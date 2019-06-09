Successfully reported this slideshow.
Blockchain based IoT data trading system Dust Token START 1 Capstone design team 5
Pain point: 미세먼지 농도 평균의 함정 2 하나의 고성능 관측소가 넓은 지역을 측정 ➜ 넓은 지역의 평균 농도만 알 수 있음 ➜ 평균치는 국민 개개인이 살고 있는 곳에서 현재 들이마시는 미세먼지의 양과는 괴리가 있다. ➜ 즉 관측소 (센서)의 수를 늘려야 한다 .
Project goal: 미세먼지 센서의 수를 늘리자 3 평균의 함정을 줄이기 위해서는 여러개의 작은 미세먼지 센서가 넓은 지역을 측정해야 한다. ➜ 일반 시민들이 직접 센서를 설치하도 록 유도 ➜ 이를 유도하기 위한 보상이 필요 ➜ 보상에 해당하는 것이 바로 암호화폐 토큰
What We Do IoT 센서로 측정한 미세먼지 데이터를 전송해준 사람에게 암호화폐 토큰 (Dust Token) 을 보상으로 지급하고, 전송받은 데이터를 블록체인에 저장한 뒤, 블록체인에 저장된 데이터를 필요한 사람에...
What We Do 5 데이터 측정자 Server 데이터 구매자Data 전송 Token 지불 Data 전송 Token 판매 현금 지불 Token 지급
www.companyname.com What We Do 6
www.companyname.com Services 7 디바이스를 등록하면 Dust Token을 지급받을 수 있습니다. 블록체인에 저장된 데이터를 csv 파일로 다운 로드 할 수 있습니다. 일정량의 Dust Token을...
www.companyname.com Why Blockchain? 8 거래의 투명성 보장 공공 데이터의 탈 중앙화 블록체인을 이용해 구현한 이유 ➜ This is a sample text. ➜ Insert your des...
대상 고객 일반 시민 앱 개발자 정부 관계자 센서를 등록하기만 하면 자동으로 암 호화폐 토큰을 벌 수 있습니다. 제공하는 API를 이용하면 미세먼지 빅데이터에 접근할 수 있습니다. Sample text
Thanks for Watching
Capstone team5 draft

×