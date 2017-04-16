MEDIA ENVIRONMENT DESIGN Digital Media Design SeungYun Lee
FIRST IDEA
CONCEPT
CONCEPT Color Character Disposition Style Work People Various elements of Identity
CONCEPT
CONCEPT Gyub (layers) Gyub is a Korean word. This meaning is similar to meaning of layers. Correct meanings is that contac...
IDEA
Users can select wanted information through a IPAD. Each acrylics have various information. Information IDEA
When acryl is illuminated in all parts, the whole acrylics form a human form IDEA
SIMULATION
TEST
SIMULATION
SUGGESTION How can it be used?
Brand communication / Election campaign / Historical statue .... SUGGESTION
SECOND IDEA
When I was bored, I felt time went slowly. In inverse case, time is fast. CONCEPT
Relativity of time and emotion CONCEPT
Heart beat (emotion) Computer (arduino) Visual image (Projection mapping) CONCEPT
IDEA Clock, Sky, Shadow, Face of people.... What tells you the time?
IDEA
IDEA In high heartbeat, rotting speed increased In low heartbeat, rotting speed decreased
IDEA In high heartbeat, Full moon is make fastly In low heartbeat, Full moon is make slowly
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Concept pt 01

49 views

Published on

aa

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
49
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
2
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

Concept pt 01

  1. 1. MEDIA ENVIRONMENT DESIGN Digital Media Design SeungYun Lee
  2. 2. FIRST IDEA
  3. 3. CONCEPT
  4. 4. CONCEPT Color Character Disposition Style Work People Various elements of Identity
  5. 5. CONCEPT
  6. 6. CONCEPT Gyub (layers) Gyub is a Korean word. This meaning is similar to meaning of layers. Correct meanings is that contacted form with the face, face or line of an object.
  7. 7. IDEA
  8. 8. Users can select wanted information through a IPAD. Each acrylics have various information. Information IDEA
  9. 9. When acryl is illuminated in all parts, the whole acrylics form a human form IDEA
  10. 10. SIMULATION
  11. 11. TEST
  12. 12. SIMULATION
  13. 13. SUGGESTION How can it be used?
  14. 14. Brand communication / Election campaign / Historical statue .... SUGGESTION
  15. 15. SECOND IDEA
  16. 16. When I was bored, I felt time went slowly. In inverse case, time is fast. CONCEPT
  17. 17. Relativity of time and emotion CONCEPT
  18. 18. Heart beat (emotion) Computer (arduino) Visual image (Projection mapping) CONCEPT
  19. 19. IDEA Clock, Sky, Shadow, Face of people.... What tells you the time?
  20. 20. IDEA
  21. 21. IDEA In high heartbeat, rotting speed increased In low heartbeat, rotting speed decreased
  22. 22. IDEA In high heartbeat, Full moon is make fastly In low heartbeat, Full moon is make slowly

×