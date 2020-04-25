Successfully reported this slideshow.
사후피임약 낙태약 미프진 미프진 구입처 미프진코리아 24시간talk:helpmife

저희 미프진 코리아는 철저한 초기진단과 복용가능여부를 확인하여 여러분에게 안전하고 확실한 투약을 권고하고 있습니다 낙태약 정품 미프진 구매 정품 미프진 코리아 에서 온라인 상담받아보세요 mifekr1.com #ㅁㅣ프진코리아








Published in: Small Business & Entrepreneurship
사후피임약 낙태약 미프진 미프진 구입처 미프진코리아 24시간talk:helpmife

  1. 1. 낙태약 미프진이 세계보건기구 필수의약품이라고? 미페프리스톤(RU-486) 즉 미프진은 알약 형태로 섭취하는 화합물로 1980 년 처음 개발한 프랑스 회사 루셀 유클라프(Roussel Uclaf)의 스펠링 첫 글자를 따서 만들어 졌습니다. “486”의 표시는 약이 처음 할당된 최초의 “384686” 화합물 번호의 단축 버전이며, 유럽에서는 미프진(mrfegyne)으로도 알려져 있습니다. 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone)이란? 미페프리스톤 즉 미프진은 임신초기 즉 임신주차 10 주이하 복용할 수 있는 낙태를 유발하는 약입니다. 항 프로게스테론 효과가 있는 합성스테로이드 성분의 미프진은 세계보건기구(WHO)와 미국식약청(FDA)에 등록된 안전한 약품이며, 미국에서는 임신 7 주 또는 마지막 생리 후 49 일안의 임산부에게 허가된 약품입니다. 미프진은 프로게스테론 수용체(자궁내막 형성을 담당하고 임신을 유지하는 호르몬)를 차단합니다. 결과적으로 미프진은 자궁내막을 흘려 내려서 자궁내 더이상 수정체가 붙어있지 못하게 하는 유산을 유도합니다.
  2. 2. 실제로 낙태를 진행하기 위해서는 미프진 미페프리스톤과 미소프로스톨 2 가지 약물이 필요합니다. 오해 없으시길 바랍니다. 낙태가 허가된 국가에서는 대부분 의사의 처방전이 있어야만 복용이 가능합니다. 먼저 병원에서 검진 후 미프진을 처방받고 미페프리스톤을 복용 후 48 시간 이내 미소프로스톨을 복용합니다. 마지막으로 미소프로스톨 복용 1-2 주 후 병원에 가서 유산여부를 확인해는 초음파 확인을 해 봐야 합니다. 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone) 부작용 미페프리스톤(미프진)은 항 호르몬제로 일반적인 부작용을 일으킬 수 있습니다. 심한 하혈 – 혈액에 큰 응고가 있을 수 있습니다. 심한 복통 – 심한 복통은 3 시간이내에 점차적으로 사라집니다. 구역질 – 구역질이 심할 경우 생강차를 마셔주면 완화된다. 가려움증 – 목이나 얼굴 손바닥 등 가려움증이 발생될 수 있습니다. 두통,어지러움 – 두통 및 어지럼이 심하시면 이부프로펜 성분의 진통제를 복용하시면 됩니다. 가벼운 발열과 오한 등이 있을 수 있습니다. 미페프리스톤은 사람마다 다르지만 4-5 시간 사이에 유산이 진행됩니다. 물론 더 오랜시간 후에 진행되는 임신부도 있지만, 낙태는 며칠 이내에 이루어 져야 합니다. 미페프리스톤은 수술없이 유산하는데 도움을 주고 미소프로스톨과 병행하면 95%의 효과가 있습니다. 미페프리스톤 단독으로 사용하면 64%-85%의 효과가 있습니다. 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone) 복용 후 병원에서 진료가 필요한경우 미페프리스톤(미프진)으로 유산이 진행되지 않은 경우 – 미페프리스톤(미프진)과 미소프로스톨 확률은 95%입니다. 100 명 중 1-5 명은 실패할 수도 있습니다. 임신조직 중 일부가 자궁에 남아 있는 경우, 자궁의 혈전이 있는 경우, 하혈이 너무 많거나 너무 긴 경우 – 1 시간에 오버나이트 2 장이상 앞뒤 적실 만큼이 지속되는 경우,약물에 알레르기가 있는 경우 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone) 장점 및 단점 출산을 원치않는 여성들에게는 미프진복용으로 수술없이 유산이 가능하다는 것이 이 미페프리스톤을 반기는 이유일 것입니다. 또한 자연유산과 동일하기 때문에 자궁경부의 변형이 없습니다. 자신의 유산을 알리지 않고 조용히 진행시킬 수
  3. 3. 있습니다. 미페프리스톤 복용 후 임신과 출산에 전혀 문제가 되지 않고 후유증이 적습니다. 미프진의 단점으로는 이러한 것들이 있습니다. 임신 10 주이하만 복용이 가능합니다. 여러가지 이유에서 종교계나 어떤 이들은 이 약의 복용을 반대합니다. 미페프리스톤은 간이나 신장질환, 빈혈, 당뇨병, RH 음성혈액 복용이 불가합니다. 미페프리스톤을 복용하려면 병원에 여러 번 방문해야 하고 복용을 거부 당할 수도 있습니다. 미페프리스톤의 효과를 보지 못한다면 자궁내 염증이 발생 될 수 있습니다. 복용 후 성관계 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone)을 복용하고나서 유산이 확인되면 자궁은 깨끗이 비워져 성관계시 임신가능성은 더욱 높아집니다. 반드시 피임을 해야 합니다. 유산 후 관계는 3 주간 자제해 주시는 것이 좋습니다. 미프진을 사용한 후 최대 4 주간은 하혈이 있을 수 있고 이것은 정상입니다. 패드는 휴대하고 계시는 것이 좋습니다. 출혈은 새로운 생리주기를 표시합니다. 즉, 정상적인 기간은 4-8 주가 소요됩니다. 미프진 미페프리스톤(mifepristone) 복용 후 감정의 변화가 생길 수 있음을 명심하세요. 낙태 후 모든 종류의 감정을 가질 수 있음을 명심하십시오. 호르몬 수준이 갑자기 변화하기 때문에 감정적인 상태가 될 수 있습니다. 미프진 복용후 대부분의 여성들이 나중에 느끼는 주요 감정이 안도감이라는 보고가 있습니다. 미프진을 사용한 여성들은 지인에게 권하는 경우도 많다고 합니다

