wow! Kommunikation / Frauen Männer Everything

Kommunikation
Aha … Unser heutiges Thema ist also:
Frauensprache – Männersprache
Frauensprache – Männersprache Gibt es das? Wie ist eure eigene Erfahrung damit?   Tauscht euch mit euerm Nachbarn aus. (5 ...
Seht euch den folgenden Film an mit der Fragestellung:    1. Klischee oder Wahrheit?  Frauensprache ist vor allem Beziehun...
  3. Besprecht die Fragen in Gruppen (5 Gruppen a 4 Pers.) (10min.)   - Stellt eure Ergebnisse im Plenum vor: „Wir kamen z...
Plenum (10m)    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FuAAC9rjnxo&list=PLuPhpHrOZUWGBeIJ9XYAhWvcsto31gE10&index=3  Sierra: Typis...
  Plenum > These:     „Frau/Frau oder Mann/Mann leben harmonischer miteinander!“      o ja! o nein…      
  Die Wissenschaft hat festgestellt … „Die Zufriedenheit in einer Beziehung grundsätzlich nicht vom Geschlecht des Partner...
Welche Sprachformen gibt es noch?
Genau. Körpersprache! Zu männlicher oder weiblicher Körpersprache sagt der Sprachforscher Stefan Verra: >> https://www.you...
Rollentausch: Olcay Experiment : Ein Tag als Frau“ (Gallileo) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xt_xjQ1gcy0 (Es gibt auch: „...
;)
