працює сайт навчального закладу. На сайті закладу розміщена загальна інформація про навчальний заклад, висвітлюється інформація про події, які відбуваються, інформація для батьків, корисні посилання, розміщені завдання для дистанційного навчання, організовані форум та міні-чат для зворотного 5
  6. 6. зв’язку, завдяки чому налагоджені зв’язок між батьками, учнями та вчителями школи. У навчальному закладі обладнано два кабінети інформатики, у складі яких 15 комп’ютерів , з них 13 – учнівські, 2 – робочих комп’ютери учителів. Оновлення комп’ютерної техніки відбулось у 2015 році завдяки волонтерській допомозі. Крім того, у навчальному процесі використовується 10 ноутбуків, та 10 проекторів, зокрема 7 – учителями початкової школи для використання під час демонстрації презентацій та навчальних фільмів. В управлінській діяльності закладу використовуються 3 комп'ютери. Навчально-комп'ютерний комплекс закладу паспортизований відповідно до вимог ДСанПіН. Крім того, згідно рішення педагогічної ради, ведеться робота з під’єднання кабінетів навчального закладу до Інтернету. У вестибюлі школи працює сучасна LED-панель для демонстрації презентацій з виховної роботи та безпеки життєдіяльності. Для забезпечення інформаційної підтримки учнів та педагогів у закладі функціонує бібліотека, яка здійснює культурно-просвітницьке та систематизаційне забезпечення навчально-виховного процесу. Крім того, бібліотека відкриває для читачів світ книги, цінність читання для здобуття знань і виховання високоморальних особистостей. Бібліотека школи працює в режимі інформаційного, культурного та пропагандистського центру, має комп’ютер, підключений доступ до мережі Інтернет та електронні версії підручників. Забезпеченість підручниками навчально-виховного процесу - 98% (не вистачає окремих підручників для 10 та 11 класів). У бібліотеці є додаткова література з предметів інваріантної складової, науково-методична література, енциклопедії, довідники. Бібліотечний фонд складає понад 30442 примірникі. Використовується загальний літературний фонд для забезпечення інваріантної та варіативної складових навчального плану, організації самоосвіти учнів та педагогів. Однак, державні нормативи щодо тривалості використання навчальних підручників вимагають постійного оновлення літературного фонду навчального закладу, що викликає певні труднощі. Крім того, вигляд приміщення бібліотеки вимагає модернізації шляхом придбання сучасних меблів: стелажів, столів, стільців. V. Методична робота Методична робота в школі будується відповідно до чинних вимог як творчий процес, що складається з комплексу систематичної колективної, групової та індивідуальної діяльності вчителів. В основі організації методичної роботи - діагностика потреб та щорічне здійснення аналізу як якісного складу педагогів так і проведених заходів. Проблеми, над якими працював колектив останні 10 років, завжди відповідають нагальним потребам суспільства, педагогів і учнів. Вже п’ятий рік колектив працює над проблемою «Активізація пізнавальної діяльності як засіб 6
  7. 7. саморозвитку та самореалізації особистості». Адміністрацією відпрацьовано механізм управління, корегування та контролю роботи над реалізацією методичних планів. Основні завдання організації методичної роботи щорічно оновлюються та конкретизуються. Структура методичної роботи традиційна, але виважена, оновлена, розширена та охоплює всі ланки навчально-виховного процесу. Для успішної роботи використовуються різні форми методичної роботи: тематичні педагогічні ради, методичні об'єднання вчителів, індивідуальна робота над темами самоосвіти, відкриті уроки, методичні й предметні тижні, робота з молодими фахівцями, консультації з організації та проведення сучасного уроку, розробка методичних рекомендацій у допомогу вчителеві, постійно діючі теоретичні семінари, вивчення й узагальнення досвіду роботи вчителів, педагогічний моніторинг, організація й контроль курсової системи підвищення кваліфікації, атестація вчителів, участь у конкурсах та багато іншого. Щорічно одна з педагогічних рад присвячується методичним проблемам. На педагогічній раді кожен учитель має можливість підвести підсумки роботи над темою самоосвіти, поділитися власним досвідом, підійняти проблеми, які виникають, надати оцінку роботи колективу. Серед найбільш результативних форм методичної роботи – методичні об’єднання вчителів та робота творчих груп учителів-предметників. Слід відмітити, що постійно вдосконалюється робота МО, застосовуються цікаві, більш продуктивні форми роботи: ділові ігри, засідання за круглим столом, бінарні засідання, майстер-класи тощо. Спостерігається їх плідне співробітництво з психологічною службою, проводяться тренінги, складаються діагностичні карти, коригується діяльність. До індивідуальних форм методичної роботи, які використовують учителі, можна віднести самоосвітню діяльність, ведення проблемного моніторингу, розробку дидактичних матеріалів, роботу над власною методичною темою. Аналіз проблем, над якими працюють учителі, доводить, що більшість педагогів використовують елементи інтерактивних, компетентнісно-орієнтованих, здоров’язберігаючих, проектних та інших інноваційних технологій. Особливе значення щодо удосконалення форм і методів методичної роботи займають постійно діючі науково-методичні та психолого-педагогічні семінари-практикуми. Ефективною формою методичної роботи є відкриті уроки. За 2015-2017 навчальні роки учителями було проведено 47 відкритих уроків. Майже всі уроки проведені з використанням різноманітних прийомів і методів інформаційних технологій. Розробки кращих уроків утворюють методичний банк, який зберігається в методичному кабінеті школи та узагальнюється випуском «Методичних скарбничок». Важливий аспект методичної роботи – це атестація педагогічних кадрів: аналіз і комплексна оцінка рівня кваліфікації, педагогічного професіоналізму та продуктивності діяльності педагогів. У школі завжди створюються умови для росту професійної майстерності та підвищення кваліфікаційної категорії педагогів. Враховуючи високий потенціал, учителі школи залучаються до роботи міських та обласних творчих груп, семінарів, педагогічних фестивалів, занять з рішення олімпіадних задач з учнями та вчителями. 7
  8. 8. Двадцять п’ять років працює школа передового досвіду з питань використання розвивального навчання в початковій школі. Сприяє підвищенню фахового рівня вчителів школи плідне співробітництво з Донбаським державним педагогічним університетом. Педагоги беруть активну участь у наукових конференціях, семінарах. З 2013 року учителі школи беруть активну участь у розповсюдженні передового педагогічного досвіду на методичних порталах. Отримують сертифікати за публікації навчальних презентацій та розробки уроків на інтернет- сайтах (учителі:. Зінченко О.І. учитель української мови та літератури, Колодяжна О.П. учитель історії, Мінаєва Г.С., учитель фізики, Осипова С.В., учитель початкових класів). У січні 2017 року три учні 11 класу під керівництвом заступника директора з НВР Іванової Я.В. взяли участь у міжнародній науково- практичній конференції «Трансформації в сучасному суспільстві» при вищій школі адміністрації і управління в м. Ополє (Республіка Польща) Для вдосконалення науково-методичного та фахового рівня педагогічних працівників використовуються різноманітні види діяльності, серед яких участь у фахових конкурсах «Учитель року» та «Класний керівник року». З 2015 по 2017 навчальні роки 6 учителів взяли участь у конкурсі й отримали призові місця: І місце – учитель математики Григоренко Н.В., ІІ місце – учитель хімії Петрова М.М., ІІ місце – учитель інформатики Погоріла Т.П. VI. Виховна діяльність Виховна діяльність у школі здійснюється відповідно до державних законодавчих актів на основі культурно-історичних цінностей українського народу за напрямками, що відповідають меті виховання високоморальної особистості. Основними формами виховної роботи є: 1. Інформаційно-масові (дискусії, диспути, інтелектуальні ігри, подорожі, екскурсії); 2. Діяльнісно-практичні (класні свята, конкурси, олімпіади); 3. Інтерактивні (шкільні конкурси); 4. Діалогічні (бесіди, міжрольове спілкування); 5. Індивідуальні (доручення, творчі завдання, звіти, індивідуальна робота); 6.Наочні (виставки дитячої творчості, книжкові виставки, тематичні стенди). Головним організатором виховної роботи у класі є класний керівник, який спрямовує навчально-виховний процес, співпрацює з учнями, їх батьками, учителями-предметниками, бібліотекарем, організовує та проводить позаурочну та культурно-масову роботу. Найпоширенішими формами організації виховної роботи є індивідуальна робота та години спілкування класного керівника - різноманітні за тематикою та формами проведення, пов'язані із життям класу, школи, країни. Важливим виховним завданням педколективу є виховання в учнів національної свідомості та патріотичних почуттів, організованості, самостійності. Одним із засобів формування цих вмінь є організація учнівського самоврядування. У школі діяльність органів учнівського самоврядування знаходиться на стадії 8
  9. 9. реорганізації. У цьому навчальному році були проведені вибори президента школи та призначені керівники Центрів учнівського самоврядування. Одночасно з новоствореною структурою самоврядування діє й рада командирів, що існувала раніше. В школі з 1997р. працюють дві дитячі організації: «Лідер», яка об’єднує учнів 3-7 класів та «Сонечко» для учнів 1-4 класів. Роботою цих організацій керує педагог організатор. Статут учнівської організації «Лідер» та модель її діяльності – на стадії оновлення. У цьому навчальному році в школі організована робота гуртків (з різьблення по дереву, «Цікава хімія»), та спортивних секцій («Волейбол», «Спорт для відпочинку», школа бадмінтону). Позаурочною роботою в 2016-2017 навчальному році охоплено 182 учня, що становить 43% від загальної кількості учнів школи. У 2015-2016 н.р. популярністю серед учнів школи користувалися спортивні секції з волейболу та футболу. Шкільні команди хлопців та дівчат з волейболу в 2015-2016 навчальному році стали переможцями міських змагань серед шкіл м.Миколаївка, а збірна команда дівчат у міських змаганнях з волейболу серед шкіл м. Слов’янська посіла четверте місце. Збірна команда 6 класів з міні-футболу посіла 1 місце в осінніх змаганнях 2015-2016 навчального року. Збірна команда учнів 5-х класів стала переможницею у міських змаганнях «Веселі старти» та «Олімпійське лелеченя» серед шкіл м.Миколаївка. У військово - патріотичній грі «Джура» збірна команда школи посіла у 2015-2016 н.р. шосте місце серед шкіл м. Слов’янська. Класні керівники постійно працюють над підвищенням свого фахового й методичного рівня, не перший раз беруть участь у конкурсі «Класний керівник року», де показують гарні результати: Зінченко О.І. у 2016р. посіла II місце. Учні школи показують добрі результати і в творчих конкурсах: призові місця на міському, обласному та міжнародному рівнях. Високий рівень результативності показали учні в конкурсах театрального мистецтва, конкурсах малюнків та фотографій. Виховна система школи спрямована на створення умов самореалізації особистості учнів в різних видах творчої діяльності, задоволення їх потреб та інтересів. Велика увага приділяється дітям пільгової категорії: вони забезпечені безкоштовним гарячим харчуванням, надається матеріальна благодійна допомога канцелярськими товарами, бажаючі проходять оздоровлення в центрах дитячого відпочинку. Кожного року на базі школи діє літній табір з денним перебуванням, у якому відпочивають учні 1-4 класів, серед яких - діти пільгових категорій. Метою діяльності табору є забезпечення змістовного дозвілля, задоволення інтересів і духовних запитів відповідно до індивідуальних потреб у канікулярний час. Аналіз роботи табору показав, що кількість учнів, що відпочивають, з кожним роком зростає. Улітку 2016 року на базі табору працювали мовні групи, де вихованці розвивали мовленнєві навички. З метою підвищення правової освіти, попередження протиправних дій в учнівському середовищі, сприяння захисту дітей від усіх форм насильства у школі проводяться декади правових знань з використанням таких форм роботи як бесіди, виховні години, тренінги, конкурси малюнків, турніри юних правознавців, зустрічі 9
  10. 10. з працівниками дитячої кримінальної поліції. Жоден учень школи за останні 5 років не скоїв правопорушень. З метою попередження дитячого травматизму у школі розроблені типові інструкції. У кожному класі є куточок щодо профілактики дитячого травматизму та безпеки життєдіяльності. Класні керівники разом з учнями вивчають правила поведінки в школі та за її межами, про що робиться запис у журналі. Систематично проводяться тематичні тижні здоров’я, безпеки життєдіяльності, конкурси та вікторини на краще знання правил пожежної безпеки, конкурси малюнків, плакатів. Кожного року школа бере участь у місячнику «Увага, діти на дорозі!». Для проведення виховних годин залучаються працівники ДАІ, пожежної частини. VII. Психологічна служба. Основною метою діяльності психологічної служби школи є збереження психологічного здоров’я та гармонійного емоційного стану всіх учасників навчально-виховного процесу, шляхом впровадження прогресивних психолого- педагогічних технологій. Серед пріоритетних напрямів роботи психолога – проведення співбесід з майбутніми першокласниками та їх батьками на виявлення психологічної готовності дитини до навчання в школі та надання практичних рекомендацій щодо подолання виявлених недоліків, надання практичних рекомендацій щодо подолання шкільної дезадаптації; проведення з батьками майбутніх першокласників батьківського лекторію з елементами школи «Позитивного батьківства». Здійснюється соціально-психологічний супровід п’ятикласників (діагностика та проведення корекційно-розвивальних занять); соціальний супровід учнів, які потребують посиленої психолого-педагогічної уваги, дітей з особливими потребами, психологічний супровід обдарованих учнів, адаптації учнів 10-х класів, атестації вчителів. Особлива увага приділяється психологічній просвіті учнівського, учительського та батьківського колективів. Для вчителів систематично відбуваються психолого-педагогічні семінари з проблем вікової психології, застосування системного підходу до зміни форм, методів і прийомів організації навчально-виховного впливу на учня тощо. Практикуються тренінгові заняття, психолого-педагогічні консиліуми, круглі столи. Здійснюється психологічна підтримка творчо обдарованих учнів, що сприяє розвитку їх здібностей, загальному творчому розвитку й пошуку. Психологічна служба школи формує психологічну культуру учнів, педагогічних працівників та батьків з різних актуальних питань психології, систематично оновлюючи інформаційно-просвітницьке поле шкільного сайту та інформаційних стендів навчального закладу. Бере активну участь у міських семінарах, круглих столах, методичних об’єднаннях, активно працює у творчій групі практичних психологів міського НМЦ. Поширює психологічну культуру серед населення міста. 10

