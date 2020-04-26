How to postpone your wedding from Happyinvitation

-
How to postpone your wedding:
1. Read through your contracts to confirm how much you can get a refund;
2. Review your insurance plan if you have;
3. Let your vendors and partners know;
4. Inform your guests with postponing card or by calling them;
5. Help your guests out as much as possible;
6. Stay flexible when it comes to rescheduling;
7. Check your legal paperwork;
8. Let yourself be upset;
9. Celebrate on your planned wedding date;
10. Remember what’s important, your wedding is postponed not canceled.
