~ l.JVl O~@o.cd1 ~<t'eJ ~-l '1iunnuci-lb'1~l.lnT~·LJnme:i-lvi'e:i-l~'.JVln~-lV1i'V'l, ml.lci -lb'1~l.lm1LJ n fl1e:J-lvle:M...
•I Jd fl'lA11'1t9l<& v1 l.JV O~OC9l.<i'./1~~ rnl.J~-:Jl?l~l.Jm1tlnrrm-:iYi'm~u fl'U'ULJm'i1'!J~l.J1 l'U;Wl~VI OVll.J. C9lo...
-®- ~LM V1sLJeJ-:J1'U~'U~ 1~lln "v1i11V-:11'U1'U"'-l rlli1nJ~V1J1-lfllJ'U1f1lJ llrl~n1JJf!1vfo·i-:i'UJ~lV1P11VlV l~mlm'1J ...
- m - L~CJ~ivi'11nwri & n'Vil.l Lm LL~lsLJtJ hJ?11lJ'V!l.l1nin Jl'CJ LLi;i::: m11-tlm1m~1Lrhm.i;i'Vlm CJ n1'Vl'U;l 11l.l~'...
w tmu u.n.afl'il.b ..J1m't.I Gl. nT~vi11~ae>URW.f11'V'l (i).(j) ~i;iYi1u1v..J1ni;iA11m~11'U'lJ:lJ'll'U ' (i).Ql ~i;i~..:i/...
iv.er m..Jvi. ~i;inmru1:1.JV1i..i1t.1n~wn.ii't.1vv11?1tl1L?1:1.JB "'ii'1'U1'U'IJ 'IJ hb m..Jvi. ~i;i~'U~LQV11::; (Zoning) ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

การดำเนินการป้องกันและลดอุบัติเหตุทางถนนในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ ปี 2560

31 views

Published on

การดำเนินการป้องกันและลดอุบัติเหตุทางถนนในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ ปี 2560

Published in: Education
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
31
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
0
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

การดำเนินการป้องกันและลดอุบัติเหตุทางถนนในช่วงเทศกาลสงกรานต์ ปี 2560

  1. 1. ~ l.JVl O~@o.cd1 ~<t'eJ ~-l '1iunnuci-lb'1~l.lnT~·LJnme:i-lvi'e:i-l~'.JVln~-lV1i'V'l, ml.lci -lb'1~l.lm1LJ n fl1e:J-lvle:M~'LIY1';111ru1bb'11bi1'LI11 .Ue:im1l.l1'U';JV'lVll.111:.1~ b~ nVl1e:iiJ n~ i1m1LJ~uLJ1-l1wJvh1Vf~-lVli'V1hJ'11m11:1ci-l1vJ~.LJ'e:Jl.l'11~ ~-l"Um LJ~1:.1'.JLbLJ'1-l.LJ'e:Jfl11l.J';JV1Vll.l11:.1 fo~nV11e:iiJn~ ' ~ ';11n "dla0810_dla@dla.go.th" bU'.J "sps-para@hotmail.com" 1V'lm~'4-iX1.Um~e:i-l "~-lVllV'l... 111:.1-l1'.J m1ue:i-lrl'LILb'1~'1V'leJU~bV1ti1~1-l'1-lm1'.J~ ti t>o" bb'1~Yl1-l1Yl1'111 ';11n vimm'1"1l "o-!Jlvcs:'.@-~o@cs:'." bU'.J ' , - ne:i-l~~'.J1bb'1~ci-lb'1~l.ln11U~Vl11-l1'.JvleJ-lG'.J cil'Uci-l b'1~l.Jn11~~'1.J11fl1-l'11'1-l~'.J~1'.J 1Vl1. o-!J!Jcs:'.@-~ooo l'ie:i cs:'.@@cs:'. Lv11'111. o-!J!Jcs:'.@-b~rncs:'. ...
  2. 2. •I Jd fl'lA11'1t9l<& v1 l.JV O~OC9l.<i'./1~~ rnl.J~-:Jl?l~l.Jm1tlnrrm-:iYi'm~u fl'U'ULJm'i1'!J~l.J1 l'U;Wl~VI OVll.J. C9lornoo ' v11CJ1mh-:ilVl~n1~?1-:im1uvi' ti l!'.lctbo 1:;V111-:ii'uv1 (9)(9) - C9lITT! ll.J"cr1CJLJ l!'.lctbo ij1LJ'VI r.Jm1'!Jm1~ ~ ~vn'UV1~1vi'u tl1:;'!J16du1-ff1fl1-fffl'Ll'U1um1 bM'UV11-:i'1ru;;i1 n~'U fllJ~1t.LJ1bl~:;l~LJVl1-:i ' u ) vlv-:Jb~t.11bU'U~1J1'Ul.J1n nv1Vlbi'i~fl11l.Jb~t.1-:J~vf11'ibn~vU~ b'VIVIV11-:Jfl°LJLJv1?1~1-:Jfl11l.J?lrub~t.l~v~lVI ~1-:Jf11t.i" " J.., lb~:;w~1HJ~'U'Uv-:Jtl1:;'!J161JLJ?l-:Jn111'U•th-:ib1~1tln~ li1-:i'1'U b~vbU'Uf111Uv-:J nmt,~:;~(9lfl11l.J?lrub~CJ;;J1nurumJ J .., .., rn1l.Jtl~v~nt.1V11-:it'luu~-:iV111'1 lt.~~~utltJBu~m1ri11l.Jtl~vl'lDt.1Vl1-:ifl'U'UeJ1lflv b~vi,J1ru1m1t.li::-mt15u~m1 lb~~?1iT'U?1~u8m1n1~-:i m1n;;i -:i'Utl1~mru lrn~m11ru1-:iFi~1-:i 11Vi'lV1m:;?1l.J?1v~fl~v-:in'U?1mum1ru ll~~?lfl1Y'l.ff1..1v1'Uv-:J bl~~:;.ffuv1 rr-:i-dm1n1V1"t..!l'lbU1'Vll.J1t.lf11'i;;'1b'Ll"t..!f11'i (~1"t..!1J~l~tJ~iVI bl~:;~'IJ1~l~'U)) ) ll~~m1~-:i;;i~V111;;i~1l.J/~1uV111;;,~1l.J'U1..1l~uV11-:ir11t1V1~n (V11-:iV1~1-:ibli;.JuM1..1) 1VIbllu1tlV11l.Jlli;.J1..1m1t'11l'Ll1..1-:i11..1 ' 'Uv-:i~-:i'Vli'~bl~:;e)1lflv l!'.l. ·1.h~r111..1n'Ur1mJ;]111;;i1'U~uv1 b~v'J1ru1m1:5'l'l~-:i;;i~m1;;i/v11um1;;,~1ii ll~:;m1) ' ~~6d91?11t1V111;;i~i1V111;;iV11l.Jl~LJV11-:J?l1CJ'Vl~n (V11-:J'Vlm-:ibbi;.iLJMLJ) ?11t.11v-:i (Vl1-:J'V1~1-:J6d1.J'JV1 flLJ"t..!'UV-:Jv-:iFim ' ' Llnri1v-:i~1uYi'e.i'l~'Ulb~~V1i.11v-:i1'U~1..1) bb~~1'Ll?lfl1'U~'!Jl.J'!J1.J'Vl~v'VIU1?1m'LliJmVi-:i l~e.i bU'Um1i'.1v-:i'tl11l.J ' m1~11J1..1V1~vm~v'1~1'1V1l.Jl.J1Vl'inl'i C9ll. l!'.l?I. rn'U. till. (C9lo 'i?l'Ul.J) 1vl'lln C9l) fl11l.Jb~1lnLJn11n{)'Vll.J1tJn1'Vl"t..!l'l l!'.l) 61J''U1riti'e.i'U~1 rn) ~11l1..1"'1!'1!1ru;;i11;;,1 ct) hJml'lb~l.J-Vl'l'Ll1.n'CJ ct) hJm'U61Juzj b) lb6ll-:i1'Llv1r1'1.J-01..1 ITT!) ll.J1?1''i1c;;)1ll?11i1V1mn'Ll1.n't1 ~) iiml'ltl1L"llf1'1ll'tl~e.il'l.n't.1 C9lo) 1itV11Pi'Y'lviifoifo"Uru:;61J''U1ri bb~:;1'Vl1-ff ' mm m 1 m'J ri iiVl 1-:i "-:i rimL~~'!Jl.J'!Ju fam V1 ~u1~ v-:ifim1'J~V111~1u;]1'J~ 'J 'iru1m1~1l.Jn'J n1u'U ' ' ) 0V111)u1uzj-:i bllub-;J'1V1u1v1 mim{l'Vlmt.1~m~ru:;tlnme.i-:iYi'v-:iv1 mr11r1~ri1uv-:in'Ll.n't.1~1t1"v'l~l~v1..1 (vtl'Y'f~.) ti1r11r1~ri1r111511ru?1'1.JV1l.ltf1u (vm.J.) ;]111;;iu1ml~:;tJ1:;'!J1'1Ju11..1~uv1 ~l'l~-:i "v111..16dl.J'1J1..1" l~m~11:;1-:i ' ) ' uv-:itl11l.J ~m~vu~ijY'ln~m1l.J l~t.1-:i1u~'U~ 11iirr-:i~l'l'!Jl'lml'lV11:;nul'lll~ ;)m~v1..1u1uv1~l'l-:i1ul~t.1-:i~-:ir111FiJ a "I J I rn. bl1..11V11-:i...
  3. 3. -®- ~LM V1sLJeJ-:J1'U~'U~ 1~lln "v1i11V-:11'U1'U"'-l rlli1nJ~V1J1-lfllJ'U1f1lJ llrl~n1JJf!1vfo·i-:i'UJ~lV1P11VlV l~mlm'1J uru"v11Jvi~LnvieJi.J~l'v1V11.itJVA#-:i Jvi~Lnvit!D~6VI~1Vlru tl1Vl ~vi'v1ru1 ~vil6(i-:iM-:ihJ/vl'U1~ ~viY11iJ1m~eJ'Uu , , , , , , ...., "' l~tl1'f1m-ffJfl1-fffl'U'l..16~'UoUliHJ'U ~viYl1f1~'UJ~'U1viLJ'U~1f!'U'U ~viy'1liJ'l..16~tl'll~rltlf111lJb~1'1Jtl-:!Jfl llrl~~vi~-:! " ~'1JtlJ1ru1'V'l'vl~t!~t1Jt1J1ru6~V-l6~t!11~-LJLJzjl~1Jm1m~l!viJ~1-:imn~'U ~-:id Vl1n1'LI~'U~t!-:!A mu nAJt!-:! ci1'UYi'eJ-:J~'U1viiiuru'v11eJi.J~ lVlVl1'LIJ vi L~v-:i )vi iJ'LIVl J1t1il-:i n~11 '1l eJ1°IXtJJ ~?t1'Ul~1V1i:i1~v'1J1 ) JJ1 J J"u , , , , L~1"v1ii1~LviP1nJ ?11J1:an eJU'r'IJ. e51'U1vm1l.J?1~11nmLnb~n'um~v'LI ii'nPin~1 6rn~tlJ~'ll1'll'Urn-&'Jri1-ffm1'U " VlllJf111l.Jb'v1lJ1~?{lJ cs:. vi'1LiJ'UmJ1'Uci1'U~LM m-UeJ-:inLJfl'U'U1'Lif111lJ~LJ~vi'lleJLJ'lleJ-:JeJ-:JAmtlnAJeJ-:ici1'UYi'eJ-:J~'U i(,:i.Q cs:.(9) 1°1XeJ-:ifimtlnAJeJ-lci1'UYJ'eJ-:i~'U~vi1"1ilri'LI'LitlrieJvinv1'LI~'U~ "C9l Yi'eJ-:i~'U C9l fl'U'U tlrieJvinv" 1viv1'IX~J1Jru1A'vil~eJm1'U'U~J~v'16iJ'UnlJ il-:i-d C9l) tl ~1.JU J -l bbrl ~'Ii tll.Jbb61JlJ nl v.fl l'YHl'U'U1iXil f111l.JU rltl vi Ji'v1'LI n1 J'1ru ) J l'1i 'U ' ~ rn) '11J1J VlJ1J'1eJLJ'1ruru1ru1'V'JJJ1JJ 1'V'JvhcieJ-l?ll1-l tJ1Vb~tl'U tJ1V"'ru~n~ruu u u u1v'11nvim1l.J b~1 bbrl~vl1lolJ'UnlJU~LJUJ-lllm'1l1°1Xilm1l.J?ll.JLJJru bbrl~~vi~-:i1158'vibJ'UboWV-l'r'lt! ' " cs:.iv '1J tl A11 l.J ~1l.Jiitl~~1.J 6VllJ1n'i)?{~1-l 6~-:!vi'16iJ'Un1Jntl?{~1-:!Vl~ tl 'IitllJ 6661Jl.J fl 'U 'U " 1~6li'11l'1~JneJ'U lV1P1 n1ri Vil n1l.l uf:116'1~J1°IX~vi ~-:iu1v6~eJ'UmoVJf!1-ifri'LI'UV1J11.J neJ'U~-:11.J~61ruil-:i n~11) ... V11l.Jf111l.Jb'vllJ1~rllJ i(,:i;J ct.C9l ~1'ULJA'11m L'1i'U oLJ1J1'lln1J y.ii(n-:i1'Uci1'LIYi'eJ-:iil'U eJ1?11?1l!AJ l.J'1iJ5niJnf'1ri' ) , Llri~n~l.J'r'l~-:imri'll'U(i1-:i 'l ct.iv ~1mri11mtlmruLl.'1~-:1LJtlJ~mru 6'1i'LI m'LIY'l1Vl'U~ eJtlmru~eJ?llJ '1ruru1ru11LJ1'V'l L1.tJ-:1bV1~n, , , "'"' m1VJJ1JJ '1Jvitl~l.JY'lmrn'1 LU'Uvl'U J1l.J~-:i~-:ie51mvA11l.Jr1~11nn66n~u5~-:11'ULrn~tlJ~'ll1'll'U~6oLJ1mfoLJ~mJ 'o:l. UJ~'ll1~lJ~'U5Vl1l.Jb~V-:IV11lJ?l1V VltlnJ~J1VoLJ11 ?lfllUlVl~Yi'eJ-:i~'U 'vl~tl~tl~'U 'l 6Mv1nLJ '11J~~1A'tlJ'lltl-:J n[JVll.llVJJ 1JJ 66rl~n[JVll.l1v~'U~LMv1-iieJ-:ieJ fJ 1-:iJ~-:i ~-:i66rl~(>) eJ 6~eJ-:iVlrl eJvi~-:iu 6~eJ6u'LIniJ JruJ-l A?l~1-lm 1l.J~1.J~66" ~n ~tllJ ln '11V11.:J ~-:!Al.J1°IXtl J~'lll'll'U1'LI l'1! ~~'U~6nvim1lJ ~J ~Viiin 66'1~~1.J~?{.fl1Y'I " " u ru'Vl 1eJi.J~6VI~vi1-:iri'LI'LI J vi 6~v-:i J viiJ'U~J1v 66ri ~i;.i"nJ~VlLJ~J ~Lnvi~'LInLJLJ ~J'Vl'11'U 6~eJ6n vieJi.J~6'vl~J'U"' , , , , , , , /6~v:zi1~ ...
  4. 4. - m - L~CJ~ivi'11nwri & n'Vil.l Lm LL~lsLJtJ hJ?11lJ'V!l.l1nin Jl'CJ LLi;i::: m11-tlm1m~1Lrhm.i;i'Vlm CJ n1'Vl'U;l 11l.l~'1 'll1:::'U1-Kl.l~'UITT~L~n Ltl11'll'ULLi;'l:::'t.11:::'U1'U'U1'UL'UV1;fuviLoLJ1~1lJLU'U~vimm1'Um1i'.:ltl'1tl'ULZ1:::i;'l(;l'i)lJ"'&iL'VIV1Vl1'1'1'U'U ' ' ,, ?i'vilL~CJ'1 tl tlnlJ1tJ'UYi'tJ'1'1'U'U t"ll. 'UtlfnllJ~1lJlJe:i{1'UAl'1(;111'V!'111CJLfl~tl'1~lJLLtJi;'lnmm~tJ~L1ru-ii1'1Vll'11'U?imiJtJ~m1J1Jj''U L~mw~'1L1Z1:::1"U?1mwi~n.i;iWJ1CJn1'Vl'U(;l 11l.J'1'1m-M'1lJi'l'V1'111CJ1lXnn~AA~m~~1n-i1 ro ti L1Z1:::1'Uni;illX1ll'.i1'Vl'li1CJ c;i, LV1~CJlJfl11lJY'l~tllJ'Utl'1'Vl'li1CJ n=zlw flJlCJ1'UflJllJ-rlJ~;l'lltJlllli'l'UlJfli;'lln1 Y'll'Vl'U::: LLi;'l:::l?l;lJ 'J 'I 'I e:i'll m ru1'Un11"1i1CJ L'Vl~tl~'ll1:::?lJtJU&iL'VIV) LL(I::: m 1i1m1rJne:itJ1lJ'Vl'tl1CJfl~Y'InnCJ'i) V1'1vl 'i) L~'i).,'.jLU'U't.11:::]1'I 'U , 'I 'J I ci. ~'111ru1~(;l~'U~LUY'll:::~1'Vl-rlJL~'UJ1?1'1m1'U~ (Zoning) ~i1m1l.l'l1'1tJ(;)JlmLi;i:::'t.li;ie:i(;l Lfl~'i).,:j~lJ LL'i:Ji;'lntlvtl~Y)n'lliJ ;) LLi;'l:::15n11 L~'Utll?'1 n11'U~V11l.JlmVl CJ L~'i)i;'l;l'V'Iti&i n11lJ L~ CJ.,:j~rie:i1lXLn(;l e:itJ"'&iL'VIV1Yl1'1'1'U'ULLi;'l:::'VI~m~mm1L~'UJ1~L~CJ'1B'UV111CJ 11l.l~'11~iimvi1m1lX1l.lm1L~'UtlltJ'UVltJ'1'1'U'U~11'll ' ' (j)(j), 11tl'11'UC·.mn11V'i1LU'Un11i'.:JtJ'1tl'Ubbi;'l:::i;i(;l~ill)L'Vl~Vl1'1'1'U'U1'U'li1'1LVll"1n1i;'!?'1nl1'U~ lJ l!:ictbo ci'1~1i1rn1'Uci '1L?I~iJm1'llnA1B'1VltJ'1~'U~'1'Vll;) LLi;i:::~111n,n'Uci '1L?I~ l.lm1'1Jnme:i~Yi'tl'1~'U~~'Vilm1m1l.l LU'Ufl1Y'111lJ'Utl'1~~'Vll;l 11CJ'11'UmiJci~L?l~lJn11'llnflltl~Yltl~~'U Vll~1Vl1?111'Vll.Jlt!Li;'l'U o - l!Jl!Jc.:'(j) - cio(i)cf' 'VI~tJVl 1'1'1(;l'Vll.JlCJ8 L~nVJ1e:iu n-~ dla0801_dla@dla.~o.th mmLtJlJ11 CJ~l'U (LLtJtJ 'll.n. ?I n-;;i .l!:i) ~ci~m Y'l~tll.ld mCJ1'Ul'U~ l!J~ LlJ~lCJ'U l!:i<tbo ~'1b~CJ'UlJ1L~tl1'lll;1~'111ill1V'i1Lil'Unllvltl1'll 1VJd. 0 - !Jl!Jc.:'<91 - ciO(i)@'.' 1Vll?11 0 - !J!Jc;:'.C9l-ciOC9l<i
  5. 5. w tmu u.n.afl'il.b ..J1m't.I Gl. nT~vi11~ae>URW.f11'V'l (i).(j) ~i;iYi1u1v..J1ni;iA11m~11'U'lJ:lJ'll'U ' (i).Ql ~i;i~..:i/'litillbb'll:lJ~f1lf1!1ru1vhrn;,i':i (i).<i'. ~i;i~..:i/6liti:lJbL'll:lJ1v·h~lbL?ll?lrJ1I (i).b ~i;iYi1bb~:::~i;i~..:iu1mL'U:::tl1L'1'UY11..:i (i).mi ~i;iv11u1m~ti'Ll ~f1!f1!1ru1'wm:::Y'l~tJ Vl~m'Ll'Ll~m:::mi;i.., h m1ue>.:iu·n11~m::vi1il~nu'Vi:i.nf.J~)1~1 ..J1m't.I "51't.11'U '11'Ll1'U "51'Ll1'Ll "51'Ll1'U ..J1m't.I '11i.11°1.J "51'Ll1'U tv.(i) m.Jvi. ~..:i "vi1'Ll'lJ:lJ'lJ'Ll" L~tii;i bL~?1tii;i?irn1V1~m'.fo..:iiJ':i1:lJ' .., ' ' ~YliJYff~m':i:lJb~tll~Bn1':ibni;itlu~bVI~ tv.lv Ll':i:::'lJ1'lJ'Ll1m1:1J'lJ'LlboLJ1mil~1'Ll~1:lJ1'Llm':lti11LU'Lln1':i '., ii'..:i "vl1'U'lJ:lJ'1l'U" ' LLv1..:i blJ°i.JL~'Ll ... LLv1I LlJ°l.JL~'U .... mA..:i bll°l.JL~'Ll ' .... LLVI! '11m't.I ..J1m't.I lv.rn ~i;inY1'th:::'1J1fl:lJ1~Ll':i:::'tl1'lJ't.liJ?i1't.1~1:lJ1'LlnT';il'l':i1'1?1titJL'1'LlVl1I bL~d1:lJn't.ln1V1't.IV1n~mV1~B6':i':i:lJ't.lruV1l.Jtr1u/'1J:lJ'tltt ..J1mu'U IJ 'U 'I ..J1mu '[Jff'i1tl11'Ll t!1Vl .tJ1Vl tJ1Vl tJlVl ..tJ1Vl .tJ1Vl ..tJ1Vl tJ1Vl tJ1Vl tJ1Vl tJlVl ' LLVlI fl'U ' LLVI! ... flt!
  6. 6. iv.er m..Jvi. ~i;inmru1:1.JV1i..i1t.1n~wn.ii't.1vv11?1tl1L?1:1.JB "'ii'1'U1'U'IJ 'IJ hb m..Jvi. ~i;i~'U~LQV11::; (Zoning) '11V1-rrn'1'Wtl1?1lm1'Uvi' '11m'U ' ....... LLVlI h~ m.Jvi. m:i.1?1'U'UV1i..i1CJ11'ULL'1::;~tlnu1V1~1vh'Wn.11~l:vi;imT'1/ ;)1'U9l'n:v~1:1.J ~l.Q'" 'J ~ " - oLJ111'lln11LL'1::;wi1n11'U'11'UvlBl()'U "'ii'1'U1'U ·- ........ A'U - B1?11?1lJA1 "'ii'1'U1'U - .... A'U v.~.l!:i ?1i!'l..J?1'Wmutl1::;mru LL'1::;1?1i;iBtlmru ' '' - l'Utl1::;mru '11m'U .. .'l.J1Vl - CJ1'U'W1Vl'U::; "'ii'1'U1'U A'W '11m'W ... 'lJi;) ' - '1Ji;ltl'5:!.J'WCJ1'J1rl ' ... "' "'ii'1'U1'U 'lJi;l/=8'U ' "'ii'1'U1'U .,; .. 'lJ;l/LA1BI ' - l~~tyty1rul'm1u "'ii'1'U1'U . ;111 - m1mLul-dvl:v11:v1 "'ii'1'U1'U .... ······· ·--- eJ'U "'ii'1'U1'U .. LL~I ' ' "'di .di! I 1ni LI d LI ' - B'UI .................................(1::;.l'IJB L'll'U b91::; Ln1B L9l'UVl) "'ii'1'U1'U '°· m11ru1.:ifh..J"n~9la1iin"1.JeN'lf'j:;'tJ1'tlu vt!Vl. iJm1tl1::;'1J1~:1.J°VY'Ui5~1'UVIBm ::;;v1t.1-LJ11LL'1::;~B~1I., 1'Wn11Umn'ULL'1::;'1i;lv'l..J1iLVl91Vl1lfl'U'UI , , ' "' 1::;V1l1ll'UYl @l@l - @l~ L:!.J'tl1CJ'U l!:icrbo VlIVl:l.J;l ....... bl1.@l 1~m1:1.JiLMt.11num1t15u1l911:1.Jn~:v11:v1~~n;)v-:i L-ti'U tJ1::;'lJ1i:1:1.J°VY'Ui5~1'UVIBnJ::;;v1CJ-d11Vl~BlVlt.J'IJ:l.J'll'U ', I di o I di dil ' ITT.Iv 'UBm1m1:i.J:i.JBli;l:V1V1'U1mri1v-:iV1:1.JLLB'1nvvB'1 'U~nruoLJ1IVl1IVl~ti1'U?1m-Llu~m1tl1l1'UL~BLW~I m b11 tJ1::;'lJ1i:1:1.JoW'ULlLL'1::;1ru1IA11XtJ1::;'lJ1'll'U?l1:!.JVl:l.J1n1'.J1Ji'tJ met 1X1:i.JL~1'UCJ::; Lf''tll'll~'ll ~ltlDQ'1~:!.JoLJ1IVl1I LL'1::: vi bbm::;l1vi1:::1-:ii:ZffJb~t.1-:iiJ1iXeivnm~v1v-:im.n.J'IJ 'IJ met 1ru1IAtl1::;'lJ1~:i.J°VY'Wlfl1Xtl1::;'lJ1'll'UL'1'Utl1?1Im1'Uvl 911:!.J'U'U'J511:!.JL1JCJ:i.Jtl1::;LVI rueJ'U~11:!.J mb 5'U'l (1:::.1 ~IL~tJ'UlJ1L~B1U1i;1Vl11'l..J "' ri-rI LLCJnLU'U ~1'U1'U ~1'U1'U ... °'ii'1'U1'U 0 :v1'U1'U

×