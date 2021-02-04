Successfully reported this slideshow.
Створення ситуації успіху – одна з умов реалізації компетентнісного підходу у навчанні  З досвіду роботи вчителя образотв...
Початок успішної роботи — це доброзичливі стосунки між учителем та учнями
«Тепле слово» допомагає налаштувати клас на дружну, злагоджену роботу.
“ “Навіювання”, “Повір у себе”, “Вибух емоцій”, “Почую кожного”, “Нагороджую себе”, “Похвали товариша” – дієві прийоми для...
Для кожної дитини її власне відкриття - величезна радість
Колективні роботи з батьками формують уміння спільно знаходити нові рішення, результативно діяти в нестандартних ситуаціях...
Загальнокультурна грамотність – потреба сучасності. Творчість генія сучасності Івана Марчука, «Mystere tutle» – приклад ус...
«Кольорові дні» Арт-терапія – дієвий метод для створення радісної атмосфери.
Інформаційна компетентність - вміння добувати, опрацьовувати та використовувати інформацію з різних джерел. Емблема школи,...
Формування екологічної компетентності- природа надихає, зачаровує, дарує гарний настрій
Розвиваємо підприємливість, уміння генерувати нові ідеї
Учні нашої школи неодноразово ставали переможцями обласних і Всеукраїнських конкурсів малюнків : «Громада моєї мрії», « Пр...
Малюнки до Києва довели  Формування громадянської компетентності –участь у фестивалі “Я маю право”, спілкування з міністр...
Повір у неймовірне- зробиш неможливе!
  1. 1. Створення ситуації успіху – одна з умов реалізації компетентнісного підходу у навчанні  З досвіду роботи вчителя образотворчого мистецтва Розбишівської ЗОШ І-ІІІ ступенів виконкому Сергіївської  сільської ради  Козуб Надії Петрівни
  2. 2. Початок успішної роботи — це доброзичливі стосунки між учителем та учнями
  3. 3. «Тепле слово» допомагає налаштувати клас на дружну, злагоджену роботу.
  4. 4. “ “Навіювання”, “Повір у себе”, “Вибух емоцій”, “Почую кожного”, “Нагороджую себе”, “Похвали товариша” – дієві прийоми для створення ситуації успіху
  5. 5. Для кожної дитини її власне відкриття - величезна радість
  6. 6. Колективні роботи з батьками формують уміння спільно знаходити нові рішення, результативно діяти в нестандартних ситуаціях, формують інформаційно-цифрову компетентність .
  7. 7. Загальнокультурна грамотність – потреба сучасності. Творчість генія сучасності Івана Марчука, «Mystere tutle» – приклад успішної наполегливої роботи.
  8. 8. «Кольорові дні» Арт-терапія – дієвий метод для створення радісної атмосфери.
  9. 9. Інформаційна компетентність - вміння добувати, опрацьовувати та використовувати інформацію з різних джерел. Емблема школи, прапор спортивної команди «Розбишаки», проекти герба с.Розбишівка.
  10. 10. Формування екологічної компетентності- природа надихає, зачаровує, дарує гарний настрій
  11. 11. Розвиваємо підприємливість, уміння генерувати нові ідеї
  12. 12. Учні нашої школи неодноразово ставали переможцями обласних і Всеукраїнських конкурсів малюнків : «Громада моєї мрії», « Права дітей», « Самоврядування очима дітей»
  13. 13. Малюнки до Києва довели  Формування громадянської компетентності –участь у фестивалі “Я маю право”, спілкування з міністром юстиції Петренком П., представниками ЮНІСЕФ.
  14. 14. Повір у неймовірне- зробиш неможливе!

