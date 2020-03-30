Successfully reported this slideshow.
СОВРЕМЕННЫЕ IT-РЕШЕНИЯ ДЛЯ ПРОГНОЗИРОВАНИЯ ВЕЛИЧИНЫ СПРОСА НА МАТЕРИАЛЬНЫЕ ЗАПАСЫ Подготовила: Храмкова Анна, 721
  1. 1. СОВРЕМЕННЫЕ IT-РЕШЕНИЯ ДЛЯ ПРОГНОЗИРОВАНИЯ ВЕЛИЧИНЫ СПРОСА НА МАТЕРИАЛЬНЫЕ ЗАПАСЫ Подготовила: Храмкова Анна, 721
  2. 2. • Компания Inventor Soft представляет систему автоматизированного управления товарным запасом Inventor. • Решения компании Inventor Soft ориентированы на применение в оптовых и розничных торговых компаниях - везде, где прибыльность предприятия существенно зависит от эффективности управления запасом товарно-материальных ценностей. • Система Inventor предназначена для сокращения общих издержек за счет оптимизации и нормирования в управлении запасами. • Inventor System - "искусственный интеллект", который тотально оптимизирует весь процесс управления запасами с учётом всех имеющихся в компании ограничений. СИСТЕМА "INVENTOR"
  3. 3. В Inventor System определяется момент и объем восполнения запаса по каждой ассортиментной позиции путем решения оптимизационной задачи, учитывающей все финансовые параметры бизнеса, такие как: цены продажи и закупки, кредиторская и дебиторская задолженность, стоимость кредитов, расходы по доставке и таможне, стоимость складских операций и аренды, затраты на организацию поставки, и т.д. Критерием оптимизации в Inventor System является чистая прибыль компании. При решении задачи оптимизации учитываются все существующие особенности бизнеса и ресурсные ограничения по запасу в деньгах, по запасу в кубатуре, по объему заѐмных средств, а также пропускная способность склада. СИСТЕМА "INVENTOR"
  4. 4. В РЕЗУЛЬТАТЕ ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ INVENTOR SYSTEM ОТВЕЧАЕТ НА СЛЕДЮЩИЕ ВОПРОСЫ 1. Каков оптимальный уровень запаса и уровень сервиса для каждой позиции? 2. Какова оптимальная оборачиваемость по каждой позиции? 3. Каковы плановые издержки хранения, дефицита и пополнения? 4. Какова плановая прибыль за период?
  5. 5. ФУНДАМЕНТ РЕШЕНИЯ INVENTOR Оптимизационная задача, которая решается в системе Inventor, является обобщением известного метода EOQ (“формула Вильсона”). Реализованный в Inventor System подход устраняет недостатки классического метода: учет случайного спроса позволяет корректно рассчитывать издержки, связанные с дефицитом.
  6. 6. РАСЧЕТ ПОТРЕБНОСТИ И ОПЕРАТИВНОЕ УПРАВЛЕНИЕ С ПОМОЩЬЮ INVENTOR SYSTEM
  7. 7. СИСТЕМА "INVENTOR " ОТЛИЧИЯ ОТ КОНКУРЕНТОВ Целевая функция. В системе задается корректная целевая функция –«Прибыль» Полнота финансовой модели. Поскольку система работает на «стыке» финансов и закупки, в системе строится полная поартикульная финансовая модель бизнеса, учитывающая следующие параметры деятельности:цены закупки и продажи, налоги и пошлины ,отсрочки платежа, кредиторскую задолженность и тд Фактические распределения спроса. В системе не задаются гипотезы о типе распределения спроса, а используются фактические распределения. Система Inventor может применяться ко всем позициям ассортимента независимо от принадлежности позиции к группе ABC-XYZ- классификации, в том числе и к товарам эпизодического спроса. Ресурсные ограничения. Система решает задачу оптимизации в рамках любых ресурсных ограничений и их комбинаций: физический объем склада, объем финансовых средств в товаре, объем заемных средств, пропускная способность склада.
  8. 8. СРАВНЕНИЕ С ЛИДЕРАМИ IT-РЫНКА • Ни в одной из известных ERP-систем (SAP R3, Oracle EBS, Microsoft Axapta, 1C и др.) задачи управления запасами не решаются оптимизацией финансовой целевой функции (суммарной прибыли в единицу времени), как это реализовано в Inventor System. • .Даже в специализированных SCM-системах (JDA, Logility, Tools Group) оптимизация запасов выполняется через экспертное задание уровня сервиса, как правило, по ABC-группам. В уникальном подходе Inventor делается упор на построении финансовой модели издержек цепи поставок, расчете прибыли при разных стратегиях управления запасами и нахождении оптимальных параметров управления.
  9. 9. ЭФФЕКТ ОТ ВНЕДРЕНИЯ Система имеет технологичную структуру, в которой минимизируется влияние «человеческого фактора». Основной эффект от внедрения системы Inventor достигается за счет сокращения дефицита, уменьшения стоимости хранения и оптимизации частоты пополнения. По результатам оптимизации система Inventor позволяет определить для каждой позиции расчетные параметры: • уровень сервиса • средний запас • оборачиваемость • плановую прибыль за период • плановые издержки хранения, дефицита, пополнения.
  10. 10. ПРИМЕНЕНИЕ INVENTOR SYSTEM ПОЗВОЛЯЕТ: В ЗАКУПКАХ: 1.Сделать закупку "прозрачной" и минимизировать негативное влияние человеческого фактора. 2. Существенно улучшить качество и результативность работы за счет использования оптимальной стратегии закупки. 3.Повысить эффективности работы сотрудников за счет автоматизации рутинных процессов. 4.Высвободить время сотрудников для более плотной работы с поставщиками. 5. Упроститьанализа KPI для формирования отчетности и разработки мотивационных схем. 6. Обеспечить сотрудников современным инструментом с интуитивно понятным и удобным интерфейсом. В ЛОГИСТИКЕ: 1.Улучшить пропускную способность и ритмичность работы склада. 2.Планировать частоту пополнения и загрузку отдела приемки. 3.Планировать загруженность складских площадей и зон хранения. 4.Планировать транспортные затраты, затраты на пополнение и на хранение. 5.Поартикульно выявлять перезапас товара на складе.
  11. 11. СТОИМОСТЬ ПРОГРАММЫ INVENTOR SYSTEM Полная стоимость внедрения составит от 3 000 000 рублей и выше. Также компания предлагает упрощенное решение "Inventor Box" стоимостью от 600 000 рублей.
  12. 12. СПАСИБО ЗА ВНИМАНИЕ!

