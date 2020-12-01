[일상의 청년들] 사례집 최종본

Successfully reported this slideshow.
일상의 청년들 영 등 포
편안할 영 오를 등 안을 포 만족_오경희 12 안정_이수경 20 균형_정혜란 26 현재_이창민 32 프롤로그 06 에필로그 88 목표_박재성 40 경험_사공한빛 46 성장_고지은 52 관계_임성빈 ...
<일상의 청년들> 프로젝트는 영등포라는 공간을 배 경으로 살거나, 일하거나, 활동하는 청년들을 만나 그 들의 이야기를 깊게 들어보는 것을 핵심으로 하는 연 구 프로젝트이다. 최종 결과물이 인터뷰집의 형태로 나오게 되었지...
고 했던 한 가지 수칙은 ‘영등포’를 너무 강조하지 않 는 것이었다. 사실 영등포는 참여자들의 생활 배경이 되는 것이므로, 자신의 동네와 일터를 이야기하다 보 면 자연스럽게 영등포의 어느 한 부분이 드러나게 될 텐데, ...
편안할 영 만족_오경희 안정_이수경 균형_정혜란 현재_이창민
13 평범한 일상이 그립다는 이야기가 입에 맴도는 요즘이다. 코로나19의 유행은 자연스레 누려오던 일상이 당연 한 것이 아니라는 것을 깨닫게 해주었고, 그 시간이 사실은 아주 특별하고 소중한 시간이었음을 알아차리는 데 ...
14 15 그렇다면 일과 직장은 경희씨에게 어떤 의미가 있나요? 저에게 일과 직장은 생계 수단이에요. 어떤 다른 일과 전혀 관계없는. 근데 아마 어린 시절에는 일과 직장을 단순히 생계 수단이라고 생각하진 않았을 거에요....
저 자신이 풍요롭다고 느꼈으면 좋겠어요. 제가 생각하는 성공의 조건은 ‘마음이 편안한 것’이에요. 근데 또, 마음이 편안한 조건이 무엇이냐 물어보면 그건 따로 없어요. 그건 내가 지금 생각하기에 따라 다르다고 생각해요....
18 19 크게는 대입과 취업, 그리고 그 사이에 자잘하게 무언가를 ‘성취’해야 하며, 그것들을 달성해내야만 자신이 조 금 더 좋은 삶을 살아갈 수 있을 것이란 기대를 심어주는 사회 분위기 속에서, 예상과 다르게 경희의...
21 헛소리는 언제나 풍년이다. 스스로 성공한 삶을 살았다고 믿는 어른이 근거 없이 쏘는 말들이 자주 그렇다. 공 무원이나 공기업에 대한 선호 현상은 사회적 문제인데, 청년 개인들에게 핀잔이 주어진다. 도전정신을 갖춰야...
22 23 ‘침대가 이렇게 좋구나’ 하는 걸 알게 되는 것도 우리의 시간과 경험이 쌓여 일어나는 일이다. 수경은 30대가 되고 나서 내가 어떤 사람인지, 밑바닥은 어느 정도인지, 싫어하는 건 뭔지, 어떤 사람과 맞는지를...
24 일상을 같이 나눌 수 있는 사람을 찾는 것은 누구에게나 중요한 일이다. 그게 결혼 상대든, 연인이든, 아니면 친구나 동료일 수도, 혹은 꼭 사람이 아닐 수도 있겠다. 사실 외로우면서도 그 외로움이 약점처럼 보일까 ...
27 언제부턴가 ‘일과 삶의 균형을 추구하는 일’이 청년세대의 특별한 감수성처럼 여겨져 온 듯싶다. 밀레니얼 세 대, Z세대론을 위시한 세대담론과 지난해 선풍적인 인기를 끌었던 『90년생이 온다』 같은 책은 모두 청년세...
28 로 눈에 보이는 결과가 없으니까 성취감이 없더라고요. 지금 하는 일은 바로바로 보이고, 뭘 하는지 확인할 수 있으니까 좋더라고요. 계속 그곳에 있을 걸 하는 생각이 든 적은 없어요? 특허 회사 다니면서 좋은 직장에...
31 인터뷰에서 만난 다른 사람들의 이야기를 통해 일과 관련된 것을 고민하지 않는 물리적 시간을 조금 더 내어 보겠다고 결심하고 또 실천했던 그녀가 보여주듯, 오늘날 어떤 청년들은 삶과 일 사이의 균형 잡기를 위해 일 ...
33 만나자마자 나이부터 묻고 호칭을 정하는 일이, 적어도 우리 세대에서 세련된 매너가 아닌 것만은 확실하다. 세 번의 그룹인터뷰를 진행하는 동안 사람들은 서로의 나이를 묻지 않았고, 다만 이야기에서 엿보이는 서로의 삶...
34 35 그럼 지금 사는 곳도 거의 드림하우스에 근접한 곳이겠네요. 지금 사는 곳도 주변 환경이나 이런 건 되게 좋아요. 영등포가 교통도 좋고요. 제가 사는 데는 공원도 가깝 고 지하철도 가까워요. 그런데 1년 11개...
36 그럼 창민 씨가 가졌던 편견에는 어떤 게 있을까요? 서울에 처음 와 자취를 시작한 게 2014년인데 금천구에 살았어요. 대림에 중국인들이 많이 살잖아요. 대림 시장에 반찬을 사러 갔는데 솔직히 무서웠어요. 간판 대...
오를 등 목표_박재성 경험_사공한빛 성장_고지은
41 ‘새롭게 시작한다’는 말에 대해 한 번 고민해보았다. 새롭게 시작하기 위해 포기해야 하는 익숙한 지난 것들, 시작을 결심하고 실천할 때까지의 수많은 고민, 새롭게 시작한 일들을 온전히 나의 것으로 만들고 적응하기 ...
42 43 불안하지는 않으신가요? 지금도 불안해요. 그러니까 제가 직장에 다니지 않는 이상은 항상 어떤 방법으로 수익을 올릴지, 어떻게 생 계를 이어나가야 할지 불안함이 있죠. 그래도 희망이 있어요. 희망이 보이기 때문...
45 ‘매뉴얼을 만들어야지’라고 적어주셨는데, 어떤 의도에서 이런 이야기를 적어주셨는지 궁금해요. 제가 적어서 보여드린 것들이 너무 자본주의적인 냄새가 나죠? 대답을 대부분 어떤 수익 모델을 기초로 많 이 적어놨어요. ...
47 TV나 SNS를 통해 마주하는 아름다운 여행지, 그리고 그 여행지를 배경으로 찍은 사진들과 멋진 영상들을 볼 때면 종종 그 사진 속 주인공들이 부러워지곤 한다. 하지만 부러움도 잠시, 막상 여행을 떠날 여유가 생기...
48 49 을러지고 발전이 없어짐을 느꼈기 때문이다. 물론 편안한 일상을 보냈었지만, ‘이 삶에 자신이 조금 더 익숙해 지기 시작하면 그때는 정말 되돌릴 수 없는 상태가 될 것 같았다’고 한빛은 말했다. 어떻게 산소캔 ...
50 51 언젠가 할아버지가 될 수 있을까 하지만 한빛은 지금 이 시기엔 소소한 일상을 보내기보다는 경험과 성장, 그리고 이를 통한 홀로서기가 더 중 요하다고 판단하고 그것에 맞게 오늘을 살아내고 있는 듯하다. 가능한 ...
53 가끔 한국 사회에서 ‘자기계발’이라는 단어가 너무도 범박한 방식으로 논의되어 온 것은 아닌지 생각한다. 더 나은 삶을 위한 청년들의 실천이 더 나은 직업과 소득을 획득하기 위한 ‘각자도생의 윤리학’으로만 조명받아온...
54 55 내가 잘하는 또 다른 것 찾기 워킹홀리데이를 계획하셨는데 한국에 머물러야 하는 시간이 길어지고 있어요. 그러니까요. 영국 워킹홀리데이 ‘막차’를 타려고 비자를 딱 받았는데, 코로나19가 터진 거에요. 떠나려다...
56 그럼 왜 꼭 ‘1순위’여야 하는 거예요? 큰 규모로 진행되는 프로젝트를 할 수 있는 회사에 들어가고 싶어요. 그동안에 있던 회사에서는 이게 좀 어 려웠거든요. 큰 프로젝트를 진행했다는 기록이, 제 역량과 능력에 관...
안을 포 관계_임성빈 신뢰_타로 함께_김희수 목소리_안효준
61 ‘생각을 만드는 것은 질문이다.’ 유명론적 철학과 소크라테스적 교수법을 떠올리게 만드는 그럴듯한 내 신념은 인터뷰를 진행한 경험을 통해 체득한 것이다. 인터뷰 응답자는 생각해보지 않았던 질문 앞에서 혼란에 빠지고,...
  1. 1. 일상의 청년들 영 등 포
  2. 2. 편안할 영 오를 등 안을 포 만족_오경희 12 안정_이수경 20 균형_정혜란 26 현재_이창민 32 프롤로그 06 에필로그 88 목표_박재성 40 경험_사공한빛 46 성장_고지은 52 관계_임성빈 60 신뢰_타로 67 함께_김희수 75 목소리_안효준 82 목차
  3. 3. <일상의 청년들> 프로젝트는 영등포라는 공간을 배 경으로 살거나, 일하거나, 활동하는 청년들을 만나 그 들의 이야기를 깊게 들어보는 것을 핵심으로 하는 연 구 프로젝트이다. 최종 결과물이 인터뷰집의 형태로 나오게 되었지만, 그럼에도 연구라는 표현을 사용하 는 까닭은 이 프로젝트가 그룹인터뷰라는 방법을 사 용하여 1:1 인터뷰 한 회차로 나오기 어려운 청년들 의 다양한 일상과 다양한 생각, 모습들을 드러내어 담 고자 했기 때문이다. 초점집단면접(FGI: Focus Group Interview)은 말 그 대로 특정한 주제에 초점을 두고 집단을 구성하여 담 화를 이끌어나가는 연구 방법으로, 학술적인 목적뿐 만 아니라 신제품 평가 등 상업적인 목적으로도 많이 활용된다. 1:1 심층면접과 달리 집단면접 방식을 활용 하게 되면, 여러 참가자 사이의 상호작용 자체를 연구 의 재료로 사용할 수 있다는 점에서 이점을 지닌다. 예 컨대 다른 참여자의 말로부터 새로운 주제가 회상되는 경우, 비슷한 경험이 공유되는 경우, 혹은 반박하기 위 해 주제의 흐름이 바뀌는 경우 등은 한 사람만을 면접 하는 인터뷰에서는 일어날 수 없는 일이다. 더불어 집 단면접 과정은 그 자체로 나와 다른, 타인들의 생각과 접속하면서 그 차이를 존중하며 대화할 수 있도록 하 는 경험을 면접 참여자들에게 제공하기도 한다. 우리는 같은 그룹에 대한 초점집단면접을 시간 간격을 두고 집단별로 3회씩 실시하는 방식을 택했다. 이는 인 터뷰를 진행하는 연구진뿐만 아니라 참여자들 사이에 서도 라포(rapport) 가 형성되어 깊은 이야기가 좀 더 편하게 발화될 수 있는 환경을 조성하기 위해서이기도 했고, 회차별로 조금씩 대화 주제와 톤을 달리하면서 참여한 청년들 개개인에 대한 서술을 단순히 그의 구 술사를 나열하거나 신변잡기적으로 그리기보다는, 조 금 더 입체적으로 진행하는 것을 목표로 했다. 그룹은 영등포에서 일하는 청년 그룹, 사는 청년 그 룹, 활동하는 청년 그룹 이렇게 세 개로 나누었으나 막상 세 그룹을 나눈 기준에 맞게 이들의 경험이 분 별되지는 않았다. 꼭 그 배경이 영등포가 아니라 해도 이들은 모두 일하고, 생활하고, 활동하고 있으며 다양 한 관심사를 가지고 있는 정말 일상의 청년들이기 때 문이었다. 그리고 영등포에 산다고 해서 주거 문제에 혹은 영등포에서 일한다고 해서 노동 문제에 특별히 관심이 있을 리가 사실 만무했다. 다만 우리가 의도했 프롤로그 : 연구 개요 던 방향대로는 아니었지만, 당연히 그룹별로 조금 톤 이 다른 시간들이 만들어졌다. 개인별로 쓰인 인터뷰 결과에 그룹의 특징이 잘 담겨있지는 않았지만, 연구 진들은 그 당연한 차별성에 대해 항상 신기해하고 감 사해했다는 후문이 있다. 세 번의 집단면접은 다음과 같이 구성하였으며, 간략 하게 회차별로 진행된 내용을 소개하려고 한다. 1회 차에는 모두가 처음 만나는 자리인 만큼, 자기소개를 보다 구체적으로 하게 하면서 자신을 드러내고 서로 를 알아볼 수 있는 시간을 가졌다. 9개의 질문에 대한 답을 키워드 형식으로 도화지에 각각 적고, 키워드를 보며 서로에게 드는 궁금증들을 상호질문하는 방식 으로 프로그램이 진행되었다. 1) 요새 가장 큰 고민 2) 나만 알고 있는 영등포의 숨겨진 장소 3) 나의 가장 큰 성취나 자부심 4) 지금 가장 하고 싶은 일 5) 백종원이 나를 컨설팅한다면 이런 지적을 받을 것 같다 6) 늘 말하고 싶은데 남들이 나에게 안 물어봐 주는 질문 7) 남들에게 제일 궁금한 질문 8) 10년 뒤 나의 모습 9) 3개월 뒤 나올 내 기사 제목 표 1. 1회차 질문 리스트 2회차에는 그룹별로 다른 활동을 했는데, 처음 구분 한 집단 기준에 따라서 일과 노동에 관한 이야기, 주 거나 활동에 관련한 이야기를 좀 더 풀어볼 수 있도록 그룹별로 다른 활동지를 제작하였다. 조금 더 활력 있 는 진행을 위해 종이와 색연필 등을 활용하여 각자가 살고 있는 방의 현재 모습이나 자신이 꿈꾸는 집의 모 습을 그려 보는 등의 활동을 추가하고 그것을 바탕으 로 대화 주제를 확장하기도 했다. 마지막 3회차에는 가장 추상적인 수준에서 이야기 를 나눠보기로 했다. 서울청년정책네트워크가 2018 년 실시한 설문지를 바탕으로 사람이나 사회에 필요 한 가치 단어 30개를 제시하고, 그 중 각자 추구하는 바와 가장 맞닿아 있는 키워드 다섯 개를 고르도록 했 다. 그 키워드를 선택한 이유에 대해서 나누고, 또 영 등포는 그러한 가치에 얼마나 부합하는 도시인지에 대해서도 이야기했다. 마지막으로 영등포를 좀 더 자 신이 지향하는 공간으로 만들기 위해 무엇이 바뀌어 야 하고, 자신은 무엇을 할 수 있다고 생각하는지 또 한 대화의 주제로 삼았다. 개방 건강 공동체 다양성 민주주의 분배 소통 신뢰 안전망 인권 자립 자율성 투명 평등 혁신 공유 공존 기후변화 성장 성평등 소수자 여유 연결 연대 지속가능 참여 통일 협치 형평 환경 표 2. 3회차에 사용한 가치 단어 30개 목록 우리가 스스로 이 프로젝트를 진행하는 중에 지키려 * *신뢰와 친근감으로 이루어진 인간관계를 뜻하며, 질적 연구에서는 연구참여자와 연구자 사이에 라포가 형성되는 것을 신뢰도와 타당 도가 있는 연구를 위한 기본적인 수칙으로 삼는다.
  4. 4. 고 했던 한 가지 수칙은 ‘영등포’를 너무 강조하지 않 는 것이었다. 사실 영등포는 참여자들의 생활 배경이 되는 것이므로, 자신의 동네와 일터를 이야기하다 보 면 자연스럽게 영등포의 어느 한 부분이 드러나게 될 텐데, 굳이 영등포를 강조하게 되면 사고의 범위가 ‘영등포구’라는 행정적인 총체로 정해지고 경직될 수 있다는 판단이 있었기 때문이다. 그래서 실제로 영등 포에 필요한 가치를 이야기하는 3차 집단면접에서야 영등포를 좀 더 강조하였는데, 아니나 다를까 실제로 연구참여자들이 영등포라는 행정적인 구획을 전제로 말하는 것을 조금 어려워하는 경향이 나타났다. 이 연구 프로젝트를 통해서 영등포 청년들의 목소리 를 아카이빙하고, 또 청년을 연구해 온 젊은 또래 연 구자의 눈으로 조심스럽게, 그러나 세밀하게 해석하 고자 했다. 조금 더 기대한다면 참여자들이 영등포 청 년이라는 틀 안에서 스스로를 인식하고, 이들 사이에 생긴 라포가 이후 무중력지대 영등포와의 라포로 이 어질 수 있지 않을까 하는 마음도 있다. 프로젝트 전 과정을 함께 한 11명의 인터뷰는 각자 에 대해서 붙여주고픈 하나의 키워드를 바탕으로 종 합하였고, 또 그 키워드들을 특성에 맞게 모아 ‘편안 할 영(寧)’, ‘오를 등(登)’, ‘안을 포(抱)’라는 목차 아래 배치하였다. 조금 억지스러운 점도 있지만, 보통 N행 시 권주사가 그렇듯이 조금 힘들게 짜 맞춘 느낌이 또 매력 아니겠는가 생각한다. 일로 시작했고 끝날 때도 마무리 지어야 하는 일이지 만, 프로그램 진행 과정에서 다른 무엇보다 함께 한 11명의 청년들, 그들의 삶과 생각에 대해 애정을 갖 게 되어 즐거웠다. 연구자와 참여자라는, 거리를 둔 방식으로 만났지만, 연구진이야말로 참여자들로부터 많은 에너지와 영감을 얻은 경험으로 남게 된 것 같 다. 우리 참여자들이 어떤 생각을 하고, 얼마나 멋있 는 사람들인지 자랑하고 싶으니 즐겁게 읽어주시길 바란다. 물론 연구진의 필력 탓에 실제보다 매력이 조 금 반감된 채이겠지만. 어떤 일상의 청년이든, 어떤 사람이든 생각보다 큰 존재일 수 있다는 점을 한 번이 라도 생각하여 주위에서 특별함을 찾아보려 하는 태 도가 조금은 늘었으면 좋겠고, 그러한 전환에 작게라 도 역할을 하는 프로젝트였기를 바란다.
  5. 5. 편안할 영 만족_오경희 안정_이수경 균형_정혜란 현재_이창민
  6. 6. 13 평범한 일상이 그립다는 이야기가 입에 맴도는 요즘이다. 코로나19의 유행은 자연스레 누려오던 일상이 당연 한 것이 아니라는 것을 깨닫게 해주었고, 그 시간이 사실은 아주 특별하고 소중한 시간이었음을 알아차리는 데 는 그리 오랜 시간이 필요하지 않았다. 이 깨달음과 함께 한 가지 질문이 떠오른다. ‘평범하다’는 것은 무엇이 고, ‘특별하다’는 것은 무엇일까? 어떤 순간을 기점으로 평범했던 것이 특별한 것으로, 특별했던 것이 평범한 것으로 뒤바뀌는 과정을 목격해오면서, 평범함과 특별함의 그 경계가 참 모호하단 생각이 든다. 그 모호함에도 불구하고 첫 인터뷰에서 경희에게 느껴진 것은 평범함이었다. 평범이란 단어로 프레임을 짜놓고 그 안에서 누 군가를 표현한다는 것이 때론 오해를 낳을 수도 있다는 생각이 들기도 하지만, 그럼에도 경희에게서 평범함을 느꼈다고 과감히 이야기할 수 있는 이유는, 경희의 이야기에서 내가 평소 관계하고 있는 사람들의 모습이 보였 고, 스스로 평범하다고 생각하는 나 자신의 모습 역시도 보였기 때문이다. 아슬아슬한 평범함의 경계 만족_오경희 짜여 있는 삶 경희는 한국인의 삶이 대입 시험, 취업, 이직, 결혼이라는 큰 기준에 맞춰져 있으며 자신 역시도 그 주기에 맞 춰 삶을 살아온 것 같다고 말했다. 그리고 내가 경희에게서 평범하다는 인상을 받았던 이유는 아마 여기에 있 지 않을까 싶다. 우리 앞엔 사회에서 제시하는 일정한 삶의 루트가 정해져 있었고, 경희는 착실히 그 길을 따라 왔다고 말했다. 그리고 나를 비롯한 많은 사람이 어쩌면 여전히 그 길을 따라가고 있고, 따라왔기 때문에 경희 의 첫인상이 평범한 청년으로 보였던 것이 아니었을까? 누가 원했던 일인지는 모르겠지만, 이미 눈앞엔 대입 과 취업이라는 과제들이 버티고 서 있었고, 경희는 그 과제들을 차근차근 해결해왔다고 이야기한다. 이러한 경 희의 모습을 보며 사람들은 정말 열심히 살아왔다고, 또는 대단하다고 이야기할 테지만, 경희의 고민은 바로 이 지점에서 시작되는 듯했다. ‘그래도 일단 해보자.’, ‘근데 뭘 해야 할지는 모르겠다?’, ‘남들은 뭐 하고 사나?’ 이런 질문들을 적어주셨어요. 요즘 고민이 좀 많으신 것 같아요. 일에 대해서 그런 건가요? 그냥 한국인의 삶을 보면, 수능이라는 시험이 끝나고, 대입이라는 목표가 있고, 대학 졸업하면 취직을 하고, 결혼을 하는 그런 단계별 목표가 있잖아요. 한국인의 스테레오 타입인가? 근데 저도 똑같이 수능, 대입, 취 준을 하고 이직을 한 번 한 거거든요. 근데 이제 이런 것으로만 성취하게 된다면 다음엔 뭘 해야 할지 잘 모 르겠는 거에요. 저도 뭔가 하고 싶은 건 많았지만, 회사라는 조직 안에 들어와서 거기에 맞춰 생각 하다 보 니 할 수 있는 것이 좀 제한적이고, 회사에서 뭔가를 이루려고 하다 보니... 그러니까 드는 생각이 다른 사람 들은 도대체 뭘 하고 사는 걸까? 집에 있나? 자기 발전을 위한 일을 하나? 근데 저는 제가 뭐가 하고 싶은 건지 잘 모르겠어요. 솔직히 이직 준비도 하고 있긴 한데, 그게 제가 원하는 일이 맞는지도 모르겠고요. 인터뷰어: 영일
  7. 7. 14 15 그렇다면 일과 직장은 경희씨에게 어떤 의미가 있나요? 저에게 일과 직장은 생계 수단이에요. 어떤 다른 일과 전혀 관계없는. 근데 아마 어린 시절에는 일과 직장을 단순히 생계 수단이라고 생각하진 않았을 거에요. 우리 자랄 때는 공부만 잘하면 알아서 잘 될 거다. 이런 식으로 가르치긴 했잖아요. 그땐 다른 목표 같은 거 생각 안 하고 공부만 잘하면 되겠다고 생각해서, 별 목 표의식 없이 적당히 공부를 잘해서, 적당한 학교에 가서, 적당한 생각만 하고, 그다음엔 한국인의 적당한 목 표인 회사에 들어가서, 그냥 적당히 이렇게 살아가고 있는? 그런 셈이죠. 가지 않은 길 경희가 자신을 목표 없이 적당히 세상과 타협하며 지내는 한국 사회의 평범한 한 사람으로 묘사하였지만, 그게 단순히 생애주기의 과업과 연결되지 않은 것이면 어떤 도전도 하지 않았다는 이야기로 읽혀선 안 될 것 같다. 경희 역시도 사회 속 지금의 자리를 잡아 오는 과정에서 자신이 좋아하는 일, 잘할 수 있는 일을 찾아보고 시도 해왔으며, 여전히 자신다운 것, 자기를 조금 더 특별하게 만들어 줄 수 있는 것을 찾기 위한 고민과 노력을 꾸 준히 해왔고, 하고 있기 때문이다. 지금 하고 있는 일과 관련 있는 일 말고, 정말 해보고 싶어서 했던 일은 없었나요? 살면서 했던, 그래도 조금은 틀을 깨는 일이라 한다면, 20대 초반에 비트 메이킹을 배우고 디제잉 같은 걸 조금 했었어요. 그쪽에 관심이 많아서, 시도를 해봤어요. 근데 요즘 뮤지션들 보면 엄청 잘하잖아요. 그런 걸 보니 제가 크게 재능이 있는 것 같지는 않았어요. 그래서 포기하긴 잘한 것 같은데... 요즘 주식을 하고 있어서, 주식 유튜버도 한 번 생각해봤어요. 근데 그건 사람들이 너무 많이 하고 있어서, 또 주식 유튜브는 크게 두 가지 콘텐츠가 있는데, 그냥 돈 잃으면서 너무 재밌게 하는 사람이 있거나, 진짜 너무 잘하는 수백 억대의 자산가가 있거나... 근데 저는 이 두 부류에 속하지 못해서, 애매한 부분이 있단 생각이 들어요. 공교롭게도, 저희 그룹에는 다들 혼자서 일을 하는 분들이 계시네요. 옆에 있는 1인 사업자나, 디자이너, 프 로젝트 기획자들을 보면 어떤 생각이 드시나요? 진짜 멋있죠. 그리고 되게 용기 있다는 생각이 들어요. 저는 이분들이 뭔가 취업 준비나, 시험. 이런 것들을 한 번쯤은 생각해봤을 거라고 생각하거든요. 새로운 일을 다시 시작하는 거니까, 저도 분명 그런 도전을 하 고 싶었던 때가 있었고, 물론 지금도 마음속으로 도전해보고 싶은 마음이 조금은 있지만, 용기가 없는 거죠. 왜냐하면, 매달 들어오는 돈이 있고, 그 환경에서 벗어나서 다른 뭔가를 준비한다는 게 어렵고 사실 회사에 다니면서 뭔가를 하기가, 변명으로 들릴지 모르겠지만, 어렵잖아요. 사실 가진 것도 별로 없으면서, 이 작은 걸 놓기가 되게 어려워요. 그게 어려워서 그걸 포기 못하고. 그냥 멋있다 생각만 하고, 또 몇 년 뒤에 안 한 걸 후회하고. 이런 삶을 살아왔던 것 같아서. 멋지다는 생각이 들어요. “마음의 풍요를 꿈꿔요” 자신이 진정 원하는 새로운 길을 찾아 도전하고 모험하는 삶이 이상적일지라도, 현실적인 문제를 앞에 두고 안 정된 일상을 포기하기란 어려운 일이다. 경희 역시도, 그저 적당하다는 표현으로 그의 과거와 현재를 표현하지 만, 그 무수한 선택 앞에서 수많은 고민을 하고 그가 옳다고 생각하는 대로, 좋다고 생각하는 방향으로 자신의 삶을 이끌어왔을 것이다. 그리고 경희가 말하는 그 적당하고 평범한 삶을 그려오는 과정 역시 결코 쉽지 않았 을 것이다. 하지만 목표를 향해 열심히 노력하고 성취했음에도 불구하고 해소되지 않는 무언가가 의식 속에 끊 임없이 남아있다고 경희는 말한다. 본인도 알 수 없는 마음속, 경희가 바라는 삶은 어떤 삶이었을까? 성공한 삶의 조건은 무엇이라고 생각하세요? 저 자신이 풍요롭다고 느꼈으면 좋겠어요. 제가 생각하는 성공의 조건은 ‘마음이 편안한 것’이에요. 근데 또, 마음이 편안한 조건이 무엇이냐 물어보면 그건 따로 없어요. 돈이 많아서 마음이 편안한 것도 아니고, 나를 좋아해주는 사람이 많다고 해서 마음이 편안한 것도 아니고, 그건 내가 느끼기에 따라서 다른 건데, 그 래서 내가 마음이 편안하려고 하는 건 어떤 거냐고 물어보신다면, 그건 내가 지금 생각하기에 따라 다르다 고 생각해요. 마음가짐이죠. 근데 지금까지 인터뷰한 내용을 들어보셨으면 아시겠지만, 제가 뭔가 자꾸 외 부적인 조건을 바꿔가며 제 마음을 편안하게 하려고 하고 있어요. 그러니 아직 저는 그 성공한 상태에 도달 하지 못한 거죠.
  8. 8. 저 자신이 풍요롭다고 느꼈으면 좋겠어요. 제가 생각하는 성공의 조건은 ‘마음이 편안한 것’이에요. 근데 또, 마음이 편안한 조건이 무엇이냐 물어보면 그건 따로 없어요. 그건 내가 지금 생각하기에 따라 다르다고 생각해요. 마음가짐이죠.
  9. 9. 18 19 크게는 대입과 취업, 그리고 그 사이에 자잘하게 무언가를 ‘성취’해야 하며, 그것들을 달성해내야만 자신이 조 금 더 좋은 삶을 살아갈 수 있을 것이란 기대를 심어주는 사회 분위기 속에서, 예상과 다르게 경희의 고민은 어 떤 외부의 선택지에서 자신의 상황에 맞추어 선택해야만 하는 그런 종류의 것이 아니었던 듯하다. 경희에게 그 보다 중요한 것은 그의 마음이 조금 더 긍정적으로 변화하며 만족하는 삶을 사는 것이었다. 사회에서 정해준 일정한 목표들을 차근차근 달성해보기도 하고, 외적 환경을 바꿔보기도 했지만, 그것 역시도 경희가 느끼는 공 허함의 근본적인 해결책이 되지 못했기에. 그럼 성공의 조건을 갖추기 위해 어떤 노력을 하시나요? 그래서 요즘 마음 수련을 하고 있어요. 제가 살면서 단 한 번도 이런 일을 해본 적이 없는데, 그러니까 외적 인 어떤 것을 성취하고 달성하려는 것보다, 내 마음에 집중을 하는 거죠. 그래서 관련된 책도 읽고, 명상도 하고, 생각을 바꾸려고 많이 노력해요. 마음이 편안한 사람이 되고 싶다고 생각했으니까. 예를 들면, 직장 상사가 어떤 일을 시켜요. 예전 같으면 그 일이 제가 생각할 땐 지금 당장은 필요 없는 일이라 속으로 왜 이 런 걸 시키나? 생각하며 짜증부터 냈을 거에요. 근데 마음수련을 하고 난 후로는 다르게 생각하는 거죠. 언 젠간 필요한 일이고, 직장 상사는 이렇게 저렇게 신경을 잘 써주는 사려 깊은 사람이라고 생각해보는 거죠. 일도 마찬가지예요. 일은 그냥 일일 뿐이에요. 긍정할 것도, 부정할 것도 없는 거죠. 이런 식으로 생각하면 제가 되게 좋아요. 조급한 마음도 없어지고, 매일 너그러워지는 것 같고. 인터뷰 초반에 경희에게서 느꼈던 인상은 사실 평범함을 버리고, 특별한 삶을 바라는 사람이었다. 하지만 인터 뷰가 무르익어갈수록, 내가 가졌던 경희에 대한 첫인상과 판단들은 한참 잘못된 것이라는 것을 깨달았다. 경희 는 그저 현재에 충실하고 만족하며, 마음이 충만하고 풍요로운 삶을 사는 것을 꿈꾸었음을. 그런 경희의 요즘 최대 관심사는 환경문제이다. 피부로 와 닿는 기후변화와 코로나19와 같은 질병의 유행을 바라보며 조금은 친 환경적인 실천들이 필요하다고 생각하며 행동으로 조금씩 옮기려 노력하고 있다고 이야기했다. 일상적인 행동들의 변화와 실천에서 효능감을 느끼신 적이 있으신가요? 이게 제 실천으로 모든 것이 바뀔 거라고 생각하진 않아요. 근데 이런 실천들을 통해서 자기 효능감은 느끼 죠. 예를 들어, 저는 회사에서 항상 일회용 잔을 사용해서 커피를 마셨어요. 근데 이제 일회용 잔을 사용하 지 않고, 항상 텀블러를 사용해요. 사실 이게 은근 귀찮은 일이거든요. 매번 설거지하는 일이... 근데 그렇게 바꿨어요. 아주 작은 행동이지만, 회사 사람들에게도 건의해서, 다른 사람들도 그렇게 사용하게 됐고요. 평범함과 특별함, 그 모호한 경계 의미 없이 흥얼거리던 노랫말의 의미가 마음 속에 갑작스레 자리 잡듯, 무심코 지나쳐왔던 어떤 것들이 문득 내게 와선, 어떤 공감과 이해를 불러일으키곤 한다. 첫 인터뷰를 통해 들었던 경희의 이야기가 모든 인터뷰를 마친 뒤에야 다시 한 번 생각이 났다. 축하해주세요! 국가에서 공인해주는 보안 관련 자격증인데, 제가 IT 쪽에 종사하고 있거든요. 그래서 이 자 격증을 취득했는데... 진짜 공부 열심히 해서 얻어낸 거거든요. 출퇴근이 두 시간 반정도 걸리는데, 그 출퇴 근 시간 동안 인터넷 강의를 들으며 준비한 거라... 갈팡질팡하며 평범하다고만 느끼는 일상 속에서 경희는 어쩌면 자기만의 특별함을 꾸준히 만들어내며 지내왔 던 것이 아닐까’ 라는 생각이 들었다. 용기가 없었다는 말과 달리 경희는 꾸준히, 묵묵하게 내적인 것부터 외적 인 것까지 스스로 가치 있다고 판단한 것들을 실천해오고 있었고, 그런 실천들을 통해 자기만족과 행복을 찾아 나가고 있었는지도 모른다. 그러한 과정과 결과물들이 경희에겐 그저 ‘적당하고 평범한’ 것으로 느껴졌던 이유 는 아마, 오랜 시간 자신도 모르게 켜켜이 쌓인 작은 노력이 만들어낸 경희만의 ‘특별함’이었기 때문에 그랬던 것이 아닐까?
  10. 10. 21 헛소리는 언제나 풍년이다. 스스로 성공한 삶을 살았다고 믿는 어른이 근거 없이 쏘는 말들이 자주 그렇다. 공 무원이나 공기업에 대한 선호 현상은 사회적 문제인데, 청년 개인들에게 핀잔이 주어진다. 도전정신을 갖춰야 한다느니, 눈높이를 낮추라느니, 안정을 추구하지 말라느니 하는 말들은 너무 쉽고 흔하다. “죽을 만큼 노력해 서 평범해질 거야.” 드라마 청춘시대의 명대사는 오늘날 청년들에게 안정적인 삶으로 진입한다는 것이 ‘죽 을 만큼 노력’해야 하는 도전의 대상임을 분명하게 말한다. 레스토랑 아르바이트를 하는 취업준비생 윤진명 (한예리 분)은 평범 이하인 삶을 평범하게 만들기 위해 매일 분투한다. 윤진명 또한 20대 초반의 어느 날에는 평범함을 흔하고 눈에 띄지 않고 지루하다는 ‘모욕’으로 생각했던 인물이지만, 특별함을 추구하며 사는 삶은 은수저쯤은 물고 태어난 사람들에게나 해당하는 특권임을 매일의 분투를 통해 차차 깨닫게 된다. 우리가 세 번을 만나는 동안 수경에게서 가장 많이 들을 수 있었던 두 단어는 ‘30대’, 그리고 ‘안정’이었다. 수 경은 20대엔 어떠어떠했는데, 30대엔 어떠어떠하다는 방식으로 자신의 서사를 계속해서 말했고, 이제는 안정 된 삶을 살고 싶다는 희망을 반복적으로 드러냈다. 처음에는 그 말들이 특별히 빛나 보이지 않았고, 오히려 이 나이 즈음이면 누구나 하는, 예상 가능한 고민으로 보였다. 인터뷰 진행자로서 나도 30대라며 동조하는 말을 던지긴 했지만, 사실 왜 저렇게까지 나이 이야기를 많이 할까 하는 궁금증이 들기도 했다. 하지만 ‘안정’을 얻 는 것이 수경을 비롯한 오늘날 많은 청년에게 중요한 도전이기에, 그 도전의 과정과 결과 또한 빛나는 일이라 는 당연한 결론으로 되돌아오기까지 그리 오랜 시간이 걸리지 않았다. 나를 들여다볼 수 있는 심미안 안정_이수경 인터뷰어: 선기 내가 원하는 길로 이제야 왔다 수경은 경기도 이천에서 학창시절을 보냈다. 이후 강릉과 중국 베이징, 인천을 거쳐 서울에 정착했으니 벌써 네 번째 도시에 사는 셈이다. 사는 곳과 하는 일이 계속 바뀜에 따라 인간관계 또한 평탄하게 이어지지 않는 20대를 보냈다. 누구에게나 얼마간은 청춘 시절의 고생담이 있을 테고, 수경 또한 그렇다. 2018년 여름 기억하세요? 진짜 더웠을 때. 그때 살던 곳이 5층이었어요. 옥상도 없고 바로 꼭대기 층이 집 이었어요. 그러다 보니까 낮 동안 햇빛이 집을 다 달궈놓는 거예요. 그래서 밖에 있는 온도보다 집이 더 더 운. (중략) 잘 때도 에어컨이 없어서, 온몸에 아이스팩이랑 물을 올려놓고 아니, 거의 두르고 잤어요. 진짜 울면서 잤어요. 울면서. 아침이 되면 아이스팩이 뜨끈뜨끈해져요. 그럼 출근할 때 다시 얼려놓고요. 다시는 이제 꼭대기에 안 살려고요. 처음부터 말끔하고 문제없는 곳에서 시작하는 사람도 있겠지만, 보통은 몸으로 힘든 걸 경험해보고 나서야 조 금씩 노하우가 쌓인다. ‘집을 볼 때 어떤 점들을 체크해야 하는지, 집주인이나 부동산 업자와는 어떻게 소통해 야 하는지, 내가 어떤 일을 좋아하는지, 어떤 사람과 잘 지낼 수 있는지’ 하는 인생의 A to Z에 대해서 말이다. 하다못해 독립된 생활을 시작한 이후로 침대 없는 삶을 당연히 여기다가, 처음으로 침대를 집에 들여놓은 후,
  11. 11. 22 23 ‘침대가 이렇게 좋구나’ 하는 걸 알게 되는 것도 우리의 시간과 경험이 쌓여 일어나는 일이다. 수경은 30대가 되고 나서 내가 어떤 사람인지, 밑바닥은 어느 정도인지, 싫어하는 건 뭔지, 어떤 사람과 맞는지를 조금 더 아 는 사람이 되었다. 내가 성장했다고 느끼는 순간이 있나요? 지금 사는 집을 처음으로 혼자 구했거든요. 원하는 집을 딱 구했을 때. 그거랑 전입신고 이런 거 혼자 했을 때. 그리고 지금 직장에 이직할 때. 작년 퇴사하고 몇 달 시험 준비하면서 제일 불안한 마음이었는데, 새 직장 에 딱 발을 들여놓은 순간, ‘그래도 조금 성장했구나, 내가 원하는 길로 이제야 왔다.’ 이런 느낌이 들었어요. 작은 성취들이 있을 때, 자연스럽게 안정감으로 그리고 자존감으로 이어진다. 이사나 이직과 같은 프로젝트들 을 완수해내는 일에는 뿌듯한 감정이 함께 따라온다. 수경은 몇 번의 이사, 그리고 몇 번의 이직을 거쳐 예전에 비하면 안정적이라고 느끼는 삶터와 일터에 자리를 잡았다. 거실이 따로 없어 친구를 초대하기는 어렵지만 작 은 옷방을 하나 따로 쓸 수 있는 집에서는 가장 좋아하는 공간인 책상에 앉아 일기도 쓰고 책도 읽는다. 일정한 불안함을 이겨내고 새로 얻은 직장은 어느 정도 대학 전공을 살릴 수 있는 곳이다. 영등포라는 지역도 마음에 든다. 집 앞 1분 거리에 지하철역이 있고 근처에 마트, 서점, 영화관, 공원 등 누릴 수 있는 인프라가 다 있다. 문화생활 욕구도 충족하기 어렵지 않다. 그래서 수경에게 영등포는 ‘나랑 참 잘 맞는 동네’다. 이따금 찾아오는 돌멩이 안정은 일시적이다. 누리고 있는 것이 아주 거창한 행복이 아니더라도, 우리의 안정은 언제나 여러 가지 위협 에 노출되어 있다. 올해 코로나19는 많은 사람에게 일상의 균형을 깨는 커다란 돌멩이였다. 수경에게도 큰 파 장이 찾아왔다. 지금의 직장에 근무하기 시작한 게 2020년 1월, 그의 업무는 중국어 안내해설사다. 문제는 감 염병 시대라고 불릴 정도로 모든 것이 변한 환경 속에서 중국인들이 더이상 관광 목적으로 한국을 찾지 않는다는 것이었다. 회사에는 매일 나가지만, 드디어 원하는 길로 온 순간 거의 곧바로 그 직무를 수행할 수 없게 된 것이다. 출근이 너무 싫은 거예요. 9시부터 6시까지 그냥 온전히, 제가 온전히 시간 보내다 와야 하니까. 그걸 반년 이상 지속하니까 사람이 미친다고 해야 하나? 아침 출근길에 그 스트레스가 팍 와서 과호흡이 오는 거예요. 겨우 역에 내려서 에스컬레이터 타고 올라가다가 순간 정신을 잃었어요. 눈을 떴더니 어떤 분이 “괜찮으세 요? 괜찮으세요?” 하면서 저를 부축하면서. 평생 처음으로 입맛이 없어지고, 정신이 나간 것처럼 기운도 없는 그런 경험을 수경은 몇 주간 계속했다. 찾아 간 한의사는 그의 몸 상태가 지금 14점 정도밖에 안 된다고 진단하기도 했다. 다른 어떤 가치와 견주어서도 건 강을 1순위로, 건강을 잃으면 나머지 것들은 모두 무의미하다고 생각하게 된 배경에는 이런 사건이 놓여 있었다. 이따금 찾아오는 타인과의 비교 또한, 크고 작은 마음의 불안들을 만든다. 수경의 일터는 광화문에 있다. 고층 건물들 사이를 활보하는 사람들이 매고 있는 사원증, 거기에 적힌 그들의 직장 이름에 대해서 생각할 때면 왠 지 모르게 숨이 막히는 느낌이다. 자신이 원하는 길을 찾아왔고, 분명한 성취가 있음을 알고 있는데도 자신도 모르게 본인의 사원증을 다시 바라보게 된다. 친구들을 만날 때도 생각이 많아진다. 하나둘 결혼을 한 친구들 이 행복해하는 모습이 좋으면서도, 아직 결혼과는 조금 멀게만 느껴지는 자신을 바라보며 밤늦게까지 많은 생 각을 한다. 그럼 이제 결혼 상대를 찾을 생각이신 건가요? 지금 당장 결혼이 정말 하고 싶은 건 아닌데, 혼자 좀 오래 살다 보니까, 약간 안정을 제가 좀 추구하더라고 요. ‘나이 때문에 결혼하고 싶다’ 이런 건 아닌데, 같이 공원 가고 영화 보고, 일단 시작은 연애, 일상을 나눌 수 있는 사람이 있으면 좋겠다 정도인 거죠. 지금 가장 하고 싶은 일에 연애를 적으셨네요? 저는 너무 좀 부끄러웠어요. 다른 분들은 뭔가, 타인을 도울 수 있는 일 이런 걸 적으셨는데, 제일 크게 쓰고 하트까지 붙여서. (글씨도 분홍색이었다) 이상형은 저랑 가치관이 비슷했으면 좋겠어요. 제가 하는 취미라 든가, 저의 일상과 결이 비슷한 사람이었으면 좋겠어요. 예전에는 키가 어쩌고, 얼굴이 어쩌고 했는데 다 필 요 없더라고요. 저랑 대화가 통하고 공감 잘해줄 수 있는 그런 사람?
  12. 12. 24 일상을 같이 나눌 수 있는 사람을 찾는 것은 누구에게나 중요한 일이다. 그게 결혼 상대든, 연인이든, 아니면 친구나 동료일 수도, 혹은 꼭 사람이 아닐 수도 있겠다. 사실 외로우면서도 그 외로움이 약점처럼 보일까 그렇 게 말하지 않는 경우도 많은데, 그런 면에서 ‘건실한 남자’를 찾고 있다는 수경에게는 솔직하고 당당하다는 말 이 꽤 어울린다. 어떤 의미로 그건, 자신의 삶을 충실히, 언제나 피하지 않고 대면해 온 사람만이 장착할 수 있 는 태도이니까 말이다. 정작 본인은 민망해하며 부끄럽다고 했지만. 늘 자신에 대해 생각하는 사람 수경은 매일 일기를 쓴다. 글을 쓰는 게 주요한 생업이기에, 남이 볼 글을 쓰는 것만도 지치는 나는 왜 아무도 읽지 않을 글을 쓰는지가 늘 궁금했다. 수경은 일기 쓰기가 복잡한 머릿속 고민을 정리할 수 있는 좋은 방법이 라고 했다. 제가 일상에 있던 고민을 다 일기장에 풀어내고 나면은 너무 속이 시원하고, 다시 읽어보면 좀 정리가 되더 라고요. 눈으로 보니까, 어떤 거는 조금 가볍고, 이거는 좀 더 고민해봐야겠다는 생각이 들고. 일기라는 장치, 그리고 또 다른 취미인 독서라는 장치는 그가 자신에 대해서 좀 더 마주하고 좀 더 생각하게 함 으로써 스스로를 좋은 방향으로 이끌어 가는 동력이 되고 있다. 우리가 만나 이야기 한 세 번의 모임 때마다 수 경은 최근 읽고 있는 책에 대해서 우리에게 들려주었고, 또 그 책이 자신에게 주는 감정에 대해 꽤 상세하게 알 려주었다. ‘나이를 먹는다고 나이를 먹는 게 아니라’ 말하는 그는 나잇값 못하는 사람이 되지 않기 위해, 내면의 성장을 중요하게 생각한다. 그가 독서로 이끌렸고, 독서를 통해 자신을 들여다보는 이유다. 아마도 매일 밤 방 한 켠, 제일 좋아하는 공간인 책상 앞에 앉아 무언가를 읽고 생각하고 있었을 수경의 시간이 켜켜이 쌓여 지금 그가 성취한, 그래서 조금 더 희구하는 ‘안정’의 모습을 만들었을 것 같다. 글을 마무리하며 반추해보면 수경의 인터뷰를 쓰기가 쉽지 않았다. 보통 인터뷰 기사에서는 특별함이 더욱 중 요하게 여겨진다. 독자도, 쓰는 사람도 그 사람의 비범함에 초점을 맞추는 경우가 허다하다. 그동안 다양한 인 물들이 이 시대의 청년으로서 인터뷰 기사의 주인공이 되어 왔다. 이른 나이에 성공했거나, 자신만의 길을 가 고 있거나, 사회적인 목소리를 내는 일에 종사하는 등 소위 ‘뉴스 가치’를 가진 경우가 대부분이었다. 수경은 이 번 일상의 청년들 모임에 참여하게 된 계기 중의 하나로 인터뷰집을 읽은 경험을 이야기했다. 그렇다, 수경은 이미 대중적으로 팔리는 형태의 인터뷰의 적극적인 독자이기 때문에, ‘우리 프로젝트와 인터뷰 기사에서 묻어 날 일상이나 평범, 보통에 대한 지향이 기사의 주인공으로서 어색하게 느껴지면 어쩌나’ 하는 생각도 있었다. 하지만 나는 윤진명과 같은 청년들에게 안정이 곧 도전이듯이, 사실 비범과 평범, 일상과 특별함 같은 단어들 도 큰 틀에서 이어져 있는 것이라는 생각이 든다. 그래서 이 글을 쓰기 위해 내가, 그리고 이 글을 읽는 사람들 이, 또 수경 자신이 일상이라는 것 자체가 얼마나 특별한 것인지, 수경이 얼마나 특별한 점이 많은 사람인지를 발견할 수 있을 것 같다고 믿는다. 아마도 우리에게 진정으로 필요한 ‘안정감’이란 우리 스스로에게서 특별함 을 발견해 내는 그 심미안 안에 있는 것일지도 모르겠다.
  13. 13. 27 언제부턴가 ‘일과 삶의 균형을 추구하는 일’이 청년세대의 특별한 감수성처럼 여겨져 온 듯싶다. 밀레니얼 세 대, Z세대론을 위시한 세대담론과 지난해 선풍적인 인기를 끌었던 『90년생이 온다』 같은 책은 모두 청년세대 가 일이 아닌 다른 활동을 통해서 성취감을 느끼거나 자신의 존재를 확인한다는 점을 강조한다. 청년들에겐 여 가가 중요하고, 청년에겐 문화가 중요하고, 청년에겐 일 뿐만 아니라 삶의 다양한 면면들도 중요하다. ‘칼퇴’를 당연시하고, 내일을 위해 오늘을 저당잡지 않으며, 경제적인 생존 외의 다양한 가치들을 일상 속에서 돌보는 청년들에 관한 찬사가 귓가를 맴돈다. 호모 루덴스! 먹고사니즘을 지나쳐 도래한 놀이하는 인간의 출현, 그의 이름은 ‘청년’이다. 한데, 워라밸(Work-Life Balance)과 같은 담론들이 세대를 기반으로 등장할 때면 묘한 불편함을 수반한다. ‘삶을 위해 이제 일을 좀 포기할 수 있는 청년세대’의 역량은 자주 풍요로운 유년기로부터 기원하는 듯 그려진 다. 이제 푸념이 이어질 차례다. 앞선 세대의 노고와 헌신이 피운 ‘과실’을 누린 청년세대는 여유로운 경제적 여건 속에서 자랐고, 굶어본 적 없는 이들은 ‘먹고사는 일’ 너머를 추구할 수 있다. 균형은 배부름의 효과다. 청 년은 여유로운 유년기의 효과를 통해 ‘균형’의 감수성을 이미 선취한 존재다. 아니, 효과 그래서 균형의 시절은 왔는가? 혜란과의 인터뷰는 청년세대가 삶에서 추구하는 다양한 균형, 일과 삶에서의 균형, 조직과 개인 사이 의 균형이 감수성만을 통해 획득되는 것이 아님을 확인하는 시간이었다. 비록 균형이란 것이 순간일지라도 균형_정혜란 일과 삶에 대한 고민 관광업과 관련한 협동조합에서 일하고 있는 혜란은 코로나19 이후 주변의 사람들로부터 너무나도 많은 걱정 을 받았다고 말한다. 관광업계가 많은 타격을 받았으니 지인들의 걱정은 모두 그녀를 아끼는 사려 깊음에서 출 발한 것이라면서도, 혜란은 이제 걱정을 그만 받고 싶다고 말한다. 메뉴를 고르는 일부터, 회사 대표와의 소통 까지 막힘없이 솔직한 성격을 자신의 장점으로 꼽는 그녀답다. 코로나19로 인해 본래 담당했던 영어 가이드 일이 아닌, 상품을 기획하거나 교육프로그램을 개발하는 일을 맡게 되었지만 혜란은 이에 몹시 만족한다. 코로 나19라는 재난을, 새로운 도전을 통해 적성을 발견하는 기회로 재의미화 하는 중인 그녀에게, 요즘 가장 큰 고 민 중 하나는 일과 삶 사이의 균형이다. 일과 삶이 분리되어있지가 않아요. ‘지금처럼 이렇게 살아도 될까’ 고민이 많이 들어요. 회사에 나가지 않더 라도 회사 고민을 하게 돼요. 마치고 나서 VR 박람회에 다녀왔는데, 거기서도 계속 고민을 하게 되더라고 요. 아무것도 생각하지 않는 날이 많이 없어서 힘든 것 같아요. 휴식이나 충전을 위한 시간이 보장되지 않는 거에요? 저 스스로도 시간을 내서 쉬지 않아요. 시간을 줘도. 저는 스타트업에서 일하는데요, 회계도 하고 기획도 하 고, 담당자분들도 만나고 사회를 보면서 운영을 하기도 하고. 와.. 혜란님 걸어 다니는 회사 아닌가요? 능숙하게 하지는 못하죠. 상품기획이나 교육 운영의 일을 해보고 싶었는데, 작은 회사이니 책도 만들어보 고. 작은 출판사랑도 일을 해보고, 회계 업무도 해보고, 사람이 들어왔을 때 실습생들 관리도 해보고. 많은 일을 했는데, 다 너무 재미있더라고요. 한 가지만 택해서 제 직업으로 하기 어렵더라고요. 욕심 없는 삶 ‘한 가지 직무만 택할 수 없어서’ 멀티플레이어가 되어야 하는 스타트업을 선택한 혜란은 역설적으로 자신을 욕심이 없는 사람이라고 말했다. 그녀는 현재 일하는 스타트업 이전에, 더 안정된 보수를 제공했던 특허 관련 회사에서 머물렀다. 적은 임금을 감수하면서도 노동 강도가 강한 현재의 직장으로의 이직에 만족하고 있는 이 유가 궁금했다. 그녀는 가족을 구성하거나 안정된 평생직장을 획득하는 등 한국 사회가 청년에게 강제하는 과 업들에 초연하다고 말했다. 그럴수록 이행의 과업에서도 자유롭고, ‘많이 가져야겠다는 고민이 적은 것 같다’는 그녀가 대체 왜(!) 이토록 열심히 다양한 일을 하고 있는지 궁금했다. 지금이 두 번째 직장인가요? 네, 그전에는 특허 관련된 일을 했어요. 제가 공대 출신이거든요. 특허 회사 다닐 때는 일상 속에서 바로바 인터뷰어: 태준
  14. 14. 28 로 눈에 보이는 결과가 없으니까 성취감이 없더라고요. 지금 하는 일은 바로바로 보이고, 뭘 하는지 확인할 수 있으니까 좋더라고요. 계속 그곳에 있을 걸 하는 생각이 든 적은 없어요? 특허 회사 다니면서 좋은 직장에서 일을 계속하고 있는 친구들은 행복하게 사는 친구들도 많고, 저처럼 하 고 싶은 일 하면서 돈은 많이 못 벌지만, 일과 삶이 분리되지 않더라도 그걸 행복하게 생각하면서 사는 사람 들도 있는 것 같아요. 그래도 지금은 너무 많은 일을 혼자 하는 구조 아니에요? 프로그램 기획이나 운영이나 단순히 문자 보내는 것이나 그런 것까지 제가 다 하는 게 마음이 편해서. 좀 더 익숙해지고 나면 다른 분과 같이하는 것이 좋겠지만. 지금은 혼자 하는 것이 나아요. 불안정하고 적은 급여임에도 일의 양은 과중한 직장으로의 이직, 그녀가 현재 일하는 곳은 협동조합이지만 ‘사 회적 의미’보다는 직장으로서의 의미가 크다. 혜란은 자신이 얼마나 다양한 일을 함께하고 있는지 말한 뒤, 언 젠가 회사를 차려보고 싶다고 말했다. 그제야 나는 그녀에게 일이 주는 효능감이란 다양한 일들을 경험하고, 이를 자신의 역량으로 소화하는 일이 아닐까 생각했다. 그리고 이 성장의 기쁨이란 삶과 일상의 기쁨과 매우 밀착되어 있다. 스타트업의 불안정성은 한편에서 ‘자율성’이기도 하고, 일의 시간과 분리되지 않는 삶의 시간은 거꾸로 삶의 즐거움을 일을 통해 획득할 수 있게도 한다. 그녀는 다양한 직무에 대한 경험을 자신의 자산으로 차곡차곡 쌓고 있었다. 그녀는 언젠가 창업을 하고 싶다고 말했다. 한 가지 전문가가 되기보다는, 내가 다양한 일을 하는 것을 좋아하는 사람이라 생각했어요. 그런데 지금 직 장에서 현장에 투입되어 일하다 보니까, 제가 담당하는 업무들이 이런저런 방식으로 회사 전반과 연결이 되는 거예요. 그럼, 다 할 줄 알면 그때 내 회사를 차려볼까 해요. 내 일과 삶의 거리 스스로를 욕심이 없다고 소개했지만, 다양한 업무를 자신의 능력으로 소화하는 일에 열중인 혜란은 언젠가 자 신의 사업을 시작하길 원하는 ‘야심가’이기도 하다. 회사에서 홍보를 위해 모니터링 하다가 발견한 참여기구 ‘영등포 청년네트워크’도 우연한 기회에 참여했지만, 막상 시작하고 나서는 뭔가 역할을 맡게 되었다. 하고 싶 은 일을 위해서라면 앞뒤 가리지 않고 당장 열정을 쏟아부을 수 있는 그녀는 ‘기간이 짧은 프로젝트에 집중하 는 능력’을 장점으로, ‘장기간의 프로젝트에 꾸준히 노력하지 못하는 것’을 단점으로 꼽았다. 그녀는 지금 자신에게 일과 삶 사이의 균형이 필요하다고 말했고, 반대로 일과 삶을 밀착시키면서 일로부터 삶 을 위한 효능감을 얻어가는 일, 다양한 일을 자신의 역량으로 소화하는 일의 즐거움에 관해서도 이야기했다. 첫 번째 인터뷰를 마치고, 2주 뒤 진행된 두 번째 인터뷰에서 그녀는 말했다. 저번에 왔을 때 즈음에는 진짜 다른 일이 있지 않은 이상 계속 일에 대해 고민을 했던 것 같아요. 그런데 지 지난 주에 여기 왔다가 가고, 계속해서 개인적인 고민에 빠지게 되는 거예요. 내가 나를 위한 시간이 필요한 데, 이걸 어떻게 마련할 수 있을까 하고요. 그럼 이번 주는 좀 다르게 보내려고 노력한 거예요? 코로나19 상황도 심해지면서 뭔가를 시작하기 힘든 상황이어서 일도 조금 줄어들었고. 지난주는 딱 해야 하는 것 빼고는, 개인적인 시간을 보냈던 것 같아요. 이렇게 보내는 것도 나름의 매력이 있더라고요. 마음이 편하고. 물론, 일할 때는 성취감 속에서 헤매는 것의 기쁨이 있었죠. 내 일과 삶의 거리가 지금은 가깝지만 언젠가 멀어지는 것도 괜찮겠다는 생각을 했어요.
  15. 15. 31 인터뷰에서 만난 다른 사람들의 이야기를 통해 일과 관련된 것을 고민하지 않는 물리적 시간을 조금 더 내어 보겠다고 결심하고 또 실천했던 그녀가 보여주듯, 오늘날 어떤 청년들은 삶과 일 사이의 균형 잡기를 위해 일 상 속에 다양한 장치들을 마련한다. 혜란은 그러면서도 일과 삶의 거리가 가깝던 그 시절의 즐거움들을 나름대 로 정리한다. 일과 삶의 거리를 그녀 스스로 조정하면서 적절하게 활용한다. 이건 청년세대 담론들이 이야기하 는 ‘균형감’, 그저 풍요로운 시절에 성장한 세대에게만 부여된 선물처럼 등장하는 균형감각과는 다르다. 대신, 하고 싶은 일, 할 수 있는 일, 해야만 하는 일들과 자신의 삶 사이의 거리를 전략적으로 붙이거나 떼는 지난한 실천의 과정이 있을 뿐이다. 그 과정 속 어떤 순간에 붙는 이름이 ‘균형’이다. 언젠가 일과 삶을 ‘떨어뜨려 봐도’ 괜찮다고 말하면서도, 둘을 밀착시킨 오늘을 ‘성취감 속에서 헤매는 기쁨’이라 가뿐히 갈음하는 담대함, 나는 혜란과 인터뷰 중 많은 균형의 순간들을 보았던 것 같다. 내 일과 삶의 거리가 지금은 가깝지만 언젠가 멀어지는 것도 괜찮겠다는 생각을 했어요.
  16. 16. 33 만나자마자 나이부터 묻고 호칭을 정하는 일이, 적어도 우리 세대에서 세련된 매너가 아닌 것만은 확실하다. 세 번의 그룹인터뷰를 진행하는 동안 사람들은 서로의 나이를 묻지 않았고, 다만 이야기에서 엿보이는 서로의 삶으로 추측이나 해봤을 뿐. 마지막 뒤풀이 자리에서 별안간 자신이 서른을 넘었다고, 창민이 아무렇지도 않게 한 말에 좀 뒤통수를 맞은 기분이 되었다. 그가 우리에게 들려줬던 자기 이야기에서도, 그리고 심지어 외적으 로도 ‘소년’의 느낌이 물씬 풍기는 창민이 당연히 20대 중반 즈음일 거라 적극적으로 오해하고 있었기 때문이 다. 그렇다. 나이에 맞는 삶이 있어야 한다고 생각하지는 않지만, 어떤 나이의 사람들은 대강 이러저러하다고 넘겨짚는 무의식이 까발려진 것이다. 상투적으로 청년이나 청춘을 푸르른 시기라고들 하지만, 실상 한국사회에서 그 푸르름을 가져보기란 쉽지 않 다. 취업과 주거안정, 결혼, 출산, 양육으로 이어지는 목표달성을 향한 레이스, 이행의 지연이라고 하는 구조적 인 제약 속에서 청년들의 삶은 올지 안 올지 알지도 못하는 미래에 끊임없이 저당 잡힌다. 세계의 중력은 나이 가 들수록 조금씩 더 보태지는 것으로 체감되는데, 내가 창민의 나이를 단단히 잘못 추측하게 된 이유가 아마 도 여기에 있었던 것 같다. 현재, 오늘, 지금 이 순간의 소중함에 대해 누구보다도 더 잘 알고, 미래에 대한 구 체적, 좀 더 적극적으로 말하면 수량화된 목표와는 조금 극단적으로 거리가 먼 사람인 창민의 삶은 내가 기존 에 알고 있던 ‘30대 회사원의 삶’이라는 범주와 일치하지 않았다. 오늘을 살아 더 넓게 만든다 현재_이창민 에어컨과 행거만 있으면 창민의 독특한 캐릭터는 그가 자신의 드림하우스에 대해 말할 때 확 다가왔다. 30대가 소위 ‘영끌’ 해서 아파트 매매에 열을 올리고 있음은 자명하고, 이는 깔끔한 아파트 아니면 최소한 구해줘 홈즈를 보면서 신축 빌라 에라도 살고 싶다는 꿈을 키우는 게 이 시기를 지나는 사람들의 보편적인 정서임을 보여준다. 천정부지로 오르 는 집값을 생각하면, 하루빨리 더 많은 연봉을 받는 곳으로 이직하거나 한 푼이라도 아끼고 대출을 더 많이 당 기는 게 당연한 전략적 순서다. 그런데 창민은 10년 후건 지금이건 그냥 원룸이면 충분하다고 말한다. 재차 물 어도 마찬가지다. 10년 후의 드림하우스 말이에요, 지금 말고요. 그것만 충족돼도 저의 드림하우스인 것 같아요. 약간, 창문, 화장실. 창문 있는 화장실. 그리고 제습기 있어 야 하고. 집에 에어컨 잘 돌아가야 하고. 옵션은 에어컨이랑 튼튼한 2단 행거, 그거 꼭 필요해요. 행거가 없 으면 이사 가자마자 옷을 걸어둘 데가 없잖아요. 집은 9평 정도? 상가 주택 안 되고. 복층 구조 안 되고. 통 유리 안 되고. 그리고 신축. 신축이었으면 좋겠고. 그리고 가벽 아닌 곳. 똑똑 두드렸을 때 그 소리 안 나는 거 있잖아요? 주변에 식당이랑 편의점 많은 곳. 좀 웃기지만, 이게 제 조건이고 드림하우스입니다. 평생 혼자, 9평 정도의 원룸이면 충분한 건가요? 만약에 결혼을 한다 해도요. 혼자 사는 게 일단 좋고, 좀 허황된 생각일 수 있지만, 배우자랑 아예 같이 사는 거 말고 옆집에 각자 살았으면 좋겠다는 생각도 해요. 인터뷰어: 선기
  17. 17. 34 35 그럼 지금 사는 곳도 거의 드림하우스에 근접한 곳이겠네요. 지금 사는 곳도 주변 환경이나 이런 건 되게 좋아요. 영등포가 교통도 좋고요. 제가 사는 데는 공원도 가깝 고 지하철도 가까워요. 그런데 1년 11개월 정도 살았는데, 정말 과장 없이 집 시설이 죄다 고장이 났어요. 이번 여름에 에어컨도 한 번 못 썼어요. 어제도 너무 힘들었어요. 잘 때 선풍기를 틀어두고 자는데, 타이머 없는 선풍기라 아침까지 켜져 있어요. 일어나면 심장이 약간 아파요. 맨날 아파요. 최고의 오늘, 어제보다 나은 오늘 소박하다는 표현만으로는 창민에 대해 온전히 이해할 수 없다. 미래의 집을 상상할 때, 이미 현재의 나와는 많 이 달라진 조건들을 놓고 거기에 맞추어 나래를 펼치지 않는 것은 그가 가진 특유의 시간성에 대한 감각을 반 영한다. 그는 언제나 내일보다는 오늘이 행복하기를 바라는 사람이고, 그렇기에 지금 가까이 있는 것들의 가치 를 남들보다는 좀 더 섬세하게 발견하는 편이다. 지금 사는 방이 자신에게 많은 불편을 준 ‘최악의 주거 경험’이 기도 했지만 동시에 깜깜한 새벽녘, 영등포 어느 다리의 반짝이는 조명을 보며 행복을 느꼈던 장소이기도 했다 는 점을 그는 정확하게 알고 있다. 집에 있는 시간에 대해 궁금해요. 언제, 집 어느 공간에서 무엇을 하나요? 저는 특히 여름에는 너무 덥다 보니까 집에 11시 즈음은 되어야 들어가요. 그때 들어가도 책상 앞에 딱 앉 으면, 유튜브도 보고 창밖도 보고 두 세시까지는 깨어 있어요. 신길역에서 여의도 가는 방향에 샛강다리라 고 있거든요. 어두운 새벽에 조명이 딱 거기만 켜져 있어요. 거기도 종종 나가고요. 언제부턴가 가치관이, 이게 좋은 생각인지는 모르겠는데, ‘나는 내일 죽을 수도 있다’는 그런 생각을 해요. 그냥 오늘이 맨날 최고 였으면 좋겠어요. 내일 내가 어떻게 될지 모르니까. 현재에 가치와 의미를 부여하는 방법도 사실 여러 가지일 것이다. 현재를 강조하는 어떤 방식은 ‘안주(安住)’라 는 단어에 좀 더 맞닿아 있을지 모른다. 지금이 너무나도 만족스럽기에, 지금의 것을 잃어버릴 것이 두렵기에, 현재를 지켜야 하는 삶 말이다. 창민의 현재는 정반대다. 그에게 현재를 최고로 만드는 것은 ‘어제보다 더 나은 오늘’을 만들기 위해서 그것을 의식하는 하루를 살아내는 일이다. 자신이 성장했다는 느낌을 받을 때가 있나요? 작년에 지금 회사를 처음 다니게 됐어요. 그때보다 지금이 아무래도 일하는 속도나 정확도가 딱 봐도 빨라 지고 더 정확해졌어요. 그게 딱 느껴져서, ‘성장했네’ 하는 생각을 할 때가 있어요. 생산성이 향상됐군요. (농담) 또 20대 초반에는 인간관계에서 다른 사람에 대해 지레짐작도 많이 했거든요? 그런데 삶에서의 경험이 많 아지다 보니까, 일단은 그 사람에게 직접 물어보고 나서 그때 판단하고 그런 태도가 생겼어요. 다양성을 인정하는 게 나의 성장 ‘어제보다 더 나은 오늘’에 대해서 창민은 임금 수준, 주거 수준과 같은 자신을 둘러싼 물적 조건이 아니라 자 신의 역량으로, 성찰적으로 되돌아갔다. 자신이 어제보다 주어진 일을 조금 더 낫게 할 수 있는지, 혹은 ‘사회 의 구성원’, 이 말이 거창하다면 그냥 인간으로서 다른 사람들에게 좀 더 예의 있는 사람이 되고 있는지가 그가 관심을 두는 오늘의 성장이다. 편견의 해소나 차별 금지와 같은 내용에 대해 유난하게 캠페인을 벌이거나 하는 것은 아니지만, 세상의 편견에 좀 더 민감해지고 스스로 좀 더 나은 사람이 되는 일은 창민의 몸에 밴 관심이고 그가 가진 윤리다. 우리가 만난 첫날, 우리는 평소 다른 사람들에게 궁금한 질문을 공유했고, 그는 편견이라는 주제를 꺼냈다. 창민님은 다른 사람들이 어떤 편견을 가졌는지가 궁금하다고 적었네요. 이유를 물어봐도 될까요? 세상에 되게 편견이 많다고 생각해서 그래요. 그런 거 되게 많잖아요. 특히 뭐 남녀 이런 거. 저도 그렇지만 편견, 선입견 이런 걸 갖는 게 별로 좋지 않은 것 같더라고요. 오해가 생기는 경우가 많잖아요. 다양성을 인 정하는 사회가 됐으면 좋겠다는 생각이 들어요.
  18. 18. 36 그럼 창민 씨가 가졌던 편견에는 어떤 게 있을까요? 서울에 처음 와 자취를 시작한 게 2014년인데 금천구에 살았어요. 대림에 중국인들이 많이 살잖아요. 대림 시장에 반찬을 사러 갔는데 솔직히 무서웠어요. 간판 대부분이 중국어고, 또 거의 빨간색으로 돼 있고. 우리 나라 말이 안 들리는 거예요. 중국인들에 대한 편견이 심하게 있었던 거죠. 영화 같은 걸 보면서 생긴 무서 운 느낌도 있었고요. 어느 날인가, 대림에 있는 조선족이나 중국 사람들이 그렇게 범죄를 많이 일으키지 않 는다고 사실을 짚어주는 기사를 봤거든요. 그때 ‘편견을 가지지 말아야겠다’ 생각을 했어요. 어떻게 보면 그 들도 대한민국 사회의 소수자일 뿐인데 말이죠. 자신이 편견을 가진 존재라는 사실을 정면으로 마주하고, 그것을 사라지게 하려고 노력해 보는 일, 그러한 윤 리를 발휘함으로써 창민의 현재는 어제보다 더 나은 오늘이 될 것으로 생각했다. 다양성을 인정하는 일, 편견 으로부터 자유로워지는 일은 창민이 발견할 수 있는 현재라는 기쁨을 더욱 확장되게 할 것이 틀림없다. 이미 예술가인 왜 영화가 만들고 싶어요? 영화감독은 자기가 생각하는 것을 작품으로 만들어 남기잖아요. 핵심이 되는 메시지를 2시간 정도의 영상 으로요. 한 번 만들면 자기가 죽더라도 영화가 평생 남는 게 너무 멋있다고 생각해서 영화감독이 되고 싶다 는 생각을 해요. 내가 죽어도, 내가 남긴 예술은 나보다 오래 산다는 것. 앞으로 올 어떤 날보다는 지금을 항상 먼저 생각하는 듯한 창민이지만, 영화감독이 되고 싶다는 이야기를 할 때 나는 그가 유일하게 현재라는 시점에서 떨어져 날고 있는 모습을 보았다. 자신의 꿈에 관해서 이야기한다는 것만으로도 두근대는 심장을 가진 사람을 말이다. 물론 창민의 미래는 영화를 만들겠다는 확고한 목표에 맞게 현재의 삶을 조직하는 방식의 미래와는 거리가 멀다. 어떤 관점에서 보면 그 미래는 그래서 더욱 막연하고 오지 않을 것만 같다. 그러나 내가 보기에 그 미래는 창민 에게 이미 현재로서 도래해 있는 무엇이기도 하다. 창민의 현재 직업은 PD다. 한 방송사에서 뉴스에 오르내리 는 단어로 간단한 예능 영상을 만드는 일을 하고 있다. 현재를 충실하게, 동시에 조금 더 촘촘하게 살아내고 있 는 창민의 시간이 그가 만드는 콘텐츠에도 자연스럽게 녹아나고 있다면, 정형화된 2시간가량의 극영화와 분명 차이가 있겠지만, 그럼에도 그가 만드는 영상들은 이미 ‘편견 없는 미래’를 열어내는 메시지들을 담는 예술이 라 말할 수 있지 않을까. 자신이 편견을 가진 존재라는 사실을 정면으로 마주하고, 그것을 사라지게 하려고 노력해 보는 일, 그러한 윤리를 발휘함으로써 창민의 현재는 어제보다 더 나은 오늘이 될 것으로 생각했다. 다양성을 인정하는 일, 편견으로부터 자유로워지는 일은 창민이 발견할 수 있는 현재라는 기쁨을 더욱 확장되게 할 것이 틀림없다.
  19. 19. 오를 등 목표_박재성 경험_사공한빛 성장_고지은
  20. 20. 41 ‘새롭게 시작한다’는 말에 대해 한 번 고민해보았다. 새롭게 시작하기 위해 포기해야 하는 익숙한 지난 것들, 시작을 결심하고 실천할 때까지의 수많은 고민, 새롭게 시작한 일들을 온전히 나의 것으로 만들고 적응하기 위 해 보낼 또 다른 인고의 시간. ‘시작’이란 말 뒤엔 이것들 외에도 많은 의미와 과정들이 숨어있었고, 그러므로 무언가를 새롭게 시작한다는 것은 굉장히 어렵고 힘든 일이라는 생각이 들었다. 또한, 새로 시작하는 것이 아 니더라도 우리는 충분히 일상 곳곳에서 불안의 감정을 마주하며 살아가고 있다. 일상에 만연한 불안과 우리의 앞날을 한 치도 예측할 수 없다는 점은 우리가 서로에게 ‘도전과 모험’보다는 ‘안정과 안녕’을 바라도록 만들 고, 우리 자신 또한 무엇인가 새롭게 시작하는 것에 더욱 주저하도록 만든다. 하지만 인터뷰를 진행하며 이야 기를 나누었던 재성은 그 어려움을 받아들이며, 새로운 시작을 결심하고, 그 이후의 과정들을 차근차근 밟아나 가고 있는 사람이었다. 모두가 자기를 잃지 않길 바라요 목표_박재성 도전과 변화 재성은 현재 1인 기업가로서, 캐릭터 라이센스 사업 활동을 하고 있다고 자신을 소개했다. 그의 소개를 듣고 당연 히(?) 나는 그가 미술이나 디자인을 전공으로 했을 것으로 생각했지만, 그는 ‘미술 전공도, 디자인 전공도 아닌 법 을 공부하고 고시 준비를 하다 그만두고, 회사생활을 하던 사람이었다’고 담담하게 말했다. 그의 담담한 태도와는 반대로 나는 왜, 어떻게 그가 그런 결정을 내리고, 그 길로 들어서게 되었는지 궁금하고 놀라울 따름이었다. ‘내가 왜 이 일을 하는가?’, ‘어떤 목표가 있거나, 단순하게 경제적 활동을 위한 것인가’ 이런 게 조금 여쭤보 고 싶네요. 저의 20대 시절, 그러니까 한창 법을 공부하고 있을 때는 캐릭터 라이센스 사업이랑 그쪽 산업이 크게 형성 되어 있지 않았었어요. 눈에 잘 띄지도 않았고. 그래서 그랬는지 ‘그림으로 생계를 유지한다?’ 그런 생각도, 시도도 못 해봤던 것 같아요. 그런데 시간이 흐르면서, 세상이 조금씩 바뀌더라고요. 대한민국 캐릭터 시장 이 크게 성장하고, 그걸 보면서 저도 도전해봐도 괜찮겠다는 생각이 들어서 과감하게 뛰어들었어요. 어릴 적부터 꿈꿨었던 게 있었거든요. ‘제가 상상하고 있는 어떤 세계에서 일어나는 일을 통해 어떤 메시지를 전 달하는 일을 했으면 좋겠다’ 생각을 했는데, ‘제가 갖춘 능력으로 할 방법이 무엇일까’ 생각을 해보니 그게 바로 그림이었어요. 그래서 이 일을 시작했죠. 그래서 저한테 일은, 사실 제가 가장 하고 싶은, 좋아하는 것 을 할 어떤 기회고, 그걸로 이제 생계까지 해결하도록 해주는 어떤 수단이기도 하죠. 대단하신 것 같아요. 큰 용기가 필요했을 것 같은데요? 사실 저도 서른 살 때까지, 그냥 그 법대라는 테두리 안에서 다들 그냥 고시 공부를 하니까 용기를 내지 못 했어요. 그냥 한 발짝만 움직일 수 있는 그 용기를 내면 되는데, 계속 그걸 질질 끌면서, 20대를 너무 우울하 게 보냈던 것 같아요. 그래서 서른이 되면서 용기를 내 본 거죠. 가족들에게도 사실, 어떻게 설득할지, 답이 보이지 않았지만, 더는 그 틀 안에서 살고 싶지가 않았거든요. 막연했지만, 정말 하고 싶은 일을 한 번 해봐 야겠다는 생각이었어요. 그렇다고 제가 서른 살이 딱 되자마자 제 사업을 브랜딩하고 그런 건 아니었어요. 일단 생각뿐이었죠. 그래도 일단 생계를 유지해야 하니까 회사에 다니는데, 그때부터 시작했던 거죠. 평일 에는 회사에 다니고, 주말에는 포토샵이나 일러스트를 배우러 다녔어요. 그렇게 한 단계씩 용기를 내며 진 행해왔던 것 같아요. 그리고 그게 쌓이다 보니, 제 브랜드가 된 거고요. 그 때문에 사실 이런 결정과 과정들 이 어느 순간 한 번에 저에게 확 정답으로 다가오진 않았던 것 같아요. 불안하지만 용기가 필요한 일을 실천으로 옮기는 것은 누구에게나 쉽지 않은 일이다. 재성 역시도 그의 도전과 변화를 위 해서 수많은 작은 용기들과 오랜 노력이 필요했다. 무작정 꿈만 보고 달려갈 수 없었기에 일을 하면서 틈틈이 시간을 내어 자신이 하고 싶은 일에 대한 기본을 다졌고, 어느 정도 자신에게 확신이 설 때까지 기다림이 필요 했다. 하지만 확신이 선다고 하더라도, 홀로 새로운 길에 접어든다는 것이 내게는 너무나도 외롭고 불안한 일 로만 느껴졌다. 재성은 그러한 상황을 어떻게 받아들이며 생각했을까? 인터뷰어: 영일
  21. 21. 42 43 불안하지는 않으신가요? 지금도 불안해요. 그러니까 제가 직장에 다니지 않는 이상은 항상 어떤 방법으로 수익을 올릴지, 어떻게 생 계를 이어나가야 할지 불안함이 있죠. 그래도 희망이 있어요. 희망이 보이기 때문에 일을 이어나가는 거죠. 불안함의 이유가 뭘까 한 번 생각도 해봤어요. 그랬더니, 제가 하는 일이 프로젝트처럼 진행되는 일이다 보 니 고정된 수입이 없었던 거에요. 그런 부분에서 어떤 불안감을 느꼈던 것 같아요. 근데 이게, 그 20대 시절 의 막연한 불안은 아니에요. 지금은 내가 어떤 걸 잘하고, 어떤 걸 할 수 있는지를 알고 있잖아요. 지금 느끼 는 이런 불안보다, 진짜 내가 뭘 해야 할지 아무것도 몰랐을 때 느꼈던 그 불안은 지금 생각해도 너무 해결 하기 어려웠던 것 같아요. 재성 역시도 어느 정도 불안한 마음을 지니고 있었다. 다만 일을 해오며 성장할 것이란 희망이 조금씩 보였고, 무엇보다도 ‘좋아하는 일이자 꿈이 걸려있는 일’이었기에 흔들리지 않고 일을 이어갈 수 있었던 것 같았다. 그 러나 재성에게도 자신의 선택과 꿈을 따르는 일에 왜 불안감을 느껴야 하고, 자기만의 분야에서 어떤 가치를 창출해내고 있음에도 항상 경제적 가치의 척도로만 평가되는 상황을 받아들인다는 것은 좀처럼 쉬운 일이 아 닌 듯 보였다. 청년들에게 어떤 안전망도 제시해주지 못하면서 ‘혁신’이란 단어를 내세우는 것은 말도 안 되는 것 같아요. 요즘 보면 2030 사이에서 주식이랑 부동산이 열풍이잖아요. 저는 이게 다 사회적 안전망이 부족해서 그렇 다고 생각해요. 어떤 문화적, 사회적, 기술적 가치를 만들어내는 일에 놀라고 감탄할 수 있는 환경이 되어야 한다고 생각하는데, 지금은 그렇지 않잖아요. 돈을 많이 벌어야 가치 있는 일이 되고, 좋은 차, 좋은 집에 살 아야 멋있는 사람이 되는 거고. 이렇게 비판을 하는 저도 ‘나는 정말 가치 있는 일을 하는 건가? 나도 열심 히 일하는데.’ 이런 생각이 들 정도로요. 뭐 주식, 부동산이 돈이 된다고 해서 사람들이 몰려다니며 그 일에 관심을 가진다는 게 나쁘다는 이야기를 하고 싶진 않아요. 다만, 그 가치가 무조건 최고인 것처럼 여겨지게 되니까 아쉽고 안타까울 뿐이죠. 아티스트이기도 사업가이기도 해야만 하는 아쉬움과 안타까움도 잠시뿐, 아직 그에겐 나아가야 할 길이 많은 듯 보였다. 금전적 가치가 모든 가치의 척도 로 기능하는 세상을 긍정적으로 바라보진 않았지만, 재성이 바라는 목표를 달성하기 위해선 어찌 됐든 당장은 ‘세상이 인정하는 성공’이 필요한 상황인 것 같았다. 때문에, 종종 그의 이야기에선 아티스트의 모습보단, 사업 가다운 모습이 보이기도 했고, 그 사업의 계획도 매우 구체적으로 보였다. 재성의 그런 모습들에서 나는 새로 운 길을 걷는 사람의 불안한 모습보다는, 구체적인 목표와 자신이 하는 일에 대해 자신감에 차 있는 모습을 보 았다. 작게는 지금 당장 목표와, 크게는 먼 미래의 꿈, 거기에 사람들에게 전달하고 싶은 메시지들까지. 질문에 대답하기 위해 잠시 생각하며 메모를 하던 재성의 모습에는 주저함과 망설임이 없었다.
  22. 22. 45 ‘매뉴얼을 만들어야지’라고 적어주셨는데, 어떤 의도에서 이런 이야기를 적어주셨는지 궁금해요. 제가 적어서 보여드린 것들이 너무 자본주의적인 냄새가 나죠? 대답을 대부분 어떤 수익 모델을 기초로 많 이 적어놨어요. 저의 어떤 궁극적인 메시지를 전달하기까지는 사실 대단한 투자라든지, 수익적인 부분이 보장되어야 한다고 생각이 들어서요. 매뉴얼은 제가 캐릭터 라이센스 사업을 시작했는데, 일단 이 내용에 서는 제가 1인 기업을 하다 보니 이게 작업 속도가 잘 안 나와요. 그리고 어떤 일을 했을 때, 이걸 다음에도 이용할 수 있도록 매뉴얼화 해놓지 못했기 때문에 항상 그 부분이 아쉬웠거든요. 그래서 ‘사업을 조금 더 키 워나가려면 그런 업무 매뉴얼을 만들어야겠다’는 생각이 들었어요. 그리고 ‘매뉴얼을 하나씩 완성하다 보 면 이걸 통해서 일의 효율을 늘릴 수 있고, 소득을 좀 더 빠르게 올릴 수 있겠다’는 생각이 들기도 했고요. 예를 들어서, 제가 올 상반기에 ‘매드 포 갈릭’이란 브랜드와 캐릭터 사업을 함께했었어요. 그걸 통해서 제 가 한 3개월간 느꼈던 게, 기업 브랜드와 일을 할 때는 어떤 형식으로 어떻게 예산을 따오고, 내가 일을 진 행하고 사업에 사람을 쓴다면 어떻게 써야 할 것인가에 대한 기준이 서더라고요. 이런 것들을 이제 그냥 경 험으로 끝내는 것이 아니라 기록으로 남겨놓고 이걸 비즈니스 모델로 가져가야겠다는 생각이 들었어요. 수익을 떠나서, 인생의 궁극적인 목표가 있다면? 일단 우선적인 목표는 그거에요. 제가 캐릭터를 디자인하는 사람이지만, 사실 제가 그 내용도 고민을 많이 하고 있거든요. 어떻게 제 캐릭터를 보고 사람들이 희망을 얻고, 어떤 위안을 얻을지에 대한…. 그리고 ‘제 가 만들어 낸 문화 콘텐츠가 정말 세계 어느 곳에서 한 부분만이라도 사람들에게 도움을 준다고 생각하면 저는 정말 괜찮은 삶을 산 사람이 아닐까’ 하는 생각이 들어요. 사실, 저는 꿈이 커가지고요. 전 세계에 BTS 처럼 좋은 메시지를 전하는, 제가 만든 캐릭터를 통해 좋은 메시지를 전하는 그런 사람이 되고 싶어요. 그게 저의 성공의 목표인 것 같아요. 누구나 저마다의 우주를 가지고 있다 세상의 수많은 화려한 것들은 항상 우리 곁에 존재하며 우리의 시선을 유혹하고, 마치 우리가 원래부터 그것들 을 원해왔다는 듯 착각을 유도한다. Everyone has their own universe. 수많은 유혹과 눈속임 속에서 재성이 세상에 전하고 싶은 메시지다. ‘다양한 가치들을 자기들만의 기준으로 통일시켜 평가해버리는 자극적인 미디 어와 인플루언서들의 영향 속에서, 각자가 지닌 개성과 꿈을 잊고 사는 사람들을 향해 다시금 각자에게 자신만 의 세계가 있다는 것을 깨우치길 바란다’고 그는 이야기한다. 재성은 그의 메시지를 세상에 전달하기 위해 ‘금 빛행성32’라는 세계의 에피소드를 만들어나가고 있다고 했다. 그리고 금빛행성32 속 다양한 캐릭터들의 에피 소드와 함께 재성 자신도 법학 전공자라는 옷을 벗어 던지고, 자신에게 더 어울리는 길을 찾아 성공한 사람으 로서, 다른 사람들도 자신이 전하는 메시지에 응할 수 있도록 그들에게 ‘용기와 희망’이 되고 싶다고 말한다. 재성이 전하고 싶은 메시지가 세상에 필요한 시기, 그리고 그 메시지를 행동과 실천으로 옮기는 데에는 용기가 필요한 시기이다. 재성은 이런 상황에서 자신이 용기와 희망이 되고 싶다고, 그것이 삶의 궁극적 목표라고 이 야기했지만, 어쩌면 그가 바라는 진정한 목표는 자신의 그런 목표가 의미 없어지고 필요 없어지는, 그런 세상 이 조금이라도 더 빠르게 다가오도록 하는 것이 아닐까? ‘제가 만들어 낸 문화 콘텐츠가 정말 세계 어느 곳에서 한 부분만이라도 사람들에게 도움을 준다고 생각하면 저는 정말 괜찮은 삶을 산 사람이 아닐까’ 하는 생각이 들어요.
  23. 23. 47 TV나 SNS를 통해 마주하는 아름다운 여행지, 그리고 그 여행지를 배경으로 찍은 사진들과 멋진 영상들을 볼 때면 종종 그 사진 속 주인공들이 부러워지곤 한다. 하지만 부러움도 잠시, 막상 여행을 떠날 여유가 생기거 나 기회가 오면 마치 시험공부를 시작하기 전 방 정리와 책상 정리를 하듯 괜스레 지금 해야 할 것들이 생각나 고, 미뤄뒀던 사소한 일들, 없던 걱정들이 머릿속을 맴돌기 시작한다. 그리곤 다음을 기약하고, 그 시간에 해결 하려던 일 역시도 다음으로 미루게 된다. 가끔 바쁜 일정들을 마주하며 쉽게 지치는 내 모습을 보며 규칙적이 고 꾸준하게 운동을 하자고 마음먹는다. 하지만 바쁜 일정을 마치고 난 뒤 편안한 시간을 보내고 나면 언제 그 랬냐는 듯 아무렇지 않게 기존의 일상으로 되돌아간다. 그렇게 결심과 기회들을 흘려보내고, 다시 또 누군가를 부러워하며 내가 왜 그때 그 기회를 잡지 않았는지, 결심해놓고 왜 실천은 하지 않았는지를 생각하며 후회의 시간을 보내곤 한다. 과거, 현재, 그리고 미래의 나에게까지 한마디 하면서. ‘아, 어리석은 인간이여.’ 한빛은 그런 어리석은(?) 나와는 정반대의 사람이었다. ‘여행을 좋아해서 여유가 생길 때면 어디로든 여행을 떠난다고 했고, 꾸준히 다양한 운동을 하며 건강과 체력을 관리하고 있다’고 했다. 이것 외에도, 안정적인 직장 을 그만두고 혼자서 사업을 하고 있다는 한빛의 이야기, 그리고 그 와중에도 그가 현재 인터뷰에 참여하고 있 다는 사실 그 자체에서 그의 부지런함이 느껴졌다. 다양한 경험을 통해 발전해나가고 싶어요 경험_사공한빛 조금 더 열심히 살아야 할 것 같아요 그럼에도 불구하고 한빛은 ‘자신이 조금 더 열심히 살아야 할 것 같다’고 말했다. 함께 인터뷰를 진행했던 사람 들의 입에서도 정말 부지런하다는 말이 나올 정도였는데, 더 열심히 살아야 한다니! 어떤 겸손의 표현이었을 까? 아니면 생각보다 여유롭게 지내거나 정말로 나태한 생활을 하며 사는 건가? 선뜻 이해하기 어려웠던 그의 한마디는 인터뷰가 점점 무르익어 감에 따라 차차 그 말에 담긴 의미를 알 수 있었다. 한빛님이 생각하는 성공한 인생의 조건은 무엇인가요? 제가 생각하는 성공한 인생의 조건은 경험이 많은 인생이에요. 이유는 어쩌다 한번 사는 삶인데, 많은 경험을 해봤다는 건 보다 효율적인 삶을 살았다는 거잖아요. 내가 해 본 게 많다는 건, 단순하게 비교해서 열 가지를 경험해 본 사람과 다섯 가지만 경험해 본 사람은 그 삶의 범위가 다르잖아요. 사실 어떤 경험을 한다는 건 시간 과 돈, 노력이 필요하기 때문에, 그리고 그것과 함께 경험을 통해서 얻는 여러 가지 것들이 있고 그러니까. 그럼 성공한 인생을 살기 위해 지금 한빛님이 하고 있는 노력은 무엇이 있을까요? 저는 책을 좀 많이 읽으려고 하고. 그다음에 조금 웃긴 데, 저는 저를 ‘아바타’라고 생각을 하거든요. 그러니 까 저는 제 모습 자체, ‘사공한빛’이라는 사람을 아바타로 보고 부족한 부분을 채워가는 맛에 살아요, 게임 처럼. 게임은 잘 하지 않지만, 저를 게임 캐릭터 키우듯이. 예를 들어서 저는 자격증 1이 있으니까, 없는 자 격증은 뭐가 있을지를 찾는 거죠. 카테고리별로 하나하나 찾아가면서. 저는 ‘경영학을 전공한 문과생인데 과학적 지식이 부족하다’ 생각해서 제가 관심이 가는 과학 분야 서적을 사서 읽어가는 것처럼. 그렇게 스탯 을 찍고, 경험치를 늘려나가는 거죠. 그런데 이게 저를 채우는 일이라 그런지 계속 없는 것만 보이고, 그래 서 시간도 점점 부족해지는 것 같고. 한빛은 겸손함의 표현으로, 또는 나태함에 대한 반성으로 더 열심히 살아야겠다는 말을 꺼낸 것이 아니었다. 그는 다양한 경험을 해 보는 삶을 다른 무엇보다 가치 있는 것으로 여겼고, 그 자체를 삶의 목표이자 성공한 삶 의 조건으로 삼고 있었다. 하지만 그 경험은 단순히 스쳐 지나가는 정도의 경험이 아니었다. 한빛이 원하는 경 험은 그의 부족한 부분을 채워주며 시야를 넓혀주고, 자신을 조금 더 괜찮은 사람으로 만들어주는 ‘어떤 배움 과 의미가 있는 경험’이었다. 그리고 그에겐 늘 자신의 부족한 부분과 배우고 싶은 것이 눈에 띄었고 그 때문에 ‘지금보다 조금 더 열심히 살아야겠다’는 말을 스스로 되뇌고 있었던 듯하다. ‘저녁’보다는 ‘발전’이 있는 삶 다양한 경험이 있는 삶을 성공의 조건으로 가지고 있어서였을까? 한빛은 보통의 사람들과는 달리 정년과 정시 출근, 정시퇴근이 보장되는 안정적인 직장을 그만두고 사업을 시작하게 되었다고 했다. 안정된 일상 속에서 매 일 같은 일과를 보내며 퇴근 후나 일이 없는 날에는 의미 없이 시간을 흘려보내는 일이 잦아지면서, 자신이 게 인터뷰어: 영일
  24. 24. 48 49 을러지고 발전이 없어짐을 느꼈기 때문이다. 물론 편안한 일상을 보냈었지만, ‘이 삶에 자신이 조금 더 익숙해 지기 시작하면 그때는 정말 되돌릴 수 없는 상태가 될 것 같았다’고 한빛은 말했다. 어떻게 산소캔 사업을 시작하게 되었나요? 사실 처음엔 레스토랑 사업을 생각했었어요. 형편이 어려운 아이들이 사회에 안착할 수 있게 도와주거나, 은퇴 후에도 여전히 일하고 싶은 어르신들을 모시고. 어쨌든 이런저런 이유로 레스토랑을 계획했었어요. 그래서 1년 동안 레스토랑 매니저 근무도 해보고, 그렇게 준비를 했었는데, 이게 또 자본이 필요한 일이다 보니 시도를 했다가 실패를 했죠. 그래서 그냥 학교 졸업하고, 학과 사람들처럼 취업을 했어요. 근데 취업하 고 회사에 다니다 보니, 이런 생각이 들더라고요. ‘사업을 해야하겠다’는 생각은 늘 하고 있었지만 이게 점 점 더 늦어지면 ‘내 옆에 있는 아저씨처럼 여기서 나가질 못하겠다’는 생각이 들었어요. 다니던 회사가 그 렇게 나쁜 회사는 아니었는데, 문제는 제가 점점 더 게을러지고 편해지는 게 느껴졌던 거죠. 학교 다닐 때는 뭔가 해 보려고 나를 위해서 계속 시간을 투자하고 노력했는데, 회사에 다니다 보니 출퇴근하고 편안한 삶. 이게 끝인 거에요. 근데 제 나이 때에 발전 없이 살기엔 내가 좀 아깝고, 그런 생각도 들고. 그래서 ‘뭔가 도 전을 해봐야겠다’ 생각을 해서 사업을 그렇게 시작했습니다. 한빛님에게 일은 어떤 의미인가요? 저한테 일은 그냥 놀면서 돈 벌 수 있는 게 제 일이에요. 저는 지금도 ‘놀고 있다’고 생각을 하고, 저는 ‘평생 놀기만 하는 것 같다’는 생각을 했어요. ‘내가 뭔가 일을 하고 있다’ 생각이 들었던 때는 알바 했을 때. 그땐 진짜 돈이 필요해서 일했던 거라 그랬고. 회사에 다닐 때는 안 그랬지만 지금은 1인 법인으로 움직이기 때 문에 시간 사용도 자유롭고요. 근데, 물론 이게 좋게 들릴 수도 있긴 한데 일의 시작과 끝이 정해져 있지 않 아서 밤을 새우는 날도 부지기수고. 그렇긴 하지만 저는 이게 저한테 짐이라고 느껴지지 않고 이런 게 너무 재밌어요. 하나하나 성장해가는 느낌과 성취해가는 그 과정들이 너무 재밌어서 ‘고생했었다’ 이런 생각도 전혀 들지 않고. 그냥 놀았던 거에요. 부지런함 또는 불안 한빛은 그가 하는 일의 강도와는 상관없이, 하고 싶은 일과 경험을 통해 성장해가는 자신의 모습에서 재미를 느끼는 것 같았다. 하지만 한편으로는 한빛의 이야기에서 느껴지는 일과 삶의 허물어진 경계가, 또는 허물어지 게 하는 어떤 요인들이 그의 다른 재미를 앗아가고 있다는 생각이 들기도 했다. 저에겐 ‘제가 앉아있는 곳’이 다 직장이에요. 왜냐하면, 너무 잘 되어있어서. 지금도 계속 연락 오는 게 업무 연락들이기도 하고. 근데 이것들을 핸드폰으로 처리를 얼마든지 다 할 수 있거든요. 뱅킹 업무도 다 가능하 고. 노트북만 있으면 어디서든 일을 처리할 수 있어서. 그래서 제가 있는 곳이 다 직장인데, 다른 의미로 직 장이라고 하면 ‘제가 좀 안도감을 취할 수 있는 곳’이기도 해요. 이게 아마 제가 혼자 일을 하기도 하고, 제 사업이라서 그럴 수도 있어요. 저는 그래서 주말에 약속이 없으면 사무실 나가 있는 게 마음이 제일 편해요. 그냥 집에 있는 것보다. 정말 이해 못 하실 텐데, 이게 불안한 게 저 같은 경우는 해외에 수출하거나 해외 바 이어들과 연락을 해야 할 때가 많아서 시차가 안 맞는 경우도 많거든요. 그러다 보니 어디로 함부로 움직이 지도 못하게 됐어요. 저는 여행을 되게 좋아하지만 어떤 일이 생길지 모르니까. 그리고 막상 여행 가서도 노 트북을 켜고 있고. 부지런함이 몸에 밴 걸까요? 부지런함이 아니라 불안함 같아요. 그를 끊임없이 움직이게 하는 ‘경험과 도전, 성장’이라는 가치 이면에는 ‘불안’이라는 요소도 공존하고 있었다. 그리고 불안은 그에게서 다른 소소한 일상들을 앗아가고 누리기 어려운 것들로 만들어나갔다. 한빛은 경험과 성장이 중요한 가치임을 이야기하다가도, ‘여유가 된다면 집에서 직접 밥을 해 먹고 사진첩을 정리하고, 좋은 사람들을 만나 소소한 이야기를 나누며 하루를 보내고 싶다’고 말한다. 누군가에겐 평범한 일상이 그에겐 다른 의미로 점점 더 ‘특별’해진 것이다.
  25. 25. 50 51 언젠가 할아버지가 될 수 있을까 하지만 한빛은 지금 이 시기엔 소소한 일상을 보내기보다는 경험과 성장, 그리고 이를 통한 홀로서기가 더 중 요하다고 판단하고 그것에 맞게 오늘을 살아내고 있는 듯하다. 가능한 많은 경험을 하고, 언젠가는 그 경험을 바탕으로 많은 사람에게 도움을 주는 사람이 되는 게 그의 꿈이자 목표이다. 누구든지 편하게 찾아와서 고민을 털어놓을 수 있는 인자한 인상을 지닌 백발의 할아버지. 머리가 하얀 할아버지가 되는 게 제 목표에요. 일단 그 할아버지를 이미지화한다면 ‘그냥 옆집에 사는 평범 한 그런데 누가 오든지 간에 다 이야기를 들어주고 해줄 수 있는’. 그때쯤 되면 경험도 많을 테니 ‘내가 이걸 이렇게 해봤더니 이렇더라’ 정도로. 물론 해보지 않은 일은 조언을 하기 어려울 테지만. 머리가 하얗게 세고 싶은 이유는 현자의 이미지가 강해 보여서? 그런 것 같아요. 그렇게 초등학생이건 나이 많은 주부건 유치원 생이건 어떤 고민을 들고 오더라도 조금은 도움이 될 수 있는 이야기를 해 주는 사람. 이렇게 내가 인터뷰했던 한빛은 언제나 새로운 경험과 도전을 할 준비가 되어있는 사람이었고, 또한 언젠가 그 것들을 통해 얻은 자신만의 배움을 다른 사람에게 전하고 싶어 하는 사람이었다. 그러다 문득 ‘여행을 좋아하 는 이유가 사진 찍는 것을 좋아하기 때문’이라는 한빛의 말이 떠올랐다. 그리고 ‘사진’이라는 취미가 그와 잘 어 울린다는 생각이 들었다. 사진에는 새로운 경험, 그리고 그 경험에 대한 그 사람의 독특한 시선이 잘 담겨있기 에, 사진을 통해 우리가 마주하는 경험과 시선의 관계가 한빛의 현재와 그가 꿈꾸는 미래의 관계와 닮아있기 때문이 아닐까?
  26. 26. 53 가끔 한국 사회에서 ‘자기계발’이라는 단어가 너무도 범박한 방식으로 논의되어 온 것은 아닌지 생각한다. 더 나은 삶을 위한 청년들의 실천이 더 나은 직업과 소득을 획득하기 위한 ‘각자도생의 윤리학’으로만 조명받아온 것은 아닌가 싶다. 어제와 다른 오늘, 그리고 오늘과 다른 내일을 염원하는 보편적 욕망은 그 주체가 청년일 경 우 너무도 납작한 방식으로 해석된다. 지은과의 인터뷰는 나를 갱신하고 싶은 청년의 욕망이 오늘날 사회적으 로 상상되는 방식보다 훨씬 더 복잡한 것임을 반추하는 순간의 연속이었다. 이 ‘이기적 청년들’에 관한 그럴듯 한 담론들이 얼마나 무력한지 깨닫게 되는 그런 순간 말이다. 인터뷰를 통해 만난 지은에게도 ‘성장’이 중요했다. 그녀는 일상에서 추구하는 가치 중 2순위로 성장을 꼽았 다. 1순위는 다양성이었지만, (그녀가 ‘다채로움’이라는 단어를 좋아하는 이유가 그렇듯) 그건 삶의 다양한 면 면과 타인의 취향을 경험하고 이를 통해 ‘성장’하고 싶어서였다. 지은과 인터뷰하는 내내, ‘성장’이라는 단어가 한국 사회에서 청년세대와 접속할 때 지닌 다양한 편견들과 아슬아슬한 긴장 관계를 유지해야만 했다. 나는 ‘나’를 갱신하고 싶다 성장_고지은 ‘덕업일치’의 이면 지금 하고 계신 일은 어떤 것이에요? 스타트업인데요, 숙소의 최저가를 알려주는 앱이거든요. 저는 여행콘텐츠를 만들고 있어요. 여행이 취미였 었어요. 이게 취미를 제 업으로 삼아서 두 번째 직장인 거에요. 덕업일치로 이직을 두 번이나! 그전에는 어떤 회사였어요? 맥주 회사요. 제가 먹는 것도 좋아하고 술도 좋아하는데요. 대학 졸업 후 대학원을 다니다가 문득 맥주 문화 를 알리고 싶다는 생각을 했어요. 그때 (맥주 문화 알리는 일을 하고 싶다고 이야기하니) 태어나서 처음으 로 ‘문제아’라는 이야기를 들었어요. 교수님도, 부모님도 ‘수제 맥주’ 이런 문화를 잘 모르셔서 ‘왜 잘 다니 는 학교 그만두려 하냐’ 걱정하셨죠. 진짜 용감하다! 반대를 무릅쓰고 과감하게 경로를 변경했네요. 그랬죠. 근데 시작부터 부침이 있긴 했어요. 회사가 스타트업이다 보니까, 이게 인턴으로 들어가서, 상황이 안 좋아서 (약속된 정규직 전환이) 안 되겠다 이렇게 연락이 왔어요. 근데, 이때 제가 자격증을 땄죠. 국내에 서 최연소로 맥주 소믈리에 자격을 취득했고, 그때는 국내에 20명밖에 없었어요. 굉장히 많은 사람들이 ‘너 잘했다’라고 칭찬을 하시더라고요. ‘국내에 20명밖에 없다’ 이러면 시각도 달라지고. ‘최연소 맥주 소믈리에’라는 성취도 있었는데, 지은 씨는 다시 이직했어요. 직업에 종사하면서 역량과 성취 를 일정 정도 갖춘 뒤에 완전히 다른 직종으로 이직하는 경우는 좀 드물잖아요. 하고 싶던 일이기도 했고. 근데 ‘덕업일치’가 되는 것이, 그것만이 나의 삶의 만족도를 높여주는 건 아니더라고요. 전 이제야 워라밸을 지키고 있어요. 맥주 회사를 다닐 때는 이 회사 들어가고 싶었고, 회사 내의 팀워크도 좋아서 열심히 일했는 데, 시간이 좀 지난 뒤에는 번 아웃 상태에서 휴식이 필요하게 되더라고요. 집에서 길을 건너면 바로 회사 고, 저처럼 열정이 가득한 사람이 모이니까, 퇴근해도 술을 학구적으로 마시고요. 즐거웠지만, 그런데도 맥 주가 저의 삶은 아니잖아요. 제가 너무 올인했나 봐요. 삶의 다른 측면을 챙기지 못했어요. 그렇게 ‘첫 덕업일치’로부터, 지은은 또 다른 취미인 ‘여행’과 관련한 콘텐츠를 만드는 현재의 직장으로 ‘두 번째 덕업일치’에 도전하는 중이다. ‘지난 직장에서 취미와 일이 겹쳐질 때 발생하는 불협화음을 경험했지만, 여전히 내 일상 속 관심사에 가까운 일을 하고 싶었다’고 지은은 말했다. 물론, 현재의 직장에서 오래 일할 계획은 아니 었다. 올해 초 영국으로 워킹홀리데이를 떠날 예정이었던 그녀는 출국 전까지 잠깐만 여행회사에서 일할 예정 이었다. 인터뷰어: 태준
  27. 27. 54 55 내가 잘하는 또 다른 것 찾기 워킹홀리데이를 계획하셨는데 한국에 머물러야 하는 시간이 길어지고 있어요. 그러니까요. 영국 워킹홀리데이 ‘막차’를 타려고 비자를 딱 받았는데, 코로나19가 터진 거에요. 떠나려다가 동생 집에 사는데 그게 길어지는 상태예요. 여름 이전에는 영국으로 떠날 생각이었는데 마냥 기다리기 힘 들어서 취직했어요. 왜 영국에 가고 싶었던 거에요? 그냥 ‘어렸을 적부터 꿈꾸던 외국에서 한 번쯤은 살아봐야지’ 이런 거였어요. 사실 영국이 맥주의 나라이기 도 하거든요. 영어를 좀 더 잘하고 싶다는 생각도 했고…. 그냥 ‘거기 가면 기회가 있지 않을까, 내가 잘하는 또 다른 것을 찾을 수 있지 않을까’ 이런 생각이었었어요. 대학원에서 맥주 회사로, 맥주 회사에서 여행회사로, 여행회사에서 다시 영국 워킹홀리데이로 각각의 직군 내 에서 일정 수준의 전문성을 획득했고, 이에 대해 주변에서 인정을 받기 시작할 즈음이면 지은은 이직을 준비했 다. 이야기를 들을수록, ‘맥주 회사에 가고 싶다던 지은에게 부모님이 했던 질문’이 내 머릿속을 맴돌았다. ‘아 니, 자꾸 왜 잘 다니던 곳을 왜 그만두고 전혀 새로워 보이는 일을 시작하는 걸까?’ 그녀의 삶은 ‘보통의 청년기’ 가 상상이 되는 방식과 달라 보였다. 차근차근 이행을 위한 전문성과 역량을 쌓아야 한다면, 새로운 일에 ‘눈 돌 리는 것’은 시간 낭비다. ‘시간 낭비’란 표현이 말해주듯, 취업뿐만 아니라 평온한 일상조차 좁은 문을 통과해야 성취되는 것을 고려할 때, 개개인의 청년들은 시간을 무엇보다 ‘손익계산’에 근거해 사용해야 한다. 뒤돌아보면 안 되고, 딴 길로 새도 안 된다. 지은으로부터 돌아온 답은 건조했다. 그녀는 그녀 나름대로 ‘서로 다른 직군의 일을 경험하는 과정에서 일관된 전문성과 역량을 쌓아가고 있다’ 말했다. 저도 그런 것이라고 생각을 했거든요. 맥주 회사와 여행마케터, 굉장히 다를 것 같잖아요. 근데, 하는 일은 비슷해요. 맥주 회사에서 강사이자 마케터였는데, 여행회사에서도 말씀드린 것처럼 우리가 가진 제품과 서 비스를 쉽게 만나고 접할 수 있게 콘텐츠를 만드는 일을 해요. 그 제품이 거기선 맥주였던 것이고, 여기서는 여행 상품이었던 것이죠. 잘하는 것, 그 이상 그럼 지은씨가 다시 이직해야 한다면 어떤 곳에서 일하고 싶어요? 업계 1순위 스타트업이요. 1순위이지만 스타트업. 1순위 중견기업, 대기업도 아니고, 1순위 스타트업? 대기업 지원서를 써본 적이 있는데 영어 성적이나, 정말 이걸 왜 묻나 하는 정보들을 묻더라고요. 실무적인 것이 아니라요. 또 대기업에서는 내 목소리를 내기까지 아주 많은 단계가 필요할 것 같다는 생각도 했어요.
  28. 28. 56 그럼 왜 꼭 ‘1순위’여야 하는 거예요? 큰 규모로 진행되는 프로젝트를 할 수 있는 회사에 들어가고 싶어요. 그동안에 있던 회사에서는 이게 좀 어 려웠거든요. 큰 프로젝트를 진행했다는 기록이, 제 역량과 능력에 관해서 객관적으로 남들에게 보여줄 수 있는 뭔가 남는 거잖아요. 지금까지 회사에서는 스타트업 내에서 정말 다양한 일들을 동시에 진행하고 경 험할 수 있어서 좋긴 했거든요. 이제 그 이상을 해보고 싶다는 생각이 들었어요. 지은은 이직을 위한 포트폴리오를 작성하는 과정에서, 자신에게 더욱 필요한 경험이 무엇인지를 발견했다고 말했다. 학업을 위해, 직업을 찾기 위해, 다양한 활동을 위해, 수많은 청년들이 지원서를 작성하고 제출한다. 지 원서 작성 경험은 ‘합격’을 위해 자신의 삶을 종이 위로 구겨 넣는 우울한 과정이면서도 동시에, 지난 시절을 되 돌아보고 이후 자신의 삶에 필요한 시간이란 어떤 것인지 톺아보는 효과를 낳기도 한다. 이미 정해진 지원서 항목을 토대로 자신의 일상들을 구부려야 한다는 점에서 ‘지고 시작하는 판’임에도 불구하고, 지은의 사례에서 보여주듯 어떤 청년들은 불필요한 항목이 포함된 지원서에는 내 삶을 끼워 맞출 수 없다고 거부한다. 또한, 지 은은 지원서 내에서 ‘인정’되는 경험이 어떤 종류의 것들인지를 예리하게 파악하면서도, 지원서가 포함하길 요 구하는 경험이 진정 내가 하고 싶은 것인지, 용납할 수 있는 것인지를 고민했다. 청년들의 포트폴리오 쌓기를 ‘고용하는 자’에게 선택되기 위한 수동적인 실천으로만 볼 수 없는 것은 바로 이 때문이다. 물론, ‘내가 이해할 수 없는’ 조직에서는 일할 수 없다고 말했던 지은과 달리, 자신의 이해를 벗어나 는 조직에서도 ‘어쩔 수 없이’ 일해야 하는 많은 청년이 있을 것이다. 지은과 이야기를 하면서, ‘포트폴리오 쌓 기’- 포트폴리오에 올릴 경험을 선택하는 과정-가 가능한 청년이든 그렇지 않든 간에, 서로 다른 자산과 역량 을 가진 청년들이 무언가를 ‘지원’하는 과정에서 펼쳐지는 수 싸움들을 생각했다. 지은은 그 수 싸움 속에서 ‘나’의 ‘성장’을 앞에 두는 사람이 아니었을까. 취향에 대한 존중과 고민 지은은 ‘취향을 존중해주는 조직’에서 일하고 싶다고 말했다. 그리고 그간 직장에서 담당해온 일들을 ‘취향을 존중하는 일’로 의미화했다. 서로의 취향에 개입하지 않는 개인주의적 괴물로 청년을 그려온 ‘취(향)존(중)’ 담 론과 달리, 지은에게 누군가의 취향을 ‘존중’하는 일이란 특정한 방식의 실천들을 요구한다. 우리에게 주어진 선택지들은 너무 협소해서 다양한 욕구들이 길을 잃을 때 선택지를 넓히는 사람. 누군가의 입맛을 고려해 선택 지를 넓히는 일, 누군가의 더 편한 휴식을 위해 여가의 방식들을 발굴하고 소개하는 일. 취향을 존중하는 일은 지은이 보여주듯 고립된 ‘무관심’의 윤리학 반대편에서 당신의 관심사를 고민하는 일이다. 다양한 경험을 통해 성장하고 싶은 지은은 개인의 성취를 원하면서도, 자신이 좀 더 많은 선택지 ‘들’이 존재할 수 있는 세상에 이바 지하길 바란다. 개인의 성장과 사회의 행복, 개개인의 취향과 공동체적 감수성, 청년세대와 기성세대 등 고루 한 이분법에 기초해서만 비로소 얼굴을 갖게 되는 ‘오늘날 청년에 관한 상상’에 비추어 볼 때, 그녀의 일상은 너 무나도 복잡하다. 그녀가 보여주었거나 보여 줄 수많은 선택의 성좌, 그것을 ‘취향’이라 부른다면, 이 생경한 취 향에 붙일 수 있는 이름과 선택지는 아직 도래하지 않은 것 같다. 지금까지 회사에서는 스타트업 내에서 정말 다양한 일들을 동시에 진행하고 경험할 수 있어서 좋긴 했거든요. 이제 그 이상을 해보고 싶다는 생각이 들었어요.
  29. 29. 안을 포 관계_임성빈 신뢰_타로 함께_김희수 목소리_안효준
  30. 30. 61 ‘생각을 만드는 것은 질문이다.’ 유명론적 철학과 소크라테스적 교수법을 떠올리게 만드는 그럴듯한 내 신념은 인터뷰를 진행한 경험을 통해 체득한 것이다. 인터뷰 응답자는 생각해보지 않았던 질문 앞에서 혼란에 빠지고, 어찌어찌 급작스럽게라도 답을 내놓게 된다. 당사자는 스스로 ‘아무 말’이라 생각할지 모르지만, 그렇지 않다. 당신이 금방 한 답변은 N년간 축적된 육화된 지식에 따른, 즉각적이지만 분석적인 반응이다. 당신은 아무 말이 라 생각할지라도, 그건 당신이 축적해온 경험과 고민에 근거한 빅데이터의 결과일지이니 부담 없이 아무 답이 나 달라. 인터뷰를 진행하기 전에 떨곤 하는 이 너스레의 적어도 반은 진심이다. 성빈은 이런 내게 도통 난감한 사람이었다. 비교적 간단한 질문에도 긴 ‘쿨타임’이 필요했다. 그렇게 긴 시간이 걸려서 나온 답은 몇 문장을 넘어가지 않고, 질문이 조금 더 복잡하다 싶으면 ‘집에 가서 더 생각을 해보겠다’ 고 답한다. ‘아니, 집에 가서 생각해보겠다니. 우린 생각이 아니라, 말을 원해요!‘ 이쯤 되면 이 인터뷰에 흥미가 없는 것인가 생각이 들만도 하지만, 다른 사람의 이야기를 경청하며 그가 보내는 눈빛과 진정성 있는 호응 앞 에서 나의 머리는 다시 지끈거린다. 성빈과의 인터뷰는, 성빈의 척력과 나의 인력 간 쟁투였다. 조금이라도 더 긴 답변을 얻어내기 위해 반복해서 질문을 던지던 나는 어느 순간엔가 그를 향해 몸을 바짝 기울여 앉은 것을 깨달았다. 그럼에도 불구하고 ‘함께’여야 한다 관계_임성빈 ‘그래도’가 있는 일 그가 현재 하고 있는 일을 물었다. 그의 길지 않은 답변 속에서 ‘코워킹, 공유주거, 공유오피스, 복합문화공간’ 등 도무지 낯선 그러나 뭔가 굉장히 ‘쿨’해 보이는 단어들이 우수수 떨어졌다. 공간에 독점적으로 권리를 행사 하는 ‘소유’가 아니라, 함께 공간을 향유하는 ‘공유’의 다양한 변이형들. 공유주거, 공유오피스, 공유주방 등은 오늘날 빠르게 대안으로서 부상하는 듯 보인다. 그런데도 공유주거와 공유오피스에서 일하거나 조성하는 일을 하는 청년들은 어째 나와는 다른 ‘세련되거나 삐까-뻔쩍한’ 사람들일 것으로 생각하게 된다. ‘밀레니얼 세대’ 담 론이 그리는 청년세대는 수평적인 관계를 추구해서 한국 이름보다 영어 이름 혹은 별명으로 자신을 소개하는 것이 더 편하고, 자신의 감정과 기분을 거리낌 없이 그러나 ‘오버’하지 않고 전하는 이들이다. 이 ‘밀레니얼 청 년’이라는 매끈한 단어에 ‘공유 주거’나 ‘코워킹’, ‘스타트업’은 퍽 잘 어울려 보인다. 그런데 성빈은 ‘밀레니얼 청년’에 관한 이미지와 달리 자꾸 명확하거나 명료하게 말하지 않았다. ‘자신이 느끼 는 감정, 현재 하는 일, 자신의 현재 고민’에 관한 그의 답은 대부분 불투명했다. 성빈님의 일과 삶의 거리는 어때요. 저는 삶과 분리를 한 채 살아가고 있지 않거든요. 하나도 분리 안 된 삶을 살아요. 출근이 거의 10초. 바로 내려갈 수 있는 거죠. 근무시간 이외에도 뭔가 이슈가 생겼다고 하면, 그것에 대한 조치가 필요하다 보니까. 인터뷰어: 태준

