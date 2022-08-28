DAO学生演習.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Education

Exercise of DAO

Exercise of DAO

Education

  1. 1. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) DAO作成学生演習の報告 （24時間でDAOをつくる） 近畿大学 山崎重一郎
  2. 2. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 1回目勉強会で予告した学生演習
  3. 3. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) UKURAINE DAO (2022年2月25日設立） ウクライナへの支援を行うDAO (ロシア軍によるウクライナ侵攻 2月24日の次の日)  ウクライナ国旗NFTの購入として寄付を行う  ウクライナ政府所有の Ethereumアドレス, bitcoinアドレスへ寄付金やNFTを送金するシステム  お礼として LOVE トークンがもらえる（無価値だったが、すでに市場取引が可能になっている） 発起人は、プッシー・ライオット ロシアのフェミニスト・パンク・ロック・グループ（7人） 7人はすでにロシアを脱出し、5月12日からヨーロッパ19都市でツアー中
  4. 4. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 2022年2月28日時点で300万ドル調達 高額で有名なCryptoPunks のNFTも ウクライナ政府のワレットに寄付された
  5. 5. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 1日でDAOを設立するリテラシー 山崎研ゼミ生への演習課題 (実際に時間を測定して、24時間でDAOを立ち上げてください）  台湾有事、南海トラフ地震、東京直下地震などを想定  3名程度のチームで、24時間でDAOを立ち上げ、成果をデモ（プレゼン）する タイムキーパ役を設定、スナップショット写真やチャット履歴なども記録する  必須項目 DAOのマニュフェスト 発行するトークンの種類と量、発行／清算／焼却条件 出資者募集方法 スポンサーがいれば公開学生コンテストにしてもいいかも？ 1回目の勉強会でのアナウンス
  6. 6. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) むちゃぶり学生演習を実際にやってみた 8月6日（土曜） 11:00 〜8月7日（日曜）11:00 ３チーム（うち，１チームはリーダの体調不良で不調な結果に） ２チームは，ちゃんと完成させ，デモを行いました． 内容  企画，ミッション，実現方法，ホワイトペーパ作成  コミュニティが中心であること  出資者，参加者，利用者の参加理由や役割の  ガバナンスの方法の定義を文書化すること  システム構築 ということを，本当に24時間でやりました！
  7. 7. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 学生達の成果 Taiwan DAO  台湾有事の際に，非戦闘員の市民の救済のために世界中の支援を集めることをミッションとするDAO  トップページにホワイトペーパー  discordサーバへのリンク  プロポーザルドキュメントへの承認フローチャート（NGOとの連携などを含む） DTrans DAO  日本の漫画の各国語への翻訳（フランス語，中国語，スペイン語，英語など）を世界中のオタクの翻 訳者とオタクの評価者で行うDAO  翻訳作業への参加，投票による翻訳の質のランキング，翻訳者への直接支援
  8. 8. https://www.shmn7iii.net/taiwan-dao
  9. 9. Taiwan DAOの制作メンバー
  10. 10. https://d_translate.saltcorn.com/p age/home https://d_translate.saltcorn.com/page/home
  11. 11. DTrans DAOの制作メンバー
  12. 12. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 演習の前準備として山崎がやったこと
  13. 13. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 「DAOとは」という話 いろいろ調べてみました  ヴィタリックの記事や論文  DAO関連論文  書籍  いわゆるDAO本  金融庁のレポート 自律性？ 民主的ガバナンス？ 宗教？ イデオロギー？ 今回は無視します
  14. 14. ヴィタリックのDAO関連著書 ヴィタリックのブログ “DAOs, DACs, DAs and More: An Incomplete Terminology Guide”* https://blog.ethereum.org/2014/05/06/daos-dacs-das-and-more-an-incomplete-terminology-guide/ ヴィタリックのブログ秘密共有DAO：その他の暗号2.0 https://blog.ethereum.org/category/research-and-development/ ヴィタリックの記事 Explanation of DAICOs https://ethresear.ch/t/explanation-of-daicos/465 ヴィタリックの記事 DAOs Are an Underrated Paradigm Shift Says Vitalik Buterin https://www.trustnodes.com/2018/03/03/daos-underrated-paradigm-shift-says-vitalik-buterin DAO定義 CHRISTOPH JENTZSCHの論文： DECENTRALIZED AUTONOMOUS ORGANIZATION TO AUTOMATE GOVERNANCEhttps://lawofthelevel.lexblogplatformthree.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/187/2017/07/WhitePaper-1.pdf DAOstack Matan Field の論文 DAOstack https://daostack.io/wp/DAOstack-White-Paper-ja.pdf Erik Rodrigues DAOstack Pollinators Onboarding Guide https://medium.com/@erikrodrigues/daostack-pollinators-onboarding-guide-ecbdbe051214 DAOのガバナンス Carla L. Reyes： Distributed Governancehttps://scholarship.law.wm.edu/wmlronline/vol59/iss1/1/ The DAO事件 David Siegel：Understanding The DAO Attack https://www.coindesk.com/learn/2016/06/25/understanding-the-dao-attack/ Christoph Jentzsch: The History of the DAO and Lessons Learned https://blog.slock.it/the-history-of-the-dao-and-lessons-learned-d06740f8cfa5 DAOへの攻撃 Stellar Magnet：2019: The year of breaking all the DAOshttps://medium.com/@stellarmagnet/2019-the-year-of-breaking-all-the-daos-176f81c15e3d 関連書籍 Primavera De Filipp: Blockchain and the Law: The Rule of Code (English Edition), 2019 Pollicino, Oreste (EDT)/ De Gregorio, Giovanni (EDT)：Blockchain and Public Law : Global Challenges in the Era of Decentralisation https://www.kinokuniya.co.jp/f/dsg-02-9781839100789 参考
  15. 15. 参考
  16. 16. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 演習で作成するDAOのポイント  （世界規模の！）コミュニティの形成  （世界規模の！）雇用の創出  （世界規模の！）出資者の募集  （世界規模の！）ミッションの遂行
  17. 17. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) ブロックチェーン技術によって運営される組織のメリット  全世界から出資者を募り  全世界のクリエータ／専門家／技術者に仕事を与え  全世界の顧客にサービスする • クリエーター • エンジニア • 農家 • 営業 • 企画 出資者 顧客 トークン 従来は大企業にしかできなかったこと
  18. 18. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) DAOの原点もやはり bitcoin ホワイトペーパーの存在  Satoshi Nakamoto論文  ミッションと技術的実現手段の明確な定義 BIP(技術文書）によるガバナンス  コードの仕様の承認  コードのデプロイの承認 BIP文書の状態遷移
  19. 19. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) ホワイトペーパーの重要性 うまくいっているDAOには必ずきちんとしたものが存在する  Ethereum  Maker DAO  UKURINE DAO  ... ホワイトペーパーに記載する内容  DAOの目的  ミッション  技術的にどう実現するのか
  20. 20. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 番号付き文書（＝コード）の状態遷移によるガバナンス DAOへのプロポーザル（企画／提案）の方法  番号付き文書の登録がスタート  コミュニティの議論  コミュニティの投票によって状態遷移 コードのデプロイの方法  コードのデプロイの承認  コミュニティの議論  コミュニティの投票 (IETFはDAOのご先祖様かも） BIP001 BIP009
  21. 21. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 学生が作成したTaiwan DAOの white paper
  22. 22. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 学生が作成したTaiwan DAOの ガバナンス
  23. 23. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) Taiwan DAOの ガバナンス Taiwan DAO のDiscord サーバ
  24. 24. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) Real fun for Otakus DAOのミッションとガバナンス
  25. 25. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) DTrans DAO の discord サーバー
  26. 26. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) DAOを構築するために必要なツール いわゆるDAO構築ツールは役に立たなかった  aragon や DAOStack などのDAOツールはほとんど使えない 「DAOはツールで簡単につくれる」という記事や本は嘘です．  コミュニティこそがDAOの中心  いかにしてコミュニティの求心力をつくるかという仕組みをDAOの特性に沿って考える必要がある  ガバナンス＝プロポーザルやデプロイの承認方法は，投票よりもまず議論．  オンチェーン投票はガス代が無題．少人数なら話し合いだけで決めればいい．  DeFi 以外のDAOでは，出資額だけで投票権などの支配権限の強さを定めることは不適切
  27. 27. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) UKURINE DAOの現在（学生が参考にしたDAO) 寄付金の調達からもっと広い意味でのウク ライナ支援に変化している  各国への避難民の支援  ファクトチェック  他のNGOなどとの連携  ... 構築ツールは，Notionを利用  no code ツール  素早く低コストで必要な機能を実現できる
  28. 28. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 学生からの質問
  29. 29. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) Taiwan DAO学生からの質問 初動の素早さ  UkraineDAOはある程度に知名度を有したシンガーらの運営 だったが、我々はただの大学生 想定寄付額の検討がつかない  対価としてNFTを受け取るUkraineDAOとは異なり純粋な 寄付で、それも得体のしれないDAOへの寄付でどれだけの額 が集まるのかわからない 大金を集め活動する際の税金や法律周り  全く知識がないのでさっぱり想像もつかない
  30. 30. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) DTrans DAO 学生からの質問  著作権法が世界で異なる場合は、同じプラットフォームで配信を 行う際にどこの法律の基準に合わせればいいのか？  個人からDAOにお金を流す場合と、会社からDAOにお金を流す 場合は法律的、税の徴収的にどのような違いがあるのか  日本でDAOを設立する際に企業が関与するのは法律的にセーフ なのか  DAOに関するお金の流れを現在完全に把握できているのか？ で きていない場合、今後DAO製作者に、お金の流れをすべて記録 するような義務は発生し得るのか？  DAOのお金の流れを監視する場合、どのような組織が必要なの か
  31. 31. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) 山崎からの追加
  32. 32. DAOの法勉強会第２回 DAOの税制 (2022/08/23) ヴラド問題 法規制とトラストレスによる自由の対立 ヴラド・ザンフィル  イーサリアムのコア開発者  2017年のTwitter投稿 「多くの政府に採用されている政策目標とブロックチェーンの真の成功の 間には直接的な対立があるように思われる」  経済制裁，AML，テロ資金規制，脱税回避，資本規制，著作権保護，情報公開規制など  ほとんどの政府にとって，どの政策も曖昧にはできない種類のもの Vlad Zamfir
  33. 33. ディスカッションをお願いします

