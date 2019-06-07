190605 foodtech

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. ぴよすけの冒険 （Food Tech IoTLT vol.1 @ Cookpad Inc） 2019/06/07 ぴよすけ（スライド作成：いしかわりょう）
  2. 2. 自己紹介 【経歴】 ・ひよこ ・保険会社ユーザー系IT企業勤務 【得意分野・スキル】 ・ホスト系の開発スキル ・損保に関する業務知識 【サイト】 facebook：@ryou.ishikawa.90 ぴよすけの冒険：https://note.mu/ishikawaryou
  3. 3. Food Tech IoTLT vol.1 @ Cookpad Inc 日時 ：2019/06/03(月) 19:00～ 場所 ：クックパッド本社 概要 ：食に関わるIOT（internet of things）をテーマに ライトニングトーク（LT）の発表会を開催 ※ライトニングトーク（LT）とはカンファレンスやフォーラムな どで行われる短いプレゼンテーションのこと
  4. 4. 発表内容 ・発酵食品の温度管理・調整のシステムの開発 ・音ではなく、センサーでできあがりを知らせる機器の開発（調 理忘れを防ぎ、食品ロスの削減に繋げる取り組み） ・スワイプ機能付きエプロンの開発（調理中に濡れた手でデバイ スを触らなくて済む）→売るとすると1万円くらいだそうです。
  5. 5. ・電子工作のプラットフォームが最近流行している（Arduino、 Raspberry Pi等）。活用する事でネットワークの連携が割と簡単 にできる模様。 ・IOTの開発は性能要件が厳しい。 ・てっきり生産・加工のシステムの発表があるかと思ったが、全 くなかった（位置づけとして地味なのか） ・損害保険のデジタル戦略で、介護にIOTを活用した事例もある ので、身近にはなってきている（図参照）。 実装時の注意点について質疑 応答がありましたがチンプン カンプンでした・・。
  6. 6. おまけ 会場のそばにキッチンがあり ました。（火は使えないよう で、電気コンロでした） エントランス。

