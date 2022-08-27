Successfully reported this slideshow.
HSB_AFM_PPT-1.ppt

Aug. 27, 2022
Economy & Finance

Accounting For Managers-Basic

Accounting For Managers-Basic

Economy & Finance

  1. 1. ACCOUNTING FOR BUDDING MANAGERS Dr. P. MATHURASWAMY B.Com, MBA, M.Phil, M.Com, PhD, UGC-NET
  2. 2. Accounting n It is concerned with the use of which the records are put, their analysis and interpretation. n It is the process of recording business activities that make changes to accounts. n Sales of products, Revenue from services earned, Buying products and/or services and so on.
  3. 3. Attributes of Accounting It is the art of recording business transactions. It is the art of classifying business transactions. The transactions or events of a business must be recorded in monetary terms. It is the art of summarizing financial transactions. The results should be communicated to users.
  4. 4. Functions n Systematic record of business transactions. n Protecting the property of business. n Communicating results to users. n Compliance with legal requirements.
  5. 5. Users of Accounting Information • Owners • Creditors (Suppliers) • Investors • Employees • Government • Public • Research Scholars / Agencies • Managers
  6. 6. Preparers (Decision Facilitators) Accountants Managers Users (Decision Makers) Creditors Owners Others Auditors (Credibility Enhancers) Managers
  7. 7. Branches of Accounting Financial Accounting (Record keeping) Cost Accounting (Price fixation & Operating efficiency) Management Accounting (Analysis for decision making)
  8. 8. Advantages of Accounting n Replacement of Memory n Evidence in court n Tax purpose n Comparative study n Sale of business n Assistance to the insolvent n For various parties
  9. 9. Limitations • Records only monetary transactions • Effect of price level changes not considered • No realistic information • Personal bias of accountant affects the accounting statements • Permits alternative treatments (LIFO, FIFO) • No real test for managerial performance • Historical in nature
  10. 10. Accounting Terminology • Business: An organization created with the objective of making a profit from the sale of goods or services. • Book keeping: The act of systematically recording the financial transactions affecting a business. • Book Value: The net amount (original value plus or minus any adjustments such as depreciation) showed in the accounts for an asset, liability, or owners' equity item. • Calendar Year: An entity's reporting year, covering 12 months. • Transactions: Exchange of goods or services between businesses or individuals. Can also be other events having an economic impact on a business.
  11. 11. Accounting Terminology • Journal: A book or original entry in a double-entry bookkeeping system. The journal lists all transactions and indicates the accounts to which they are posted. • Journal Entry: A recording of a transaction where debits equal credits. • Ledger: A summary statement of all the transactions relating to a person, asset, expense or income which have taken place during a given period of time and show their net effect. • Trial Balance: A listing of all account balances that provides a test of whether total debits equals total credits. • Revenues: Increases in a company's resources from the sale of goods or services.
  12. 12. Accounting Terminology • Balance sheet: A balance sheet is an itemized statement which lists the total assets and the total liabilities of a given business to show its net worth at a given moment in time (like a snapshot). • Capital: Property or money used and owned by a business and used to acquire future income or benefits. • Debtor: A debtor is a person who owes money. The amount due from his is called debt. • Creditor: A person to whom money is owing or payable is called a creditor. • Credit: An entry on the right side of a ledger account.
  13. 13. Accounting Terminology • Goods: This includes all articles, commodities or merchandise in which the business deals. Thus, cloth would be goods for a dealer in cloth; furniture would be goods for a dealer in furniture and so on. • Assets: Economic resources owned or controlled by a person or company. • Net Assets: The difference between assets and liabilities. • Liquidity: The availability of cash or ability to obtain it quickly. Also used to determine debt repayment ability. • Goodwill: An intangible asset that exists when a business is valued at more than the fair market value of its net assets. • Interest: The cost of the use of money.
  14. 14. Accounting Terminology • Current Assets: Current assets are those assets of a company that are expected to be converted to cash, sold, or consumed during the normal operating cycle of the business (usually one year). Examples are cash, accounts receivable, short-term investments, US government bonds, inventories, and prepaid expenses. • Current Liabilities: Liabilities to be paid within one year of the balance sheet date. • Drawings: Any amount or goods withdrawn by the owner of a business for personal use is called drawings. • Bad Debt: An uncollectible Account Receivable. • Loss: A loss is expenditure without any benefit to the concern. On the other hand, expense is incurred to result in some benefit. Thus, amount spent on lighting is an expense but loss due to fire is loss.
  15. 15. Accounting Terminology • Income: It is an inflow of assets which results in an increase in the owner’s equity. • Expenditure: Expenditure takes place when an asset or service is acquired. Expenditure will include both payment of a sum immediately and a promise to pay it at a future date. • Expense: An expenditure whose benefit is finished or enjoyed immediately such as salaries, rent, etc. • Turnover: It means total trading income from cash sales and credit sales. • Net worth: It means assets minus outside liabilities. Profits of a business increase net worth whereas losses reduce the net worth of a business. • GAAP - Refer to Generally Accepted Accounting Principles.
  16. 16. Classification of Accounts Natural Persons Accounts Personal Accounts Impersonal Accounts Artificial Persons Accounts Representativ e Persons Accounts Real Accounts Nominal Accounts Tangible Real Accounts Intangible Real Accounts
  17. 17. Types of Accounts • Natural Person’s Personal Account: An account recording transactions with an individual human being is known as a natural person’s Personal Account. (eg. Krishna account) • Artificial Person’s Personal Account: An account recording financial transactions with an artificial person created by law or otherwise is called an artificial person’s personal account. (eg. VSL College) • Representative Person’s Personal Account: An account indirectly representing a person or persons is known as a representative account. (eg. Salaries account) • Tangible Real Account: An asset which can be touched, seen, and measured. (eg. Machinery Account) • Intangible Real Account: An asset which can’t be touched physically but can be measured in value. (eg. Goodwill)
  18. 18. Rules of Double Entry System Accounts Rules Personal • Debit the receiver • Credit the giver Real • Debit what comes in • Credit what goes out Nominal • Debit all expenses and losses • Credit all incomes and gains
  19. 19. Accounting cycle Recording monetary transactions in a systematic manner Journal entries Ledger Trial balance Trading and Profit & Loss Account Balance Sheet
  20. 20. Accounting Concepts
  21. 21. The term ‘concept’ is used to connote accounting postulates, that is necessary assumptions and conditions upon which accounting is based. These are the theories on how and why certain categories of transactions should be treated in a particular manner.
  22. 22. Business Entity Concept
  23. 23. • The business and its owner(s) are two separate entities
  24. 24. Hence… The Books Of Accounts are prepared from the point of view of the business
  25. 25. Capital (Liability) Drawings (Asset)
  26. 26. The Personal Transactions of the Owner are not recorded. For Example: A Car purchased by the owner for personal use is not Recorded in the Books Of Account Of the Business.
  27. 27. Going Concern Concept
  28. 28. It is assumed that the entity is a going concern, i.e., it will continue to operate for an indefinitely long period in future and transactions are recorded from this point of view.
  29. 29. Money Measurement Concept
  30. 30. In accounting, a record is made only of those transactions or events which can be measured and expressed in terms of money.
  31. 31. Non monetary transactions are not recorded in accounting. Attitude Experience Innovativeness Honesty Team work Passion skill
  32. 32. Accounting Period Concept
  33. 33. For measuring the financial results of a business periodically, the working life of an undertaking is split into convenient short periods called accounting period.
  34. 34. Cost Concept
  35. 35. An asset acquired by a concern is recorded in the books of accounts at historical cost (i.e., at the price actually paid for acquiring the asset). The market price of the asset is ignored.
  36. 36. Historical Cost Of Market Value Of
  37. 37. Dual - Aspect Concept
  38. 38. For Every Debit, there is a Credit Every transaction should have a two- sided effect to the extent of same amount
  39. 39. • Cash Account Rs. 10,000 Debit • Sales Account Rs. 10,000 Credit For Example: Cash Sales Rs. 10,000
  40. 40. • Purchases Account Rs. 20,000 Debit • Ram’s Account Rs. 18,000 • Discount Recd. Account 2,000 Credit For Example: Purchased From Ram goods worth Rs. 20,000 and discount received Rs. 2,000.
  41. 41. This Concept has resulted in THE ACCOUNTING EQUATION
  42. 42. Realisation Concept
  43. 43. Profit is earned when goods or services are provided /transferred to customers. Thus it is incorrect to record profit when order is received, or when the customer pays for the goods.
  44. 44. Matching Concept
  45. 45. The matching principle ensures that revenues and all their associated expenses are recorded in the same accounting period. The matching principle is the basis on which the accrual accounting method of book- keeping is built.
  46. 46. For Example Salary paid in 2012-13 relating to 2011-12 Such salary is treated as Expenditure for 2011-12 under Outstanding Salaries Account, not for the year 2012-13
  47. 47. Accounting Conventions
  48. 48. Accounting Conventions are the common practices which are universally followed in recording and presenting accounting information of business. It helps in comparing accounting data of different business or of same units for different periods.
  49. 49. Materiality
  50. 50. Only those transactions, important facts and items are shown which are useful and material for the business. The firm need not record immaterial and insignificant items.
  51. 51. Full Disclosure
  52. 52. Financial Statements and their notes should present all information that is relevant and material to the user’s understanding of the statements.
  53. 53. Conservatism
  54. 54. Anticipate No Profits but Provide for all Losses Accountant should always be on side of safety.
  55. 55. For Example • Making Provision for Bad and Doubtful Debts • Showing Depreciation on Fixed Assets, but not appreciation
  56. 56. Consistency
  57. 57. The accounting practices and methods should remain consistent from one accounting period to another. Whatever accounting practice is followed by the business enterprise, should be followed on a consistent basis from year to year.
  58. 58. For Example 2009-10 • Straight Line Method 2010-11 • Written Down Value Method 2011-12 • Units of Measure Method Year Method of Depreciation followed
  59. 59. FUNDS FLOW SATEMENT The changes which occurred in the current accounts as a result flow of fund are reflected in a statement known as ‘schedule of changes in working capital’ . The similar changes in non current accounts are shown in ‘Fund Flow Statement’. Therefore, following two statements under this techniques . 1. Statement or Schedule of Changes in Working Capital. 2. Statement of Sources and Uses of Funds or Funds Flow Statement.
  60. 60. FORMAT: SCHEDULE OF CHANGES IN WORKING CAPITAL When the Current Asset Increases = Increases in Working Capital When the Current Asset Decreases = Decreases in Working Capital When the Current Liabilities Increases = Decreases in Working Capital When the Current Liabilities Decreases = Increases in Working Capital All Assets Opening Balance Debit All Assets Closing balance Credit All Liabilities Opening Balance Credit All Liabilities Closing Balance Debit

