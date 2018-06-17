Successfully reported this slideshow.
LIFE Pedagogical Model GREECE Learning Interculturality From rEligion- LIFE PROJECT
Εμείς και οι «άλλοι»/Us and the "others" I. Ποιος είναι για μας ο «άλλος»;/Who is the "other" for us? Brainstorming: «Ξέν...
Χιονοστιβάδα / Avalanche • Write three words that come to your mind by listening to the word "stranger“ • Compare the wor...
Στερεότυπα και προκαταλήψεις stereotypes and prejudices Role Playing:"Who would I like to travel, hang out and work with?...
Scenario: «"Who would I like to travel to, to be a companion, to cooperate?» -G: Hi Maria! What are you doing? -M: Hi Geor...
 Artful Thinking: I see, I think, I Wonder In this picture I see six people, depicted without heads, and all of them have...
 Artful Thinking:Listening Ten times Two You tell me I'm leaving an immigrant for the foreign land You told me « I'm leav...
 Artful Thinking: I see, I think, I Wonder I see two women who hold their children in their arms. I'm thinking about the ...
 Artful Thinking: Beginning, middle, end • It's a long way • The immigration  A tough war, or a financial crisis. They h...
Students investigate the causes and consequences of stereotypes and prejudices in the field of religion. Watch pictures, w...
Στερεότυπα και προκαταλήψεις stereotypes and prejudices  5W1H 5Π1Γ Investigating prejudices and stereotypes about strange...
5W1H 5Π1Γ What: Stereotypes about immigrants Who: Migrants and older residents Where: In the country where immigrants have...
Similarities and Differences Artful Thinking: Perspective, Know, care about Watch the Zero film and answer the questions:...
a. Zero might have thought about why he was different from the rest. Zero feels alone and thinks he does not belong anyw...
Similarities and differences between people Truth-weakness of the weak- I never managed to figure out those beings who do ...
Similarities Differences Everyone is human Right to freedom Full of hate They discover differences Feelings Rights Liabili...
 Homework: a. Project with subject: «Εμείς και οι άλλοι»/Us and the “others”
b. Construction of a poster for human rights
II. The "other" for Christians • «Who is my neighbor? "The venerable Samaritan (Lk 10,25-37) Transformation of the parabl...
Some of the students’ works
• «I was a stranger and you were scolding me» How will the world be judged (Mt 25: 31-46) I was hungry and you offered me ...
Technique: "Circle of Consciousness: Students are divided into two groups and form two concentric circles. The inner circl...
Circle of Consciousness "In a battle of war (421-2) between the Byzantines and the Persians, the Byzantines arrested 7,000...
• Modern religious personalities
 Ιστοεξερεύνηση: Θρησκεύματα WebQuest: Religions III. Θρησκεύματα/Religions Ιn this activity, the cooperative and explora...
 ΙνδουισμόςStudents’ project The religions of the world ebch7ppsiav5 Βουδισμός Κινέζικη θρησκεία
IV. Coexistence and dialogue with each other Discovering the world of others, their values, their beliefs • What does meet...
By knowing others, we learn ourselves better • So why are you calling me "stranger"? Because another mother gave birth to ...
Exercises  Live Sculpture: "Variety as Wealth".  My Texts - My Treasures: A collection of texts on the issue of othernes...
Thanks for your attention! Ευχαριστούμε για την προσοχή σας! Grazie per la tua attenzione! Gracias por su atención! Благод...
  1. 1. LIFE Pedagogical Model GREECE Learning Interculturality From rEligion- LIFE PROJECT
  2. 2. Εμείς και οι «άλλοι»/Us and the "others" I. Ποιος είναι για μας ο «άλλος»;/Who is the "other" for us? Brainstorming: «Ξένος» «foreign» Dangerous foreign Tourist Unknown Refugee Immigrant Prejudice Change Stereotype Language Culture Nationalism Fear for the Different Multicultural Society Solidarity Different Different customs Other traditions Haunted Lonely Miserable Life Other Xenios Zeus Curiosity Distant
  3. 3. Χιονοστιβάδα / Avalanche • Write three words that come to your mind by listening to the word "stranger“ • Compare the words you wrote down with those of your neighbor and find the words you have in common and the different ones • In groups of four, create with some of your words a sentence that defines the term "stranger" 1 Unknown refugee Indifferent 2 Similar Unknown Refugee Indifferent Different Migrant Strange Different Irrelevant Anonymous 3.α. This young stranger is a refugee and his is indifferent to me. 3.β. There are stereotypes about foreigners because you do not know their intentions. They can bring radical changes into our lives.
  4. 4. Στερεότυπα και προκαταλήψεις stereotypes and prejudices Role Playing:"Who would I like to travel, hang out and work with?“ Research of our experiences and identification of the stereotypes and prejudices that we preserve.
  5. 5. Scenario: «"Who would I like to travel to, to be a companion, to cooperate?» -G: Hi Maria! What are you doing? -M: Hi George! Good. You? -G: I'm fine! I've been seeing you for a long time and I guess you'll have news to tell me. -M: I'm thinking of making a trip, but I do not know who to go with. -G: In your place I would choose a person I know well that I like and I will feel comfortable with him. -M: I agree, but it is very difficult for me to decide because I do not know such a personality. -G: Just think of someone you enjoy with someone who if you travel with him will offer you unique experiences and knowledge. -M: I'm thinking of traveling with doctors without borders. It will be a very important experience for me. I will meet new people, work with them to help some human lives live in better conditions. -G: Yes, I think your idea is terrific. As children and us, we could support children of our age, overcome their problems and look forward to building a new life and leaving behind what has saddened them. -M: Of course. The best thing is to go together, because we will be able to do more together.
  6. 6.  Artful Thinking: I see, I think, I Wonder In this picture I see six people, depicted without heads, and all of them have suitcases in front of them. I think that these people are immigrants and that this image reflects the perspective of a racist person who believes they have no value. They are impersonal. I wonder why this happens and how these people will feel.
  7. 7.  Artful Thinking:Listening Ten times Two You tell me I'm leaving an immigrant for the foreign land You told me « I'm leaving as an immigrant » a Wednesday night for the foreign land, and you were like a broken glass and like a star scattered in a small courtyard. You burn as a candle that lights up my life you left me alone on the hills and all my life became night and our songs became sighs. You told me « I'm leaving as an immigrant » a Wednesday night for the foreign land, and you left behind you a bitter sign and a life without change. You told me « I'm leaving as an immigrant » - Letters to Makrygiannis (1979), Lyrics: Manos Eleftheriou, Music: Ilias Andriopoulos
  8. 8.  Artful Thinking: I see, I think, I Wonder I see two women who hold their children in their arms. I'm thinking about the different way they show their maternal love and affection to their babies. I wonder who the painter is and why the face of the second woman is so? It's not like the woman in the first picture who has tougher features.
  9. 9.  Artful Thinking: Beginning, middle, end • It's a long way • The immigration  A tough war, or a financial crisis. They have just arrived exhausted with a boat, having with them the only clothes were left.  Search of a new place of residence. They will go to another country to start a new life. What title would you put in the project? What do you think it was before? What do you think will follow?
  10. 10. Students investigate the causes and consequences of stereotypes and prejudices in the field of religion. Watch pictures, watch videos and answer questions
  11. 11. Στερεότυπα και προκαταλήψεις stereotypes and prejudices  5W1H 5Π1Γ Investigating prejudices and stereotypes about strangers
  12. 12. 5W1H 5Π1Γ What: Stereotypes about immigrants Who: Migrants and older residents Where: In the country where immigrants have gone How: With racist comments, stereotypes and mockery When: Whenever immigrants go Why: Because we still have not understood the difference What: Migration Who: Strangers When: After War or Economic Decline. Where: In other countries How: With war or financial collapse Why: In order to find a better place to live, either in political or economical terms. What: Stereotypes and prejudices Who: People When: Always Where: Everywhere in the world How: In multiple ways Why: People do not accept the difference Some of the students’ answers
  13. 13. Similarities and Differences Artful Thinking: Perspective, Know, care about Watch the Zero film and answer the questions: a. What can zero think and feel? b. What could he possibly know or believe? c. What is it that he takes care and cares the most about?
  14. 14. a. Zero might have thought about why he was different from the rest. Zero feels alone and thinks he does not belong anywhere. Zero feels inferior as no one hangs out with him and everyone makes fun of him so he feels lonely and sad. b. Zero may have known he would experience hard things and believed that no one would ever like him. He might think that sometime he would find someone like him. Zero probably knew that he should not be different and that diversity is a disadvantage. c. Zero cares about the girl he met, who was the same as him and tries to protect her from harm. Zero cares for the zero girl he met and made him understand that diversity is positive. Zero protects people that are like him and makes sure she is happy. Some of the students’ answers
  15. 15. Similarities and differences between people Truth-weakness of the weak- I never managed to figure out those beings who do not see the monstrous common features between men -the epitome of their absurd life- and they discover differences - full of hate - differences of skin color, race, religion. Nikos Engonopoulos, In the valley with the wheels  TPS: Think, Pair, Share Starting with Nikos Engonopoulos's poem and photos, write two columns (with the similarities and differences of people) and comment the results.
  16. 16. Similarities Differences Everyone is human Right to freedom Full of hate They discover differences Feelings Rights Liabilities Material needs Hope for a better future The ephemeral of absurd life External appearance Different thoughts Behavior Race Religion Colour Language Dressing Origin Country Lifestyle Age Residence Culture Traditions Dreams
  17. 17.  Homework: a. Project with subject: «Εμείς και οι άλλοι»/Us and the “others”
  18. 18. b. Construction of a poster for human rights
  19. 19. II. The "other" for Christians • «Who is my neighbor? "The venerable Samaritan (Lk 10,25-37) Transformation of the parable of the venerable Samariti in newspaper news, police report, letter: Hidden thoughts of persons, formation of collective persons.
  20. 20. Some of the students’ works
  21. 21. • «I was a stranger and you were scolding me» How will the world be judged (Mt 25: 31-46) I was hungry and you offered me to eat I was a stranger and you were sweating me naked and you dressed me sick and you visited me prisoner and you came to see me  Discuss with your neighbor and write down two examples of what Christ uses in the parable to show what we are doing or what we are not doing today for people in need. I was thirsty and you gave me to drink
  22. 22. Technique: "Circle of Consciousness: Students are divided into two groups and form two concentric circles. The inner circle represents a person that faces a dilemma. The external circle expresses “the voices of consciousness” that are heard from those who stand in the inner circle.
  23. 23. Circle of Consciousness "In a battle of war (421-2) between the Byzantines and the Persians, the Byzantines arrested 7,000 prisoners, who were in danger of starving to death, because the guards had a mandate that restricted them from feeding them. As soon as Akakios Amides, the Bishop of the region, was informed, he called the clerics of his area and said to them: Our God does not need dishes or glasses. Neither does he eat or drink. Because the church has acquired many heirlooms of gold and silver from the believers, they must feed the soldiers. He decided to melt the heirlooms and with the money he bought the soldiers from the guards . After feeding them and giving them the necessary, he helped them come back. Τhe narrative continues: This act by Akakios amazed the King of the Persians, that the Romans both learned, and in war and in goodness to defeat. Το περιστατικό αφηγείται ο ιστορικός της Εκκλησίας Σωκράτης (PG 67, 781 B – 784 A)
  24. 24. • Modern religious personalities
  25. 25.  Ιστοεξερεύνηση: Θρησκεύματα WebQuest: Religions III. Θρησκεύματα/Religions Ιn this activity, the cooperative and exploratory teaching method was applied in the computer lab. With this activity the students tried to discover the greatest religions of the world.
  26. 26.  ΙνδουισμόςStudents’ project The religions of the world ebch7ppsiav5 Βουδισμός Κινέζικη θρησκεία
  27. 27. IV. Coexistence and dialogue with each other Discovering the world of others, their values, their beliefs • What does meeting the "other" means for a Christian? We are mostly at risk when overlooking the universality of Orthodoxy, the multiethnicity of the Church, the anti-conformism of the Gospel of Christ. Having a positive attitude when meeting the "other" does neither mean abandonment nor relativisation of the Orthodox faith, but the very opposite: perseverance in this belief and willing to experience it in a practical way. The Christianity of the "opposite" is not a condition in order to meet with me; but my encounter with the "opposite" is a term for my Christianity. Thanasis N. Papathanasiou, My God the stranger
  28. 28. By knowing others, we learn ourselves better • So why are you calling me "stranger"? Because another mother gave birth to me and in another language you heard your beautiful children's fairy tales, do not call me "stranger". Your bread is no different from mine, your hand is similar to mine, like the fire that burns my own fire. So why are you calling me "stranger"? Because I found myself in other streets, and to other people I was born other seas I also knew from the other salsa? But the same anxiety we both hide, the same exhaustion on our backs weighs, the one that crushes every mortal from time to time the darkness since the borders were not set, and between those who divide and kill the poor , those who steal and distribute lies, those who trade us and bury our dreams ruthlessly, those who have invented this word the cruel "stranger." • Do not call me "foreign", Documentary in the framework of the European Program, Dialogue Between New Cièzen
  29. 29. Exercises  Live Sculpture: "Variety as Wealth".  My Texts - My Treasures: A collection of texts on the issue of otherness.
  30. 30. Thanks for your attention! Ευχαριστούμε για την προσοχή σας! Grazie per la tua attenzione! Gracias por su atención! Благодаря ви за вниманието! İlginiz için teşekkürler!

