THENCE 브랜드북 : 숙명여대 홍보광고학과 이주영

2021 BRANDBOOK
2
이 책은 숙명여자대학교 홍보광고학과 브랜드커뮤니케이션전략 수업의 과제물로서 상업적 의도가 없음을 밝힙니다 3
4 당신의 일상 속 작은 시작점은 무엇인가요?
5
Contents. 6
one Intro 왜 이 브랜드인가? THENCE 소개 THENCE 브랜드 요소 LOOKBOOK 제품군 콜라보레이션 8 Brand Analysis 1 Lineup two three five six 7 11 21 인터뷰 ...
THIS 8 one
Why This Brand? 나는 어릴 적부터 일반적인 사람들의 취향과는 다른, 흔하지 않고 특별한 예쁜 물건들을 좋아했다. 고등학교 3 학년, 한참 입시에 지쳐 있을 때 나를 위로해 주던 것도 ‘예쁜 물건 모으기’ 였...
10
11 Analysis two
12 덴스 디자인 스튜디오는 작지만 새로운 생각과 행동으로 어제와는 또 다른 시작을 일상에 담기 위해 활동하는 디자인 스튜디오로, 자체 브랜드인 덴스 [THENCE] 를 운영하며, 개인 또는 기업과 단체, 브랜드와의 협...
13 THENCE SHOP 서울특별시 종로구 원남동 율곡로 185 1층 덴스 디자인 스튜디오가 운영하는 덴스 [THENCE] 의 오프라인 샵으로, 덴스의 전 상품을 살펴볼 수 있습니다. 샵은 매주 목, 금, 토요일 PM...
14 BRAND NAME 브랜드 네임 Descriptive Name 덴스 [THENCE] 는 영어 단어 Thence 를 그대로 가져온 브랜드 네임으로, 사전적 의미는 ‘거기에서’, ‘그 뒤에’ 이다. 기억용이성 유 의 ...
15 LOGO 로고 워드마크 / 컴비네이션 마크 깔끔하면서 트렌디한 덴스의 로고는 브랜드가 가지고 있는 가치와 고유한 감성을 잘 드러내고 있다. 또한, 상품에는 각 시즌에 맞게 변주된 로고가 삽입되기도 하여, 브랜드의 ...
16 BRAND CHANNEL 브랜드 채널 thence.co.kr 브랜드 네임 그대로의 url로, 소비자들이 접속하기 용이하도록 제작된 공식 사이트. 쇼핑, 룩북 감상, CS 등을 모두 확인할 수 있도록 구성되어 있다....
17 덴스의 공식 인스타그램 채널. 9만 9천 명의 팔로워를 보유하고 있다. 신제품 출시 정보, 제품 정보, 쇼룸 운영 정보 등 공식적인 정보를 전달한다. Instagram Shop 기능도 적용되어 있어 제품의 사진을 ...
18 덴스의 모든 제품들을 만나볼 수 있는 오프라인 쇼룸. 오프라인 샵이 아닌 쇼룸이라는 명칭에 맞게, 단순히 판매를 위한 공간이 아니다. 덴스의 감성과 분위기를 느낄 수 있도록 아기자기하게 꾸며져 있어, 마치 전시회를...
19 매 시즌의 신제품이 전시되는 공간. 단순히 매대에 상품을 진열해 둔 것이 아니라, 제품을 어떻게 활용할 수 있는지 직접 보여주며 구매를 유도한다. 살 생각이 없었던 제품이라도, 덴스 오프라인 쇼룸의 디스플레이를 본...
20
21 UP three
덴스는 매 시즌 룩북을 발행한다. 의류 화보와 기타 제품의 설정 이미지를 포함한 룩북은 단순히 제품 상세 페이지의 제품 설명으로서 기능하는 것이 아니라, 각 시즌의 정체성과 개성을 표현한다. 룩북은 공식 홈페이지나 입점...
2020 F/W MY WACKY WISE LIFE 2020 S/S PERFECT CARE CENTER 2019 F/W CHIT-CHAT NETWORK 2019 S/S NEW KOOL COMPANY 2018 F/W OUR...
24 three Lineup - 콜렉션 소개 WAY TO GO! 2016 F/W 덴스(Thence)의 2016 F/W 시즌 주제는 'WAY TO GO'이다. 브랜드는 컬렉션을 통해 우리 스스로를 응원하는 이야기를 풀어내...
25 STANDARD PEOPLE 2017 S/S 덴스의 2017 봄/여름 시즌 주제는 '스탠다드 피플(Standard People)'로, 각자가 소중히 생각하는 작은 기준에 대한 이야기를 담았다. 저마다의 다른 기준과...
26 three Lineup - 콜렉션 소개 D.S.T. CLUB 2017 F/W 덴스의 2017F/W 시즌 주제는 'D.S.T CLUB'으로, 일상을 이야기하고 마음과 생각을 나누는, 재미난 일을 주저 없이 하는 클럽...
27 KEEP YOUNG 2018 S/S 언제나 간직하고 싶어하는 ‘젊음’, 영원토록 간직하고 싶은 젊음의 감성적인 기억과 추억에 대해 이야기하려고 한다. 캔디박스에 담긴 알록달록 캔디를 고를 때의 설레던 기억, 스노우...
28 three Lineup - 콜렉션 소개 OUR FRAME 2018 F/W 덴스의 2018 F/W 시즌 주제는 'OUR FRAME'으로 우리의 눈으로 바라본 세상, 덴스만의 시선을 풀어내고자 했다. 장난스럽고 자유분...
29 NEW-KOOL COMPANY 2019 S/S 덴스(THENCE)의 2019 S/S 시즌 주제는 ‘NEW-KOOL COMPANY’로 귀엽지만 조금 괴상하고, 쿨내음 가득하지만 소박하기 짝이 없는 물건을 만드는 곳이...
30 three Lineup - 콜렉션 소개 CHIT-CHAT NETWORK 2019 F/W 덴스의 2019FW는 'CHIT-CHAT NETWORK'로 1997-2000년대, 인터넷이 완전히 새로운 공간으로 보이던 시기...
31 PERFECT CARE CENTER 2020 S/S 덴스(THENCE)의 2020 S/S 시즌 주제는 ‘PERFECT CARE CENTER’로 ’네가 무엇을 찾든 우리는 다 준비되어 있어!’라는 완벽한 맞춤 케어의...
three Lineup - 콜렉션 소개 MY WACKY WISE LIFE 2020 F/W 덴스(THENCE)의 2020 F/W 시즌 주제 'MY WACKY WISE LIFE'는 팬데믹 시대 나의 방, 나의 공간에서 찾는...
WHAT WE ALWAYS DREAMED OF 2021 S/S 덴스(THENCE)의 2021 S/S 시즌 주제 'WHAT WE ALWAYS DREAMED OF' 는 덴스와 덴서들이 항상 꿈꿔 왔던 것들을 실현하고자 런칭...
34
35
loose leaf binder note m y v i b e p a c k _ v e r . 5 memo pad set 덴스를 가장 가까이에 두고 싶다면 일상 속에서 덴스의 문구들과 함께하면 된다. 덴스의 노트에 덴스...
나의 소중한 사람들에게도 일상 속 순간을 공유하며 덴스와 함께할 수 있도록 하자. 덴스의 포스트카드에 의미있는 한 문장을 담아 보는 건 어떨까? 03 CARD, POSTCARD 04 DRESS 37 message car...
패션의 완성은 가방! 용도에 따라, 스타일에 따라, 기분에 따라 골라 보자. 덴스의 가방에 소지품을 담으면 일상이 조금 더 특별해질지도 모른다. 05 BAG 덴스의 스테디셀러라고도 볼 수 있는 투명 지갑. 투명 지갑에 ...
airpod case griptok heart steel key holder ti n c as e _p e rf e c t glitter frame_flowers glass_special drink 사소해 보이지만 존재...
40
41
01 LILYBYRED : VON VOYAGE EDITION three Lineup - 콜라보레이션 42 X
화장품 브랜드 릴리바이레드와의 콜라보레이션 2020년 7월, 덴스와 릴리바이레드의 콜라보레이션을 통해 ‘VON VOYAGE EDITION’ 이 출시되었다. 릴리바이레드는 해서린, 디어오운 등을 운영하고 있는 엠피한강 소...
44
45
three Lineup - 콜라보레이션 46 02 PROSPECS : OUR REAL GAME BEGINS X
47 스포츠 브랜드 프로스펙스와의 콜라보레이션 2021년 4월, 덴스와 프로스펙스의 콜라보레이션을 통해 ‘OUR REAL GAME STARTS’ 콜렉션이 출시되었다. 해당 콜렉션은 1988년 서울 올림픽을 덴스와 프로스...
48
49 Interview four
50 four Thencer Interview - 소비자 인터뷰 1 소비자 20세, 주민영 안녕하세요. 간단한 자기소개 부탁드립니다! 안녕하세요. 저는 현재 공과대학에 재학중인 대학생 주민영입니다. 처음 덴스를 알게 된...
51 collect book letter sticker pv c se w in g p o uc h d ia ry 덴스의 제품을 얼마나 자주 구매하시나요? 솔직히 자주 구매하는 편은 아니지만, 스티커의 경우에는 다 사용하...
52 four Thencer Interview - 소비자 인터뷰 2 소비자 23세, 이나경 안녕하세요. 간단한 자기소개 부탁드립니다! 안녕하세요. 저는 다이어리 꾸미기와 사진 찍기가 취미인 대학생 이나경입니다. 처음 덴...
53 그렇다면 덴스 쇼룸도 방문해 보셨나요? 그럼요. 처음 방문했을 때의 신선함이 아직도 잊혀지지 않아요. 저는 브랜드의 쇼룸이나 소품샵 같은 곳에 방문하는 것을 좋아하는데, 덴스의 쇼룸은 다른 곳들과는 확실히 달랐어요...
54
55 Analysis five
20 56 연상 네트워크 기억 모델 five Brand Analysis - 브랜드 순자본 제품 이미지 브랜드요소 투명 지갑 포스터 인스타그램 서브 계정 (thence_thencer) 공식 계정 (thencestudio)...
21 57 브랜드 개성 덴스가 사람이라면? 타 브랜드와 확연히 비교되는, 명확한 덴스의 브랜드 개성. 좀더 자세히 알아보자. 유행에 민감한 20대 여성. 스트릿 패션을 즐겨 입고, 개성있으며, 꾸미는 것을 좋아한다. 머...
20 20 58 브랜드 포지셔닝 맵 five Brand Analysis - 브랜드 순자본 매니아적인 제품군이 다양한 제품군이 한정적인 THENCE 마찌 earpearp 다이노탱 루카랩 대중적인 다양한 제품군은 덴스의 명...
21 21 59 브랜드 공명 모델 공명 네이밍, 로고 , url, 브랜드 채널(인스타그램), 쇼룸 등 힙한, 세련된, 유행을 선도하는 아기자기한 수집하고 싶은 꾸미는 재미가 있는 독특한 혁신적인 SNS로 소통 시즌마다 ...
60
61 Solution six
six Problem & Solution 62 소비자와의 쌍방 커뮤니케이션 부족 PROBLEM 덴스의 디자인문구 등 제품들은 타 문구 브랜드와 실용성은 비슷하거나 더 낮지만, 이에 비해 비싸다는 의견이 많습니다. 예를 ...
63 1. 온라인 채널을 통한 쌍방 커뮤니케이션 제품 아이디어 공모 등 이벤트를 개최하여 소비자들이 제품 개발에 직접 참여할 수 있도록 한다. 단, 덴스 고유의 디자인은 침범해서는 안 되므로 아이디어 위주로 공모를 받고...
six Problem & Solution 64 덴스의 제품들은 타 제품들에 비해 비싼 편이나, 이는 덴스 고유의 특별한 디자인에 대한 타당한 가격이라고 생각한다. 따라서, 가격을 내리는 전략보다는 소비자들이 비싼 가격을...
65
20 66
21 67
68
69 제작자 이주영 2021. 05. 26. lydiapretty@naver.com 도움주신 분들 자료 출처 인터뷰에 응해 주신 주민영, 이나경 님 함께 고생하신 정예준 님 THENCE 공식 홈페이지 http://the...
THENCE 브랜드북 : 숙명여대 홍보광고학과 이주영
Marketing
10 views
May. 27, 2021

THENCE 브랜드북 : 숙명여대 홍보광고학과 이주영

숙명여자대학교 홍보광고학과 '브랜드커뮤니케이션전략' 브랜드북입니다.

THENCE 브랜드북 : 숙명여대 홍보광고학과 이주영

