DAO学生演習.pptx

ヴィタリックのDAO関連著書
ヴィタリックのブログ “DAOs, DACs, DAs and More: An Incomplete Terminology Guide”*
https://blog.ethereum.org/2014/05/06/daos-dacs-das-and-more-an-incomplete-terminology-guide/
ヴィタリックのブログ秘密共有DAO：その他の暗号2.0
https://blog.ethereum.org/category/research-and-development/
ヴィタリックの記事 Explanation of DAICOs
https://ethresear.ch/t/explanation-of-daicos/465
ヴィタリックの記事 DAOs Are an Underrated Paradigm Shift Says Vitalik Buterin
https://www.trustnodes.com/2018/03/03/daos-underrated-paradigm-shift-says-vitalik-buterin
DAO定義
CHRISTOPH JENTZSCHの論文： DECENTRALIZED AUTONOMOUS ORGANIZATION TO AUTOMATE
GOVERNANCEhttps://lawofthelevel.lexblogplatformthree.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/187/2017/07/WhitePaper-1.pdf
DAOstack
Matan Field の論文 DAOstack
https://daostack.io/wp/DAOstack-White-Paper-ja.pdf
Erik Rodrigues DAOstack Pollinators Onboarding Guide
https://medium.com/@erikrodrigues/daostack-pollinators-onboarding-guide-ecbdbe051214
DAOのガバナンス
Carla L. Reyes： Distributed Governancehttps://scholarship.law.wm.edu/wmlronline/vol59/iss1/1/
The DAO事件
David Siegel：Understanding The DAO Attack
https://www.coindesk.com/learn/2016/06/25/understanding-the-dao-attack/
Christoph Jentzsch: The History of the DAO and Lessons Learned
https://blog.slock.it/the-history-of-the-dao-and-lessons-learned-d06740f8cfa5
DAOへの攻撃
Stellar Magnet：2019: The year of breaking all the DAOshttps://medium.com/@stellarmagnet/2019-the-year-of-breaking-all-the-daos-176f81c15e3d
関連書籍
Primavera De Filipp: Blockchain and the Law: The Rule of Code (English Edition), 2019
Pollicino, Oreste (EDT)/ De Gregorio, Giovanni (EDT)：Blockchain and Public Law : Global Challenges in the Era of Decentralisation
https://www.kinokuniya.co.jp/f/dsg-02-9781839100789
