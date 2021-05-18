Presentationphy 190825144111

Successfully reported this slideshow.
INDUSTRIAL PHARMACY PRESENTED TO: MAM MARIA PRESENTED BY: ASWA NASIR CMS: 404235
OUTLINE  Pharmacy  Types of pharmacies  Industrial pharmacy  Aims of pharmaceutical industry  Departments of industry...
PHARMACY Pharmacy is derived from Greek word PHARMAKON means “ medicine or drug” Pharmacy is defined as “The art and scien...
TYPES OF PHARMACIES COMMUNITY PHARMACY CLINICAL PHARMACY HOSPITAL PHARMACY COMPOUND PHARMACY NUCLEAR PHARMACY VETRINARY PH...
IINDUSTRIAL PHARMACY  INDUSTRIAL PHARMACY is a discipline which includes manufacturing, development, marketing and distri...
AIMS OF PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY  To discover safe and effective new drugs  To promote drug research  To discover new wa...
ROLES IN INDUSTRY  Production  Marketing  Research and Development  Management and Administration  Quality control  ...
INDUSTRY COMPRISES OF FOLLOWING DEPARTMENTS……..…………………………… INDUSTRIAL ORGANIZATION MANUFACTUR ING DEPARTMENT QUALITY CONTR...
DRUG PRODUCTION……………………. Drug manufacturing is the process of industrial scale synthesis of pharmaceutical drugs by pharma...
MARKETING………………………….  Companies engaged in manufacturing of pharmaceutical goods employ medical representatives . Pharma ...
RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT  R&D is the scientific exploration of disease mechanism progressing to the discovery and develop...
MANAGEMENT AND ADMINISTRATION  Pharmacist joins a pharmaceutical industry as a trainee .There they grow from lower to top...
QUALITY CONTROL…………….  Quality control is essential operation of the pharmaceutical industry  “The sum of all procedures...
REGULATORY AFFAIRS…………… Regulatory affairs is a profession developed from the desire of governments to protect public heal...
PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY IN PAKISTAN  Pakistan has very vibrant and forward looking Pharma industry.  At the time of inde...
COMPANIES OPERATING IN PAKISTAN  There are 30 multinational and 334 local pharmaceutical companies in Pakistan.  Glaxo S...
PROBLEMS TO THE PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY OF PAKISTAN  Lack of trained manpower.  Lack of new technology.  Bad law and or...
IMPACT OF INDUSTRIAL PHARMACY  In PAKISTAN one percent of population suffers from severe and 10 percent from mild mental ...
CONCLUSION  The pharmaceutical industry has been around for over a century and has improved drastically to where it is to...
