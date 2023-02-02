Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading. ×

The cell.ppt

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Ad
Upcoming SlideShare
2-Psyphology(6).pptx
2-Psyphology(6).pptx
Loading in …3
×

Check these out next

الكون.pdf
hazeemmegahed1
إدارة الموارد البشرية.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
section 2.ppsx
RedhaElhuni
إدارة الموارد البشرية في المجال السياحي.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
أدوات البحث العلمي.ppt
RanaKoshha
zaki nassif.pptx
Andrear70
1520418091_10.pdf
RedhaElhuni
social studis the earth plates arabic
Something24
1 of 7 Ad

The cell.ppt

Feb. 02, 2023
0 likes 0 views

Download to read offline

Education

The cell
Structure
Functions
Components
Electrocardiography (ECG) is one of the most vital and readily used screening tool in clinical medicine. It is inexpensive and easily obtained in both the inpatient and outpatient setting. The ECG is used to diagnose numerous cardiac conditions, including prior infarction and active cardiac ischemia, as well as conduction abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation and life-threatening tachycardias. The information provided by ECGs is also used in determining which type of implantable cardiac defibrillator should be used for the management of advanced heart failure. Numerous noncardiac conditions, including electrolyte abnormalities and medication side effects, are also detectable on ECG owing to their distinct effect on conduction patterns.
Electrocardiography (ECG) is one of the most vital and readily used screening tool in clinical medicine. It is inexpensive and easily obtained in both the inpatient and outpatient setting. The ECG is used to diagnose numerous cardiac conditions, including prior infarction and active cardiac ischemia, as well as conduction abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation and life-threatening tachycardias. The information provided by ECGs is also used in determining which type of implantable cardiac defibrillator should be used for the management of advanced heart failure. Numerous noncardiac conditions, including electrolyte abnormalities and medication side effects, are also detectable on ECG owing to their distinct effect on conduction patterns.

The cell
Structure
Functions
Components
Electrocardiography (ECG) is one of the most vital and readily used screening tool in clinical medicine. It is inexpensive and easily obtained in both the inpatient and outpatient setting. The ECG is used to diagnose numerous cardiac conditions, including prior infarction and active cardiac ischemia, as well as conduction abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation and life-threatening tachycardias. The information provided by ECGs is also used in determining which type of implantable cardiac defibrillator should be used for the management of advanced heart failure. Numerous noncardiac conditions, including electrolyte abnormalities and medication side effects, are also detectable on ECG owing to their distinct effect on conduction patterns.
Electrocardiography (ECG) is one of the most vital and readily used screening tool in clinical medicine. It is inexpensive and easily obtained in both the inpatient and outpatient setting. The ECG is used to diagnose numerous cardiac conditions, including prior infarction and active cardiac ischemia, as well as conduction abnormalities such as atrial fibrillation and life-threatening tachycardias. The information provided by ECGs is also used in determining which type of implantable cardiac defibrillator should be used for the management of advanced heart failure. Numerous noncardiac conditions, including electrolyte abnormalities and medication side effects, are also detectable on ECG owing to their distinct effect on conduction patterns.

Education
Advertisement

Recommended

2-Psyphology(6).pptx
ssuser2b949e
1 view
12 slides
2.03 Structures of the Lymphatic System.pptx
ssuser2b949e
3 views
16 slides
Effect of Changes of Electrolytes .pptx
ssuser2b949e
2 views
16 slides
Does your motivation need a kick start?
University of Southern Queensland
17.6k views
29 slides
Better than a New Year's Resolution: A New Mindset
Deepak Chopra MD (official)
306.6k views
7 slides
How to Plan and Set Financial Goals
Experian_US
23.3k views
39 slides
Choose Your Own (Career) Adventure
Lauren Galanter
27.3k views
19 slides
chatgpt dalle.pptx
Ellen Edmands
2.5k views
20 slides
Advertisement

More Related Content

Recently uploaded (20)

الكون.pdf
hazeemmegahed1
7 views
إدارة الموارد البشرية.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
10 views
section 2.ppsx
RedhaElhuni
2 views
إدارة الموارد البشرية في المجال السياحي.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
4 views
أدوات البحث العلمي.ppt
RanaKoshha
4 views
zaki nassif.pptx
Andrear70
2 views
1520418091_10.pdf
RedhaElhuni
4 views
social studis the earth plates arabic
Something24
2 views
سرطان الثدي .pptx
ssuser139631
3 views
6.ppt
RedhaElhuni
4 views
sap.pptx
Talal aloqayli
2 views
الملف كامل-معدل.docx
Mostafa Gawdat
16 views
نصب الفعل المضارع لغتي سادس ابتدائي.pptx
DrAsmaaAli2
2 views
ارونولد توينبي - مختصر دراسة للتاريخ ج1.pdf
Ali N Jasim
3 views
ADAB .pdf
BahminMoksin
6 views
بيئة إنسان-محاضرة ثانية.pptx
ssuserd3c61d
4 views
2ldwbt_lshry_lldwy.pptx
NofriyantoNofriyanto
2 views
lshrwt_lwjb_twfrh_fy_sn_ldw.pptx
NofriyantoNofriyanto
2 views
Concept of hospital.pptx
MonkeyDLuffy194822
3 views
مجلة الدرر المقدسية العدد (12) شباط 2023.pdf
ssuser225425
0 views
الكون.pdf
hazeemmegahed1
7 views
32 slides
إدارة الموارد البشرية.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
10 views
31 slides
section 2.ppsx
RedhaElhuni
2 views
22 slides
إدارة الموارد البشرية في المجال السياحي.ppt
MohamedSamir295839
4 views
14 slides
أدوات البحث العلمي.ppt
RanaKoshha
4 views
50 slides
zaki nassif.pptx
Andrear70
2 views
1 slide

Featured (20)

25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
Data Design: Where Math and Art Collide
Trina Chiasson
89.2k views
How a Smart Leader Sets SMART Goals
Weekdone.com
86.7k views
Getting Started With OKRs (Objective Key Results)
The Moonshot Planner
2.9k views
A Guide to the Holiday Job Search
Noelle Gross, Career Strategy Coach
5k views
How to Have Difficult Conversations
Mattan Griffel
485.4k views
How to pretend you know soccer
Devesh Khanal
19.4k views
10 Productivity Hacks Backed By Science
When I Work
52k views
5 Ways to Give Feedback that Elicits Real Change
BambooHR
380.7k views
The Best Study Tips Revealed
LinkedIn
47.6k views
Understanding Artificial Intelligence - Major concepts for enterprise applica...
APPANION
30.2k views
Four Public Speaking Tips From Standup Comedians
Ross Simmonds
100.7k views
Different Career Paths in Data Science
Roger Huang
12.7k views
How to Fortify a Diverse Workforce to Battle the Great Resignation
Aggregage
4.6k views
5 Tips for Embracing Change at Work
O.C. Tanner
23.9k views
25 Mission Statements From the World's Most Valuable Brands
Palo Alto Software
2.1M views
32 slides
Trying To Change A Habit? Beware These 5 Traps.
Gretchen Rubin
9.5k views
7 slides
Statistics On The Importance Of Employee Feedback
Officevibe
32.4k views
17 slides
25 Time Management Hacks to Kickstart the New Year
Étienne Garbugli
219.7k views
28 slides
The 3 Secrets of Highly Successful Graduates
Reid Hoffman
828.3k views
113 slides
12 Days of Productivity
Redbooth
92.2k views
14 slides
Advertisement

The cell.ppt

  1. 1. ‫الجهاز‬ ‫التنفسي‬ ‫إعداد‬ : ‫حصة‬ ‫العليقي‬ ‫أمينة‬ ‫مركز‬ ‫مصادر‬ ‫الثانوية‬ ‫السادسة‬ ‫عشر‬ Respiratory System
  2. 2. • ‫وظيفته‬ ‫بوظيفة‬ ‫التنفس‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫يقوم‬ : ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ( Co2- O2 ) ‫بين‬ ‫الداخلية‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫وأنسجة‬ ‫الخارجي‬ ‫الوسط‬ . • ‫عملياته‬ ‫هما‬ ‫بعمليتين‬ ‫التنفسي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫يقوم‬ : ١ - ‫التنفس‬ Respiration ٢ - ‫التنفسية‬ ‫الحركات‬ Breathing
  3. 3. ‫التنفس‬ ‫تعريفه‬  ‫الجسم‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬ . ‫أهميته‬  ‫جزيئات‬ ‫إنتاج‬ A T P ‫األيض‬ ‫بعمليات‬ ‫للقيام‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫يحتاجها‬ ‫التي‬ ‫بالطاقة‬ ‫الغنية‬ ( ‫ت‬ ‫سمى‬ ‫الخلوي‬ ‫التنفس‬ ‫العملية‬ ‫هذه‬ .) Respiration ‫أنواع‬ ‫التنفس‬ ١ - ‫التنفس‬ ‫الخارجي‬ External Respiration ճ ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬ ( Co2- O2 ) ‫المحيط‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫بين‬ ‫والدم‬ ‫بالجسم‬ . ٢ - ‫التنفس‬ ‫الداخلي‬ internal Respiration ճ ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬ ( Co2- O2 ) ) ‫وخاليا‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫بين‬ ‫الجسم‬ .
  4. 4. ‫الحركات‬ ‫التنفسية‬ Breathing ‫تعريفه‬  ‫و‬ ‫الشهيق‬ ‫عمليتي‬ ‫طريق‬ ‫عن‬ ‫وإخراجه‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هي‬ ( ‫وإليهما‬ ‫الرئتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫اآلليتان‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫حركتا‬ .) ‫أنواعها‬ ١ - ‫الشهيق‬ ‫عملية‬ . ٢ - ‫الزفير‬ ‫عملية‬ . ‫عنها‬ ‫المسؤولة‬ ‫العضالت‬ ‫الشهيق‬ ‫عمليتي‬ ‫عن‬ ‫مسئولة‬ ‫العضالت‬ ‫من‬ ‫نوعان‬ ‫يوجد‬ ‫وهما‬ ‫والزفير‬ : ١ - ‫الصدري‬ ‫القفص‬ ‫عضالت‬ . ٢ - ‫الحجاب‬ ‫عضلة‬ ‫الحاجز‬ . ‫الشهيق‬ ‫عمليتي‬ ‫في‬ ‫الدماغ‬ ‫يتحكم‬ ‫والزفير‬ }
  5. 5.  ‫عملية‬ ‫الشهيق‬ ‫تعريفه‬  ‫الرئتين‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫دخول‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هو‬ . ‫خطواتها‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫بالخطوات‬ ‫الشهيق‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تتم‬ : ١ - ‫الحاجز‬ ‫الحجاب‬ ‫وعضلة‬ ‫الصدري‬ ‫القفص‬ ‫عضالت‬ ‫تنقبض‬ . ٢ - ‫الصدري‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫اتساع‬ . ٣ - ‫الصدري‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫ضغط‬ ‫يقل‬ .. ٤ - ‫الرئتين‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫دخول‬ .  ‫عملية‬ ‫الزفير‬ ‫تعريفه‬  ‫الرئتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫خروج‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫هو‬ . ‫خطواتها‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫بالخطوات‬ ‫الزفير‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تتم‬ : ١ - ‫الحاجز‬ ‫الحجاب‬ ‫وعضلة‬ ‫الصدري‬ ‫القفص‬ ‫عضالت‬ ‫تنبسط‬ . ٢ - ‫الصدري‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫حجم‬ ‫يقل‬ . ٣ - ‫الصدري‬ ‫التجويف‬ ‫داخل‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫ضغط‬ ‫يزداد‬ . ٤ - ‫الجسم‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الرئتين‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫خروج‬ .
  6. 6. ‫التنفسي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫التالية‬ ‫األجزاء‬ ‫من‬ ‫التنفسي‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫يتكون‬ : ١ - ‫األنف‬ . ٢ - ‫البلعوم‬ . ٣ - ‫الحنجرة‬ . ٤ - ‫المزمار‬ ‫لسان‬ . ٥ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫القصبة‬ . ٦ - ‫الرئتين‬ . ٧ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫القصيبات‬ . ٨ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الشعيبات‬ . ٩ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الحويصالت‬ . ١٠ - ‫الحاجز‬ ‫الحجاب‬ . ‫مسار‬ ‫الهواء‬ The Path Of Air ‫الجسم‬ ‫خارج‬ ‫من‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ( ‫المحيطة‬ ‫البيئة‬ ) ‫الجهاز‬ ‫مكونات‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫يأتي‬ ‫كما‬ ‫وذلك‬ ‫التنفسي‬ : ١ - ‫األنف‬ ‫أو‬ ‫الفم‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫يدخل‬ ( ‫وترطيبه‬ ‫وتدفئته‬ ‫العوالق‬ ‫من‬ ‫تصفيته‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫حيث‬ .) ٢ - ‫الحنجرة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫البلعوم‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫المرشح‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫ينتقل‬ . ٣ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الشعيبات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ثم‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫القصبة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ينتقل‬ ‫ثم‬ . ٤ - ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫فيها‬ ‫يتم‬ ‫التي‬ ‫الرئتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الحويصالت‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫ثم‬ .
  7. 7. ‫تبادل‬ ‫الغازات‬ ‫في‬ ‫الرئتين‬ Gas Exchange In The Lung ‫التالية‬ ‫الخطوات‬ ‫في‬ ‫كما‬ ‫الرئتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫الغازات‬ ‫تبادل‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫تتم‬ : ١ - ‫الرئتين‬ ‫في‬ ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الحويصالت‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الهواء‬ ‫وصول‬ . ٢ - ‫الدموية‬ ‫الشعيرات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الرقية‬ ‫الرطبة‬ ‫الحويصالت‬ ‫جدران‬ ‫عبر‬ ‫األكسجين‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتشر‬ . ٣ - ‫الحمراء‬ ‫الدم‬ ‫خاليا‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األكسجين‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتقل‬ . ٤ - ‫الداخلي‬ ‫التنفس‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫أثناء‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫أنسجة‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫األكسجين‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتقل‬ . ٥ - ‫الدموية‬ ‫الشعيرات‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الجسم‬ ‫أنسجة‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكربون‬ ‫أكسيد‬ ‫ثاني‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتقل‬ . ٦ - ‫الهوائية‬ ‫الحويصالت‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الدموية‬ ‫الشعيرات‬ ‫من‬ ‫الكربون‬ ‫أكسيد‬ ‫ثاني‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتشر‬ . ٧ - ‫الخارجي‬ ‫التنفس‬ ‫عملية‬ ‫خالل‬ ‫الجو‬ ‫إلى‬ ‫الكربون‬ ‫أكسيد‬ ‫ثاني‬ ‫غاز‬ ‫ينتقل‬ . ‫أمراض‬ ‫الجهاز‬ ‫التنفسي‬ Respiratory Disorders ١ - ‫الربو‬ ٢ - ‫القصبات‬ ‫التهاب‬ . ٣ - ‫الرئة‬ ‫انتفاخ‬ . ٤ - ‫الرئة‬ ‫التهاب‬ . ٥ - ‫الرئوي‬ ‫السل‬ . ٦ - ‫الرئة‬ ‫سرطان‬

×