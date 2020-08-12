Successfully reported this slideshow.
Prosthetic Options In Implant Dentistry NAMITHA AP 2ND MDS DEPT.OF PROSTHODONTICS
Implant dentistry Diagnosis of the patient’s condition Many treatment options Introduction Traditional dentistry Completel...
Patients are missing teeth, not implants!  ideal goals of implant dentistry are to replace a patient’s missing teeth to ...
historically Predetermined implant bone available for implant insertion dictated the number and locations of dental implan...
cost were the primary factor in establishing a treatment plan Most do not express serious concerns whether the restoration...
REMOVABLE IMPANT SUPPORTED PROSTHESES soft tissues are also used to support the prosthesis implants are inserted into the ...
The anterior mandible has the greatest bone height in any region of the jaws. The incisal edge of a tooth is usually more ...
FIXED RESTORATIONS IN COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY EDENTUOUS PATIENTS edentulous patients often believe the implant teeth are b...
 Most often, treatment plans for completely edentulous patients consist of a maxillary denture and a mandibular overdentu...
visualize the final restoration at the onset with a fixed-implant restoration individual areas of ideal or key abutment su...
PARTIALLY EDENTULOUS PROSTHESIS DESIGN  The fewer natural teeth missing, the better the indication for a fixed partial de...
Prosthetic options  In 1989, Misch  used to communicate the appearance of the final prosthesis to all of the implant tea...
Fixed prosthesis FP 1  to replace only the anatomical crowns of the missing natural teeth.  minimal loss of hard and sof...
 most often desired in the maxillary anterior region (esthetic zone during smiling ) Cervical diameter Natural teeth 6.5-...
OCCLUSAL TABLE OF CROWN  modified in unesthetic regions to conform to the implant size and position and to direct vertica...
 difficult to achieve when more than two adjacent teeth are missing. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevie...
RESTORATIVE MATERIAL  material of choice - porcelain to noble-metal alloy.  A noble-metal substructure can easily be sep...
FP2  Volume and topography of the available bone are more apical compared with the ideal bone position of a natural root ...
 The patient and the clinician should be aware from the onset of treatment that the final FP-2 prosthetic teeth will appe...
The appearance of the lower anterior teeth is primarily evaluated during sibilant sounds of speech, and older patients sho...
 As the patient becomes older, the maxillary esthetic zone is altered.  Whereas only 10% of younger patients do not show...
 The low lip position of the mandibular lip during speech is not affected as much as the maxillary lip during the high sm...
 On occasion, the implant may even be placed in an embrasure between two teeth.  This often occurs when replacing mandib...
RESTORATIVE MATERIAL  The material of choice for an FP-2 prosthesis is precious metal to porcelain.  The amount and cont...
FP3  Appears to replace the natural teeth crowns and has pink- colored restorative materials to replace a portion of the ...
 The ideal high smile line occurs in almost 70% of the population and the maxillary lip displays the interdental papilla ...
 The patient may also have greater esthetic demands even when the teeth are out of the esthetic smile and speech zones. ...
The addition of gingival-tone acrylic or porcelain for a more natural FP appearance is often indicated with multiple impla...
 There are basically two approaches for an FP-3 prosthesis: (1) a hybrid restoration of denture teeth and acrylic with a ...
primary factor that determines the restoration material is the amount of crown height space EXCESSIVE CROWN HEIGHT SPACE p...
Hybrid restoration  An alternative to the traditional porcelain–metal FP  This restoration design uses a smaller metal f...
 Implants placed too facial or lingual or in embrasures  when vertical bone has been lost  greater crown heights allow ...
There are two types of RPs based on support, retention, and stability of the restoration  Patients are able to remove the...
 The most common removable implant prostheses are overdentures for completely edentulous patients. Misch CE. Dental Impla...
CLASSIFICATION OF PROSTHESIS MOVEMENT (MISCH 1985)  Evaluates the directions of movement of the implant- supported prosth...
PM 0  If the prosthesis is rigid when in place but can be removed, the PM is labeled PM-0 regardless of the attachments u...
PM 2  hingelike PM permits movement in two planes (PM-2) and most often uses a hingelike attachment. For example  Dolder...
Hader bar may be used for a PM-2 when posterior ridge shapes are favorable and soft tissue is firm enough to limit prosthe...
systems to function efficiently, the hinge attachment needs to be perpendicular to the axis of prosthesis rotation, so the...
PM 3 PM 4 PM 6  MESIAL,DISTAL FACIAL AND LINGUAL  MAGNETS DOLDER BAR WITH SPACER AND CLIP
RP 4  RP completely supported by the implants, teeth, or both.  The restoration is rigid when inserted: overdenture atta...
IMPLANT PLACEMENT CRITERIA FOR RP4 PROSTHESIS  Different than that for an FP  Denture teeth and acrylic require more pro...
 The implants in an RP-4 prosthesis (and an FP-2 or FP-3 restoration) should be placed in the mesiodistal position for th...
 The RP-4 prosthesis may have the same appearance as an FP-1, FP-2, or FP-3 restoration.  A porcelain-to-metal prosthesi...
RP 5  RP-5 is an RP combining implant and soft tissue support.  amount of implant support is variable.  A completely ed...
 The primary advantage of an RP-5 restoration is the reduced cost because fewer implants may be inserted compared with a ...
 A preimplant treatment denture may be fabricated to evaluate to occlusal vertical dimension or ensure the patient’s esth...
 The clinician and the patient should realize that the bone will continue to resorb in the soft tissue–borne regions of t...
Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E- Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.579 MANDIBULAR OVERDENTURE TREATMENT O...
Overdenture option 1 O-ring or Locator design.
stability and support of the prosthesis are gained primarily from the anatomy of the mandible and prosthesis design, which...
Disadvantages Poor implant support and stability Decrease in occlusal force Increase in prosthetic maintenance appointment...
 The ultimate goal in the treatment plan is to convert OD-1 patients to a RP-4 or fixed prosthesis with more implant supp...
Overdenture option 2 O-ring attachments are also positioned equal distance off the midline. Attachments are placed paralle...
 Reduced loading forces are exerted on two anterior implantswhen splinted with a bar compared with individual implants. ...
The ideal distance between the implants is in the 14- to 16-mm range or B and D positions. Implants placed closer than the...
Implants in the A, E position were splinted together with a bar. The prosthesis screw became loose on the A implant, which...
Overdenture option 3  Three root form implants are placed in the A, C, and E positions  A superstructure bar connects th...
In the future convert it in to RP 4 OR any FP
Overdenture option 4  The cantilevered superstructure is a feature of the four or more implant treatment options in a com...
Arch shape affects the anteroposterior (A-P) distance. A, The square arch form is less than 5 mm. B, The ovoid arch form o...
A-P spread between implants in the A, E and D, B positions is greater and therefore permits a longer distal cantilever. Th...
Advantages  Greater occlusal load support, lateral prosthesis stability, and improved retention.  The prosthesis loads t...
Overdenture option 5  The amount of the distal bar cantilever is related (in part) to the A-P distance.
 continued bone loss in the posterior mandible.  If no prosthetic load is on the posterior bone, the resorption process ...
CONCLUSION Gives a desired prosthodontics result • Additional foundation units Patient factors • Psychological and anatomi...
designed similar to traditional tooth- supported restorations. implants and treatment surrounding this specific result can...
References  Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.  Oda K, Kanazawa M, Take...
  1. 1. Prosthetic Options In Implant Dentistry NAMITHA AP 2ND MDS DEPT.OF PROSTHODONTICS
  2. 2. Implant dentistry Diagnosis of the patient’s condition Many treatment options Introduction Traditional dentistry Completely edentulous patients Limited options- CD Partial edentulism More options exits there are limitations because the dentist cannot add abutments Restoration design is directly related to the existing oral condition. provide a range of abutment locations in either completely or partially edentulous patients BONE AUGMENTATION ADDS MORE OPTIONS Implant dentistry Maximum options Treatment plan of choice PROBLEMPATIENT Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.193
  3. 3. Patients are missing teeth, not implants!  ideal goals of implant dentistry are to replace a patient’s missing teeth to  regardless of the previous atrophy, disease, or injury of the stomatognathic system  It is the final restoration, not the implants, that accomplishes these goals Blueprints indicate the finest details for buildings and are fabricated before the actual construction begins The end result should be clearly identified before the project begins and even before foundation requirements are established. BLUEPRINTS NORMAL CONTOUR COMFORT FUNCTION ESTHETICS SPEECH HEALTH Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.193
  4. 4. historically Predetermined implant bone available for implant insertion dictated the number and locations of dental implants The prosthesis was determined Reintroduced with computed tomography technology directed toward finding existing bone locations for implant insertion. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.193 To satisfy predictably a patient’s needs and desires, the prosthesis should first be designed.
  5. 5. cost were the primary factor in establishing a treatment plan Most do not express serious concerns whether the restoration is fixed or removable as long as specific problems are addressed Some patients have a strong psychological need to have a fixed prosthesis (FP) as similar to natural teeth as possible. COMPLETELY EDENTULOUS PROSTHESIS DESIGN Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.194 predictable Cost effective Patients anatomical needs Personal desires Axiom of implant treatment
  6. 6. REMOVABLE IMPANT SUPPORTED PROSTHESES soft tissues are also used to support the prosthesis implants are inserted into the anterior regions of the jaws (improved retention and stability ) chance of food entrapment Attachments need replacement acrylic denture teeth wear faster than porcelain to metal Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.194
  7. 7. The anterior mandible has the greatest bone height in any region of the jaws. The incisal edge of a tooth is usually more facial, hence the implant often engages the lingual plate of bone. more available bone in height than the posterior regions Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.319 Posterior regions of the jaws also resorb four times or faster than anterior regions
  8. 8. FIXED RESTORATIONS IN COMPLETELY OR PARTIALLY EDENTUOUS PATIENTS edentulous patients often believe the implant teeth are better than their experience with compromised natural teeth. INDICATIONS patient has abundant bone and implants have already been placed, the lack of crown height space fewer complications than overdentures Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.194
  9. 9.  Most often, treatment plans for completely edentulous patients consist of a maxillary denture and a mandibular overdenture with two implants.  When this available bone dimension is lost, the patient will have more difficulty with retention and stability of the restoration in either arch.  diagnose the amount of bone loss and its consequences on facial esthetics, function, and psychological and overall health.  Patients should be made aware of future compromises in bone loss and its associated problems with minimal treatment options Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.194
  10. 10. visualize the final restoration at the onset with a fixed-implant restoration individual areas of ideal or key abutment support are determined assess whether it is possible to place the implants to support the intended prosthesis The patient’s force factors and bone density in the region of implant support are evaluated The additional implants to support the expected forces on the prosthesis designed implant size and design selected to match force and area conditions available bone evaluated to assess whether it is possible to place the implants to support the intended prosthesis inadequate bone or implant abutment situations, the existing oral conditions must be improved The mind of the patient must be modified to accept a different prosthesis type and its limitations.
  11. 11. PARTIALLY EDENTULOUS PROSTHESIS DESIGN  The fewer natural teeth missing, the better the indication for a fixed partial denture.  Fixed partial denture is completely implant supported rather than joining implants to teeth leads to the use of more implants in the treatment plan.  Cost disadvantage BUT significant intraoral health benefits.  added implants in the edentulous site results in fewer pontics, more retentive units in the restoration, and less stress to the supporting bone.  complications are reduced, and implant and prosthesis longevity are increased Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.195
  12. 12. Prosthetic options  In 1989, Misch  used to communicate the appearance of the final prosthesis to all of the implant team members, including the laboratory and patient. replace partial (one tooth or several) or total dentitions and may be cemented or screw retained depend on the amount of implant support, retention, and stability, not the appearance of the prosthesis inability of the patient to remove the prosthesis These options depend on the amount of hard and soft tissue structures replaced and the aspects of the prosthesis in the esthetic zone.
  13. 13. Fixed prosthesis FP 1  to replace only the anatomical crowns of the missing natural teeth.  minimal loss of hard and soft tissues  The volume and position of the residual bone must permit ideal placement of the implant in a location similar to the root of a natural tooth  Final restoration appears very similar in size and contour  most traditional FPs used to restore or replace natural crowns of teeth. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.195
  14. 14.  most often desired in the maxillary anterior region (esthetic zone during smiling ) Cervical diameter Natural teeth 6.5-10.5 mm Oval to triangular in cross section Implant abutment 4-5 mm Round in cross secton Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.196 Thin labial bone lying over the facial aspect of a maxillary anterior root remodels after tooth loss and the crest width shifts to the palate, decreasing 40% within the first 2 years.
  15. 15. OCCLUSAL TABLE OF CROWN  modified in unesthetic regions to conform to the implant size and position and to direct vertical forces to the implant body  Eg. posterior mandibular implant-supported prostheses have narrower occlusal tables at the expense of the buccal contour because the implant is smaller in diameter and placed in the central fossa region of the tooth.  Maxillary posterior teeth often have reduced occlusal tables from the palatal aspect because the buccal cusp is often within the esthetic zone Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.197
  16. 16.  difficult to achieve when more than two adjacent teeth are missing. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.197 • The width or height of the crestal bone is frequently lacking after the loss of multiple adjacent natural teeth BONE AUGMENTATION • no interdental papillae in edentulous ridges - required to improve the interproximal gingival contour SOFT TISSUE AUGMENTATION open “black” triangular spaces (where papillae should usually be present) when the patient smiles.
  17. 17. RESTORATIVE MATERIAL  material of choice - porcelain to noble-metal alloy.  A noble-metal substructure can easily be separated and soldered in case of a nonpassive fit at the metal try-in, and noble metals in contact with implants corrode less than nonprecious alloys.  Any history of exudate around a subgingival base metal margin will dramatically increase the corrosion effect between the implant and the base metal.  A single tooth FP-1 crown may use aluminum oxide cores and porcelain crowns or ceramic abutments and porcelain crowns.  However, the risk of fracture may increase with the latter scenario because impact forces are greater on implants than natural teeth. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.197
  18. 18. FP2  Volume and topography of the available bone are more apical compared with the ideal bone position of a natural root (1–2 mm below the cement–enamel junction) An FP-2 fixed prosthesis appears to restore the anatomical crown and a portion of the root of the natural tooth. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.198 Incisal edge of the restoration is in the correct position gingival third of the crown is overextended, usually apical and lingual to the position of the original tooth Restorations are similar to teeth exhibiting periodontal bone loss and gingival recession
  19. 19.  The patient and the clinician should be aware from the onset of treatment that the final FP-2 prosthetic teeth will appear longer than healthy natural teeth (without bone loss).  esthetic zone of a patient is established during smiling in the maxillary arch.  The number of teeth displayed in a smile is variable.  Only 4% of our patients display almost all the maxillary teeth during a smile  If the teeth do not show during smiling or speech, an FP-2 restoration is not a compromise. The number of teeth observed during a high smile line is variable. Almost 50% of patients display the teeth up to a first premolar. Fewer than 4% of patients display the maxillary teeth to the first molar. (Adapted from Tjan AH, Miller GD, The JG: Some esthetic factors in a smile, J Prosthet Dent 51:24-28, 1984.) Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.198
  20. 20. The appearance of the lower anterior teeth is primarily evaluated during sibilant sounds of speech, and older patients show more teeth than younger patients.  The low lip position is evaluated during sibilant sounds of speech (e.g., Mississippi).  It is not unusual for patients to show less lower anterior teeth during smiling, especially in younger patients.  Older patients are most likely to show the anterior teeth and gingiva during speech, with men showing more than women Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.199
  21. 21.  As the patient becomes older, the maxillary esthetic zone is altered.  Whereas only 10% of younger patients do not show any soft tissue during smiling  30% of 60-year-old adults and 50% of 80- year-old adults do not display gingival regions during smiling If the high lip line during smiling or the low lip line during speech does not display the cervical regions; longer teeth are usually of no esthetic consequence Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.199
  22. 22.  The low lip position of the mandibular lip during speech is not affected as much as the maxillary lip during the high smile line.  Rarely do younger or middle-age patients show the lower gingival during speech.  Only 10% of older patients show the mandibular soft tissue during speech.  Hence, FP-2 restorations in the mandible are common and usually of no compromise  A multiple-unit FP-2 restoration does not require as specific an implant position in the mesial or distal position because the cervical contour is not displayed during function.  The implant position may be chosen in relation to bone width, angulation, or hygienic considerations rather than purely esthetic demands (compared with the FP-1 prosthesis). Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.199
  23. 23.  On occasion, the implant may even be placed in an embrasure between two teeth.  This often occurs when replacing mandibular anterior teeth with a full-arch fixed restoration.  If this occurs, the incisal two thirds of the two crowns should be ideal in width, as though the implants were not present.  Only the cervical region is compromised.  Although the implant is not positioned in an ideal mesiodistal position, it should be placed in the correct faciallingual position to ensure that contour, hygiene, and direction of forces are not compromised Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.199
  24. 24. RESTORATIVE MATERIAL  The material of choice for an FP-2 prosthesis is precious metal to porcelain.  The amount and contour of the metal work is different than for an FP-1 restoration and is more relevant in an FP-2 prosthesis because the amount of additional volume of tooth replacement increases the risk of unsupported porcelain in the final prosthesis, when the metal work is undercontoured. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.199 Precious metals are indicated for implant restorations to decrease the risk of corrosion and improve the accuracy of the casting because nonprecious metals shrink more during the casting process.
  25. 25. FP3  Appears to replace the natural teeth crowns and has pink- colored restorative materials to replace a portion of the soft tissue, especially the interdental papillae.  As with the FP-2 prosthesis, the original available bone height has decreased by natural resorption or osteoplasty at the time of implant placement.  To place the incisal edge of the teeth in proper position for esthetics, function, lip support, and speech, the excessive vertical dimension to be restored requires teeth that are unnatural in length.  Patient may have a normal to high maxillary lip line during smiling or a low mandibular lip line during speech.  As a consequence, the soft tissue drape should also be replaced.  Prosthetic replacement of the soft tissue drape (FP-3 prosthesis) is most often desirable when multiple adjacent teeth are missing Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200
  26. 26.  The ideal high smile line occurs in almost 70% of the population and the maxillary lip displays the interdental papilla of the maxillary anterior teeth but not the soft tissue above the midcervical regions  Approximately 7% of men and 14% of women have a high smile or “gummy” smile and display the interdental papillae and at least some of the gingival tissues above the free gingival margin of the teeth.  Patients in both of these categories of high lip line should have the soft tissue replaced by either the prostheses or the patient’s soft tissue Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E- Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,201
  27. 27.  The patient may also have greater esthetic demands even when the teeth are out of the esthetic smile and speech zones.  Patients complain that the display of longer teeth appears unnatural even though they must lift or move their lips in unnatural positions to see the covered regions of the teeth.  As a result of the restored gingival color of the FP-3, the teeth have a more natural appearance in size and shape, and the pink restorative material mimics the interdental papillae and cervical emergence region Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,202
  28. 28. The addition of gingival-tone acrylic or porcelain for a more natural FP appearance is often indicated with multiple implant abutments because bone loss is common with these conditions, and the soft tissue drape is more difficult to appear ideal Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,203
  29. 29.  There are basically two approaches for an FP-3 prosthesis: (1) a hybrid restoration of denture teeth and acrylic with a metal substructure16 (2) a porcelain–metal restoration  An FP-3 porcelain-to-metal restoration is more difficult to fabricate for the laboratory technician than an FP-2 prosthesis.  The pink porcelain is harder to make appear as soft tissue and usually requires more baking cycles.  This increases the risk of porosity or porcelain fracture. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics- E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,203
  30. 30. primary factor that determines the restoration material is the amount of crown height space EXCESSIVE CROWN HEIGHT SPACE porcelain–metal restoration will have a large amount of metal in the substructure • PORCELAIN THICKNESS NOT > 2mm increase in porcelain fracture acts as a heat sink and complicates the application of porcelain during the fabrication of the prosthesis. as the metal cools after casting, the thinner regions of metal cool first and create porosities in the structure. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E- Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,203 fracture of the framework after loading when the casting is reinserted into the oven to bake the porcelain, the heat is maintained within the casting at different rates; thus, the porcelain cool-down rate is variable, which increases the risk of porcelain fracture weight and cost
  31. 31. Hybrid restoration  An alternative to the traditional porcelain–metal FP  This restoration design uses a smaller metal framework, with denture teeth and acrylic to join these elements together.  Less expensive  highly esthetic because of the premade denture teeth and acrylic pink soft tissue replacements.  Intermediary acrylic between the denture teeth and framework may reduce the impact force of dynamic occlusal loads.  easier to repair in the case of porcelain fracture because the denture tooth may be replaced with less risk than adding porcelain to a traditional porcelain–metal restoration Fatigue of acrylic is greater than the traditional prosthesis; therefore, repair of the restoration is more commonly needed.
  32. 32.  Implants placed too facial or lingual or in embrasures  when vertical bone has been lost  greater crown heights allow the correction of incisal edge positions  extremely high smile lip line Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,203 Greater moment of force is placed on the implant cervical regions, especially during lateral forces (e.g., mandibular excursions or with cantilevered restorations). INDICATIONS FOR FP2/FP3 In the maxillary arch, wide open embrasures between the implants may cause food impaction or speech problems. often extended or juxtaposed to the maxillary soft tissue so that speech is not impaired
  33. 33. There are two types of RPs based on support, retention, and stability of the restoration  Patients are able to remove the restoration but not the implant supported superstructure attached to the abutments.  The difference in the two categories of removable restorations is not in appearance (as it is in the fixed categories).  Instead, the two removable categories are primarily determined by the amount of implant support. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,203,204
  34. 34.  The most common removable implant prostheses are overdentures for completely edentulous patients. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.575
  35. 35. CLASSIFICATION OF PROSTHESIS MOVEMENT (MISCH 1985)  Evaluates the directions of movement of the implant- supported prosthesis  not the overall range of motion for the individual attachment; therefore, the amount of PM is the primary concern.  An overdenture is by definition removable, but in function or parafunction, the prosthesis may not move. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.580 PM-0 •does not have movement during function PM-2 •with hinge motion PM-3 •Apical and hinge motion PM-4 •Movement in 4 directions PM-6 •Movement in all directions
  36. 36. PM 0  If the prosthesis is rigid when in place but can be removed, the PM is labeled PM-0 regardless of the attachments used.  O-rings may provide motion in six different directions.  But if four O-rings are placed along a complete arch bar and the prosthesis rests on the bar, the situation may result in a PM- 0 restoration
  37. 37. PM 2  hingelike PM permits movement in two planes (PM-2) and most often uses a hingelike attachment. For example  Dolder bar and clip without a spacer or Hader bar and clip are the most commonly used hingelike attachments. • EGG shaped in cross section • A clip attachment may rotate directly on the Dolder bar • Flexes to apower of 3 DOLDER BAR • ROUND in cross section • More flexible • Flex to the power of four HADER BAR apron is added to the tissue side of the Hader bar to limit metal flexure contribute to unretained abutments or bar fracture
  38. 38. Hader bar may be used for a PM-2 when posterior ridge shapes are favorable and soft tissue is firm enough to limit prosthesis rotation. A cross-section of the Hader bar and clip system reveals that the apron, by which the system gains strength compared with a round bar design Transforms the prosthesis and bar into a more rigid assembly
  39. 39. systems to function efficiently, the hinge attachment needs to be perpendicular to the axis of prosthesis rotation, so the PM also will be in two planes (i.e., PM-2). If the Hader or Dolder bar is at an angle or parallel to the direction of desired rotation, the prosthesis is more rigid and may resemble a PM- 0 system
  40. 40. PM 3 PM 4 PM 6  MESIAL,DISTAL FACIAL AND LINGUAL  MAGNETS DOLDER BAR WITH SPACER AND CLIP
  41. 41. RP 4  RP completely supported by the implants, teeth, or both.  The restoration is rigid when inserted: overdenture attachments usually connect the RP to a low- profile tissue bar or superstructure that splints the implant abutments.  Usually five to seven implants in the mandible and six to eight implants in the maxilla are required to fabricate completely implant supported RP-4 prostheses in patients with favorable dental criteria Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,204
  42. 42. IMPLANT PLACEMENT CRITERIA FOR RP4 PROSTHESIS  Different than that for an FP  Denture teeth and acrylic require more prosthetic space for the removable restoration.  A superstructure and overdenture attachments must often be added to the implant abutments.  This requires a more lingual and apical implant placement compared with the implant position for an FP. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,204
  43. 43.  The implants in an RP-4 prosthesis (and an FP-2 or FP-3 restoration) should be placed in the mesiodistal position for the best biomechanical and hygienic situation.  On occasion, the position of an attachment on the superstructure or prosthesis may also affect the amount of spacing between the implants.  For example, a Hader clip requires the mesiodistal implant spacing to be greater than 6 mm from edge to edge and as a consequence reduces the number of implants that may be placed between the mental foramina. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,204
  44. 44.  The RP-4 prosthesis may have the same appearance as an FP-1, FP-2, or FP-3 restoration.  A porcelain-to-metal prosthesis with attachments in selected abutment crowns can be fabricated for patients with the cosmetic desire of an FP.  The overdenture attachments permit improved oral hygiene or allow the patient to sleep without the excess forces of nocturnal bruxism on the prosthesis. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,204,332
  45. 45. RP 5  RP-5 is an RP combining implant and soft tissue support.  amount of implant support is variable.  A completely edentulous mandibular overdenture may have (1) two of three anterior implants independent of each other primarily for retention (2) splinted implants in the canine regions to enhance retention and stability (3) three splinted implants in the premolar and central incisor areas to provide improved retention and lateral stability (4) four or five implants splinted with a cantilevered bar to improve retention, stability, and support which reduces soft tissue abrasions and limits the amount of soft tissue coverage needed for prosthesis support. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.204
  46. 46.  The primary advantage of an RP-5 restoration is the reduced cost because fewer implants may be inserted compared with a fixed restoration and there is less demand for bone augmentation, often required for additional implants.  The prosthesis is very similar to traditional overdentures supported by natural teeth Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.204
  47. 47.  A preimplant treatment denture may be fabricated to evaluate to occlusal vertical dimension or ensure the patient’s esthetic satisfaction.  This technique is especially indicated for patients with demanding needs and desires regarding the final esthetic result or with severely reduced vertical dimensions with their present prosthesis.  The implant dentist can also use the treatment denture as a guide for implant placement.  The patient can also wear the treatment prosthesis during the healing stage.  After the implants are uncovered, the superstructure is fabricated within the guidelines of the existing treatment restoration.  After this is achieved, the preimplant treatment prosthesis may be converted to the RP-4 or RP-5 restoration. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.200,204
  48. 48.  The clinician and the patient should realize that the bone will continue to resorb in the soft tissue–borne regions of the prosthesis.  Relines and occlusal adjustments every few years are common maintenance requirements of an RP-5 restoration.  Bone resorption in the posterior regions with RP-5 restorations may occur two to three times faster than the resorption found with full dentures.  This can be a factor when considering this type of treatment in young patients despite the lesser cost and low failure rate. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.204
  49. 49. Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E- Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.579 MANDIBULAR OVERDENTURE TREATMENT OPTIONS
  50. 50. Overdenture option 1 O-ring or Locator design.
  51. 51. stability and support of the prosthesis are gained primarily from the anatomy of the mandible and prosthesis design, which is similar to a complete denture.
  52. 52. Disadvantages Poor implant support and stability Decrease in occlusal force Increase in prosthetic maintenance appointments Posterior bone resorption A, A panoramic radiograph of two independent implants in a division D mandible. B, One implant failed, and the mandible fractured through the failed implant site. two-mandibular implant overdenture should oppose a complete denture. Otherwise, instability and sore spots are common related to the implant overdenture. The support requirements of the posterior regions of the mandible are reduced when opposing a complete denture
  53. 53.  The ultimate goal in the treatment plan is to convert OD-1 patients to a RP-4 or fixed prosthesis with more implant support and stability before the loss of the posterior bone in the mandible occurs behind the foraminae.  As soon as the patient can afford two more implants, the implants should be placed in the A and E position, and all four ABDE implants should be connected with a bar that may be cantilevered to the posterior and help reduce the posterior bone loss.
  54. 54. Overdenture option 2 O-ring attachments are also positioned equal distance off the midline. Attachments are placed parallel to each other and at the some occlusal height.
  55. 55.  Reduced loading forces are exerted on two anterior implantswhen splinted with a bar compared with individual implants.  The bar is designed to position the attachments an equal distance off the midline parallel to each other at the same occlusal height and in a similar angulation to provide added retention
  56. 56. The ideal distance between the implants is in the 14- to 16-mm range or B and D positions. Implants placed closer than the B, D position will result in reduced prosthesis stability during function whether they are connected or independent units. The connecting bar should not be cantilevered to the distal from the two implants
  57. 57. Implants in the A, E position were splinted together with a bar. The prosthesis screw became loose on the A implant, which resulted in a long cantilever on the E implant, which then failed.
  58. 58. Overdenture option 3  Three root form implants are placed in the A, C, and E positions  A superstructure bar connects the implants but with no distal cantilever  The A-C-E implant and bar position is much more stable than the B-D position for the prosthesis.
  59. 59. In the future convert it in to RP 4 OR any FP
  60. 60. Overdenture option 4  The cantilevered superstructure is a feature of the four or more implant treatment options in a completely edentulous arch for three reasons: 1. increase in implant support compared with OD-1 to OD-3. 2. biomechanical position of the splinted implants is improved in an ovoid or tapering arch form compared with OD-1 or OD-2. 3. additional retention provided by the fourth implant for the superstructure bar, which limits the risk of prosthetic screw loosening and other related complications of cantilevered restorations.
  61. 61. Arch shape affects the anteroposterior (A-P) distance. A, The square arch form is less than 5 mm. B, The ovoid arch form often has an A-P distance of 5 to 8 mm. C, A tapered arch form has the greatest A-P distance, larger than 8 mm. The mandibular arch form may be square, tapering, or ovoid. Square arch forms limit the A-P spread between implants and may not be able to counter the effect of a distal cantilever. Therefore, rarely are distal cantilevers designed for square arch forms
  62. 62. A-P spread between implants in the A, E and D, B positions is greater and therefore permits a longer distal cantilever. This A-P spread is usually 8 to 10 mm in these arch forms and therefore often permits a cantilever up to 10 mm from the A and E positions
  63. 63. Advantages  Greater occlusal load support, lateral prosthesis stability, and improved retention.  The prosthesis loads the soft tissue over the buccal shelf and the first and second molars and retromolar pad regions.  amount of occlusal force on the implant system is reduced (compared with a fixed restriction or RP-4 prosthesis) because the bar does not extend to the molar position, where the forces are greater. Disadvantages  The OD-4 treatment option is the lowest treatment rendered when the patient has maxillary teeth.  The greater vertical and horizontal forces to the mandibular IOD require anterior disclusion in excursions to decrease the bite force.  As such, more anterior implants are required under these conditions The next treatment plan option for the patient with a moderate financial budget is to add an additional implant in the future in one of the first molar positions (preferred) or the C position. Both of these options increase the A-P spread to fabricate a RP-4 prosthesis with an enhanced implant system support. The goal is to convert all patients eventually to a RP-4 or fixed restoration, to prevent posterior bone loss and its associated disadvantages (including esthetics of the posterior facial regions).
  64. 64. Overdenture option 5  The amount of the distal bar cantilever is related (in part) to the A-P distance.
  65. 65.  continued bone loss in the posterior mandible.  If no prosthetic load is on the posterior bone, the resorption process is delayed considerably and often reversed.  Even when no posterior implants are inserted, the cantilevered barand overdenture avoid load to the posterior residual ridge and often halt its resorption process.  completely implant-supported prostheses often increase the amount of posterior bone height even when no posterior implants are inserted.  better option to prevent this posterior bone loss and increase the A-P spread is the insertion of one or more posterior implants before the bone atrophy has occurred. The OD-5 treatment  indicated when the patient desires a RP-4 or fixed restoration, the arch form is square for a RP-5 prosthesis, or the maxillary arch has natural teeth (especially in a young patient or male patient)
  66. 66. CONCLUSION Gives a desired prosthodontics result • Additional foundation units Patient factors • Psychological and anatomical needs and desires of the patient Design prosthesis • That satisfies these goals and eliminates the existing problems Benefits of implant dentsitry • realized only when the prosthesis is first discussed and determined • An organized treatment approach based on the prosthesis permits predictable therapy results. Prosthesis may be fixed or removable for completely edentulous patients, fixed restorations are planned for most partially edentulous patients Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E- Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.205
  67. 67. designed similar to traditional tooth- supported restorations. implants and treatment surrounding this specific result can be established. FP-1 prosthesis, when desired, may have a narrow implant inserted rather than an osteoplasty and a larger diameter implant Amount of support required for an implant prosthesis FP3/FP2 FP1 Prosthetic option first factor to determine overall implant treatment plan Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.205
  68. 68. Related articles Comparison of fixed implant‐supported prostheses, removable implant‐supported prostheses, and complete dentures: patient satisfaction and oral health‐related quality of life.  Oh SH, Kim Y, Park JY, Jung YJ, Kim SK, Park SY. Clinical oral implants research. 2016 Feb;27(2):e31-7. : The purpose of this study was to compare patient satisfaction and oral health-related quality of life (OHRQoL) among fully edentulous patients treated with either fixed implantsupported prostheses (FP), removable implant-supported prostheses (RP), or complete dentures (CD).
  69. 69. Rehabilitation of Maxillofacialtrauma Patient with Dental Implants: A Case Report
  70. 70. Patient-reported outcome measures of edentulous patients restored with implant-supported removable and fixed prostheses: A systematic review  Overall, the OHRQoL and satisfaction of edentulous patients were significantly improved after wearing implant-supported prosthesis compared to their OHRQoL and satisfaction ratings before treatment.  These improvements can be found in almost all domains, including comfort, function, aesthetics, speech, self-esteem  When comparing between IOD and IFCD, however, the reported outcomes were inconsistent.  The majority of the reviewed studies reported that IFCD performed better in the aspects of overall satisfaction and OHRQoL  IOD being easier to maintain oral hygiene  IFCD needs to have a design that allows access for efficient oral hygiene and that patients, who receive such reconstructions, must be adequately trained for their particular prosthesis
  71. 71. Results  After prosthetic treatments, OHRQoL increased in all three groups (P < 0.05). The FP and RP groups showed no significant difference in patient satisfaction and OHRQoL, and both groups showed greater improvement compared with the CD group. Specifically, the OHRQoL dimensions of functional limitation, physical pain, psychological discomfort, and psychological disability in the FP group, and functional limitation in the RP group, improved greatly in comparison with the CD group (P < 0.05)
  72. 72. How many implants are necessary to stabilise an implant-supported maxillary overdenture?  Twenty-eight studies were included in the systematic review.  The survival rate of implants appeared to be higher when at least four implants were placed to support the overdenture, compared to less than four implants.  The survival rate of overdentures and the patient satisfaction were not influenced by the number of implants.  The metanalysis could only be performed to compare the implant survival rate of a four splinted implants group and more than 4 splinted implants group, without significant differences between both groups
  73. 73. References  Misch CE. Dental Implant Prosthetics-E-Book. Elsevier Health Sciences; 2004 Sep 20.  Oda K, Kanazawa M, Takeshita S, Minakuchi S. Influence of implant number on the movement of mandibular implant overdentures. The Journal of prosthetic dentistry. 2017 Mar 1;117(3):380-5.  Yao CJ, Cao C, Bornstein MM, Mattheos N. Patient‐reported outcome measures of edentulous patients restored with implant‐supported removable and fixed prostheses: A systematic review. Clinical oral implants research. 2018 Oct;29:241- 54.  Guenin C, Martín-Cabezas R. How many implants are necessary to stabilise an implant-supported maxillary overdenture?. Evidence-Based Dentistry. 2020 Mar;21(1):28-9.  Gandhi N, Gandhi S, Kurian N, Mehdiratta S. Rehabilitation of maxillofacialtrauma patient with dental implants: A case report. CHRISMED Journal of Health and Research. 2018 Jan 1;5(1):80.  Oh SH, Kim Y, Park JY, Jung YJ, Kim SK, Park SY. Comparison of fixed implant‐supported prostheses, removable implant‐supported prostheses, and complete dentures: patient satisfaction and oral health‐related quality of life. Clinical oral implants research. 2016 Feb;27(2):e31-7.

