How to postpone your wedding from Happyinvitation

How to postpone your wedding:

1. Read through your contracts to confirm how much you can get a refund;

2. Review your insurance plan if you have;

3. Let your vendors and partners know;

4. Inform your guests with postponing card or by calling them;

5. Help your guests out as much as possible;

6. Stay flexible when it comes to rescheduling;

7. Check your legal paperwork;

8. Let yourself be upset;

9. Celebrate on your planned wedding date;

10. Remember what’s important, your wedding is postponed not canceled.