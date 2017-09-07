Beratung souverän

Beratungsgespräche mit Eltern und SchülerInnen souverän führen - Erziehungs- und Lernberatung in der Schule.
DominikMalak
Malak, 14 Jahre, 8. Kl., Wahlpflichtfach Spanisch Ernst-Reuter-Oberschule (staatliche Schule) - lustiges, geselliges Mädch...
- Montag morgen: der bisher unauffällige Dominik erscheint plötzlich viel zu spät und laut polternd im Grundkurs Deutsch. ...
Frühere Beratungsansätze: • Auflistung von Defiziten • Anweisungen zu Verhaltensänderungen > zu neuen Strategien für das L...
Grundlagen > Beratungsarten: Lernberatung - Leistungsverschlechterung - Probleme mit Hausaufgaben - Potenzial wird nicht g...
Von den Grundlagen nun zur Planung und Durchführung zweier Beratungsgespräche mit anschließender Reflexion: • Spontanes Be...
Präsentation / Planung und Durchführung: eines spontanen Beratungsgesprächs / Dominik (Gymnasium Phorms) 1. Anlass - Unter...
Reflexion / Spontanes Beratungsgespräch / Dominik ( Gymnasium Phorms) Phasen der Beratung Reflexion und Alternativen (>) 1...
Reflexion / Spontanes Beratungsgespräch / Dominik ( Gymnasium Phorms) Phasen der Beratung Reflexion und Alternativen 4. Ve...
Planung und Durchführung der Lern-und Erziehungsberatung an der Ernst-Reuter-Oberschule 1. Anlass: - schlechte Leistungen ...
Reflexion: geplante Lern-und Erziehungsberatung/ Malak (Ernst-Reuter-Oberschule) Phasen der Beratung Reflexion und Verbess...
Reflexion: geplante Lern-und Erziehungsberatung/ Malak (Ernst-Reuter-Oberschule) * Ressourcen/Stärken (Kind/Eltern/Lehrer)...
Fazit & Ausblick - Checklisten der Schule als Hilfe für das Kollegium bei der Vorbereitung für eine Beratung vorstellen - ...
1. Bovet Gislinde: Leitfaden. Schulpraxis. Pädagogik und Psychologie für den Lehrberuf, Berlin 2014 2. Hennig Claudius, Eh...
Internet-Quellen 1. Erfolgreiche Gespräche führen: Tipps für schwierige Gespräche, Jasmin Mörser (https://www.youtube.com/...
Danke für Ihre Aufmerksamkeit!
Anhang - Beratungsvoraussetzungen an beiden Schulen - Daten und Fakten der Schulen - 4-Ohren-Modell (Schulz-von-Thun, ‘81)...
“Kümmert sich die Schule um die Beratungskompetenz der Lehrer?” Phorms Schule • Formular „Vorbereitung eines Elterngespräc...
1. Daten und Fakten Ernst-Reuter-Schule (staatlich) Phorms Gymnasium (privat) Status Integrierte Sekundarschule, gegründet...
2. Familiärer Hintergrund: Ernst-Reuter-Schule Phorms Gymnasium - Familien ohne Bildungshintergrund, Sozial- Abhängige (Ha...
Kommunikationsmodell “4-Seiten-Modell” (Schultz-von-Thun, 1981) Aspekte: ● Selbstaussage (Gefühl) ● Sachaspekt ● Beziehung...
Systemische Beratung, 1980 Fragetechniken: Informationsfragen (erste Angaben über das Anliegen, z.B. „Was erwarten Sie von...
Übersicht I. Grundlagen von Beratungsgesprächen II. Präsentation und Reflexion einer Erziehungsberatung im Phorms Gymnasiu...
×