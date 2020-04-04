전자회로에서 트랜지스터란 무엇일까요

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
트랜지스터란 무엇일까요 (전자회로 관점) ingyer.ks@gmail.com
기본 개념 • 𝑉𝐺𝑆가 𝐼 𝐷를 (어떻게든) 조절함 • 조절하는 비율 = 트랜스컨덕턴스 • 트랜스 = 다른 쪽 • 컨덕턴스 = 전압 대비 전류의 비율 ⇒ 입력 전압 대비 다른 쪽의 전류 비율 = 𝑔 𝑚 = 𝜕𝐼 𝐷 𝜕𝑉...
소신호 해석이란? • 작은 신호(소신호)일 때 성립하는 분석 • 1차 근사(=테일러 1차 근사) X=0 근방을 확대
소신호 해석이란? • 전체 (소)신호 = DC + 작은 AC ⇒ DC 주위에서 선형 근사를 적용
전제 • BJT는 Forward Active, MOSFET은 Saturation 상태 • 트랜지스터의 출력 저항은 무시 • BJT의 base current 무시 ⇒ MOSFET과 비슷하게 생각
소신호 등가 모델(전압 관점) • BJT • MOSFET
회로 구성 • BJT • MOSFET
CE/CS 증폭기 DC 포함 전체 회로 • V_GS = V_DC + Vin(AC) • I_d = I_D(DC) + i_D(AC) • Vo = VDD – RDXI_d = VDD – RDXI_D(DC) – RDXi_D(AC)
우리의 관심사 • 입력이 변할 때, 출력이 어떻게 변하는가? • 즉, DC는 정해져 있는 것이고, AC가 우리의 관심사 • 앞으로는 AC만 분석
CE/CS 증폭기 소신호 회로(AC) • i_D = i_S = gm X Vin • v_GS = Vin • 이 전류가 RD를 타고 내려옴 • Vo를 계산해보면 gm X Vin = (0-Vo) / RD Vo = - gm X...
CB/CG 증폭기 소신호 회로 • i_D = i_S = gm X -Vin • v_GS = -Vin • 이 전류가 RD를 타고 내려옴 • Vo를 계산해보면 gm X -Vin = (0-Vo) / RD Vo = - gm X ...
Emitter/Source Follower 소신호 회로 • VG = Vin • VS = Vo =RL X gm X v_GS = RL X gm X (VG – VS) = RL X gm X (Vin – VS) ⇒ VS(1+ R...
임피던스 측정 방법 • V_test를 걸었을 때 전류가 I만큼 들 어간다면, 임피던스 R=I/ V_test • 혹은, 반대로 I_test를 넣었을 때 전압이 V가 걸린다면 임피던스 R=I_test/V
베이스/게이트 입력 임피던스 • BJT • V_test 입장에선 r_pi만 보임 • 따라서 입력 임피던스 = r_pi • MOSFET • 게이트는 산화막으로 막혀 있음 • 따라서 입력 임피던스는 무한대
이미터/소스 입력 임피던스 • BJT • 오른쪽 MOSFET과 상황은 비슷하지만, r_pi도 병렬로 존재 • 따라서, 입력 임피던스는 1/gm||r_pi • r_pi는 크므로 대충 무시해도 됨 • MOSFET • • 전...
컬렉터/드레인 출력 임피던스 • BJT • VB=VE=0이므로 I_C=gmVBE=0 • 따라서 V_test를 걸어도 전류가 안 흐르므로 임피던스는 무한대 • MOSFET의 경우도 마찬가지
Emitter/Source Follower 소신호 회로 • Vs란 전압이 1/gm과 RL에 분배됨 • Vo=Vs X RL / (1/gm+RL) • Av=Vo/Vs=RL / (1/gm+RL) = gmRL / (1 + gm...
Emitter에 저항이 달렸다면? • IB=I_test • VBE=r_pi X IB • gmVBE = gmXr_piXIB = betaXIB (gmXr_pi=beta) • I_test가 느끼는 전압은 r_pi의 전압강하와...
이런 경우의 입력 임피던스는? • Vin이 느끼는 입력 임피던스? • MOSFET이 흘리는 전류는 R과는 무상관 그저 gmVin만큼의 전류를 흘림 • 입력 임피던스는 따라서 Vin/gmVin=1/gm gmVin
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

전자회로에서 트랜지스터란 무엇일까요

5 views

Published on

트랜지스터
MOSFET
BJT
전자회로

Published in: Engineering
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

전자회로에서 트랜지스터란 무엇일까요

  1. 1. 트랜지스터란 무엇일까요 (전자회로 관점) ingyer.ks@gmail.com
  2. 2. 기본 개념 • 𝑉𝐺𝑆가 𝐼 𝐷를 (어떻게든) 조절함 • 조절하는 비율 = 트랜스컨덕턴스 • 트랜스 = 다른 쪽 • 컨덕턴스 = 전압 대비 전류의 비율 ⇒ 입력 전압 대비 다른 쪽의 전류 비율 = 𝑔 𝑚 = 𝜕𝐼 𝐷 𝜕𝑉 𝐺𝑆 + - 𝑉𝐺𝑆 𝐼 𝐷 = 𝐼𝑆
  3. 3. 소신호 해석이란? • 작은 신호(소신호)일 때 성립하는 분석 • 1차 근사(=테일러 1차 근사) X=0 근방을 확대
  4. 4. 소신호 해석이란? • 전체 (소)신호 = DC + 작은 AC ⇒ DC 주위에서 선형 근사를 적용
  5. 5. 전제 • BJT는 Forward Active, MOSFET은 Saturation 상태 • 트랜지스터의 출력 저항은 무시 • BJT의 base current 무시 ⇒ MOSFET과 비슷하게 생각
  6. 6. 소신호 등가 모델(전압 관점) • BJT • MOSFET
  7. 7. 회로 구성 • BJT • MOSFET
  8. 8. CE/CS 증폭기 DC 포함 전체 회로 • V_GS = V_DC + Vin(AC) • I_d = I_D(DC) + i_D(AC) • Vo = VDD – RDXI_d = VDD – RDXI_D(DC) – RDXi_D(AC)
  9. 9. 우리의 관심사 • 입력이 변할 때, 출력이 어떻게 변하는가? • 즉, DC는 정해져 있는 것이고, AC가 우리의 관심사 • 앞으로는 AC만 분석
  10. 10. CE/CS 증폭기 소신호 회로(AC) • i_D = i_S = gm X Vin • v_GS = Vin • 이 전류가 RD를 타고 내려옴 • Vo를 계산해보면 gm X Vin = (0-Vo) / RD Vo = - gm X RD X Vin 따라서, Vo/Vin = Av = -gm RD i_D=i_S
  11. 11. CB/CG 증폭기 소신호 회로 • i_D = i_S = gm X -Vin • v_GS = -Vin • 이 전류가 RD를 타고 내려옴 • Vo를 계산해보면 gm X -Vin = (0-Vo) / RD Vo = - gm X RD X -Vin 따라서, Vo/Vin = Av = gm RD
  12. 12. Emitter/Source Follower 소신호 회로 • VG = Vin • VS = Vo =RL X gm X v_GS = RL X gm X (VG – VS) = RL X gm X (Vin – VS) ⇒ VS(1+ RL X gm) = RL X gm X Vin VS=Vo 대입 ⇒ Vo(1+ RL X gm) = RL X gm X Vin ⇒ Av = Vo / Vin = RL X gm / (1+ RL X gm) • 쉽게 외우는 방법은 뒤에 소개
  13. 13. 임피던스 측정 방법 • V_test를 걸었을 때 전류가 I만큼 들 어간다면, 임피던스 R=I/ V_test • 혹은, 반대로 I_test를 넣었을 때 전압이 V가 걸린다면 임피던스 R=I_test/V
  14. 14. 베이스/게이트 입력 임피던스 • BJT • V_test 입장에선 r_pi만 보임 • 따라서 입력 임피던스 = r_pi • MOSFET • 게이트는 산화막으로 막혀 있음 • 따라서 입력 임피던스는 무한대
  15. 15. 이미터/소스 입력 임피던스 • BJT • 오른쪽 MOSFET과 상황은 비슷하지만, r_pi도 병렬로 존재 • 따라서, 입력 임피던스는 1/gm||r_pi • r_pi는 크므로 대충 무시해도 됨 • MOSFET • • 전류는 위쪽(V_test의 +에서 출발)로 흐르므로 I_test=gmXV_test • 입력 임피던스는 따라서 1/gm
  16. 16. 컬렉터/드레인 출력 임피던스 • BJT • VB=VE=0이므로 I_C=gmVBE=0 • 따라서 V_test를 걸어도 전류가 안 흐르므로 임피던스는 무한대 • MOSFET의 경우도 마찬가지
  17. 17. Emitter/Source Follower 소신호 회로 • Vs란 전압이 1/gm과 RL에 분배됨 • Vo=Vs X RL / (1/gm+RL) • Av=Vo/Vs=RL / (1/gm+RL) = gmRL / (1 + gmRL) ⇒ 앞 결과와 같음
  18. 18. Emitter에 저항이 달렸다면? • IB=I_test • VBE=r_pi X IB • gmVBE = gmXr_piXIB = betaXIB (gmXr_pi=beta) • I_test가 느끼는 전압은 r_pi의 전압강하와 RE의 전압강하의 합 • V_r_pi=r_piXI_test • V_RE=REX(1+beta)I_test ⇒ V = I_test( r_pi + RE(1+beta)) ⇒ 임피던스 = r_pi+RE(1+beta) 즉 RE가 (1+beta)만큼 증폭
  19. 19. 이런 경우의 입력 임피던스는? • Vin이 느끼는 입력 임피던스? • MOSFET이 흘리는 전류는 R과는 무상관 그저 gmVin만큼의 전류를 흘림 • 입력 임피던스는 따라서 Vin/gmVin=1/gm gmVin

×